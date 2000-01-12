Beef Bourguignon I
My sister sent me this recipe and the delectable smell of this hearty yet fancy dish brings my teenaged boys running! Serve with potatoes, noodles or rice.
It just kills me when people come to these review sites and complain how there just "has to be a quicker way" to prepare a dish such as THIS one. And then they almost make it sound like a personal mission that people took to rob them of their time if a recipe isn't to their liking. Perhaps a review should consider that GOOD food takes the love of cooking, and anything less WILL be evident "somewhere". And often times in classic french recipes such as this one, it DOES take time and if you "read and think" before you begin you can figure that out. My personal opinion on this recipe is that it is VERY classic and delicious. It was meant to be meaty and rich and not too spiced up...warm and comforting and classic...and it is! I serve mine over "smashed" garlic potatoes with the skins left on and a fruit parfait for dessert.Read More
I love complicated and involved recipes. It seems that the more time I spend making a dish, the more complex and interesting the taste, and the more my guests rave. Sadly, this rule of thumb did not apply here. I made this Christmas Day for 25 people (4x original recipe) and it about did us in. The marinating was quite easy, but the prep on the day it was being served was deceptively involved -- adding to the stress of the day. The fragrance while cooking was lovely.....but at the moment we had all been waiting for, when the meal was presented, the taste turned out to be only "average." Nothing special, not even memorable, just okay. I could have spent far less time cooking and far more time enjoying my guests with a less involved recipe, and had the taste of the meal come out the same. Like me, a lot of reviewers who made this recipe spent many hours and dirtied a houseful of dishes making it. I can only think that the reviews are so positive because once the investment of time and effort was made, they just couldn't bring themselves to giving it a review of "not memorable." The high ratings are probably more of an A for Effort than an A for Taste.Read More
An outstanding meal. I followed the recipe exactly, and scaled it to 12 because I caught a great sale on top grade meat, which I recommend you use. I also used a Pinot Noir (don't use supermarket wines. They're not glass worthy for a reason!). I froze all this food in meal-sized portions. When it was thawed and reheated, it was even more delicious! I'm ready for any holiday company that might call for an elegant meal. Served with creamy mashed potatoes, asparagus tips and french bread. Wow! Worth the effort. Thanks Judy. -- Update 11/2004 -- this is still the best recipe I've ever found here at allrecipes.com. Follow the tips - no shortcuts, and make a lot at once to freeze. Company coming? Thaw, reheat, make sides, and take the bows.
I made this yesterday morning and at the point in the recipe where you put it in the oven, I put it in a crockpot and forgot about it all day (I did stir it from time to time). It came out so yummy! I didn't use as many onions--one in the marinade and then I used shallots for the main dish. I served it with a hearty homemade French peasant bread and garlic mashed red potatos. I will definately make this again. Ps..don't skimp on the quality of the red wine.
This is a great recipe. After I add the mushrooms and its just about finished I spoon single servings into a medium size ramekin (one per person ) and place flakey puff pastry over top and bake it for an additional 10-15 or until the pastry is golden. This is by far the best way to eat it, with a side of green salad. YUMMY! I have made this dish 5 times now. My boyfriend loves it and guests are always impressed. I always make about 10 servings and freeze the rest, then its a quick elegant dinner all you have to do is defrost it scoop it into a ramekin thaw more puff pastry shove it in the oven and serve it up. WONDERFUL!
Despite some of the negative reviews of this recipe, I have nothing but good things to say. I made a few changes to the recipe, but thought it was specatcular. I had to make a bit of extra "gravy" (marinade) when I re-heated it after sitting for a couple of days in the fridge, but that was easy and it turned out marvelous. Some mentioned that you should use a "good" burgundy or Pino Grigio; I myself used the burgundy cooking wine I found at the grocery store. I substituted some sherry wine designed for cooking for the cognac, (both MUCH cheaper than the liquor store!) and I found the recipe one of the best I've had. Summary: marinade for 3 days, and rely on your local grocery store to provide the cooking wine(s) for you!! It is absolutely superb over homemade garlic mashed potatoes! I would serve it to God.
After reading some of the negative reviews, I was a little torn about trying this dish given the time involved. I must say I am so glad I decided to try. It has great flavor and is absolutely delicious. The only thing I can say to the negative reviewer is that a recipe is only as good as the quality of the ingredients. I can only guess that perhaps they did not use a good quality wine or a good cut of meat. With quality ingredients, you cannot go wrong with this recipe! I would also recommend that you not take shortcuts. I ended up having to marinade the meat for 3 days and I think the flavor was amazing!
Wow...this was fantastic! Impressive. Will make again definitely. Who ever says it tasted like beef stew and/or it took too long to prepare must not like to cook much or did something wrong! Thanks for sharing!!
I can always tell from reading other reviews if I am going to have success with a recipe or not. This time I was completely wrong. I followed the recipe exactly, and it was mediocre at best.I've been cooking for many years, and I've prepared dozens of recipes from this site. I don't think the poor results this time were due to something I did wrong. This is the first review I've given. I wanted to warn others that if you want to try this recipe, try it yourself before you serve it to guests. The results are a common beef stew, and not an elegant dinner party dish.
It was good, but not great. the only thing that I didn't care for was the carrots marinated. next time I will leave them out of the marinating process and add them in the frying process. It gave them a weird bitter flavor. Over all, I will try it again.
I'm an American living in New Zealand. We had a BBQ with lots of friends and leftover beef. I remembered thet I loved the beef bourguignon at a little french restaurant in Davis California. So did an internet search. Came up with this recipe and picked it over the other 2 because we had the ingredients on hand(lots of leftover red wine too). The beef here tends to be a bit tougher than the beef in the states. After 3 hrs cooking it was very tender and melt in your mouth - awesome. Very bummed that my wife took the leftovers to work with her (she leaves before me). It was excelent and the kids loved it too (including a very picky 6 year old). Thank you
Sorry. Just didn't care for this at all. I tried to follow the directions exactly, but how do you saute the vegetables in 2T oil, and, after removing them, have enough fat in the bottom of the pan to incorporate 3T flour? What a mess. The sliced, marinated onions were long and stringy. I didn't get the total inclusion of FOUR onions: two sliced and two chopped.
This takes time, but is well worth it! I started the marinade on Monday and Cooked on Wednesday. My husband came home for lunch and was really upset that I made him wait until dinner time for this fantastic dish. I served it over buttered egg noodles with dinner rolls on the side. One tip I do have, whenever I marinade, I use ZipLock bags...fill it up, take the air out, and just flip it over on now and then. One less bowl to clean and getting the air out really increases the potential of any marinade!
I was only able to marinate this for about 12 hours and used the crock pot to cook this all day. It was delicious and well worth the effort!
We omitted the bacon and used portobello mushrooms in the last step. We needed additional butter for the mushrooms. If you use a good quality California Pinot Noir, you will have excellent results. We will surely make this again!
I doubled this recipe and served it to about 10 people at a dinner party at my home. I must admit that I tried it for the first time the night I served it, but I was very lucky because it turned out so well and I got so many complements from everyone. I must admit that I was pleasantly surprised myself at how delicious it was. The only other time I have had this dish was in Nice, France and it almost tasted that good. Thanks again for this great recipe.
I made this as a special anniversary meal... much work but well worth it. The beef was incredibly tender, the sauce savoury and rich but not overwhelming. The mushrooms, carrots and bacon all poke through as delicious flavour notes that aren't overwhelmed by a heavy gravy. The only changes I made were to leave out the cognac, and I only marinated 24 hours. I will make this again, though for special occasions - 30 minute prep time is pretty optimistic: I'd double that number.
The gang said this was great. I don't eat red meat (nothing political) but I always taste and the sauce was yummy. Changes I made: Eliminated the tomato paste and the brandy. Added frozen pearl onions and a little gravy master and prepared a bouquet garni consisting of a bay leaf, thyme and peppercorns which I placed in cheesecloth and cooked in the stew. Also threw in my usual garlic and onion powders. Once done I topped each soup plate with a dollop of mashed potatos. The family raved Judy and I thank you for this recipe!
A warm, delicious meal for a cold Sunday! Continuously added beef broth instead of the water. Served with mashed potatoes and steam asparagus! Excellent - need Top 5 item added to my repertoire!
the end result is good, but it takes forever!! I like the quick 'n easy method of onion soup mix and canned tomato and canned mushroom soup spread over the meat, not mixed, and then 2 C. burgundy poured over..baked and eat !! just as tasty and 100 times as fast!!
This is one of the finer recipes on this site. It takes patience and dedication to prepare, but the results are simply outstanding. My dad grew up in France, and he used to make a version of this dish that was very good as well. I made this for him a month ago and he just loved it. I usually serve this with red potatoes (skins on) smashed with butter and fresh chopped parsley). Very good with the French bread rolls on this site.
This was a truly delicious recipe, I tried it for the first time on some friends at a casual dinner party, not a word was said throughout the feeding frenzy! This is a recipe you want to take your time on although i had wished that the marinade time had been better posted, i did not get the entire marinade time in. But all in all this was a delightful dinner. P.S. We served it in hollowed out baked potatos with the potato meat made into duchess potatos , done in florets around the baked potato shell and the crowns browned off under the broiler, a beautiful presentation for this.
This was, hands down, the single best dish to ever come out of my kitchen. I've tried a few other beef bourguignon recipes, but none of them were as good as this one was. The only changes I made were to omit the brandy and carrots (didn't have them) and use 2 large Vidalia onions instead of four medium onions. In addition, I didn't find this recipe until yesterday, so the marinading time was only about 24 hours. Next time, I'm going to let it sit for the full two days, for sure. The beef was perfectly tender and the gravy had a fantastically rich and complex flavor and perfect thickness. I served this with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and a salad. This recipe is worth every moment of time it takes! Can't wait to make it again.
I'm giving this 5 stars because my husband said it was "the best" beef bourguignon he's ever eaten. I served it with rice the first night and mashed potatoes the second and happened to have on hand the tail of a beef tenderloin so the meat was very, very tender and tasty. One note about the recipe, it was a bit confusing as to which ingredients and amounts were for the marinade, and which were for the remainder of the recipe; it made things a bit hectic in the final round of preparation. That being said I will definitely make this recipe again ...Thanks!
This recipe was awesome and received raves from all who ate it and was definitely in the top five meals that I've ever made. It was VERY time consuming, so don't make it unless you have half of a day to work on it, but definitely worth the effort. I flipped over the marinating dish every few hours for the 48 hour marinating period to make sure that all the beef was marinated equally. I upped the recipe so it would serve 12, though I think it would probably serve 10 since it's so good that everyone will want seconds. I cut back on the wine slightly and also cut back on the onions a bit. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfect. My guests offered to come over and take the leftovers off my hands and told me to invite them back the next time I make it! I served it with Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes and homemade pumpkin pie. It's the perfect dish for a chilly fall/winter Sunday afternoon.
where is the bacon and cognac in incredients.
To the reviewer who asked where the brandy and bacon are - you should know that brandy and cognac are used interchangably in recipes and the bacon is clearly listed in the ingredients.
One of the best recipes I've ever tried! The taste certainly lived up to the *incredible* aroma. IS a bit time-consuming, but will take other reviewers' advice and merely double batches for freezing. Thanks!
Five Star Fantastic. Long time to prepare but worth every minute.
I made this yesterday for my future in-laws and they were very impressed! Everyone had seconds, except my future father-in-law, who had thirds! It was well worth the involved preparation! Thanks!
Thought this was delicious! Yes, it took a bit of work, but well worth it. Left out the additional onions, used 2 oz. precooked bacon and instead of baking it, I put it in the crockpot for 3 1/2hrs on Hi. Do give it a try.
This is delicious! I omitted the bacon and the mushrooms, and it was still awesome! I used a pinot noir, and added some thyme in the marinade. Served over garlic smashed potatoes as well. All in all it was pretty easy to make. I also only marinated 24 hours, and used a crock pot instead of baking. Came out great, Will definitely make again.
Do yourself a favor and cook this very sexy meal, don't deviate from the instructions and you will most certainly be rewarded with a bouquet of satiny flavors, serve on a bed of the creamiest mashed potatoes with a side of the freshest asparagus with a bold glass of french wine and wait for the love cause it will be coming. Don't stray , stay on course and love your food.
OK so I served this at my birthday party, in the garden of the Louvre in Paris as the sun set on a summer night. The previous year, my Parisian friends had given me a gift certificate to a cooking school. They were so impressed by the bourguignon that they assumed I learned it from a professional chef. I told them I did to make them feel better. But in fact it was this beef bourguignon from allrecipes. Just so you get a sense how popular this was, I made 13 portions of this recipe and it was devoured by 8 people in 15 minutes and they were demanding more. BTW people are saying you need fancy wine but I didn't even use burgundy, rather a cheap table wine. It soured the marinade just a little but I was able to counter it by generously adding salted butter near the end, which also thickened the sauce to a comfortable texture. Eating this is PURE PLEASURE.
Recipe is delicious, the house smelled amazing, and dinner guests loved it. I served with buttered egg noodles and a salad. A few things happened along the way - not intentional changes. 1) I forgot Brandy at the store - so I used what dry Sherry that I had on hand. 2) I guess I used 2 large onions at the outset, when I pulled the vegetables out of the marinade it looked like onion overload - so I didn't put chop up another two. If I had to do over again, maybe I'd add some frozen pearl onions. But with only 2 onions was still amazing... most of the onions reduced part of the sauce. 3) When I pulled the meat out of the marinade, I patted it dry - but when I placed in the oil, it was too moist to brown. It still cooked, but I don't think I got the sear that the recipe intended. If I had to do again, would pull out - pat dry and maybe let rest for a bit longer to dry. But again - this was so good! I took leftovers to work today for lunch and could barely wait to eat it!
It's very fun to make this recipe. The best part is the taste and texture of the meat, which turns out to be very moist and tangy after 2 days. The wine is a dominant taste.
WOW! Was this worth the extra effort! I made this for my DH and I for a special meal after the kids were in bed, and it was divine! Melt in your mouth, savory, tendor, delicous! Leftovers didn't last more than a day. This would make a wonderful company meal as well.
I agree with suzichef! Glad she said it all. This is wonderful and exactly what it should be. Definitely worth making and better the next few days! I've served this over basmati rice mixed with wild rice. ( wild rice needs to be cooked separately then added to the basmati). I use 2 cups basmati to 1 cup wild. I also add butter to the basmati while it cooks. Delicious!
I've made this recipe twice for company and have received rave reviews. I used a decent quality Cabernet Sauvignon for the wine. I also cooked the stew in a crockpot, rather than in the oven. Both times there was more than enough sauce. I did not find this particularly work intensive for a company dish. And, I think it would do fine if prepared the day before planning to serve, if one wanted to avoid the same day prep. This recipe will become one of my standard company dishes.
This recipe does have A LOT of steps, and IS not just throwing a bunch of ingredients together...however, it is worth it, so be sure to plan ahead. For the marinade I skipped the brandy, simply b/c I did not have any. I doubt you would notice. I didn't use a lb. of bacon. I used a couple Tbsp of REAL bacon bits. Omitted mushrooms, simply b/c I am not a fan. I did add large chunks of carrots into the marinade and let them cook with the meat. The other change I made was, instead of placing in a 9X13 pan, it went into my 6 qt crock pot on low and I let it cook on low until beef was tender. (approx 5-6 hrs) Amazing. You may choose to thicken sauce if you like a thick gravy. It was fine for me without doing that. I thought it was even better the second day. :)
After reading the Reviews and Making this recipe i would have to say that it is a great recipe what most people dont understand is that in classical french your gonna have an overwhelming flavor mainly in the sauce or in the marinade due to the fact that in classical times the french didnt have ascess to the most freshest of product thus in the case of this recipe a 2 day marination in a burgandy wine its not a hard recipe at all to make and if you are ever over in france i would strongly recomend that you order it there
You have to love cooking to make this recipe but it gives back with an incredible meal. Of the many recipes I have made this one ranks at the top of the list.
This one is worth all the steps. Everyone who's ever eaten this dish at my house has raved for weeks afterwards. I can't recommend it enough.
So many complaints about this beautiful classic recipe. Of course it takes time (very obvious if you pay careful attention to the method) but if you enjoy classic French cooking it is worth it. This is actually a stew but a fancy one and this recipe one of the better. Thank you for reminding me to start making this again..............even better reheated.
Delicious, but please correct the time allowed for preparation (and clean up of multiple pans). I expected a quick prep and spent all Saturday morning with this project. It takes 30 minutes just to prepare the meat & marinade. fortunately it tasted great.
Best Beef Bourguignon ever. So tasteful!!!
This recipe is FANTASTIC. Great for a crowd. However, it takes a long time to make, so I usually double the recipe and freeze a large portion of it. If you do this, learn from my mistakes: 1) don't double the onions! the four already in the recipe is plenty. But double everything else. 2) Use two big, deep frying pans to fry the meat in two batches, and then make the bacon and broth in one pan (steps 4 and 6) and saute the vegetables in the other pan (step 5). This is a big timesaver! We have fed up to 12 large, hungry adults by doubling this dish. It is very, very good!
This is a wonderful meal to serve for special occasions. It is time consuming, but your efforts will be rewarded by the many compliments you'll receive! I didn't use expensive wine and it turned out beautifully. I can't wait to make this one again. Just thinking about it makes my mouth water. Enjoy!
Good, cooked it as instructed, didn't add any water. Should have I guess. Great on buttered egg noodles!
Absolutely incredible! The unique flavor of the marinade is worth the effort with this dish. I added fresh thyme and rosemary to marinade which was a recommendation from a chef that I know. Instead of the oven, I put this in my crockpot on low for several hours. Serve this with garlic mashed red potato, crusty bread and a salad with crumbled blue cheese and pears, and you will get raves all night!
This was pretty good. I didn't read the whole recipe and decided to double it without realizing how many steps there were. I should have cooked it for about 30 minutes less, it really thickened towards the end, especially after adding the mushrooms. Everyone agreed it was good but I have made similiar stews that were less work and just as good from this website. I'm glad I tried it and I have a few dinners frozen. Followed recipe exactly.
Wonderful recipe. HOWEVER, prep time was a little off. I spend quite a bit of time on this recipe, and wasn't prepared to. But, it doesn't take anything away from the taste. Yuuuuuuuuuummmmmmyyyy!
needed a little corn starch to thicken a little more. great flavor though.
This recipe seems a little complicated at first glance, but believe me it is worth the time and effort. I love making this and have never had a bad word said by anyone I've cooked it for. Cheers for adding this!
Worth the work!
This recipe was awesome! The flavor was outstanding and so worth EVERY detail. I think I have a new favorite dish. My only side note I have is that I didn't have any oil left in the skillet after I sauteed the vegetables. So when I went to add the flour, it turned into a paste. I ended up throwing that out and then adding a couple of tablespoons of the bacon fat to the skillet and starting over with new flour. From there, everything was fine. I served it over noodles with a side salad and cooked corn. What a great meal!!!
Now this was different I have never had something like this before and it turned out great..I would have used less wine but it was great over rice I had so much left over I gave it to my daughter and she said it was awesome. Thanks
OMG! I had my doubts after reading some reviews. I thought that was a long time to marinate, put together and maybe not be as advertised. I toyed with the idea of using the reviewer advice to use the grocery store wine/sherry. Decided that if I was going to put forth the time, I should follow the reciped exactly the first time and then figure it out if you want to make changes from there. OMG! This was fantastic! Hands down, FANTASTIC! It was my husband, myself and our 21 year old daughter. Enough for husband's lunch tomorrow and a "teaser bowl" for me.... I will definately make this again and again. My only disappointment, 8 servings was not enough for 3 people! Will do as others suggested next time and double for freezer meals. NOTE: As reviewers stated, prep time was longer then 30 min. Try 1.5- 2 hours. I read previous reviews about this. I prepped in the am. I prepared the meats/veggies and put in a bowl with plastic wrap. Then did the marinade, deglased the pan, etc. Cooked the mushrooms and put everything in the refrig covered with plastic wrap. Then 3.5 hours prior to dinner time, I mixed the meat/veggies with the marinade and put in oven. Then added the mushrooms about the time I turned the timer off. Perfect timing! Great Receipe! Just ate the leftovers from last night. OMG, I think it taste better today then yesterday, and yesterday it was "SO GOOD"!
Very, very good. I am about to make it for a second time because my husband raves about it. I only used one onion (again, because of my husband, lol) but I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Much easier than I expected it to be.
This was my first time making this meal. My mom made it when I was living at home and I always loved it. It was quite a bit of work but very rewarding. I used minced garlic out of a jar instead of fresh garlic and I left the mushrooms out because my husband wont eat them. I thought I would not like it as much without the mushrooms but I didnt really notice. I served it over Fresh garlic mashed potatos.
I am always annoyed at the people who change the recipe around but I had to change it around a little because of time constraints. I did not marinate for 2 days (only for 4 hours), but to tell you the truth, I don't know how much this mattered because of the meat. I decided meat would make a huge difference and got a beautifully marbled chuck pot roast from Costco. I think the meat made a huge difference. I knew when I was cutting it that the fat would dissolve become like butter. I used a 10 dollar bottle of Pinot Noir. I cooked the bacon first with a little oil, and then cooked everything else in the bacon grease, because I love bacon. I think it goes well over boiled potatoes that can absorb the sauce. Egg noodles were too mushy for me. For me it was better the next day. I separated the sauce from everything, put it in the fridge, scraped off the fat, and mixed them back together. This could be done the day of cooking if you are willing to let the oils separate from the liquids. Maybe you could do this isn the freezer. The sauce was much thicker and what I was looking for after the fat/oil separation. I could cut the meat with a spoon. It was wonderful.
Hands down the best recipie Ive tried to date.
I made this for Christmas in 2003. It was fantastic and my family loved it. I did a French theme that year, so this went perfectly. It's not a fancy dish, but the wonderful flavor more than make up for that. This is a recipe I'll add to my permanent recipe box.
Okay, I spent about 4.5 hours prepping and making this dish, not to mention almost a whole bottle of good wine.....Very bland... A HUGE PAIN TO MAKE! Followed recipe to the "T" and can't understand what the other reviewers are comparing this dish to!
Planning a progressive dinner. This will be perfect. Someone suggested there were too many pans? I'm not sure if they kept cleaning up the same pan but I used the same one over and over and even put it in the oven. Very good. Guest worth for sure.
didnt add more onion before cooking it woud have been too much. celery would be good
I made this for Christmas dinner this year because it was a small crowd and it was awesome. It is somewhat labor-intensive so next time I will definitely double the recipe and free half. I served it with mashed potatoes but I really like it over egg noodles so I think that's what I'll do next time. Very very good.
excellent and easy..........always turns out well!
My husband loved it. I did not use Burgundy wine, bacon, or the brandy. I used blush wine instead. I did double the sauce..
Absolutely fantastic. I had my family over and made this recipe, and served with garlic mashed potatoes (make sure to throw in sour cream to make them perfect) and steamed cauliflower. I marinated the beef for 3 days instead of the 2 specified in the recipe. I also doubled the recipe. Make sure to use a good wine! You can definitely taste the wine in the beef even after all the cooking. Lots of work to cook everything but absolutely worth it!
Definitely not your everyday food, but it was certainly delicious! we came back for more until it was all gone! We loved it on home made bread with swiss/mozzarella.
I picked this recipe for my husband's birthday, and some of the negative reviews had me worried. But, I decided to go ahead and just follow the recipe anyway, and I am beyond glad I did. It was superbly delicious! An incredible meal, that I will definitely make again for a special occassion. It is definitely not your every day meal. It does take a long time and a lot of work, but the end result is well worth it. No shortcuts, and a decent Pinot Noir is a must. I served it over garlic parsnip potato puree. Again - spectacular. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this recipe exactly as stated, except I didn't marinade the beef or vegetables. It turned out delicious, the meat was tender and full of flavor and the vegetables were great as well. I served it with some crusty french bread and dinner was a huge hit.
Yum! I followed it exactly except for the bacon and flour steps. The meat came out extremely tender and the flavour was very good over some rice.
After reading some of the reviews I wasn't expecting much flavor out of this dish. It did smell really good while it was cooking but when it came to actually trying a bite I was very pleasantly surprised that it had a very good flavor. Yes, it does take two days to marinate but that just adds to the experience. I like being able to say that I actually worked a little to make a dish that I enjoyed making and eating.
This is a great recipe for Beef Bourguignon. I have made it over three times and never had a problem. It does take time to make and shortcuts are not recommended. It is rich but this comfort food to the max. Some potatoes or noodles is good for it or a couple of loaves of good French bread.
This was well worth the time and effort. I only marinated the meat for 24 hours but it was still very flavourful. I didn't bother with cooking the mushrooms, just threw them in the baking dish as what's the point of adding the extra fat and another pot to wash up! Also added some thyme and garlic powder for extra flavour.
Fabulous and worth all the time invested! I made a few changes: used pinot noir because I couldn't find burgundy, didn't use the 2 onions in the last step but substituted with cut carrots which tasted amazing, used only 1/2 lb of bacon because I had maple bacon and didn't want to "maple- up" the dish. I also skipped the step of deglazing the pan with the marinate and just put the onions and carrots in and they deglazed the pan. I served it over mashed potatoes and it got raves for being such a decadent meal. I would totally make this again with the goal of impressing another group of friends.
The best meal I have ever cooked. It takes a deal of preparation but worth it.
I make this recipe everytime we have company!
This recipe is fantastic! It's definitely a terrific one to prepare for a cold day. Definitely serve this with either a loaf of french bread or mashed potatos. The amount of preparation/marination time was a little discouraging, but well worth it!
I have always been a little daunted by Beef Bourguignon, but I took the plunge and made this recipe. I don't know what I was scared of, because it came together perfectly, and my entire family loved it, even those that claimed not to like recipes that included wine! I read a lot of reviews complaining that they dirtied a lot of dishes making it on the day of serving, and that the prep the day-of was more involved than they anticipated, but I didn't find either of these things to be a problem. There was plenty of time between steps to clean the dishes I'd used, and I allowed myself plenty of time for final-day cooking, so the entire meal was ready for dinner without any delays or after-meal cleanup. I served it with rosemary mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus spears in herbs-du-provence, with baked pears in an orange-maple sauce for dessert. Delicious!
Wow. This one really meets all expectations and doesn't disappoint: flavour, tenderness, mmmmmm. It appeared a bit fussy at first, with the 2 day marinating, the searing, frying the bacon, onions and carrots separately, the roux, etc. But man, it's so worth it. A good wine helps too. This one is a keeper and will be trotted out to impress guests.
Great taste. I actually used chicken because my family doesn't like beef, but it still tasted great. Marinated for just one day since it was chicken and cooked for just over an hour at 350.
Time consuming to make but well worth it! Excellent! anneshirl
I recently made this recipe & we all thoroughly enjoyed it. A couple of reviewers mentioned that they had to add liquid. I cooked mine with the cover on for the first 1.5 hours, then removed the cover for the remaining 1.5 hours & it was great!
I made this recipe as written and it turned out amazing!! Served it with a beautiful green salad, a 2002 Cabernet and homemade sourdough bread! I don't mind the time involved if it turns out to be such a wonderful meal! I used a Jadot Burgundy in my marinade. Thanks COOKPOT!!
This beef bourguignon recipe was fantastic. My husband says it was better than the beef bourguignon we had in Paris 2 months ago. Thanks for sharing!
Just because I liked the movie Julie and Julia, I had to know what this tasted like. Really good and easier than I thought! Although my husbands initial reaction was that it tasted like beef stew without all the veggies, he ate it all up and complimented to no end, even the second day! I took lots of shortcuts but stuck to the same basic idea. I used Red Truck Red Wine, didn't have brandy, pearl onions instead of regular, and pepper instead of peppercorns. I used the cheapest meat package I could find (as usual) prechopped for beef stew, and baby carrots chopped. I only marinated 2 hrs, and cooked in the oven at 300 for 3.5 hrs. I checked on it at 2 hrs and was afraid the meat wasn't going to be spiced enough. But after the 3 hrs I added the sauteed mushrooms stirred it all up and tasted it....WOW! The flavor was rich! I'd even go as far as calling it fancy restaraunt quality. Served it over left over garlic mashed potatoes, and next day seconds served over egg noodles. Along side Green Peas Supreme and fresh french bread. And it was just as delicious next day! Will make again!
That was a wonderful dish - the only difference is that I cooked the bacon first, using the rendered fat to brown the beef in - enjoyed with some wonderful wine with fabulous friends - what a crowd pleaser, on a chilly antipodean autumn evening!
This is a traditional French recipe and is quite good. You can eliminate the brandy if you do not like its flavor and it will not alter the taste too much. It's a subtle additive. Instead of broth, I use stock for a richer flavor. This compliments the mirepoix (carrots, celery, onions) if you use celery and pearl onions instead just chopped onion. The beef is incredibly tender. Freshly ground pepper will also work instead of pepper corns.
Fantastic, and classic! Adding the buttery mushrooms at the end really adds a nice touch and maintains their integrity, and the dish does freeze very well. I would imagine that the quality of the ingredients used really does matter as this dish really showcases the flavors of the beef and wine very prominently. I reheated it in ramekins with puff pastry on top like the other reviewer suggested and it was a very elegant meal, well worth the initial time investment because of how well it freezes.
This recipe didn't turn out as I had expected. It was good, but not "fantastic" as I was expecting especially given how long it took to prepare and cook. The meat was very tender and smelled great while it was cooking, but we weren't thrilled with the taste.
Sensational everytime. Worth the time and effort. My husband loves this one. I make it a couple of times a month now. Perfect with either mash potato or salad and french bread.
Great recipe but a bit fussy to cook. The marinade was great and the overall flavor was excellent. Next time I will likely cook the mushrooms with the other veggies and after the sauce is cooked down put it all in the crockpot to finish it.
Fantastic! Worth the time and effort. Absolutely mouth watering.
Excellant! Didn't have Burgandy so used Merlot. Didn't have fresh mushrooms so omitted them, not greatly missed as neither one of us really cares about mushrooms. Leftovers tasty also.
