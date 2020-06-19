Jessica's Real Green Bean Casserole
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 162.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.6g 11 %
carbohydrates: 15.1g 5 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 2.7g
fat: 9g 14 %
saturated fat: 2.8g 14 %
cholesterol: 31.3mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 551.8IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 2mg 15 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 5.2mg 9 %
folate: 53.9mcg 14 %
calcium: 100.7mg 10 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 21.6mg 8 %
potassium: 190.3mg 5 %
sodium: 568.2mg 23 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 81.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved