Soy and Garlic Marinated Chicken

This is the easiest marinade I have ever used, and one of the most popular with my family. This recipe also works well with any cut of chicken--thighs, legs, etc.

By CANDIELIPS

4
  • In a large, nonporous bowl, combine the garlic and the soy sauce. Add the chicken and turn to coat well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Grill chicken over medium high heat for 10 to 15 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 180 degrees F (80 degrees C). Discard any remaining marinade.

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 1862.8mg. Full Nutrition
