Beefy Spanish Rice

This dish had a decent flavor--similar to meatloaf--but my husband and I didn't think that the flavor was worth the amount of time it took to prepare. This is not a difficult recipe by any means, but it is a little time consuming. It takes a while to make the rice tender. In fact, if I had to make this recipe again (which I never will) I would cook the rice according to the package directions before adding it to the mixture. I think that would decrease the overall cooking time. This recipe was also very messy. For those of you who are planning on making it, use a VERY deep frying pan or a wok--otherwise your ingredients will be on the range instead of in the pan. Here's some strong advice: Make meatloaf instead. You will achieve a similar flavor with less mess and you won't be standing by the oven all night.