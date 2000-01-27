Soy and Garlic Marinated Chicken
This is the easiest marinade I have ever used, and one of the most popular with my family. This recipe also works well with any cut of chicken--thighs, legs, etc.
This is the easiest marinade I have ever used, and one of the most popular with my family. This recipe also works well with any cut of chicken--thighs, legs, etc.
I just put the soy and garlic in a Ziploc bag and thought it needed something more so I added 1/2 cup canola oil, 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire, and 2 tablespoons of Sherry. I baked it in the oven because the weather was bad. I just poured the marinade over the chicken and turned the chicken every 15 minutes to 'baste'. The chicken was full of flavor.Read More
Quite ordinary. Very bland. Would not make again.Read More
I just put the soy and garlic in a Ziploc bag and thought it needed something more so I added 1/2 cup canola oil, 2 tablespoons of Worcestershire, and 2 tablespoons of Sherry. I baked it in the oven because the weather was bad. I just poured the marinade over the chicken and turned the chicken every 15 minutes to 'baste'. The chicken was full of flavor.
Delicious recipe!! I took some advice from other reviewers and I added 1 tbsp of brown sugar, 1/4 c of canola oil and some ginger seasoning (I will use fresh next time, I just didn't have any on hand). I baked in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes (turned it half way through)...it came out perfect!
Not to fray from this recipe, but it tastes really good if you add a tbl of brown sugar and minced ginger. Awesome!
I cut my chicken into strips and baked it in the juice for somewhere between 15-20 min. I only marinated it for 45min and doubled the garlic, added some water (1T.), and olive oil (1/4th cup) and a little apple cider vinegar (1t.) to keep it from being to salty. It turned out wonderful, not to salty and very tender. Love it! Would be good over rice if you bake it in the juice! My hunny gave it a 5 out of 5 stars then changed it to a 4. I am giving it 5 for how great it is for the little work!
I have used this marinade for years and it is easy and delicious. I sometimes do variations like the other reviewers. The most frequent one that I use is I add the juice of a lemon to it and a Tbsp of Olive Oil. It is also wonderful to marinate pork chops or pork loin in. Also, I like to use Braggs Aminos instead of soy sauce (a lot less sodium).
This was such a easy recipe. The chicken was extreamly moist and tender. The second time I made it, I added 1/4 c. of oil and about a teaspoon of chilie powder. YUMMM! Also if you feel like splurging a bit, top it with some munster cheese and sauteed mushrooms : )
We loved this chicken recipe. The soy is strong so if soy isn't your favorite, you may want to pass on this. I served the chicken with hot buttered noodles and steamed broccoli. Yum. Thanks Tracy!
This marinade was wonderful!!! I cant beleive how easy it was for the fact that our chicken tasted like it came right out of a restaurant!!! The soy sauce was the perfect tenderizer and our chicken was tender and juicy...i will be making this again for sure as we eat chicken ALL THE TIME, next time however it will be to impress company!
This was a great way to have chicken Tracy. It's very versatile and tastes good with just about any additions like minced ginger or green onions. I used tenderloins and used this in a stir-fry. Thank for sharing.
Quite ordinary. Very bland. Would not make again.
Good place to start. I added fresh ginger, green onions, a splash of teriyaki, some sugar and some oil. Cut the chicken into pieces and mixed it up real well. Then I stirfryed the whole mess after letting it sit for about a half an hour and threw in some broccoli. Then I made rice and served warm. It was delicious!
It was really good and flavorful.
This is now on our weekly menu. We add a tablespoon of brown sugar, marinate overnight, bake in the oven for 30 minutes. TO DIE FOR!!!!!!!!
Very good. I baked it in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 and added fresh giner and some brown sugar as others suggested. Super moist!
This wasn't bad..but wasn't mind blowing..I've made better soy sauce chicken recipes.. I will try again but I will try grilling it next time..instead of baking it in the oven..
Easy. Tasted great. Baked in oven for 45 minutes at 350 in the marinade. Turned every 15min. Served over rice with the extra marinade.
Next time, I'd pierce the chicken breasts to let the flavor soak in more. Great outer layer taste on this go-around, though!
This is an interesting recipe. Something is missing from the marinade, I think. I liked it ok, but, will probably not be making it again. Hubby loves soy sauce and he wouldn't even eat it; maybe too much garlic or something. Thanks for sharing your recipe though : )
This recipe was alright. It was very easy which is a bonus. However, it was lacking depth of flavor. Even after I added ginger and brown sugar. I pan seared the chicken and we ate it with rice and snap peas. I also sprinkled sesame seeds on top. Looked good, just needs another flavor.
Added a tablespoon of ginger.. hummmmm!!
I use this for broiling chicken wings. I can see where this might be bland on a larger piece of chicken, but it's perfect for wings. The only addition is that I sprinkle sesame seeds on it prior to broiling.
Very tasty! I cut chicken into strips and marinated them for about one hour. Then cooked them on stove in saucepan with all the juices. Very impressed with no few ingredients.
Fantastic over brown rice! Thank you :)
This was good and seriously easy. I was looking for a marinade that I could throw together in 30 seconds on my way out the door and this fit the bill. I was grilling drumsticks and they came out great. I didn't have time to read the reviews, but if I did, I think I would have added that little bit of brown sugar. I think that would be a 5-star recipe. Ginger would also be a nice addition. But if you're in a rush or feeling lazy, garlic and soy sauce are really all you need. I bet this would be good on salmon as well.
I marinated this for 24 hours then grilled them. Took the advice of another reviewer and added a sloice of muenster cheese to each chicken breast. These were great! When you marinade them this long, the chicken gets quite brown in color, which was interesting.
Really good! I took another reviewer's suggestion and added 1 Tbsp of brown sugar and 1 Tbsp of minced ginger. It was a little too gingery, so next time, I'll leave the ginger cut up as slivers so that I can easily knock them off before eating but still get the flavor in the marinade.
This was very good! I took some advise from others and added oil and brown sugar and marinated it in a ziplock bag. Also, I didn't have fresh garlic so I used dry minced garlic, and it still turned out great. I baked it in the juices at 350 for 30 mins, turning once. I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for a great recipe!
Love Love Love this. I did change it a little. I added brown sugar and mushrooms, cut it into strips, baked it and served over rice. So delicious will be doing this again!
Another good solid 4 star recipe. I did do a little doctoring, as so many had; 1/4 cup oil, some Worchestershire (couple of tablespoons) and a packed tablespoon of brown sugar. Came out with really decent flavor. Not that grab you by the stomach a 5-star would do, but decent taste nonetheless.
Tasted great and was simple to make. It was to wet here to grill out. So I backed it on 350 for 20 minutes. I used some of the advise. I added 1/4 Olive oil, 1 tsp ground ginger and since i was out of fresh garlic I used Garlic in a jar with the oil and used 2 TBSP of minced jar garlic. and 1 TBSP of Brown sugar. it balanced the soy sauce nicely. I served it with rice and it was a huge hit. It will be a repeat for my family.
The chicken did turn out a little too salty. I will definitely use low-sodium soy sauce next time. Otherwise, yummy!
Thid recipe was great. I added the tbspof brown sugar as suggested and it was perfect. I'm sure it would've been perfect without it. Really simple, i was able to do this in just a few months which was exactly what i was looking for. Definitely going to do it again!
Excellent recipe! I also used low-sodium soy sauce, a little less than 1/2 cup, with a little rice vinegar, olive oil, splash of lemon juice, and a few slices of fresh ginger along with a few tbsp of honey in addition to about a tsp of minced garlic from a jar. I sliced the chicken, marinated it for 2 hours, scooped it out of the marinade, and then cooked it on the stove top and added red bell pepper, broccoli, and sliced radishes. Placed on top of brown rice. So delicious! Even my picky 3-year-old ate some chicken and rice! I should have made 2 breasts instead of 1 1/2!
purty good!!!
I have been searching for easy chicken recipes since I'm not that great at cooking chicken but even I couldn't mess this up. My husband and children loved it! I used half a bottle of soy sauce and tripled the garlic since I doubled the amount of chicken. I will be using others advice in the future such as peircing the chicken and adding brown sugar. Next time I try it in the oven!
So simple and yet so tasty! Left the chicken in the marinade for a couple of hours and then popped it in the oven for half an hour at 350 degrees. Served it with Suzy's Red Mashed Potatoes and a salad. Delicious!
My 3 year old really liked this.
This is a great recipe for ingredients that we all have on-hand. I added a tablespoon of butter to make the marinade a little richer, as well as some cayenne pepper to give it a little spice. I put it in a small pan and baked/simmered it in the oven for about 30 minutes. Great, simple, delicious recipe!
Yummy and easy! I added 1 tsp of ginger and a hearty splash of olive oil to the marinade. I let it sit all day while I was at work and just popped it in the oven that night. Very yummy. I baked it for 45 min at 350. Thank you for the great, simple recipe!
This was super easy and WAY good.
This is a great base for a marinade. If you like to play with your recipes, try this one. I used a little less soy sauce, about 3/4 the recipe. Added some olive oil. Added 1 Tbl brown sugar, 1-1.5 teaspoons ginger powder, and I baked the chicken at 350 for 30 min, turning halfway through. Also, I poured the marinade over the chicken in the pan to bake, then used it as a sauce. Next I'm gonna try reducing the sauce a little, maybe add a little cinnamon or black pepper, and add some sherry to make it more of a teriyaki marinade.
This was pretty nice. I've only made marinated recipes a few times, and usually found the flavor too mild, so for this recipe "at least an hour" meant about 5 hours marinating time for me. Also, I used a countertop grill instead of an outdoor one, and I found that a cooking time of 17 minutes per side was necessary in order to cook the chicken well enough. When I drained the marinade, I sieved out the minced garlic and put it back on top of the chicken, because I love garlic. This is a simple recipe, but it was quite tasty anyway.
I love this recipe! It was so good! I added a bit of oil to the marinade and let it sit over night. I chose to bake instead of grill and added a small can of crushed pineapple just before baking. The chicken came out moist and tender and full of flavor! So so so so good! Absolutely will put in the rotation!
Great recipe! I'm not much of a cook, but was interested because it was so easy looking. I followed some of the other suggestions and added the brown sugar and oil. My husband was amazed at the flavor! Marinated for about 2 hours before grilling. The chicken turned out soooooo juicy! Thanks for sharing!
it was so so so so so salty i followed it exactly i dont know why others didnt say so
This meal was incredibly simple, but fantastic all the same! My friend said he didn't want to stop eating.
Chicken was fabulous and very tender. I only used 1/4 cup soy sauce.
Oh yeah! This was the perfect match to go with our fried rice for dinner. This is a keeper for sure. So easy too!
A bit too salty for my taste, might try low-sodium soy sauce next time. But still very flavorful and distinct.
We loved this recipe. Super simple to prepare -- I pounded my chicken breasts to even thickness and marinated for three hours. We grilled for 4-5 minutes per side, and the chicken was so juicy and flavorful. My husband said it's the best boneless skinless breasts he's ever had (but he does love soy sauce!).
this is very similar to my favorite go-to marinade for turkey tenderloins. I use the soy sauce and garlic, but then add a squirt or two of fat-free Italian dressing--the additional seasonings make a big difference.
Tastes just like foil chicken at the chinese food restaurant! Very good and very easy.
yummy - we loved this recipe. the second time i made it i took some advice from the other cooks. i doubled the garlic and added a little brown sugar. i also used low sodium soy sauce. this was so easy to make and even easier to eat!!
This was a nice basic marinade. I appreciate the suggestions of others and added some fresh ginger and brown sugar. I also added just a tsp. of sesame oil. Very tender with a good flavor. So quick and easy too.
Easy and delicioso!
My whole family loved this chicken! It was so tender! I added I/4 Cup canola oil, 1 tbsp. brown sugar, and a bit of dried ginger to the marinade as some reviews suggested, definetly make this again!
I find that soy as a marinade always dries chicken out.
This was simple and easy! I cooked it in a frying pan on a medium heat and it was so yummy and flavorful!
Pretty good!! But I use 3/4 of Light soy suace insted 1/2 of regular soy sauce, and I also add brown sugar as other recommend. Very easy to made I love it!!!!
Everyone else loved this, I thought it was pretty good but not fabulous.
Super easy and full of flavor. Great for a quick dinner from the grill.
So i went by the recipe and then add a pinch of rosemary an tyme and salt pepper and brown sugar and half cup water in ziplock beg with chicken legs
It needs to marinate for longer than an hour. Would probably let it sit for at least four hours next time.
Easy marinade but I will probably brine my chicken next time as well to retain a bit more moisture.
I used a ziploc bag for the marinade, and I also added a dash of ginger powder and a dash of chili powder. Since I don't have a grill I used a skillet instead, and it turned out pretty well!
I will make it again. My husband thought it complemented the fried rice great. I did not change anything except to halve the amounts since I only cooked two chicken breasts.
Very easy to make, I love the outdoor grill as the cooking method, and the taste was amazing! Made a few modifications so no 5* but this is a definite make!
awesome , this one's a keeper!
Everyone in my family loved this main dish. It will definitely be on the meal rotation. I did use reduced sodium soy sauce. The only change.
We really liked it! My only suggestion is don't marinate longer than they tell you. If you do it will be rubbery. If you do exactly as they tell you it is prefect! I used natural soy with no preservatives. This is a keeper, easy, simple and supper quick!
My husband loved it and asked me to make it again. Maybe next time I won't marinate as long. The soy tasted a bit strong, but great anyway.
Could of possibly been a 5 but i didn't marinate it for the full length of time.
I added 1 tsp ginger powder and 1/4 c olive oil. My family first complained that the chicken was brown and looked unappealing, then complained that it wasn't one of my best dishes. I did not need to put this in my rotation of dinner menus. I thought it was ok, but too salty (I even used low sodium soy sauce).
I was out of fresh garlic so I substituted jarred garlic. I also marinated the ingredients in a zip lock bag and shook it to combine. The chicken was moist and very flavorful. My family and I loved it and will be making it again.
Use a little less soy or use low sodium
Very easy marinade and wonderful flavor.
Soy & Garlic Marinated Chicken Haiku: "Good, not outstanding. It tasted just like its name, it's soy and garlic." Not mind-blowing, but super-easy to throw together, and resulted in a tasty chicken. With several ingredient additions, as many reviewers have done, the recipe becomes entirely different; as written, it's simple and good.
Has a wonderful taste! Doesn’t take long to marinade. I’m definitely doing this again!
Excellent base! You can adjust the garlic according to your taste. I also added some grated ginger, added water to the soy sauce so it wasn't so salty (you can decrease the soy sauce as well and then add water) then added in a bit of lemon juice and honey. Pounded out the chicken breasts a bit with a meat mallet before marinating and grilled on my George Foreman afterwards. Absolutely to die for!
My husband loved this and it is hard to get him to eat chicken :) Instead of grilling the chicken I baked it in the oven at 425 for 50 minutes. It turned out great and I made a side of rice. Definately will put this in the dinner rotation.
Chicken was delicious! I also went with one of the other reviewers suggestion of a TBSP of Ginger and brown sugar. The kids loved it (fairly picky eaters), my wife loved it (VERY picky eater). I'll use this one again. Good stuff! And quick!
Literally BOMB!!! Add a tablespoon of olive oil to the marinade and let it sit for an hour. I’m impressed at how amazing it is!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections