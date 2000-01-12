Beef Bourguignon I

OMG! I had my doubts after reading some reviews. I thought that was a long time to marinate, put together and maybe not be as advertised. I toyed with the idea of using the reviewer advice to use the grocery store wine/sherry. Decided that if I was going to put forth the time, I should follow the reciped exactly the first time and then figure it out if you want to make changes from there. OMG! This was fantastic! Hands down, FANTASTIC! It was my husband, myself and our 21 year old daughter. Enough for husband's lunch tomorrow and a "teaser bowl" for me.... I will definately make this again and again. My only disappointment, 8 servings was not enough for 3 people! Will do as others suggested next time and double for freezer meals. NOTE: As reviewers stated, prep time was longer then 30 min. Try 1.5- 2 hours. I read previous reviews about this. I prepped in the am. I prepared the meats/veggies and put in a bowl with plastic wrap. Then did the marinade, deglased the pan, etc. Cooked the mushrooms and put everything in the refrig covered with plastic wrap. Then 3.5 hours prior to dinner time, I mixed the meat/veggies with the marinade and put in oven. Then added the mushrooms about the time I turned the timer off. Perfect timing! Great Receipe! Just ate the leftovers from last night. OMG, I think it taste better today then yesterday, and yesterday it was "SO GOOD"!