Beefy Spanish Rice
This is my mom's seasoned rice recipe and is a main dish that is delicious with cornbread, black-eyed peas and turnip greens. It tastes even better when it's been refrigerated overnight and reheated!
This is my mom's seasoned rice recipe and is a main dish that is delicious with cornbread, black-eyed peas and turnip greens. It tastes even better when it's been refrigerated overnight and reheated!
Yummy rice, Donna! I left out water, tomato sauce and ketchup, added 2- 14.5 ounce cans of mexican style stewed tomatoes. Excellent main dish material with green salad and garlic bread. Thanks.Read More
We did not care for this.Read More
Yummy rice, Donna! I left out water, tomato sauce and ketchup, added 2- 14.5 ounce cans of mexican style stewed tomatoes. Excellent main dish material with green salad and garlic bread. Thanks.
Really easy to make... but although I used an extra cup of water, the rice was still pretty undercooked... so I added a little bit more... So for every ONE cup of rice, you should definitely put in 2 - 2.5 cups of water. I also added some mushrooms, 2 large jalapeno peppers for a kick, and a few dashes of tobasco sauce. And instead of cooking it for 30 minutes, I let it simmer for about 45 minutes and let the sauce thicken by putting it aside, off the stove, for about another 5-10 minutes.
Quick and easy with minimal mess. My 9 year old didn't like it, but no reason why. It was very good. I didn't use catsup, my husband hates it, instead I used some salsa. I also added 3/4 cup more water, after reading other reviews, turned out perfect. also added fresh garlic, cumin, chili powder, 1 cup shredded Monteray Jack cheese, and 1/2 cup slices olives. I will make this again for a quick dinner.
I added a can of diced tomatoes with some of the juice drained out, an entire can of corn (instead of one cup), ground cumin, chili powder, and replaced the pepper and onion with a bag of frozen peppers and onions...I made it to the point of throwing it all together and then put it all in a crock-pot on high for several hours until the rice was tender....tasted like a stuffed pepper casserole. YUM! Very easy to change ingredients to whatever you have on hand or like. Stayed VERY MOIST in the crock-pot. I can hardly wait until tomorrow since Donna L. says it is even better the next day!
Wow - this gets five points for both ease (less than 15 minutes prep time) and taste (every member of my family liked it - a near miracle). I doctored it a bit. To make it healthier I used brown rice instead of white, ground chicken instead of beef, and a 28 oz. can of stewed tomatoes instead of the tomato sauce and ketchup. To make it more flavorful I sauteed two cloves of garlic with the onion, and added 1 tsp. each of cumin and chili powder. To make it easier, I sauteed the onion, garlic and chicken and then dumped them and the rest of the ingredients into a crock pot on high for four hours. It was absolutely perfect, the brown rice was so tender and I didn't have to worry about stirring and burning. The way to go with this recipe!
YUMMERS!!!! I followed one of the other reviews and got everything thrown together and then stuffed it in my crock pot. I added some mushrooms because my hubby and I are mushroom junkies, and it turned out very yummy!! not too sweet, but just right. I added some Tony Chacherie's spice powder to it and gave it a kick. I highly recommend this recipe. Thank you Donna!!
Thanks Donna- both myself and my fiance loved having this as a change from our usual boring beef dishes. These are my variations: I used 1 1/2 cups rice, 2 1/2 cups water, 1/2 pound hamburger, 1 whole large onion, 1 cup salsa, 1 can diced tomato, 1 can tomato paste (in place of the tomato sauce), 1 Tablespoon crushed red peppers, some dried chili peppers and no salt. YUM! Even better the next day!
This is a VERY GOOD recipe!!! I changed a few things though. I used 2 1/2 cups of V-8 juice to 1 cup rice and 1/2# ground beef. I added 1 can of stewed tomatoes with the juice (which replaced the tomato sauce) that I cut up and chili powder to taste. I also had to cook it longer than mentioned. This is a KEEPER!!! Thank you for the recipe =0)
My husband loved it - I thought it was good. However, the rice seemed a bit undercooked to me, so I recommend adding more water. It also has a more tomato-y than spicy taste. Keep this in mind and adjust accordingly.
I made this with ketchup as listed and again with only 1/4 cup ketchup. It's definitely better with less ketchup. We really enjoyed it.
Not such a bad recipe, although my husband wasn't as impressed. I'd make this recipe again, who cares what he thinks? He has to eat whatever I make anyway. =)
We have a picky family. To my 8-year-old, everything is either too salty, too spicy, too creamy, too gross... My 3-year-old thinks ketchup, ranch dressing, and cheese are main course meals. Well, this recipe blew them all away. My brother was commenting on how good it was 5 hours after dinner, my 8-year-old packed some for school lunch today, and my 3-year-old ate everything on his plate without any threats at all. I made only a few changes: 1 tbsp minced garlic, 1/2 green bell pepper, 1/4 onion, 1 can of sweet corn, 1 can of stewed tomatoes (14 oz), 2.5 cups of water to 1 cup of rice (per other reviewers). I added to taste: ketchup, Tapatio sauce, chili powder, ground cumin, salt and pepper. I served with shredded Mexican cheese and Tostitos. Awesome recipe! I threw in a lot of spices, I hope I can duplicate the results again.
This is the best recipe I've found on this website or anywhere else. I made the recipe just as it was written, and my family loved it. The only thing they requested that I do different next time was add more rice. It was actually more meat than rice, so they had a point. I multiplied the rice by 1.5 the next time I made it, and they liked it better. I liked it both ways.
I was very happy with how this turned out. A good choice for one of those what-can-we-have-for-dinner? nights. I'm vegetarian, so I substituted a bag of Boca veggie crumbles and it was yummy.
Thanks! Very easy and decent recipe. I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because I think it's a great base for experimenting with your own favorite ingredients, but as written is a a little too bland. (Probably a fantastic recipe for small children.) Per the suggestion of another reviewer, I added chili powder and cumin and it helped the flavor tremendously. ** I think this would be a great filling for lettuce wraps. (Napa lettuce leaf (hakusai), this as filling, and maybe some Korean spicy miso paste (gochujang)...mmm...)
Quick easy dinner. Tasted good. 1/4 ketchup was used and I added a dash of worshire sauce & paparika for some zest. I will make this again for my family:)
We did not care for this.
With changes made it was good. Use one packet of taco seasoning and replace the tomato sauce for canned tomatoes with green chile.
Good. Simple to cook. Will likely make again.
This recipe was very easy and tasty, even my kids liked it! I will definately make this one again, except I'll eliminate the ketchup and add another can of tomato sauce and some shredded cheddar cheese.
I followed recipe directions except, omitted water, and replaced it with an undrained can of diced tomatoes w/ chile peppers and one can of undrained black beans. Also, I did not drain my corn. There were no issues with water, it turned out excellent.
We love this in our home, and it has become something that we have almost monthly (which is pretty often for us!). It is so simple, and I almost always have everything on hand, so I can make it in a pinch. My husband keeps the bottle of red pepper flakes next to him to add some more spice that the rest of us don't want.
This was a great addition to a mexican meal. I used cooking spray instead oil and salsa instead of the tomato sauce. It was fabulous. I will definitely make this every time we have a mexican fiesta for supper. Thanks for the recipe!! :)
I read a lot of the reviews before making this. I made some changes, with good results. I cut back the ketchup to a few tablespoons after reading that it made the dish too sweet. also, i added cilantro, ground cumin, ground coriander, and grill seasoning. i also used a can of diced tomatoes and omitted a good portion of the water since there was so much liquid. i will probably make this again, keeping these changes.
This was good. I made half a recipe, left the water out and just used a can of tomato sauce. I also added some garlic, sliced black olives and cheese. My 17 month old ate it up. I will definately make again some night when I didn't plan dinner out.
Delish and super easy. Left out meat because was serving with Enchilada Meatballs from this site--a fantastic meal!!!! Also added 1 tsp chili powder as others suggested.
I don't know why, since I never even had rice at home as a child, but THIS is DEFINITELY comfort food! I've made it a few times and have varied it each time to suit the ingredients we have in the house. I've added 6 ounces tomato paste with extra water, diced tomatoes, left out the green pepper, added more water, left out the ketchup, etc., and it always turns out perfectly! Everyone eats it (hubby, 5dc: 11, 9, 7, 4, 2). One thing I do consistently is to start cooking the rice as soon as I begin browning the beef. After it's tender (15 minutes) I stir it in and serve. We've never had a problem with crunchy rice. Tonight we're having this with a nice big "make-your-own" salad bar, cornbread, and a fruit salad. I think we'll wear our PJs and eat it in front of a roaring fire--that's what you do with the truly good comfort food!
I tried this recipe just to try something new and it was pretty good. With my first try (last night), I spiced it up a little bit with some ground habanero pepper and served it with tortilla chips. My fiancee and I agree that the next time I prepare this, we're going to leave out the ketchup and add a packet of taco or chilli seasoning to the browning process.
Defiantly use 2 cups water, (1 cup uncooked rice - 2 cups water, always) I browned the hamburger and put it to the side. I then browned the rice, added the onion, bell pepper, 1 tablespoon minced garlic and sprinkled with cumin, salt and pepper. I then added in the water, tomato sauce, 1 can diced tomatoes, 1 can corn and hamburger. I also added 1 jalapeno sliced. I stirred it all together and covered for 20-25 minutes. DO NOT OPEN THE LID until 20 minutes has elapsed, that way the rice can cook properly. I did not use ketchup, don’t care much for that sweet taste. A good recipe!
I've had this recipe in my "recipe box" for a few years...we absolutely LOVE it!! To make it a bit more flavorful than the original recipe, I use a packet (about a cup) of yellow rice mix & season the beef with adobo seasoning-this makes a huge difference! Also make sure to use 1 1/2 cups of water to soften the rice. Enjoy!!
I must say, I love this recipe! I would recommend cooking the rice beforehand, but otherwise, I really enjoyed this meal. I actually try to avoid eating meat -- I came across this recipe on a search for things to do with canned corn of all things! -- so I substituted mushrooms for the meat and didnt need to cook it as long (the rice was precooked). i really just enjoy this meal. I even eat it cold! as a poor college student who's always on the run, i enjoy the fact that i can stuff it a tupperware thing and bring it with me for lunch or eat it cold as a midnight snack. Its very satisfying, even in my veggie version. ;)
Easy cooking. Very delicious. Rich taste. All family loved it. I will cook it in the future too. Constantly.
Second time I'm making this, so easy to make! I did use modifications that others had made: used salsa instead of ketchup, added taco seasoning to ground beef, added minced garlic in with the onions and rice and a little extra water (1/2 cup). I think those alterations made it tasty and even my picky 2 year old ate some (I'm talking picky like she'll only eat mac n cheese and chicken nuggets). Enjoy!
Following other reviewers suggestions I would definitely add more water and cook longer, cut down on the ketchup and add chili powder.
We really liked this! I used ground turkey instead of ground beef, so I added about a teaspoon of beef flavored Better than Bouillon to get that beefy flavor. I was out of bell peppers, so I had to omit those, but I can't wait to try this again with the peppers added. I imagine it would taste exactly like a deconstructed stuffed bell pepper. I also added about a teaspoon of ground cumin, just because I thought it would be good in there. We will absolutely be having this dish again and again.
I found this recipe to be great and is now one of the family favourites. I followed a few suggestions like doubling the water which was good and since I was out of ketchup I used 1 part worcestershire to 3 parts v/8 juice and this turned out great. I also ommited the corn because I'm not the biggest fan so next time I might try adding peas or beans.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe - great for a cold day! I modified it slightly by using red peppers instead of green, and added a 1/2 can of chili style beans to add some spice. Try using instant rice (Uncle Ben's works well), I actually used slightly less water than recommended and the dish was really moist and the rice came out perfect.
This is a great quick & easy meal I will keep making on days I have to work. Excellent way to use ground beef, corn and whatever else is in the house. I added canned diced tomatoes and only half the ketchup with great results.
Great Recipe, Easy and fast to make! I used Yellow and Red Peppers which worked great also.
Yum! Fast, easy, weeknight meal. I used 3/4 c. more water than the recipe called for since it was needed to cook the rice. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with warm flour tortillas. Great for leftovers since there was plenty. Thanks!
Very good. I added a cup of v-8 juice(water or broth would have been fine) to help with the rice and seasonings to give it a spanish flavor(cumin, chili powder, cayanne, garlic) after all that it was quite good.
This was pretty good. I used brown rice and it took a little longer to cook... I also used a can of diced tomato and no ketchup. I liked it on tortilla chips. My husband ate it, but didn't comment on it one way or another. I will probably make it again, just not very often.
This only gets 4 stars because I needed to add to it to prevent it from being bland. After reading other reviews, I added paprika, chilli powder, fresh garlic and substituted the tomato paste and ketchup with a jar of spaghetti sauce and a 14.5 oz tin of chopped tomatoes. It turned out great and was easy to make. Thanks for the base to work on!
Very good recipe. I was out of green peppers, so I used the whole can of corn and added a can of black beans as well. I also substituted the water, ketchup and sauce for 2 cans of diced tomatoes (as another reviewer suggested)... then added about 1/2 can water because it still seemed dry. Next time I make this I'll definitely have the green peppers on hand as I'm sure this would add a lot to the dish. Oh, I added chili powder too (about 1 T.) for some kick. Thanks, Donna!
I loved this dish! I substituted beef broth for the cup of water and sauted in roasted garlic olive oil. Big hit at our house...even the kids liked it!!
I found this recipe about a wekk ago and have made it twice already! It's absoloutely divine, and really easy, just throw everything into a pan and leave it to sommer. I did have to add a little more water towards the end, so that the rice wasn't chewy, and I substituted sweetcorn for peas. Other than that, stck to this original and very tasty recipe and got fantastic results. I can fully recommend this recipe to anyone who anjoys a tasty and different dish.
I used success spanish rice, and as the rice was boiling. I browned the meat and added onion power to taste. The followed the direction on the box, and add to ground beef. Added one can of corn and one can of cut green beans to the meat. To this I added 3 tablespoons of Heinz 57 sauce to add a zing. My family loved it, and my family is picky.
I had to add another cup of water while cooking. My husband loved it!
Very good rice! I used less ketchup (only 1/4c), used a whole can of corn and sprinkled a little cheese on top. Worked well both plain and in flour tortillas! Also, very easy to make! I will make this again!
Lo siento, but this is far from Spanish rice. I made it according to the directions. I think a more fitting name would be: rice casserole. I'm from Minnesota so maybe I'm just too familar with goulash and casseroles to love this one. I added some fresh, spciy salsa to give it more of an interesting kick.
This dish had a decent flavor--similar to meatloaf--but my husband and I didn't think that the flavor was worth the amount of time it took to prepare. This is not a difficult recipe by any means, but it is a little time consuming. It takes a while to make the rice tender. In fact, if I had to make this recipe again (which I never will) I would cook the rice according to the package directions before adding it to the mixture. I think that would decrease the overall cooking time. This recipe was also very messy. For those of you who are planning on making it, use a VERY deep frying pan or a wok--otherwise your ingredients will be on the range instead of in the pan. Here's some strong advice: Make meatloaf instead. You will achieve a similar flavor with less mess and you won't be standing by the oven all night.
Pretty good but I added more garlic and other seasonings to make it more flavorful.
This was a good recipe! The only thing I changed was that I added two cups of water for the one cup of rice that I used. Also I added a bit of worchestershire sauce. This spiced it up very well! My husband like this alot, and he is no veggie fan. :)
it was good i just didnt like the weird stuff as in corn
A nice easy meal for one of those days when you don't feel like doing anything overly complicated! I added fresh chopped garlic, and used a can of spicy okra and tomato (had a little bit of corn in it too, but not much) instead of the corn. I also added some chili powder. I grated in some cheese at the end, since I love cheese and rice and enjoy how it makes it a little gooey! I could easily see this becoming a staple for me, though I think if I'd made it exactly as the recipe called I may have found it a little bland. That's entirely personal preference though... this is a nice dish!
This was pretty good! I made a few alterations...1) didn't use ketchup or water (chicken broth instead), 2) used cream corn (as I didn't have the regular stuff), 3) didn't have bell pepper so used a can of diced tomatoes, 4) substituted ground beef with ground turkey, 5) used minced garlic instead of powder, and 6) added dried oregano & basil. This recipe really has lots of flexibility depending on what you have in the cupboard! Thanks!
I thought this was good and so did the kids (7yo dd had 3 helpings!). Hubby said it was "ok". I left out the onion and peppers (family preference) and added minced garlic to the oil. I used canned tomato soup instead of the ketchup and tomato sauce. I also added a packet of taco seasoning. Served with corn bread! Yum! Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was very easy and very tasty! I did cut down on the ketchup and left out the corn.
Very good, but next time I might cut back on the amount of ketchup. It was a little too sweet. I'll definitely make this again!
I prepared this recipe for my husband, it was quite bland, I think it would be better with stewed tomatoes and a little chili powder
It was just okay. Next time I make it, I will add more spices.
Not my taste, but my fiancee loved it
Excellent dish! Used one large tomato and extra cup of water instead of canned tomato sauce. CAn easily be wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Good stuff....I cut back on the ketchup (2 Tbsp) and added a little more tomato sauce so it wasn't as sweet. Also had to add a bit more water. overall it went over quite well.....my hubby said it passed the make again test.
This sounded a little bland, and the liquid amount didn't seem correct, so I made the following changes and it was excellent! I used olive rather than vegetable oil, and frozen rather than canned corn. Instead of the tomato sauce and ketchup, I used 2 cups V8 spicy hot juice and 1 cup water. I also used one minced clove of garlic, 1 tsp. cumin and 1/2 tsp chili powder. I simmered until all liquid had been absorbed. I would definitely make this again.
This was the perfect Spanish Rice recipe for me, it was exactly what I was looking for. I used cus cus instead of rice to make it lower in fat, but should have cooked it seperately because it didn't soften completely. Also, I added a dash of ground cumin for some spice.
Thought it was a little bland for my palette. My Partner wasn’t a fan either. Might try again with a couple of changes. Thanks for the recipe.
This was pretty good, although I did make a couple of enhancements to it. I doubled the amount of water and also added a chopped jalepeno and some red pepper flakes to kick it up a little.
I liked the flavor of this, but my rice did not cook thoroughly. Next time I will cook the rice seperately or add more water than called for.
made this for dinner cause i had leftover white rice (added it in last). didn't have corn, but added half can of black beans and diced tomatoes with a bit of taco seasoning (mixed in while browning the meat). ate with salsa and sour cream on the side. overall an easy, quick, and satisfying meal, but not particularly memorable. (also omitted the ketchup after reading reviews)
was to sweet tasting. I aded chili powder to try to cut down on the sweetness but didn't help any. The kids liked it topped with shredded cheese.
This recipe is so good! Really warm and filling. I only changed it a little bit. I did not add the corn. I used a little more then half a can of tomato sauce and a full can of Rotel diced tomatoes with chilies, cilantro and lime juice. Unlike other reviewers I did not have to add more water, because of the juice from the tomatoes. I let it simmer for about an hour, and then topped it with finely shredded mozzarella cheese and La Victoria mild red taco sauce. It was delicious!
This is absolutely THEEE BEST spanich rice I have ever eaten! We hosted Christmas this year @ our home and decided to do Mexican dishes (so tired of turkey,ham, and dressing @ this point). Well, this is one that my husband and I chose and it was devoured!!!! I followed the advice of a reviewer and used Mexican stewed tomatoes and still added about 3 seconds of squirt of ketchup for that extra tangy flavor and it was perfect. Will be making again soon. The kids loved it!!
I like to add about 1 teaspoon of chili powder and a good sprinkle of cumin. Once rice is done top with a generous amount of cheddar cheese. Cover skillet and let sit for 5-10 mins. I also don't like to use a full pound of meat, increase the amount of water, and omit the ketchup.
Not a real crowd pleaser at my house. I think everyone expected a little zip because of the name. Sorry
I made this the other night with a few changes. I cooked up the meat with onions and garlic, added cumin, chili powder and a little cayanne pepper, (omitting the green pepper), then added stewed tomatoes chopped up, 2 squirts of ketchup, 1 small can of tomato sauce and 1 can of Rotel tomato sauce (it must be new because I have only seen the diced tomatoes with chilis from Rotel). I cooked the rice in a rice cooker and added it to the meat mixture, and threw in corn. My husband and I loved it!
This was okay...not my favorite, or something I'll make often. It's kind of like a long version of hamburger helper.
This is a quick and easy recipe. My kids both liked this recipe (a picky 6 year old and a 15 month old).
Very good but rice should be cooked first.
I really enjoyed making it. And the second day it tasted even better than the first. The only thing I would change is adding more vegtables.
This tasted pretty good, but it didn't have a lot of "spanish rice" flavor to it. Might make again, but will add more spices.
I doubled the recipe and the rice came out a little too al dente so I will just try it the original way. Great flavor though, a little kick!
We loved this meal. I too thought it was a littel bland, so I added worsteshire sauce and chili powder to taste. The rice cooked just fine in 1 cup water for me. My tomato sauce can was 8 oz, instead of 6. We also made Allrecipes Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread to go with it.
We love this recipe because it's easy and filling. I usually make the rice separately though and stir it in at the end already cooked (I don't add more water at the end). And we sometimes use meatless spaghetti sauce in place of the tomato sauce and ketchup.
Okay, this is my first review on this website ever! I think this is a fantastic starter recipe that you can take in any direction you like. I'm usually not one that likes reviews where the the end result is not what the OP intended, but I'm breaking all my own rules here. I had 2lb's. of ground beef that I had to use before it went bad, so I chose this recipe. I doubled the amount of onion and bell peppers, and used a Tbls. of Cumin and Cayenne pepper as well as using garlic flavored tomato sauce. I ended up using 2 cans of tomato pastes as well as more water than called for. The dish turned out perfect!!
This recipe was a smash hit. It tasted awesome. I made it when my wife was away for a week and ate the leftovers over and over again and never got tired of them. All the ingredients come together well there.
i decided to try this recipie after looking for something to do with a pound of ground beef. you know, you have beef and a little of this and a little of that but not quite waht you need to make anything fancy. this recipie solve the problem! for the rice, i used uncle ben's natural select chicken flavor. the chicken flavor was subdued by the beef and was very subtle. an interesting twist. i substituted red beans for the corn and eliminated the ketchup. also, i only used about 1/2 cup of water. i see people have commented that they added more water but my interpretation was fairly moist with just 1/2 cup. for seasoning, i added 1 tbsp of minced garlic, crushed red peppers, and spicy mrs. dash. i spooned the dish onto plates and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. a very quick, easy, and delicious recipie in deed! Ciao, i2k1
I helped make this at a friend's house the other night and what impressed me is how easy it was to stretch it for more guests. I would season as you go, rather than wait to end so the flavours can meld. Less ketchup was also used
It was quick and easy. Truely a delightful meal.
VERY BLAND!! I added kidney beans, extra tomato sauce and it was still very bland so I ended up with fresh galric, some chili powder and a bit of cumin. It is a nice basis but needs a lot of work for a flavorful dish.
This was great and was loved by adults and kids alike. I also added black beans.
Reduced ketchup by half then added 1 can tomato paste and 1can diced tomatoes, chili powder and garlic from a jar..turned out to be the best i ever had
So easy to make! I threw in additional stuff like mushrooms and other herbs... Oh and you have to keep adding water to make sure the rice is well cooked! Thanks Donna for the recipe! :)
This was a fun recipie. It went quick and easy. I like the fact that there is a lot of rice, but still enough meat for my hubbie. I even liked it, and I hate peppers.
Yummy! The only gripe that I had was that the rice was a bit mushy. I did add the vegetable juice instead of water like some of the other reviews suggested. But, this recipe had great flavor!! I will make it again
I was skeptical about this recipe, but I followed it exactly and I am so glad that I did. It was great. A nice change. Like another reviewer said, don't expect it to be spicy, it is more sweet. I enjoyed it, and will make again. Thanks for the wonderfully different recipe.
My husband loved this recipe. I substituted V8 juice for the water and then added about 3/4 cup extra V8. When I reheated the leftovers in the microwave, I also added a small amount of V8 to keep it moist.
My family loved this with a homemade vegetable broth used for flavor!
I chose this to make for my son's Cultural Awareness Day (since we were assigned Spain). Changed the amounts to feed 40. This made two very large foil pans full. Due to some of the other suggestions, I added a can of Ro-tel and some cumin. Tasted great to us!!! Thanks for the recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections