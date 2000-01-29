Jenny's Grilled Chicken Breasts

This is the recipe that my friends and family still beg me to make when the grill is brought out. It's so easy and versatile, and can be tried on several different meats. I like it with scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes or rice pilaf. Try it with cilantro or oregano instead of parsley. Save leftovers for salad the next day.
I made this twice this summer: The first time, we could hardly tase any "lemon." The second time, I poked a couple holes in the chicken with my knife and let it sit in the lemon juice mix for apprx 5 min. I then added some lemon pepper seasoning. Much better, and had a nice, light lemon flavor.
Simple to make. I combined the dry ingredients with the juice of 2 lemons and OLIVE OIL and marinated the chicken for about 15 minutes prior to grilling. The chicken was moist with a mild lemon flavor. Will make again.
Good, simple recipe. The chicken was moist. Grill Mates Montreal Seasoning by McCormick could be substituted for the seasoned salt. This is a recipe that allows for changes according to personal tastes.
05/03/2003
Soooo easy and soooo good. My two year old said it was delicious and it even pleased the picky husband and twelve year old. I used Lawry's for seasoning salt and cubed the chicken for kabobs. It was very moist and had great flavor. I have already passed it along to friends and family.
I WILL make this again and again, mostly due to the fact that *ALL* my family liked AND I liked it's simplicity. (If you don't over-cook) the chicken is very juicy with a nice, fresh,lightly-spicy flavor, that is EXCEPTIONAL cut up (or I sometimes make with chicken tenders)on lettuce greens with a creamy dressing. Thank you, Jenny for the quick, healthy and "popular" recipe! I can always use recipes like this!
I liked this recipe, over other easy to prepare chicken recipes, because the preprep was so easy. I like chicken a little spicier and instead of lemon juice, I rubbed in a prepared lemon pepper spice in a jar. It tasted great and I will use again.
This dish was AMAZING!! and I didn't even grill it the chicken turned out just right and juicy in the middle. I put it in the oven for25 mins on 350. I kept the remaining lemon juice and once the chicken was done drizzled some on top. I definately will be making this again.
05/26/2003
This is a quick and easy marinade that really helps to keep the chicken moist. It had a nice light, lemony taste. I used Greek seasoning in place of the seasoned salt.
I think this was pretty good. I loved that it actually had flavor. I like my chicken on the salty side, so I added a bit more seasoned salt. I also grilled this on my george foreman grill...came out great! Topped it w/ mushrooms & onions. :)
Best part - IT WAS SO EASY! And we had ALL the ingredients already in the house~! Instant favorite. Poke holes in chicken for lemon juice to saturate. Add a little lemon pepper and chopped garlic or a dash of garlic salt. It was unbelievably delicious - this is my first review of a product, I liked it so much I had to write a review!
These turned out tasty and juicy! I used a tip by another reviewer and used this as a marinade (added 1/2 C olive oil) while grill warmed up, about 10 minutes. Pounded the thicker parts, and cooked using indirect heat 6-8 mins per side, then directly over coals to brown 2-3 mins per side. Super super deelish. Thanks!
A good, easy recipe for chicken. I like that it doesn't have garlic in it, except in the seasoning salt. It is possible to get seasoning salts without garlic, but one must hunt them down. If you decide to marinate this, remember that lemon will start to partially cook the chicken. This happens with fish, too, when lemon is used to marinate.
Made this for Labor Day at our annual family gathering, went by directions exaxtly, I don't feel as though you can truly rate a recipe unless you first make it like it says, I used bottled lemom juice which did just fine the chicken was tender and you could really taste the lemon. Now that I have made the original recipe, this is what I would do the next time I make this I would add some garlic (fresh Minced) the recipe does not say how much seasoning salt but I would use 1 teaspoon. Everyone liked my chicken will make again.
Great Flavor and Easy to make!! My friend who never likes chicken (cuz its to blah for him) had 2 chicken breasts!! This is also very healthy, so perfect for losing those holiday pounds! I would highly recommend making this recipe...Oh..marinate for about a half hour to an hour (depending on how much flavor you want) and poke the chicken breasts so the marinade can soak in..Enjoy!
Very good. The butter that Trinka G recommended made a huge difference. I used ground pepper, Italian seasoning, and some other all-purpose seasoning from a local source. Again, the pats of butter made a HUGE difference. Loved it and my family loved it.
Amazing. I threw it all together in a zip lock bag and marinated the chicken as it defrosted. I then made another batch of just the dry spice, husband added red pepper flakes, garlic powder and chili when my back was turned. well I sprinkled the spice on the chicken as it cooked on the foreman grill for 8 minutes. Amazing, tender and juicy. Thanks!
Excellent! I don't give a lot of 5 star ratings, but this passed the in-law test! My mother in-law is a great southern cook. I have to come up with recipes that she doesn't cook so that I don't feel like my dish is being compared to hers. I followed this just as the recipe calls, and everyone raved about it. Trust me, in the south, we have hospitality and charm, but don't be deceived we say what's on our mind when it comes to food. From that day forward, when I have grilled chicken, this is how I do it. It's a hit every time!
07/31/2000
This is quick and tasty; I baste mine with Chinese red sauce and put Chinese noodles in the rice.
After reading the reviews and the recipe I thought this would be bland to our taste, so I used 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1/4 cup soy sauce, also added some garlic powder and Greek seasoning. Seemed to be the right amount of seasonings for us.
Like others, I cut WAY back on the LEMON juice. For (2 Large) breasts I used about 2-3 TBS Lemon. After adding some parsley, fresh ground Pepper, some Mrs Dash 'Table Blend', Garlic Powder and Minced Onions (did not onion powder), I still found it TOO lemon-y. I added more Garlic and about 1 TBS Minced Onion. The mixture thickend nicely. Dipped chicken and let it sit for about 30 mins. Too Cold outside, used Med-Hi heat in a very LIGHTLY oiled pan. The chicken BROWNED Beautifully and the extra onions carmelized. SUPER Jucicy with a hint of LEMON... THanks
Maybe it's because I froze the chicken in the marinade before I thawed/grilled it, but it was WAY too lemony for my taste. It did keep the chicken very moist, and I will probably just use the leftovers on top of salad tomorrow for lunch, but unfortunately not a hit at my house!
11/09/2003
Super, the taste is really great, it is easy,and healthy,doesn't take long to cook whatever method you use.
Excellent...I added some chopped garlic and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. I also pierced the chicken with a knife before marinating so the juices could soak in. I marinated about an hour. Very flavorful.
I chose to make a marinade out of the ingredients. I doubled the dried parsley and used 2 teaspoons of seasoning salt. I pounded the breasts down, placed them in a Ziplock with the marindade, and left them in the fridge for about 6 hours. The lemon flavor was fresh and intense.
Outstanding! I thought the chicken tasted great. Although I didnt have onion powder on hand , I used garlic powder. Also, I started cooking on the George Foreman grill w/ the lid UP but the chicken breasts were too thick so I put them in the oven to bake after my first attempt. Still came out good next time Ill hammer the chickens thinner so I can grill it the whole time.
I cut the chicken into cubes and marinated in lemon juice for an hour before cooking it in a pan with some olive oil. I put in extra seasonings and it came out amazing. VERY lemony - so if you don't like the extra lemon flavor consider not doing the marinade!
06/28/2000
My husband likes to take credit for all of the grill creations. But, truthfully, I do all the prep and seasoning as he is getting the grill ready. This "marinade" works wonders in the few minutes time it takes. Juicy, tender and flavorful - try it on grilled split fryers, or other cut up chicken parts.
This was wonderful, however I did add Meyer Lemon infused Olive Oil to the marinade. The chicken was moist, flavorful, and had just the right hint of a lemon accent. It paired prefectly with a mixed field greens salad for a light and healthy quick fix dinner.
06/09/2003
This recipe is great, and SO easy! I think the spices are just perfect, and the chicken was so moist! I didn't use parsley, just because I didn't have any, and, I did it on a George Foreman Grill (took about 5 minutes per breast). My husband doesn't like chicken, but really liked this stuff!! Will definitely make this again!
very good! tender and tasty! Used fresh lime juice and had to forego the onion powder because didn't have any. Let it marinade for about 10 minutes before cooking. definitely will use it again, maybe with longer marinade time in the fridge + the onion powder. Definitely would recommend trying the lime!!!
Excellent! Made exactly as directed except didn't need to grill them nearly as long as instructions state. Only about 6 mins/side on the "low and slow" mode. Very juicy and tasty. Will make these often. Thanks!
I found that this recipe made the chicken breasts a little dry and the combination of spices made it very salty. The recipe calls for the breasts to be grilled 10 to 15 minutes per side and that was way too long as the chicken ended up overcooked and dried out. I suggest cooking about 6 minutes per side so that the chicken is cooked through but is juicy. I served it with a fresh mango salsa and that made all the difference. Not sure I would make this again.
Super juicy, nice and light. I pierced the breasts and let them soak in the lemon juice for about 5 minutes before grilling. I also added a 1/2 tsp of garlic powder and basted the chicken with the lemon juice while grilling.
This was a solid recipe which I will use again. I added lemon pepper seasoning, a few shakes of pepper flakes, and a dash of EVOO. It marinated for an hour before going on the grill. It had the perfect lemon flavoring and was moist. I served it with a side of jambalaya seasoned rice.
I saturated the chicken breasts in the lemon juice and unfortunately the lemon flavor was too over powering. Not a big fan of lemon so I think I'll skip the lemon altogether next time and just stick to the seasoning.
This was quick and simple and very moist, although the flavor was good, it didn't wow me. If your using large chicken breasts and cooking on the foreman, make sure to slice them in half or butterfly them. It took way to long for the middle to cook and the parsley was almost burnt on the outside. This was light and healthy. Boyfriend loved it, I thought it was alright, but I'm more difficult to please. No need to keep leftovers because they were way too dry, but fine if u eat them when made!
i usually marinate in Italian dressing, but decided to try this easy recipe instead. My family loved it! I didn't have any onion powder, but substitued garlic powder and used Ms. Dash seasoning for chicken. I also marinated frozen chicken for several hours until thawed. Very moist and excellent flavor!
I use this recipe often in the summer. I use split chicken breast and marinate the chicken overnight. I also use fresh garlic (2-3 cloves) and rub it all over the chicken (under the skin too). The meat is so juicy and the flavor is terrific!
This is the best basic grilled chicken recipe! Love , love, love it. My kids think it's "delicious"! I leave it in the lemon juice for maybe 10 min, to get more of the lemon flavor infused into the chicken. I also bake it in the oven for about 20-30 minutes, then finish it on the grill. This way it turns out juicy every time (I have a habit of drying out my chicken on the grill)! So good in salads too! Thanks Jenny!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.