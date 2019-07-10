Lemon Basil Pesto Flat Iron Steak

Lemon and basil combine nicely into a pesto topping for steaks.

Recipe by desihannagan

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Chop garlic cloves in a food processor until minced. Add basil and pine nuts and pulse a few times to combine. With the food processor running, slowly pour in olive oil, stopping once or twice to scrape down the sides. Add Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes and pulse until blended. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Rub steaks with minced garlic and season with salt and pepper.

  • Grill steaks to the desired degree of doneness on the preheated grill, about 4 minutes per side for medium. Baste steaks occasionally with a little of the pesto sauce. Once done, serve topped with the remaining pesto.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
569 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 121.9mg; sodium 212.6mg. Full Nutrition
