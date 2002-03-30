Passover Rolls I

This is a recipe for rolls to serve during Passover instead of always serving matzo. My family enjoys them during the entire holiday.

Recipe by liamsgm

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a cookie sheet.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine matzo meal, salt, and sugar. Mix well.

  • Bring water and oil to a boil. Pour the boiling water over the matzo meal mixture, and stir until blended. Beat one egg at a time into the mixture. Let stand 15 minutes.

  • Shape the dough into rolls with oiled hands. Arrange rolls on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 50 minutes.

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 22g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 241.1mg. Full Nutrition
