Snickerdoodles V
Is there anyone who doesn't like snickerdoodles? This recipe is a classic.
This recipe is a delicious classic!! However, my recipes specifies 1/2 cup shortening and 1/2 cup butter instead. I usually add an extra tablespoon or two of flour to the batter and then chill it for several hours before baking. This ensures "thick", perfectly formed cookies. View my submitted photo and see for yourselves. Thanks for the recipe!!! This one ROCKS!!!Read More
I followed the directions exactly, but the cookies tasted horrible and puffed up too much. I will not use this recipe again!Read More
So easy to make and very good. I ommitted the salt & used salted butter. A helpful tip for coating the cookies in the sugar/cinnamon mixture is to put the mixture in a ziplock baggie and then add the balls of dough. It is an easy mess free way to coat the cookies.
Excellent! This is the best snickerdoodle recipe I have tried in many years. The real test was how long they lasted in the cookie jar...well, they never made it to the jar! Very soft, just the right chewy-ness. I used less sugar in the batter and they stayed softer.
These freeze great. Roll the dough in the cinnamon sugar mixture and throw them in a Ziploc bag. When you want some cookies, grab a few and put them right on the cookie pan -- frozen. They taste just as good. It's weird, this is an old fashion recipe, and they don't seem like anything too special, but people just go nuts for these. I swear, it's like everyone loves a snickerdoodle.
I'm a big snickerdoodle fan and these cookies are one of the best I've ever made! I (like some other reviewers)added a tsp. of vanilla, and I also replaced the shortening with butter. Love these cookies!
Pretty good, but I would change a few things. And a teaspoon of vanilla and ditch the salt. It gives the cookie a funny aftertaste. I also used the butter flavored crisco. I got 30 cookies out of one batch.
Love it Love it Love it! I had never made these cookies befor today but now will be my fav! I did omit the salt these cookies dont need it, plus i chill the dough before making into balls. The chilled dough makes the perfect crackled top. Wonderful cookies that are so easy to make!
I make snickerdoodles at least once a week and this is the recipe that I use as a base for my cookies. I always use 1/2 cup shortening, 1/2 cup butter and instead of 2 teaspoons cream of tartar, I use only 1 and I increase the baking soda by a teaspoon. I also add about 1 teaspoon of vanilla in with the creamed sugar, butter, shortening mixture. As with any cookie recipe (or for baking in general) let your eggs and butter sit out until they reach room temperature (usually around 30 minutes for the eggs and 1 hour for the butter). Also, beat the butter, shortening and sugar WELL first. I mix them in my stand mixer with the paddle attachment for about 5 minutes before I add the eggs and vanilla. Although this recipe does not say to chill the dough I have found that chilled cookie dough just works better than non-chilled dough, no matter what kind of cookie you are baking. Chill the dough for at least an hour and roll it out into balls that are similar in size, they do not have to be perfectly round. Depending on what you are craving you can also add a little nutmeg in with the cinnamon/ sugar mixture for a little touch of spice. Bake the cookies JUST until they begin to crack on the top. They may look undone, but when they cool they will be a little crunchy around the edges but deliciously chewy in the center. I get repeated requests to make these cookies by my family, friends, even acquaintances. These are spectacular cookies!
This recipe was excellent! I made these cookies for a cookie exchange and I got rave reviews. This was the first time I made Snickerdoodles and the recipe was very easy to follow. The cookies stayed soft for days. Thanks for a great recipe!
18 SERVINGS, not cookies. 2 cookies each. :-) Anyway, these are delicious - classic snickerdoodles! I use butter-flavored Crisco and a little more flour, and don't bake them any longer than specified, sometimes a little shorter (I like gooey cookies).
Fantasic! I didn't have any cream of tartar on hand so I used a conversion I found online and instead used 3 teaspoons of baking powder and a half teaspoon of baking soda, omitting the 1 tsp of baking soda called for in the recipe. They turned out soft and perfect!
This is the first recipe I've tried for Snickerdoodles, there won't be anymore. I've found the BEST on my first try. We just love them, and wouldn't change a thing. Thank You Amy! I also noticed reviews complaining that they are hard or crunchy after they cool, or they have an aftertaste. Well, if U don't overbake them, only cook as specified, yes they look raw, but they aren't. U must ONLY bake 8-10mins. to stay soft. They will stay soft and chewy, right down to the last one. The so called "aftertaste" is the creme of tarter, and it's suppose to taste like that. I use extra cinnamon & sugar on mine, cuz I love cinnamon.
I love Snickerdoodles and this is definitely my all time favorite recipe!! I substitute butter for shortening. I also freeze the dough in balls, and they keep great!!
This is the BEST snickerdoodle recipe. My favorite, by far. Sometimes, I use butter flavored shortening, for a more buttery taste. And I ALWAYS chill my dough before rolling in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. They seem to hold their shape better after being chilled, and mine tend to stay "puffier" after baking. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing. This is like a recipe in a cookbook from 1968 that my mother had given me. The cookbook was damaged during a fire, and I didn't remember the "exact" measurements. This is IT! Thanks so much!
This is the classic snickerdoodle...loved by all. Accept no substitutes!
I made these for some guys that I go to college with and the reviews that I got from them were great. One told me that they "were the most amazing thing he had ever tasted." To be totally honest they were awesome. I used salted butter and left out the salt that the recipe called for and they turned out great. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Excellent cookie! I used salted butter and omitted the salt instead of using shortening and they were amazing! Doubling the recipe was definately no problem. You can't get any easier than this and the flavor was greatl I will be using this for the holidays each year, thank you!
I used a 3/4 c whole wheat flour, and 1/2 splenda in this recipe in place of some of the ap flour/sugar. They tasted pretty good and my Mom liked them, which is why I made them. However 1 1/2 days later and they are pretty darn stale. Kinda did not have *too* much flavor. Oh well.....
Yummy! It's a keeper. Mine turned out just like the picture. The recipe made exactly 3 dozen. This one gets placed into the Recipe Box. Thanks...
Excellent! Just added 1 tsp vanilla and decreased salt to 1/4 tsp. Just like I remember them.
Ooooh! A snickerdoodle recipe I haven't tried! I love snickerdoodles and so do our customers. I saw a picture of this cookie posted by "Diana" and it looked so good I had to try it. I'm glad I did. It turned out perfectly--all crackled and puffy. Great recipe!
Wonderful cookies! I must roll mine small because I got about 100 cookies from this recipe! I used 1/2 c butter and 1/2 cup shortening because that is all I had. Also, I ran out of cinnamon/sugar mixture halfway through rolling, and didn't have any more cinnamon on hand, so I did the other half with pumpkin pie spice...I think I like it better!!! Thanks for the recipe!
very easy recipe. the dough was a bit stiff,but i let it sit on the counter while the over pre heated and when it came time to roll them,it was so easy. this is definetly going to replace my old recipe..
These were good, but the first batch got too hard, and lacked flavor. However, after the dough was frozen, they came out fluffy and light. My suggestions are to freeze the dough, leave out the salt, and add 1/2 tsp. of vanilla. Also, try dipping the dough in melted butter before you coat it. It gave me a much crispier coating.
They turned out great! Soft on the inside, but cooked through. Perfect! I cooked them for 10 min and 15 sec at 375. The only thing I did different was to leave out the salt and add 1 tsp of vanilla to the creamed mixture of butter, sugar, and eggs. Wonderful recipie. Will definitely use again and again.
If I had known snickerdoodles were this easy to make, I would've started a lot sooner! Delicious, but be sure not to over-bake even a little or you'll end up with something you might lose a tooth to.
This is a great recipe! I had nver had snickerdoodles before, but my husband loves them. I followed the recipe, and like magic, I made wonderfully tasting snickerdoodles, and my husband got to eat his favorite cookies!
Everytime anyone tries these cookies they are totally impressed and begging for the recipe. They're perfectly sweet and delicious. I usually use 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening. I think the butter makes the cookie a little softer and it also adds a little extra richness. I have even added the cinnamon into the batter (an accident the first time) and they are delicious, but only if you like the flavor of cinnamon. It just makes the flavor a little more distinct. Definitely a keeper!
Exactly what a Snickerdoodle should be. I did use half margerine, half butter and I added 1 tsp. vanilla. I liked that I didn't have to chill the dough before baking because nothing irritates me more than making cookie dough and having it spread all over the cookie sheet. Great quick cookie that is perfect to make with little hands. What's not to like about Snickerdoodles? NOTE: For those who come behind me and want to sub half butter, half margerine......don't. I had a heck of a time getting these off the baking sheet and they were a little dry. I ended up baking the first set at 350* for ten minutes which was too long but 350* for eight minutes was a little better. My husband ate them anyhow but I could tell the difference. Don't make the mistake I did.
These were PERFECT Snickerdoodles - not overly sweet and chewy and flavorful, and so easy. I made a batch and then my teen daughter made a batch to give for Christmas presents. The only changes we made were to substitute 1/2 the shortening with butter, and to press the cookies down slightly with a drinking glass to get those wonderful cracked edges.
Amy, if you had asked me this question yesterday, I couldn't have answered you because until tonite, believe it or not, I had never experienced a snickerdoodle! Well, now I can answer you....NO ONE DOES NOT LOVE A SNICKERDOODLE!!!! We're crazy about them!! We're making an assortment of cookies for my daughters highschool graduation party and this recipe was one of my choices. Thanks Amy for a super duper cookie recipe which I'm sure all of our guests will gobble up as quickly as we are tonite. (hope there's some left for them) Ha, ha!!
Perfect. There is nothing else to say about thie recipe!
Really easy, really good, and really fattening...
Exactly as I remember them as a kid!. Made recipe, as written, except I used parchment paper instead if greasing a cookie sheet. Wouldn't change a thing!
Great recipe-perfect chewy snickerdoodles! I couldn't get a hold of my Aunt the cookie meister for her recipe, but this recipe was just as good! The tip to chill the dough first was also great.
Great recipe. I took others' advice and used the parchment paper. I started rolling in the sugar, then switched to a bag - much easier, and coats better with the bag! Definitely a keeper!
I just used this! It's great. Followed it completely only I left the dough in the fridge for 1 hour before rolling it in the sugar and cinnamon, and I put it back in the fridge between each batch. They came out so great that my grandma wants me to makes these from now on! First time making snickerdoodles and I love this recipe!
Instead of sifting, I used 1/4 cup less flour. It probably could have used less salt, too.
Snickerdoodles are my favorite cookie and this is the best recipe I've found on the site so far - chewy and soft with a fantastic snickerdoodley flavor!
This is the BEST snickerdoodle recipe! I used butter instead of shortening and added vanilla and almond for a twist. Amazing!!!!
These were great! I made these for a potluck, and one of my co-workers asked for the recipe. I made the mistake of making a batch a little too small so they came out a little dry and crunchy, but still good :). Thanks for sharing!
What a perfect cookie to make when you don't have many ingredients on hand! Just a note: I added 2 tsp vanilla, omitted salt, used half butter and half butter flavored crisco. They turned out nice and soft, but still had a good texture on the outside. Company even said they tasted just like the scnickerdoodles you buy at Hogi Yogi!
These were fabulous! My 7 year old and I made them together. Baked them for 10 minutes and took them out when they looked a tad undone. This was perfect as they are now soft and yummy!!
This is a GREAT recipe! YUMMY!!! They stay soft and my family loves them!!
These cookies are awesome! The only change I made to the recipe was using butter-flavor Crisco instead of regular shortening. Baked for 8 minutes - cookies will not look done, but they set nicely. Very chewy on the inside! MMMMM
Great! Light and soft. Does need the teaspoon of vanilla. My mix made 30 cookies.
Yummy!! I pulled this recipe off to make for our christmas platter and the were great. I say were because they were gone before any of the other cookies. Thanks for the recipe. I am sure to use this again next year.
These cookies are WONDERFUL!! I did tweak the recipe a little by using 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup butter shortening. It gives them the perfect texture and taste!
I made these for my very picky father-in-law for Father's Day who had asked simply for a "baked goodie" as this year's gift. They were fantastic. I made small cookies, baked them at 375 for 7 minutes and 45 seconds. They are chewy and perfect!
These are average. I've made better but this recipe is quick and I always have the ingredients.
These cookies are fabulous! I took them to a family get-together and they were ALL eaten! A bonus -- This is a great project to involve your children in -- my 4-year-old LOVED making the balls an then help roll them in the cinnamon.
Been using this recipe for years and finally getting around to reviewing it! Love these. I took another reviewers advice and froze them after rolling them in the sugar. That way I always have perfect cookies to serve warm at anytime.
simply amazing. not hard to prepare and taste very very good. absolutely love it.
These came out delicious! I did make a few changes that I believe actually improved it. I used 1 cup of sweet salted butter instead of shortening and omitted the salt. I use self rising flour so there is no need for baking soda. I didn't have cream of tartar but they still came out fine. I also added about 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. They came out perfect :)
Great little cookie! Very tender, crisp/chewy edges. Never mind greasing the cookie sheets, use parchment paper instead. I doubled the cinnamon/sugar mix though. This made 4 dozen good sized cookies. We love snickerdoodles. Thanks.
Everyone DOES love Snickerdoodles. I've been making these for years. My recipe is like this one except 1/4 cup less sugar and add 1 tsp vanilla. The big difference is my recipe says to cook at 450 degrees for 7 to 8 minutes.
Mmmmm good!
I like my snickerdoodles soft and chewy, these turn out hard and crisp. They are a good tasting cookie, just not the texture I was hoping for.
these were good
Great taste! I subbed 1/2 cup real sweet cream butter for part of the shortening and added a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla as some of the previous reviewers suggested. Cookies made with full shortening in lieu of butter take on a somewhat stale taste if not eaten in a day or two. I also wanted to note for those who have not tasted or made a Snickerdoodle cookie before that the original Snickerdoodles recipe calls for butter, thus the shortening in this recipe must be butter flavored since this is a butter/shortbread flavored cookie. :)
I did not care for this recipe. They left a greasy film in your mouth and they had the texture of a piece of bread. Look for a recipe that uses butter instead of shortening.
Just made these this morning and what a magnificent recipe! Had to make a few substitutions due to lack of ingredients but wow they taste Amazing!
I made these for Christmas and they were a big hit. My husband, who didn't know what a snickerdoodle was, decided they are now his favorite cookie. I've never been able to get a snickerdoodle right until I found this recipe. I'll be making them every holiday now.
I wish I had followed some of the reviewers tips by using butter instead of shortening. They also needed more flavor -- maybe the vanilla would have helped, but I think the butter might do the trick. Nice texture though - very pretty snickerdoodles.
Wonderful flavor and simple recipe. Hubby enjoyed them because they reminded him of his Gramma!
This recipe was easy to make. The cookies were all right. They were really poofy, but soft. There was too much salt. You could taste the salt in the cookie. Definitely leave out the salt. An earlier review said to put vanilla instead of salt. I AGREE! Leave out the salt. Other than that, the cookies were good. s
made this exactly following the recipe. very easy but needed more cinnamon and sugar for outside of cookie. a big hit at work!
This is an excellent recipe! I (as other reviewers suggested) Cut down on the sugar and also used butter instead of shortening and did not add the salt. They turned out GREAT! I also experimented and added butterscotch chips to half the dough and the were excellent! They were very soft. I will defiantly be making these again!
This was just OK. My family thought it was too doughy. I decided to flatten them with a fork and they were much better. I think they rose too much.
Perfect! They were extremely easy to make and came out chewy and delicious. I will make these many times. I used butter flavored shortening and rolled them with turbinado sugar and cinnamon.
This turned out really well. I followed the recipe. The cookies are crisp, I think due to the shortening. Next time I may do 1/2 butter, 1/2 shortening. They are tasty though :)
Loved by all. Substituted butter and added 1 tsp vanilla. Yum!
Great tasting snickerdoodles, but I hate that the texture of the snickerdoodle depends on the cooking time so much. The first few times I've made snickerdoodles they have been too soft or too hard.
Just a comment on the baggie method of applying the cinnamon/sugar mixture: This was a cleaner and quicker method of doing things, but I personally don't recommend it. When I tossed my dough in the baggie, I found that it picked up primarily the cinnamon, and wound up with just a "dusting" of that on the outer surface. The ones I've rolled into it in the past have taken on more of the sugar along with it, and have tasted much better.
This was just like the ones I remember making as a girl. Soft and chewy when warm!
Excellent cookie! I used 1/2 shortening and half butter. I think that may be why they spread more than I had remembered. Taste was great though! I decreased sugar by 1/4 cup. These have always been a favorite cookie in my house! :) Method I used was dark cookie sheet that I forgot to spray, but they didn't stick; I baked at 365 for 8 1/2 minutes. In reply to comment about vanilla, they don't need it because they have a cinnamon flavor! :)
I was very disappointed in these cookies. I followed the recipe exactly and then they flattened out when taken out of the oven and were crispy rather than soft and chewy. I won't use this one again. I had an old snickerdoodle recipe that I couldn't find and it was soft and chewy and great. I need to find that recipe.
I adored these cookies. both my boyfriend and my brother both said the same thing "Cinnamon Toast Crunch!" They're good. I added more cinnamon than suggested because I adore cinnamon.
Great
Great and a classic cant wait to share them
I rated this cookie a 3 because it was just ok. I followed the recipe pretty much as directed, except I added 1 tsp. vanilla and only 1/4 tsp. salt as other reviewers had said. It was very easy to make and without a lot of mess. What I didn't like about it was that they didn't stay soft. After they were completely cooled they got very crunchy. That could have been because I made them a bit smaller. I got 40 cookies out of the entire recipe. The other problem that I had was that I could taste egg. It was more of an aftertaste, but I don't really like my breakfast mixed with my cookies. This could have been something I did wrong since I didn't see anyone else saying anything about it. I probably won't make this recipe again.
Most delightful recipe ever. Just loved it..addicting of course...I used butter instead of shortening and i wont regret it..I omitted the cream of tarter and added 2 tsp of baking powder insted. They looked exactly like the picture and tasted amazing..
These turned out awesome! It's been a while since I made Snickerdoodles. I couldn't find my usual recipe, but this one worked out perfectly. Great flavor and texture!
Loved them. I made them for Christmas gifts along with other varieties. My husband is the dessert tester and he liked these cookies the best. The nice thing about these cookies is that they aren't super sweet. Just right.
The only substitutions I made were: adding 1 tsp. vanilla and used butter instead of shortening as other reviewers recommended. My cookies turned out flat despite having been refridgerated. I believe it was because of my cream of tartar...it was a bit old, but I tried to use it anyway. But my 2 star rating is not because of the flatness of the cookies, but for the taste. I've only made Egg Nog Snickerdooles in the past at Christmas time. They have a much better flavor than these. I don't know what I was expecting, but these were a taste disappointment for me. I will stick to my Egg Nog Snickerdoodle recipe from now on. Sorry Amy!
These cookies are fabulous. They are really easy to make and taste great!
If you are rating a recipe and are changing the ingredients, then it not an accurate review. I followed this recipe and did not change anything. I baked them for eight minutes and they came out great! I will definitely make these again.
These were so wonderful and cakey! Everyone gave me compliments.
Easy to make and so good!!
Good, but I think I prefer my cookies with butter rather than shortening. I will try that next time.
My cookie press broke during a baking session and I had to find something quick to make as a substitute. This recipe was super-easy to follow and the cookies taste great! I added some colored sprinkles to the cinnamon/sugar and rolled the cookies in that. They looked very festive when done.
These cookies are good but the cinnamon taste was a little over-powering and cookies were crispy, hence the 4 stars. Made a second batch with a few changes - rolled dough in mixture of 1/4 cup sugar with 2 tsp of cinnamon and replaced the shortening with butter, we like a softer cookie without the cracks. Baked at 375 for 8 mins, came out better.
This is the same exact recipe my girlfriend's mother passed down to her and my girlfriend is 61, so you can tell it is a tried and true keeper! I did flatten a bit with the bottom of the glass. They freeze wonderfully as well and make a good Christmas cookie.
They had an interesting aftertaste, but I think it's because there's no vanilla in them. I thought that was odd. For this recipe, I'd add 1/2 tsp. vanilla with the eggs.
This recipe was so easy & they are so good! I did substitute butter for shortening & I cut the salt in half. I also added a tsp. of vanilla. They are delicious!!! Next time I think I'll just omit the salt as one of the other reviewers said it has a salty aftertaste just a little. Overall, great though!!!!
Just like those of my childhood. I found they got a lot poofier if the dough sets in the fridge for a half hour or so-much better.
These cookies are wonderful! I forgot to add the salt, but it didn't matter, these still came out nice and cakey on the inside with a crisp outside. Perfect Snickerdoodle.
A bit more crispy than I expected or am used to having, but for me that was a welcome change!
