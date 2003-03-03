Beefy Spanish Rice

4
189 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 81
  • 3 19
  • 2 7
  • 1 10

This is my mom's seasoned rice recipe and is a main dish that is delicious with cornbread, black-eyed peas and turnip greens. It tastes even better when it's been refrigerated overnight and reheated!

Recipe by Donna L

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the rice, onion and bell pepper and saute for 5 minutes, or until onions are tender. Add the ground beef and saute until browned. Drain excess oil and fat.

    Advertisement

  • Add the corn, tomato sauce, ketchup and water. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until rice is cooked, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
365 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 25g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 496mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022