German Brotchen Rolls

This is the best dinner roll recipe I've ever made and I make bread almost weekly. Trying out varies bread recipes and at times striving for delicious bakery like bread this one is definitely one of those recipes! I followed recipe as is, beside the flour amount (7 cups) which was way too much. I did everything by hand and added about half that amount of flour as I didn't find the need for adding more as my dough was perfectly smooth and elastic with the amount of flour I used. As for shaping these, I rolled these into a long log and cut them into about 1.5" wide pieces, that way you don't get oddly shaped rolls but more identical to each other when rolling into balls. Split the tops of the rolls during the last stage of rising (on baking sheet). When these came out I was very impressed with the crust as they were very crisp and hard but when I broke into the roll, WOW so soft, fluffy and chewy!!! And that was just what I was looking for! I've always wondered how to make a crispy exterior and this recipe is that! I think the whites folded into the batter has a lot to do with the texture of these rolls. Regardless this a staple recipe and I know I will make these again! So worth the time and effort.