Snickerdoodles V

I make snickerdoodles at least once a week and this is the recipe that I use as a base for my cookies. I always use 1/2 cup shortening, 1/2 cup butter and instead of 2 teaspoons cream of tartar, I use only 1 and I increase the baking soda by a teaspoon. I also add about 1 teaspoon of vanilla in with the creamed sugar, butter, shortening mixture. As with any cookie recipe (or for baking in general) let your eggs and butter sit out until they reach room temperature (usually around 30 minutes for the eggs and 1 hour for the butter). Also, beat the butter, shortening and sugar WELL first. I mix them in my stand mixer with the paddle attachment for about 5 minutes before I add the eggs and vanilla. Although this recipe does not say to chill the dough I have found that chilled cookie dough just works better than non-chilled dough, no matter what kind of cookie you are baking. Chill the dough for at least an hour and roll it out into balls that are similar in size, they do not have to be perfectly round. Depending on what you are craving you can also add a little nutmeg in with the cinnamon/ sugar mixture for a little touch of spice. Bake the cookies JUST until they begin to crack on the top. They may look undone, but when they cool they will be a little crunchy around the edges but deliciously chewy in the center. I get repeated requests to make these cookies by my family, friends, even acquaintances. These are spectacular cookies!