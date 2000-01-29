Jenny's Grilled Chicken Breasts

4.4
570 Ratings
  • 5 339
  • 4 152
  • 3 56
  • 2 16
  • 1 7

This is the recipe that my friends and family still beg me to make when the grill is brought out. It's so easy and versatile, and can be tried on several different meats. I like it with scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes or rice pilaf. Try it with cilantro or oregano instead of parsley. Save leftovers for salad the next day.

Recipe by Jenny English

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Dip chicken in lemon juice, and sprinkle with the onion powder, ground black pepper, seasoning salt and parsley. Discard any remaining lemon juice.

  • Cook on the prepared grill 10 to 15 minutes per side, or until no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 78.2mg. Full Nutrition
