German Brotchen Rolls

4.5
176 Ratings
  • 5 122
  • 4 36
  • 3 13
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

These rolls are nice and chewy with a very firm crumb. Most enjoyable.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery
29 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let sit until creamy; about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix in shortening, salt and 3 cups of the flour. Beat with dough whisk or heavy spoon for 2 minutes. Fold in egg whites. Gradually add flour 1/4 cup at a time, until dough forms a mass and begins to pull away from bowl. Turn onto a floured surface. Knead, adding more flour as necessary, for 8 to 10 minutes, until smooth and elastic with bubbles.

  • Lightly oil a large mixing bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour. Deflate the dough, form into a round and let rise again until doubled, about 45 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 24 equal pieces and form into oval rolls about 3 1/2 inches long. Place on lightly greased baking sheets, cover and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Place an empty baking sheet on the bottom rack of the oven. In a small bowl, lightly beat the egg white with the 2 tablespoons of milk to make the egg wash. Lightly brush the risen rolls with the egg wash. Place 1 cup of ice cubes on the hot baking sheet in the oven and immediately place the rolls in the oven.

  • Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for about 20 minutes or until the tops are golden brown. Remove to a wire rack and cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 205.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022