'Secret' Salad Dressing

1 of 51

Rating: 5 stars This was SO good. Our family loves it. I substituted plain Greek yogurt instead of mayo and it was fabulous!! I also used about 2 T of sugar instead of 1/4 cup. YUM YUM Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I used EVOO, only had miracle whip and only used a tablespoon of sugar. The dressing turned very good and is a keeper. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars Very good...a version of French dressing. EVOO is a healthy choice for oil in this recipe; however, the olive taste tends to overpower the other flavors. When using EVOO, be sure to refrigerate for at least several hours to help mesh and mellow the flavor. I will try grapeseed oil or canola next time. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars yum! I used EVOO instead of vegetable oil. I would def. make this again. Cost effective tasty and no preservatives or funny sounding additives. Thanks! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I also slightly reduced the sugar and replaced part of it with honey, 1T honey and 2 T sugar for half a batch. Replace a fourth of the vinegar with apple cider vinegar for extra tang! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars i made this recipe a couple weeks ago... you posted it on the recipe exchange. it was delsih!!! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Wow - great tasting and easy, easy, easy. ONLY because I wanted it less sweet, I cut the sugar in half. And tried a variation of substituting the ketchup with plain yogurt, and added a 1/2 tsp of dill. This variation is terrific. I used it for salads and over baked potatoes. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This is a nice simple dressing that uses ingredients readily available in your pantry. I reduced the amount to four servings resulting in a half cup of dressing. It was easy to make the lesser amount in a one cup measuring cup using an immersion blender. I may decrease the amount of sugar the next time but it was still very good. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Love this dressing! I grated the onion so wouldn't have to use a blender; much easier to clean a grater than to wash and dry a blender bowl and lid;-) Helpful (6)