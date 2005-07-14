Snickerdoodles V

Is there anyone who doesn't like snickerdoodles? This recipe is a classic.

Recipe by Amy

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar. Add eggs one at a time, mixing after each. Sift together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt; stir into the creamed mixture until well blended.

  • In a small shallow bowl, stir together the 2 tablespoons of sugar with the cinnamon. Roll the dough into walnut sized balls and roll the balls in the sugar mixture. Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies should be slightly golden at the edges. Remove to cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 142.9mg. Full Nutrition
