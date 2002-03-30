Passover Rolls I
This is a recipe for rolls to serve during Passover instead of always serving matzo. My family enjoys them during the entire holiday.
This is a recipe for rolls to serve during Passover instead of always serving matzo. My family enjoys them during the entire holiday.
We served these rolls to my 6th graders at a sedar meal we had when we were studying passover. They loved these rolls and didn't leave any leftovers.Read More
Not like "rolls" at all. I won't try again.Read More
We served these rolls to my 6th graders at a sedar meal we had when we were studying passover. They loved these rolls and didn't leave any leftovers.
These were pretty good. I thought they were rather difficult to work with, as the dough is very sticky. They had more like a cream puff shell consistency, but were still nice.
Just like I remember my grandmother's! Remember, these are gebrokts, so if you observe that restriction, you can't eat these until the last day of the holiday! You can cut the oil down to 1/4 cup; I usually use melted schmaltz because it tastes so good, and it's a once-a-year indulgence.
This was great !!!! Will definitely make it next Passover and possible even during the year instead of regular rolls. They stay nice and soft even overnight !!!!!
I made these for our passover service and EVERYONE asked me for the recipe! They were great! I did add about 1/2 cup of honey to the water and oil while it was boiling. I think it gave it a litte better taste. I will def make these again this week!
These rolls are excellent. This year I made a batch with regular matzo meal and a batch with whole wheat and both were delicious! Very easy and quick. They will not be left over. Yum!!!
Not like "rolls" at all. I won't try again.
I wanted to have something to make a sandwhich with. After reading this recipe and other passover roll recipes, i took the advice of using 1 Tablespoon of Sugar. I also used a hamburger press to make flat rolls that i could slice in half like a sandwhich bun or bagel thin. It worked out great. A day later they are still moist in a zip lock bag.
I thought these tasted OK out of the oven but tasted a little like soup nuts the next day. They'd have to taste much better for me to make them again, especially due to the extra calories from the oil.
really dense, but good. It helps satisfy the cravings for bread.
I made them to last night Seder and everybody liked them.
Everyone one liked them. They taste a little to eggy for me but, hey it was a hit.
It is more like a baked matzo ball and I like those better boiled and with spices. This was bland.
The rolls came out pretty good considering it's made out of matzo meal which is not my favorite thing to eat. Next time I'll keep them on the oven for a few minutes less so they are a bit softer.
They were pretty good! Trust me when passover comes around and you are craving bread they will come in handy! Thanks for the recipe!
Made these for breakfast today; I just tweaked it a bit. Since I was trying to finish up the rest of my matzos and didn't have any matzo meal, I just ground up some matzos in a food processor until they were very fine, which I suppose is the same thing as matzo meal. I replaced milk for water, added some dried fruit (raisins & cranberries), and pumpkin pie spice for flavor. After 45 minutes, I took them out of the oven (I actually used my toaster oven) and brushed the top with a honey glaze, then put them back in the oven for 5 more minutes. The texture and density was pretty good. They were quite bland in flavor though, so i'll make a note to add more spice, and be more generous with the honey glaze if I ever decide to make these again.
They were ok. Kind of taste like baked matzo balls. For Passover, they get a passing grade, but not one of my favorite recipes.
This is coming from someone who is not Jewish and has no knowledge of Kosher laws. This could use a bit of flavor such as honey or a bit of preserves, but otherwise it was nice. The eggs give it a texture that is a bit different from bread, so be prepared for that.
Easy to make and quick to clean up.
I loved this recipe! I also added a cup of agave nectar to the boiling water to give it a sweeter taste. i used raw organicbrown sugar instead of white sugar. I drizzled agave on top while they cooled. Last night at seder everyone loved these!
I did not add sugar but used one of the review suggestion to add honey to the oil/water mix (not as much as was suggested). It added a delicious richness and more subtle sweetness. I was worried by how thick and gummy the batter was but I sprayed my hands with olive oil cooking spray and it worked great! I did not make them huge and so cooked them closer to 40 minutes. My boys loved as did I. I did add spices - garlic, dill, Italian spices and used a little garlic salt in place of just salt (we do not prefer salty food in my family). Will definitely make again for Seder.
Delicious, they taste like Matzo balls.
thanks for this great recipe, was easy to prepare
TO have rolls during passover is great. Add some everything Bagel seeds on top - use for sandwich. I recommend.
They were perfect. Easy and very tasty and they stayed nice and soft.
The best
If you go in making these knowing most pesadich food can’t beat the original then these are quite good. I made two kinds, the first, I made the original way and the second batch I formed as bagels and added an everything bagel seasoning topping. The batch with the everything seasoning was definitely more flavorful but it truly is a personal preference. Either way, you can’t go wrong with these.
Great for passover. We recommend adding ¼ cup of honey and cook for 35min. We also added everything bagel topping on half of the rolls to experiment and really liked it- will be adding it to all the rolls next time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections