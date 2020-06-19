Jessica's Real Green Bean Casserole

This recipe brings a new twist to the traditional recipe with a few extras including homemade fried onions! Homemade is so much better than the store bought!!

By Jessica

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk the egg with a fork in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour and pepper. Heat the oil in a heavy skillet or deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Dip each onion ring into the egg and then coat with flour. Add them to the hot oil a few at a time. Fry until golden brown, turning once if needed, it should take about 3 minutes. Set them onto a paper towel-lined plate to drain and cool. Chop into 1/2 inch pieces.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and milk. Stir in about half of the onions. Transfer to a casserole dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until heated through and bubbly, about 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the cheese and remaining onions on top. Bake until browned on the top, about 10 more minutes. Remove from the oven and garnish with a sprinkle of paprika and black pepper.

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 9g; cholesterol 31.3mg; sodium 568.2mg. Full Nutrition
Algus
Rating: 4 stars
02/09/2012
Made this for my mom for her birthday and I have to say it turned out very very well! Frying the onions properly took a bit of work but the rest of the recipe was easily assembled. To me it comes across as an extremely filling comfort food and that is exactly what my family was looking for. I'll definitely be making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Elizabeth Castro
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2016
This is my second year in a row using Jessica's Real Green Bean recipe for Easter and my family can't get enough. The homemade onion rings really set this dish apart from others. I recommend leaving out the sugar and adding a dash of garlic salt to the flour and pepper base. Read More
