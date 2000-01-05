Beef Summer Sausage

Hubs made three batches of this over the weekend. He made it with beef for the first go around and then used it for venison and wild duck. For the wild game you must add fat but I won't go there and just rate this as made with beef. Honestly there is no need for MSG. We never use that and it is not necessary. What you do need to use it its place if you want the sausage to solidify like what you buy at the store is curing salt. This is a must. While you can hand roll it, I recommend buying a cheap package of casings to stuff it in. Do not skip the overnight in the fridge step (recipe says 24 hours but overnight works just fine) because it needs this. When you think store bought summer sausage you imagine that bright deep red/pinkish color right? Curing salt. I cannot stress enough how you need to switch out the MSG for curing salt. I'm sure curing sugar would work too but I don't know for sure. By using the curing salt, all three meats turned out excellent and looked professional when sliced. For the venison and duck we opted to ditch the liquid smoke and smoke them in out smoker instead. This was even better. But, if you don't have a smoker, the oven works fine too. Good recipe if you lose the MSG and add curing salt instead!