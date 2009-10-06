Greek Salad IV
This is a traditional Greek salad with green pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese. If you have like kalamata olives, add them for extra color and flavor.
This is a traditional Greek salad with green pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese. If you have like kalamata olives, add them for extra color and flavor.
This is the only traditional Greek salad on this site. I hate it when you are instructed to add in a million different things. Greek salad is SIMPLE...Oregano and a little mint MAYBE tops it off.Read More
I think maybe you forgot to add the oregano?? It's not authentic Greek salad without the oregano in the dressing - I would add about 1 tsp of dried oregano leaves to this dressing - then YUM! :-)Read More
This is the only traditional Greek salad on this site. I hate it when you are instructed to add in a million different things. Greek salad is SIMPLE...Oregano and a little mint MAYBE tops it off.
I think maybe you forgot to add the oregano?? It's not authentic Greek salad without the oregano in the dressing - I would add about 1 tsp of dried oregano leaves to this dressing - then YUM! :-)
Simple and delicious - I used half the amount of red onion called for, added a little oregano and bit of salt and pepper.
Add some oregano and this would be exactly what I learned to make in Greece. If you have other colors of bell peppers available, I would add them as well. The best Feta is the block packed in juice--you'll have to crumble it yourself, but if you can find it, it's a lot better than the pre-crumbled kind. People go crazy over this salad every time I make it.
I loved it! Didn't have Feta cheese, but added sliced radish and salt and pepper. PERFECT!!
Really tasty and refreshing flavor. I love dressings that do not cover up the flavor of the vegetables. I did omit the onions, as we aren't big fans. Totally simple and delicious. Thanks :)
Wonderful! Big hit at pot luck. This actually measures out more than enough in one serving. Will make again
I wanted to try a Greek salad without lettuce and gave this one a try. It was pretty good. I added 1/2 tsp of oregano flakes to the mixture prior to 'cooling' in the fridge. Next time I'd cut back on one of the tomatoes and add another pepper instead. Thanks for sharing.
where are the olives...no Greek salad without them. Good dressing tho, thanks.
Delicious when you add some black olives and instead of the olive oil and lemon juice I found some greek vinaigrette with a wonderful flavor! This is a great recipe when you are needing something to do with all those leftover veggies from the garden!
Excellent - added a little red wine vinegar, oregano and some green olives. Delicious way to use some garden produce.
This is good. I left out the green pepper and added some small chopped romaine lettuce. Only thing missing is some "definitely needed salt." I used an English style seedless cucumber partially peeled. And, for the onions, because they have a stronger taste, I sliced them and had them on the side for whoever wanted them on their salad. And, I served the salad right away so the vegetables would not wilt in the fridge from the lemon juice.
Loved it. Only used half of red onion. added 1/8 cup of red wine vinegar. And I just had to add the olives. My kids made me make 2 days in a row. Thanks.
I just spent 2 weeks in Greece during which time I ate Greek Salad nearly every day. The red onion and green pepper were always minimal and sliced extremely thin. Add salt and oregano and it's perfect!
I agree that this is one of the few authentic Greek salads on the net. I spent two weeks in Crete and had at least eight Greek salads each at different places including a beach stand. Not one had olives, lettuce, "English" cucumber, basil nor fancy dressing. Always a large amount of extra virgin oil with small amount of lemon juice or vinegar, salt and oregano. A large block of Feta sitting on top. They had proportionally more tomatoes than this but that's fine as it depends on one's preference. Garden ripe tomatoes only please.
Awesome and easy to do!!
I love this greek salad. The only thing I did differently was add a teaspoon of oregano, kalamata olives and some salt and pepper. I also let it marinate for a few hours and then add the feta cheese. It's always a bit hit!
I really enjoyed the simplicity and brightness of this recipe which allowed the flavors of the fresh vegetables to shine! I did add fresh cracked pepper before serving. Thanks for the re recipe!
Loved this recipe. I've made something similar to this. I've not tried it with green peppers and was pleasantly surprised. Our family loves kalamata olives, so I did add those and also doubled the feta cheese. Will definitely make again but I think I will add a Greek seasoning to the olive oil and lemon juice next time.
Not as good as I thought it would be. Go easy on the onions.
Sometimes I get really tired of the usual salads. This salad has no lettuce, and the simple, light-tasting dressing allowed me to really enjoy the flavor of the veggies! I added a bit of salt and pepper, and other than subbing cherry tomatoes and leaving the onion in rings, I followed the recipe, and even added the kalamata olives. Their briny taste was a perfect foil for the cool cucumber and the mellow feta. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe as written... I just forgot the feta in my pic. The salad is quick and easy to put together. It is simple and light but like many others have said it just need something to make it more greek salad like, some oregano or greek seasoning blend.
I added salt, pepper and oregano which I believe made this salad pretty good. It was a little on the bland side without them. Thanks for the recipe.
This was nice and light and made for a great lunch. I used red peppers (personal preference) and added some olives for added jazz.
Nice salad. I had a yellow pepper instead of a green. I added 1 tsp of oregano to the dressing, as suggested in reviews, to give a little more flavor while still keeping it light. I also added some salt and pepper.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections