Barbecued Meatballs
Enjoy these meatballs in a wonderfully tangy sauce! Use your favorite flavor of barbecue sauce. When the meatballs are done, you can place them in a slow cooker/server to keep them warm.
I never thought to just add barbeque sauce to meatballs for a quick recipe. I was in a hurry the other night and used frozen pre-made meatballs and Kraft Hickory-Honey bbq sauce. It was a big hit with guests! Thanks for the idea!
I made this recipe for my family. Unfortunately, we were disappointed because the meatballs did not taste "special". We felt like something was missing from the meatballs. In fact, my husband said that they tasted like meatloaf in honey barbeque sauce.
This is an old standard. It is super easy and not really much to it. Use a good quality barbecue sauce though.
I made half a recipe and added pasta sauce. Pretty good.
This recipe is a hit every time I make it. Everyone always enjoys it!! The recipe is great just the way it is. The only thing I did different was after baking the meatballs in the oven for 25mins I put them in a crock pot and than pour the BBQ sauce in and cook for 2 hrs on slow!! PERFECT.
I halved the recipe, made the meatballs a little bigger, and served w/ a baked potato and some veggies as a main dish. YUMMY! It was easy to put together and the variations are endless with all the different varieties of bbq sauce that exist today. The leftovers kept well in the fridge and made for an easy dinner the next night, too!
I read some of the previous reviews and took some of their advice-- I used the equivalent Italian bread crumbs instead of the fresh bread crumbs and after baking the meatballs I cooked the meatballs and barbecue sauce in a crockpot for a few hours instead of putting them back in the oven. They made great barbecued meatball subs!
Extremely easy and delicious!! Everyone at my Halloween party thought they were some secret recipe with special sauce. I was almost embarrassed to admit how simple they were!! I used Sweet Baby Ray's barbeque sauce and they turned out great. I doubled the recipe because last year they vanished before all the guests arrived! I think I could have tripled it because they still disappeared.
Very impressed! I made these with the BBQ sauce from the Barbecued Beef recipe from this website (make double the quantity) and the meatballs go very well with the sauce. I added quarter of a teaspoon of chili powder and 1 tablespoon of ground cumin to the meatball recipe and they were great. It only took a tablespoon and a half of milk to hold the beef and bread crumbs mixture together. I served it over tagliatelli pasta.
I made these for a family potluck last year. This year my aunt requested that I bring my good meatballs. There wasn't anything left to bring home. I changed the recipe a little when I made these a year ago. I didn't have enough barbeque sauce to double the recipe so I had added about half of a small size bottle of Heinz 57 Sauce. I think that is what made the difference. Try it and see what you think.
These were so good. I did make a few changes: I used ground turkey (dark meat) instead of the beef, and they were so moist & delicious. I chopped a whole, small onion and what I didn't add to the meat, I sauteed in a little oil and sprinkled them on top of the meatballs. Also, I lightly browned my meatballs in a little olive oil before baking. I really like my changes, especially the sauteed onions on top! Yum, these are like little delicious meatloaves.
This is a delicious recipe. I have substituted the barbeque sauce for onion gravy only because I have a family of such finnicky eaters! If it was up to me, I would use the barbeque sauce that the recipe calls for. Despite trying different types of barbeque sauce, my fussy children didn't like it. The meatballs are a good consitency and very flavorful. I will be serving this dish regularly.
i didn't like these at all-maybe the milk made it too soggy-we ended up throwing them out-sorry
My husband really liked these; they'll go on my regular menu.
Excellent meatball recipe. My boyfriend will eat the entire batch for dinner all by himself if I don't watch him!
These were great. They were moist and they had the best flavor. My husband loved them more than the kids did. This will always be kept in my recipe book.
Totally ideal so the kids can help prepare dinner,and tastes great.
Of the many recipes I have tried over the years, none have gotten my kids as excited as these meatballs. Simple, tasty, my kids went back for seconds AND thirds!
Just didn't love these. I found them a bit bland and a little on the dry side. Maybe adding a little more liquid to the bbq sauce would have helped.
I love this recipe it was really easy to make, I like cooking meals that you don't have to fuss over that much. I followed the recipe exactly and it tasted great, I don't cook without a recipe thanks for sharing this recipe I will definately use it again.
I loved these, they were so easy to make too. I halved the recipe and found that after you pour the bbq sauce on the meatballs, they only need to bake about 20 more minutes, not 35. Will definately be making more of these.
This was very good. Halved the recipe. Only used about 2 teaspoons of milk. Also used Sweet Baby Rays. I think 35 min was too long after sauce is put on because they seemed a little. Too done.
These are all right. They don't seem special to me. I feel like something is missing. I don't know if it is because I'm not used to eating meatballs or something else. They stayed together, no crumbling. I used Jack Daniels original BBQ sauce, Kraft is too sweet for us. I served it with white cheddar mashed potatoes.
These were rather bland even with extra barbecue sauce on them. The one great thing about them is the meatballs didn't fall apart.
I followed this recipe almost completely. All I changed was to use Italian bread crumbs and I used ground chuck vs. ground beef. They were FABULOUS!! Thanks so much for the recipe, Robyn.
These were really good. I cut the recipe in half to serve 4. I used 1 lb. ground buffalo instead of beef, to cut down on fat and cholesterol. I used italian seasoned bread crumbs. And lite salt. Jack Daniels Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue sauce was great with these. My family sure did love this recipe and I will make this one again and again.
THE TEXTURE OF THE MEATBALLS WERE GOOD, BUT I WASNT IMPRESSED WITH THE BBQ SAUCE. IF I MAKE THESE AGAIN IT WILL BE AS AN APPETIZER.
Delicious! I added tobasco... ITS A SPICY MEATBALL!
~This is a just a good, basic recipe (great for when you're in a hurry, or if like me~was looking for a new, quick, kid-friendly idea for dinner..) The meatballs are made the same way I'd make them w/spaghetti (just made them smaller-cocktail sized) I put b-b-cue sauce on top of them while baking them for the 1st part (on error) It was fine though..just let them bake for 35 mins, then transferred them to a crock pot & marinated them in more b-cue sauce for a few hours to get them real flavorful..I used 'Bullseye' sauce (it's what we had in the pantry..& were very tangy & yummy!) I would probably try Jack Daniels sauce next time~just for something different. I made these w/cheddar mashed potatoes & a veggie...Delicious & simple!!
This was a very good recipe - didn't last long at our house.
I use Crackers instead of BreadCrumbs. I have made this recipe for over 5 years I love it. I also add about a TBSP or 2 of Garlic and BlackPepper...Very Yummy!
This recipe is awesome. I made these a few times already! Simply great!
These are really good and they made great meatball sandwiches the next day
Very good meatballs. Tasted great the first time. I froze the leftovers and heated them up at a later date but they got really dense and didn't taste as good as the first time.
I think these would be better if you cut down on the amount of bread crumbs. The texture of the finished meatball is kind of soggy and off-putting. They were ok, but there is a A LOT of room for improvement on this recipe.
I made this for a group of 60 kids and they loved it. Very easy and doesn't take much time. I would recommend it.
These were so easy to make! Instead of the oven I used a slow cooker. Everyone at my Halloween Party loved them! I think one guy ate 20 meatballs!!
Great recipe! The meatballs are pretty easy to make, and they are delicious. My famiy loved them, so I made them a few times when we had company and have always recived favorable comments on the meatballs.
I went to a birthday party this past friday and was suppose to bring a appeizer dish. I wanted to make meatballs and I had no idea what kind, when I looked up up meatball recipes in the betty crocker recipes your dish looked easy and fast. I love using the crockpot and having easy simple ingredients made this a sinch for me. Thank you for your recipe, it turns out that everyone loved the meatballs and wanted the recipe. Angie
Very tasty! We used the leftovers for BBQ Meatball sandwiches.
I make these all the time, they are delicious! Wouldn't change a thing!
So easy and tasty!! My husband loved them.... tangy... can't stop at one!
I've made these MANY times now and they are SO good! I always make twice the amount I'll need for dinner because even as leftovers they are just excellent!!
This is a good easy recipe if you are waiting to restock your pantry. I halved the recipe and used my own BBQ sauce. I also added in garlic powder to taste. From reading the other reviews, I also baked the meatballs in the oven at 375 degrees for 30 minutes, but then put them into the crockpot, drizzled on the BBQ sauce and left it on low for two hours. Super easy and delish!
this one was great! :) we were eating the meatballs with rice and loved it, plus it was very easy to make and didnt need any fancy ingredients. I will definitely keep this recipe, thanks:)
I made this using venison sausage and ground beef..added some season salt and garlic salt..delish!
Excellent! So popular in my house that they are on a weekly rotation. Leftovers make great sandwiches for lunch the next day. Thanks Robyn!
real easy to make for my picky eaters. i have 2 little girls and they ate them all up. makes a good amount and real easy to prepare
This was pretty easy, and I liked the taste of these a lot more than the sweet and sour meatballs I've made before. I used lean ground beef and Bull's Eye Honey smoke bbq sauce. The meatballs were dense and not moist at all, but maybe it's because it was low fat.
This was a very easy and went over well with my party guests. I used this recipe and built a meal around it. Very easy and I had all the ingredients at home, so I liked that I did not have to search all over for the ingredients.
These were delicious! My son loves meatballs and I didn't have any on hand. So I saw this recipe and tried it. Since I didn't have an onion I used 1/2 tsp garlic salt and 1 tsp of onion powder and I had to half the recipe as I only had 1 lb of meat. I used Italian breadcrumbs. I cooked it like the directions said. When the meat was cooked through I put the broiler on and spread my BBQ sauce on the meatballs. I only let it sit in there for about 5 min. I'm not sure if I'll go back using store bought meatballs. These were that good.
Great meatballs! If you're looking for spicy, this isn't your recipe. But this recipe made yummy, moist meatballs. The flavor was a tad bland, but next time I'll add some garlic. I used spaghetti sauce, to make Italian Meatball Sandwiches. They were so easy, and definately a keeper!
These meatballs turned out fantastic. They were firm and in using extra lean ground beef, i found that they were not greay at all. Will definately make this again.
I usually just make frozen meatballs for x-mas eve. I thought I would try these. Everyone liked them - no changes made to recipe - Really good - they were a hit!
I added some wostershire sauce and little barbeque sauce to the meat, the combination was excellent!!!! I also served the meatballs over some rice soooo good...
So easy! I'm sensitive to onion, so I used onion powder instead. I also didn't have time to bake them, so I browned them in a skillet, poured Honey-Baked Chicken's Tantalizing barbecue sauce over them, and let them simmer for 10 minutes. Perfect meatballs that my husband and daughter loved. Served them with mashed potatoes and a green salad. Will definitely make again.
These came out okay. My husband liked them. I think I will take others advice and use a different bbq sauce if I make this again.
Very filling! Loved the texture and the taste! Very simple to make, also.
My family considers this favorite! What an awesome accomplishment at my house.
I use pork sausage instead of hamburger and add a dollop of grape jelly. Very good recipe!
Very good meatballs and simple to make. I used my food processor to make the breadcrumbs (I had frozen Roman Meal bread which made it alot easier to process). Also used frozen chopped onions and our favorite ready made bbq sauce (SauceKing). I made them larger than the recipe calls for, about 1-1/2"D, and they were still ready in about an hour.
Awesome Super Bowl appetizers... Instead of doing 1 bottle of BBQ sauce- i did 1/2 bottle BBQ sauce &1/2 bottle of Apple grill sauce... Definitely nice mix with these meatball
I helped my son make this for his Christmas party and they turned out great. We followed the recipe almost exactly; used green onions and Italian bread crumbs. Since he had extra time before the party, we tossed them into the crockpot after the first round in the oven. I sliced a couple and they were fully cooked anyway so we set it to low and let them be, (in the bbq sauce of course), for a couple hours before he left.
Good easy recipe to follow. I add spinach so we get to eat more vegetables. Sometimes I don't add the barbecue sauce. Depending on how much ground beef I'm using I'll change the measurements on other ingredients. As far as cooking time goes it works fine for my oven!
Love this recipe! I have used it many times! Sometimes I swap out the beef for ground turkey and it still turns out awesome!
I like this recipe but added some emeril hamburger spice and garlic powder and pepper. Buddy Stubbs bbq sauce. Very good!
Simple, easy, and very tasty. Mom approved and she is finicky.
These were so easy to make that my 8 son was able to make 90% of it, surprised of course. Came out great. Nothing fell apart
This is a great and simple recipe. It's as only as good as the barbecue sauce that you use. I used KC masterpiece and it worked just fine.
I have a husband and 2 kids who are very PICKY eaters. All three of them always ask for this for dinner. I LOVE IT. It is simple, easy AND delicious. For our family I add some garlic seasoning and substitue onion seasoning for the onions. If I am feeling Italian, I use seasoned bread crumbs instead of regular. This really is the easiest and BEST recipe!!
Minus the breadcrumbS added Ritz crackers crumbled to the meat also Red and Green Bell peppers and onions with the little hickory sauce and bake for 30 minutes Made my barbecue sauce added brown sugar honey and a little butter Glazed my meatballs baked another 10min Whila
I am 18 years old and not that much of an experienced cook yet but I made this for my family and they all really enjoyed it! I will definitely be making them again. What I did differently was cook them in a pan and not in the oven, for more or less the same length of time. What I also did was add some uncooked oats which is a great binding agent and also adds a great taste.
No changes. Loved it
I always look at reviews before cooking something here. As a result (and based on personal preferences), I patted out fresh meatballs adding Italian bread crumbs, with the other ingredients, but I left the onion out, and opted instead to add onion powder. I was out of milk, so I added a small amount of water, and it worked just fine. I used Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue sauce. Turned out delicious. It was my first effort at making these. I somehow missed the 1-inch balls instruction, and patted them a little larger than needed. I will pat out the meatballs in a smaller size next time to make them go farther and be easily snagged with toothpicks!
Followed recipe exactly except I used Gluten-Free breadcrumbs...came out great! Very savory. I am going to make them smaller and serve as cocktail meatballs for New Year's.
I used 1/2 tsp of onion flake . As well used with sweet and sour sauce and honey garlic sauce. Makes approx. 50 1 Tbsp balls. Will use again.
I decided to make this because i needed a basic meatball recipe for my Dad's left over jelly meatball sauce. It's so yummy I actually saved it from a family get together 3 days ago (my husband thought i was crazy to take home sauce without meatballs lol) So I made these and instead of putting the BBQ sauce overtop, I reused Dad's jelly meatball sauce! I really think a good sauce can make all the difference in a basic meatball recipe such as this one. It was really tasty! :) btw i think the jelly meatball sauce is a Best of Bridge recipe if you want to try it too
Excellent! so easy to make and it makes a decent amount. Great for someone who is just a beginner at cooking. Definitely something I would make again.
Excellent! I love this quick and easy recipe.
These are so good!! Not crumbly or too soft. I did mine in a crock pot on high for 4 hours instead of in the oven. I also tried in the oven with a few that didn't fit in my crockpot. They got dry but I didn't put any sauce on them so it makes sense. Overall these are super easy and delicious.
My husband was not so impressed.
Went over great with a HUGE crowd at a college event, so you know it has to be good!
Made these for a potluck and used lady Diana original barbecue sauce & it was a huge hit! I cooked the meatballs in the oven for 20 minutes and then placed them in my slow cooker with the bbq sauce and cooked for another 20 then kept them warm
Luv it
Over all the taste was very good, but the meatballs were dry. I will make again, but add either another egg or some tomato sauce or juice.
I only had 1 pound of ground pork and 1 cup of crushed crackers and it still came out awesome! Of course I added the other ingredients and it worked nicely.
good, but I found it a little sweet. used Kraft original bbq sauce, next time I will try a different bbq sauce
Cook on aluminum foil on a baking sheet. You'll be glad you did come clean up time. Very tasty recipe!
Excellent. Added a bit of cayenne and black pepper. We didn't want to wait that long to eat, so we made sure they were fully cooked before adding the bbq, then we lightly coated them with the sauce and baked again for only 5 minutes.
Great Recipe really enjoyed it, be careful when adding bbq sauce though as adding too much made meal too sickly towards end, maybe experiment with different brands or mixes of bbq sauce?
All my coworkers love the meatballs. At every party I go to, I have to make them!
Great recipe. Will make again. Only thing I did differently was add some cheddar cheese. Delicious!
12-24-15 ~ I made two different meatballs for Christmas Eve, 2015. This one was the non-spicy version. I halved the recipe and used my large cookie scoop to form the balls. Once baked, I added them to the crock pot with a sauce of equal parts of chili sauce and grape jelly. This meatball held it shape nicely and would work great in spaghetti and meatballs. The taste is mild and could easily be tweaked to flavors of your choice. As is - a cocktail meatball, it is very good.
Great the only thing I did different was did half ground meat and half ground turkey. I really enjoyed my meatballs on Super Sunday.
I've made this twice now, each time adding herbs and spices that i had on hand. Amazingly flexible recipe! I suggest thyme, garlic powder, basil and oregano as possible add-ins. A good barbeque sauce is a must. Maull's and Sweet Baby Ray's have been successes with me. Take it in a slow cooker to a potluck and you won't have to worry about leftovers!
I have made these meatballs a number of times and everybody LOVES them. I use seasoned breadcrumbs, just for that little extra. I cook them in the oven then transfer them to a slow cooker and add my dry garlic sauce.
Awsome!!
I'll make it again but they're rather dull as is. I'll add some worchestire, liquid smoke and more seasonings next time
