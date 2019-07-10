Lemon Basil Pesto Flat Iron Steak
Lemon and basil combine nicely into a pesto topping for steaks.
Perfect pesto! For anyone worried about or having trouble with pesto falling off or burning on their steaks, I marinated my steaks in about 2T pesto (don't worry, you'll have plenty for topping) loosened with a splash of lemon and olive oil. You can shake the excess off - or not, I didn't - when you're ready to grill. Awesome. Thanks for the recipe!!!Read More
The homemade pesto was excellent; a huge hit. But if you've never had flat iron steak, let me warn you, it is a disgusting cut of beef. There were weird dice- sized chunks of gristle scattered throughout. It was revolting. I wouldn't feed a flat iron steak to my worst enemy's dog.Read More
This was excellent! The only changes I made was to add an extra clove of garlic to the pesto and cut the lemon juice to 2 tsp because I didn't want it to be too tart. The garlic rubbed on the meat didn't do much good; it burned off while the meat was cooking, but that's a small quibble. My husband and I loved this. I served it with sliced tomatoes and roasted cauliflower. Thanks for the recipe, desi!
We made this and were pleasantly surprised! We don't typically like pesto but I have to admit, it was very good AND very quick and easy to make! Since it was still cold out, we made it on the stove and used flank steak instead of the flat iron. Worked great with the flank steak.
Very nice twist on pesto! Next time I think I will try it with a dash of chili oil instead of the crushed red pepper flakes. I think it might mix in a little better.
Loved it 5 Stars all the way thanks
I am rating this bc I only made the lemon pesto. I was looking for a good pesto..YUM!! I don't like heavy garlic so I only used 2 cloves and it was plenty. Why didn't I think of adding a little lemon juice before?!? It adds brightness to the taste and keeps that wonderful green color..I will always add it now! Thanks for sharing.
The pesto was fabulous! Great recipe! The steak was a little bland unless you coated it in pesto, wished there was something you could to to it to make it a little more flavorful besides the pesto. Thanks so much! Family loved it!
Simple and delicious! I got a chance to make this pesto with my lemon olive oil from Ohio and I added a little lemon zest to brighten the flavor. I will be using this pesto for lots of other dishes!
I cooked these on the George Foreman and just topped the steak with the pesto. It was very good! I didn't actually measure anything except the olive oil and it turned out wonderfuly!
I loved this in every way. I don't usually put red pepper flakes in my pesto, but that little bit of heat was great.
WOW! Made these for dinner last night and they were great. Used NY Strip (personal preference) and followed another reviewer's suggestion and marinated them in some of the pesto. Thanks for the great recipe!
If you don't have pine nuts and don't want to pay $6 for a tiny bag of them just use walnuts instead in the pesto. Turned out great! thank you!!
Great recipe. I added extra garlic to the pesto and a 1 tsp red pepper instead. Was fantastic. Used New York steaks and let them sit for hours in the fridge in a covered 8x8x2 glass dish with garlic and pesto rubbed on both sides before cooking them. Thanks for the great recipe. Into my recipe box it goes as a top rated keeper.
Wouldn't change a thing -- very nice blend of flavors.
4.5 stars! I rubbed the steaks with a mixture of jarred minced garlic and Classico pesto, then marinated them 24 hours. I salted and put lemon juice on them, then broiled each side 6 minutes, then sliced. I tossed the slices with Basil Butter from this site (wonderful) and we thought it was very, very good. I served it with Pasta e Olio, also from this site.
As we thought, most of the outer ingredients fell off on the grill, plus it flamed up a bit. The only flavor that stood out (for us) was the garlic. 4 minutes per side wasn't long enough & our steak was pretty thin. I don't think we'll be doing this one again.
Awesome! A hit with everyone (I left the sauce off of the kid's steaks.) The lemon and pepper flakes are a great addition to the pesto. I had enough left over that I will serve it with pasta another day. Thank you! A keeper.
The pesto sauce is fabulous just like this, and could be put on almost anything. I think I'll try it on cold pasta. Thanks!
Very nice. Used Buffalo flat iron steak and cooked it on the stove. just salted and peppered it and topped it with the pesto. It was a nice combo.
We were pleasantly surprised that we liked this as much as we did. Pesto gave great flavor to the steaks. Made exactly as written.
This is a new family favorite. I did use walnuts because I did not have any pinenuts, and it was great. What a find, flat iron steaks were perfect and tender and cheaper then any other steaks.
This steak was PHENOMENAL!! For Mother's Day dinner my father and I made this for my stepmom. It was absolutely delicious! The pesto was fresh and very tasty, it added a little kick to the steak without compromising the flavor. We didn't change one thing for this steak, we followed the recipe exactly and the finished product was terrific. I recommend this to any cook, because it was easy for me to make and I am definitely just an amateur chef.
The pesto is fabulous! We used top sirloins instead of flat iron steaks. Turned out great. Even my finnicky 9-yr old nephew liked this steak. I just made a sandwich with some of the left over meat with a little of the pesto. The flavor was even better the next day! This recipe is a definite keeper!
I was looking for a recipe for basil-lemon pesto, so I did not serve it with meat. This only makes a small quantity, so I tripled the recipe to serve as side dish of pasta for 10. I added about 1/4 C lemon juice and 1 T lemon zest for a more lemony product. It went over well.
I just used the pesto recipe and it was delicious. I added a bit of jalapeno pepper instead of the red pepper flakes to give it a bit of a kick. Great consistency, will make again!
I found that grilled basil smells like marijuana! Not a good flavor.
BE FOREWARNED! Don't add all of the garlic at once, in the beginning, as I did. I had to go back to the store in order to be able to double the basil - the garlic flavor was waaaaay too strong. Everything else was great. I did make it again and added some cashews along with the pine nuts and it was excellent. And, of course, the second time around and went easier on the garlic! (Which I love - perhaps my cloves were just too big.)
I used fajita cut steak instead just bc I'm picky about meat. I can't believe how easy (and healthy) it is to make this pesto!
This is a fantastic recipe. I dress the steak with garlic, salt, and pepper, cook on the grill, then slice the meat across the grain and finally put the lemon pesto onto the nicely arranged slices. Garnish with a few fresh basil leaves.
