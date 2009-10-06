Greek Salad IV

34 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 14
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a traditional Greek salad with green pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese. If you have like kalamata olives, add them for extra color and flavor.

By Sandra

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, green bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, olive oil, and lemon juice. Refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Sprinkle with feta cheese before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 12.6mg; sodium 166.5mg. Full Nutrition
