'Secret' Salad Dressing

Rating: 4.56 stars
50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

My mom has made this dressing forever. It's been a family favorite right next to homemade ranch dressing.

By ChefJoe

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the ketchup, vegetable oil, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, onion, salt, and pepper in a blender; blend until smooth. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 1.3mg; sodium 248.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (51)

Colleen Halpin Hutton
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2011
This was SO good. Our family loves it. I substituted plain Greek yogurt instead of mayo and it was fabulous!! I also used about 2 T of sugar instead of 1/4 cup. YUM YUM Read More
(39)

startersimms
Rating: 1 stars
02/14/2012
boooooo Read More
(3)
Colleen Halpin Hutton
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2011
This was SO good. Our family loves it. I substituted plain Greek yogurt instead of mayo and it was fabulous!! I also used about 2 T of sugar instead of 1/4 cup. YUM YUM Read More
(39)
Jan
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2010
I used EVOO, only had miracle whip and only used a tablespoon of sugar. The dressing turned very good and is a keeper. Read More
(26)
northern exposure
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2010
Very good...a version of French dressing. EVOO is a healthy choice for oil in this recipe; however, the olive taste tends to overpower the other flavors. When using EVOO, be sure to refrigerate for at least several hours to help mesh and mellow the flavor. I will try grapeseed oil or canola next time. Read More
(19)
EriNnRuss
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2011
yum! I used EVOO instead of vegetable oil. I would def. make this again. Cost effective tasty and no preservatives or funny sounding additives. Thanks! Read More
(10)
Jules
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2010
I also slightly reduced the sugar and replaced part of it with honey, 1T honey and 2 T sugar for half a batch. Replace a fourth of the vinegar with apple cider vinegar for extra tang! Read More
(10)
Chelsea
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2008
i made this recipe a couple weeks ago... you posted it on the recipe exchange. it was delsih!!! Read More
(7)
Glenna
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2010
Wow - great tasting and easy, easy, easy. ONLY because I wanted it less sweet, I cut the sugar in half. And tried a variation of substituting the ketchup with plain yogurt, and added a 1/2 tsp of dill. This variation is terrific. I used it for salads and over baked potatoes. Read More
(7)
Deb C
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2011
This is a nice simple dressing that uses ingredients readily available in your pantry. I reduced the amount to four servings resulting in a half cup of dressing. It was easy to make the lesser amount in a one cup measuring cup using an immersion blender. I may decrease the amount of sugar the next time but it was still very good. Read More
(7)
Deeli
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2013
Love this dressing! I grated the onion so wouldn't have to use a blender; much easier to clean a grater than to wash and dry a blender bowl and lid;-) Read More
(6)
startersimms
Rating: 1 stars
02/14/2012
boooooo Read More
(3)
