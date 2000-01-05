Beef Summer Sausage
This is a ground beef summer sausage you can make at home. It takes a while, but have you seen the prices of store bought summer sausage?! This recipe is well worth the wait. You can also wrap them in foil and freeze them.
I halved this recipe just in case we didn't like it. But Man oh man is this stuff good. Its easy to make. The only time-consuming part is waiting for the beef and seasonings to meld in the fridge as well as the slow cooking time. But it is well worth the wait. I served it on a meat and cheese platter with little slices of party rye. Everyone was amazed that we had made our own summer sausage.Thanks P Bautsch!
I omitted the MSG, and should have added some garlic salt. On the one hand, the taste was pretty good, but the presentation is absolutely awful (I'm sure I don't have to spell it out, hehe). I think this might be good as a sandwich filling, sliced thinly with some other meat and some cheese. I doubt I'll make this again, but it was a fun experiment!
Overall good flavor but tasted a little flat. I'll add some salt next time to see if that helps. Also, I cooked at 170 for 4 hours and it was browning nicely but still pretty raw in the middle so I bumped up the temp to 250 for another hour. I looked for other recipes to compare cooking temps b/c the 150 worried me a bit since it's ground meat. Most of the other recipes out there that cook at 150 had a cooking time of 6-8 hours which sounds about right.
Wasn't too bad. Didn't turn out like I expected and it seemed rather greasy.
Hubs made three batches of this over the weekend. He made it with beef for the first go around and then used it for venison and wild duck. For the wild game you must add fat but I won't go there and just rate this as made with beef. Honestly there is no need for MSG. We never use that and it is not necessary. What you do need to use it its place if you want the sausage to solidify like what you buy at the store is curing salt. This is a must. While you can hand roll it, I recommend buying a cheap package of casings to stuff it in. Do not skip the overnight in the fridge step (recipe says 24 hours but overnight works just fine) because it needs this. When you think store bought summer sausage you imagine that bright deep red/pinkish color right? Curing salt. I cannot stress enough how you need to switch out the MSG for curing salt. I'm sure curing sugar would work too but I don't know for sure. By using the curing salt, all three meats turned out excellent and looked professional when sliced. For the venison and duck we opted to ditch the liquid smoke and smoke them in out smoker instead. This was even better. But, if you don't have a smoker, the oven works fine too. Good recipe if you lose the MSG and add curing salt instead!
Mu sister in-law makes this every Christmas, she cooks it at 250 for 2 hours and shapes the logs and lets it sit overnight - it is awesome and turns out quite well.
Turned the heat up a little as the meat stayed raw. Found out the MSG was not a good idea. MSG = headache :(
Will make again was very tasty didn’t use msg use cure salt cook at 170 for 4 hour my stove wouldn’t do 150, have grass fed beef very little grease cook off
Sooooooooo good! We won’t eat any other summer sausage where! So easy and delicious as written.
