Company Chicken Pasta Salad with Grapes
This is a special treat to fix for your guests. Enjoy it with some hot garlic bread, if desired.
This is a special treat to fix for your guests. Enjoy it with some hot garlic bread, if desired.
I first tasted this after an hour and it was bad, tasted of curry and grapes. The key is to let it sit overnight to let the flavors blend. Yummy and a nice change to the usual pasta/chicken salads that are served at picnics. There is a meal just like this at one of the local restaurants where they serve this as a salad on top of romaine lettuce.Read More
I don't know what the hype is about this recipe. Curry in pasta salad is gross, even over-night it wasn't that great.Read More
I first tasted this after an hour and it was bad, tasted of curry and grapes. The key is to let it sit overnight to let the flavors blend. Yummy and a nice change to the usual pasta/chicken salads that are served at picnics. There is a meal just like this at one of the local restaurants where they serve this as a salad on top of romaine lettuce.
The one thing I did that I thought made it a little better is made it with green and red grapes. This gives it a good flavor and also gives it more color.
Another winner! I added more curry powder and cumin, because I love the extra flavor, and eliminated the sugar (diabetic husband), but otherwise didn't change anything -- which is unusual for me. The small seashell pasta also gives it fewer carbs for diabetics, yet still soaks up all the wonderful flavor.
This was good and simple to make, but it was not outrageous. We enjoyed the flavor of the grapes with the curry - it was refreshing as a light summer meal. I would also not make this more than one day ahead, as it became dry by the next day.
Don't get me wrong, this is outstanding.It just takes a little something EXTRA for me to give something 5 stars. But here's the REALLY good news, I made it for a bridal shower, in which the bride was a diabetic. Change the mayo for lowfat mayo, add splenda instead of sugar, and VOILA - a lowfat, diabetic-friendly dish...that by the way, tastes great. The noodles were a little dry for my taste, so we did add a little extra mayo. All together a fabulous dish that I could eat 7 days a week. (personally)
This salad is INCREDIBLE! It tastes just like the chicken salad at a local hot spot here in Cleveland! I omitted the celery (as I'm not a fan of it in general), and served it over salad greens topped with chopped pecans and poppyseed or sweet & sour dressing on the side. I also used balsamic vinegar because I didn't have rice vinegar and it was wonderful. Vegetarians: this would still be JUST as good without the chicken! Thanks for a fantastic recipe!
People always rave about this salad when I bring it to family gatherings, potlucks, etc. The key is to use Kikkoman SWEET rice wine vinegar. Also, using red grapes makes it a prettier and sweeter salad. Hints: I make extra dressing for the next day as the pasta will soak up the dressing. When making a large quantity I buy a couple of roasted chickens to speed up the process. (The coversion table is a great help to do a "vat" of salad!)
I doubled the dressing, and used a roasted chicken. So easy to prepare and everyone at the party wanted the recipe -- a big hit! Will make again.
I don't know what the hype is about this recipe. Curry in pasta salad is gross, even over-night it wasn't that great.
This was a tasty variation with the cummin and curry. Loved that with the grapes. I did add more dressing, onion, garlic salt & s/p. I used bow tie pasta and would change that next time. Every one liked the change to a standard chick pasta, it's worth a try if your audience like curry and cummin.
Good recipe but I think the outcome is influenced by the type of mayo and curry you use. I used mild curry and Hellman's light mayo. I didn't have pasta shells so I used fusilli and also substituted red grapes. Everyone loved it!
Curry and grapes go well together. Salad had a great taste, even the next day!
Great chicken salad. I substituted dried cranberries for the grapes and it turned out great! Even better the next day. And i dunno what it is about those little shells, but man, i love 'em. Oh and I added a bit of onion. I shouldn't've done that, it kind of overpowered the flavor a bit. Don't add onion!
My husband said this is his favorite chicken salad and he LOVES chicken salad. The curry dressing really makes the dish. I didn't have grapes so I used a combination of fresh and dried cherries. the red cherries with the green celery were pretty together. Next time I'll add pecans. This is to die for.
This was really good and very quick. I used large south african red globe grapes to make it a bit prettier.
it does dry out, but I just added a little more mayo and balsamic vinegar the second day and it was great. Oh, and sea salt for taste. Yum!
Very nice salad, recently served to guests at informal picnic dinner and was enjoyed by all. The cumin and vinegar make a nice change to an otherwise traditional dish.
Very delicious. I use this recipe over and over again. I tried it with the original recipe the first time around, and it was great. The second time I modifed it slightly by using 1/2 cup mayo and 1/2 cup sour cream, and red grapes instead of green because the sweetness of the red grapes brings out the flavor of the dressing a little more. I always get compliments on this recipe. It is a request to make for most get togethers.
i didnt bother to wait for the flavors to meld because i was just making it for myself. instead of serving it over pasta i served it over a bunch of baby spinach and had it for lunch. i used light mayo. i also added some radishes because i had some to use up. great way to recycle leftover cooked chicken.
Absolutely amazing!! Definitly let it sit in the fridge for a while as someone else suggested to let the flavors blend together. I also used a little bit more of the spices than was reccommended. I couldn't stop eating it.
OUTSTANDING flavor. I love this recipe. Used good quality penne and picked apart a rotisserie chicken. I added a splash of bottled caesar dressing to extend the dressing a little. I'll be making this again - eating it right now for lunch.
Subsititued golden raisins for the grapes and added finely chopped red onion. The longer it sits, the more fabulous the flavors become!
Double to spice and saucy part. I love this recipe, it's fresh and cool and unique for our summer concerts. I've made it about 5 times and it's a favorite but my husband gives a 4.
This is an amazing salad that everyone always raves about. I have made it countless times. Often I use red grapes in stead of the green for added color. I have recently begun using 1/2 fat mayo to cut down on the calories and it is just as good. Make sure to follow the directions and make the dressing in advance as it really makes a difference for the flavors to meld. Oh, and you really don't need the sugar.
This is really good. I used canned chicken and it was still good. I added onions and did not put the pasta in. instead, I filled large pasta shells with it. Very good.
This is a great recipe as is. When I make this it doesn't last long ....delicious.
This is the best pasta salad I've ever made! Who would have thought grapes would work so well! I didn't have the Rice Vinegar it called for, so I substituted a mixture of white vinegar soy sauce and cooking wine, and it was still delicious.
4 stars, as it dries out over night. Taste is fantastic. I use a rotiserrie chicken from supermarket deli & red and green grapes for color variation.
LOVED IT!!! My favorite all time thing to make. I coulf eat the whole bowl full (not literally).
Pretty great recipe, but I did find it a little dry. I added mayo and it turned out nice.
We liked this very much--it was certainly something different! I actually substituted thigh meat for chicken breast because it was cheaper, and it still tasted great. I thought it tasted good just after making it, but letting it chill in the fridge makes a big difference. It especially tasted good the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for my bf's lunch. I grilled the chicken on the stovetop in olive oil, curry, and herbes en provence. I used basalmic vinegar and doubled the curry and cumin. I omitted the celery, and added red bellpepper, and a little fresh mushroom. Wish I had green bellpepper... Was going to use tri colored spiral pasta, but actually didnt need to in the end, as the sauce turned out dark and would have masked any color. I wonder what a french guy is going to say about grapes with chicken and pasta!
a great salad! i used balsamic instead of rice wine vinegar and it still turned out great! ill definately make it again!
I've tried this several times. My family has enjoyed it, but likes it even better after a day or two in the refrigerator. I generally use more grapes and if it appears a little dry I add more mayonnaise and vinegar/sugar. B.J.
Well let me tell you, I thought this recipe was amazing. Now I didn't make it exactly as called for, but that was because I didn't have all the right ingredients. I did, however, know that with what I had I could make do. I didn't have; grapes, celery, white pepper, cumin or rice vinegar. I substituted apples for grapes and black pepper for white. I just did without the rice vinegar, cumin and celery. I did add onions, which were great. I think this pasta salad is one of the all time summer greats. Go for it. It's delicious. I think it would be even better, though, with some wild rice and cashews. The apple I used was delicious too. I say - Make it, love it, eat it. You won't be disappointed.
Great recipe! Had to tweak the amounts though. I used twice the amount of sauce and let it sit overnight. I don't think that the 4 hours listed in the recipe would have been enough. Kids loved it too!
I made this with several substitutions: used "So Soya" instead of chicken which I cooked in vegetable broth. Used fat free Miracle Whip, and also all vegetable Radiatore noodles (these are the colourful ones). Also I used red instead of green grapes as they are more nutritious and I wanted to salad to be colourful (i didn't halve them either as they were pretty small). Also, I didn't have the vinegar it asked for so I sub'd apple cider vinegar. I know, basically I came up with my own recipe. But I wouldn't have been able to come up with the combinations on my own as I am not all that creative. Anyway, it was nice. I ate too much of it of course but it tasted really light. This would be better for lunch, especially in the summer time. Oh, well I had it for dinner on a winter night. Good thing we are lucky and were in a warm house. Thanks for the recipe. I will make this again.
Not actually sure that i would serve this to company but for a family meal on a hot summer night it was just perfect. Thanks so much!@!
I made it with Balsamic vinegar as I had no rice vinegar and it was excellent. My granddaughter loved it and even my picky daughter loved it.
Really nice combination of spices. I added some minced garlic just for fun, and that was really tasty :)
I have been making this recipe for years, and it has quickly become a family favorite! It definitely needs to sit for SEVERAL hours, even overnight, for the best flavor. I like to use red grapes instead of green, since the celery is green, to give it a little more color. I prefer my salads on the 'dry' side so this recipe is wonderful, but my husband needs to add a little extra mayo. Otherwise it's perfect as is!
Loved the flavor right after I made this. Didn't change a thing.
We loved this. But we love almost any recipe that includes curry. Will make this one again.
I had this today at a pot luck and it was super terrific. However, I don't think there was curry in it, which if I did maker this I would never add.
Fantastic. Never would have thought this combination would work so well together. I read the reviews about it tasting far better overnight, but I just made it and already think it's my new "bring-to-the-party" dish. I added a little extra of the mayo mixture, but that's the only change.
very light and wonderful
I love it! Better than the one the expensive deli downtown sells. I make it as directed, stretch it by adding more pasta (whatever is left over from the night before). Costco & Trader Joes sell precooked chicken breasts that make this recipe a cinch. Serve over fresh spinach. So happy I found this!!
I didn't have grapes so I made the dressing as the recipe call for and the shell pasta, and Chicken..... then I added veggies... red bell peppers, thin sliced green onions, small pieces fresh broccoli, celery and some leaves sliced , and added the dressing.... WOW what a treat, I am sooooo tempted to take a big dish of this salad right now. The dressing is light and sweet, but the Curry and Cumin make it delishes...... and a very nice taste. I will make it again following the recipe. I know it will be good too.
I tried the recipe & dressing as is. I do not care for the cumin in the dressing. I am used to cumin in savory dishes and the taste over whelmed the curry. Next time I will leave it out.
This is a wonderful salad that gets raves every time I make it. I always double the dressing and this is key to making it not-dry, but rather full of flavor and moistness. I add more celery and grapes than are called for and I use gluten-free pasta. I also use Penzey’s SWEET curry powder, which gives it a milder and sweeter taste. I use NOW liquid organic stevia instead of sugar. I have often been asked to share the recipe; this is a winner of a recipe that I keep coming back to!
wow
Good recipe. I changed the number of servings to 3 for my one-person household, used farfalle and muscadines instead of shells and green grapes (it's what I had). Ate some fresh and some the next day, couldn't tell much difference in the flavor. Next time I'll try omitting the sugar --doesn't seem necessary with the grapes--and use a bit more curry to intensify the flavor.
I love this salad and make it in the summertime quite often! I did add red grapes instead of green, which made it much sweeter and doubled the dressing. It is an awesome recipe!
Easy (I used leftover grilled chicken) and delicious. Even my kids ate every bite. I'll be saving this recipe to use again. Thanks for sharing...
Wow! What a great recipe! This is so easy to make. It's very light tasting and has a sweet and ethnic flavor as well. The combination of the curry and the grapes are a wonderful mix.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections