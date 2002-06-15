Barbecued Meatballs

Enjoy these meatballs in a wonderfully tangy sauce! Use your favorite flavor of barbecue sauce. When the meatballs are done, you can place them in a slow cooker/server to keep them warm.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the beef, bread, onion, milk, salt and eggs. Shape into little meatballs, about 1 inch in size. Place the meatballs into a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes. Pour barbecue sauce over the meatballs and bake for 35 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 32.9g; cholesterol 144.2mg; sodium 1390.4mg. Full Nutrition
