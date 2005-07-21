Company Chicken Pasta Salad with Grapes

This is a special treat to fix for your guests. Enjoy it with some hot garlic bread, if desired.

Recipe by MARBALET

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a medium bowl, combine chicken, celery, grapes, cooked pasta, salt, and white pepper; mix well and reserve.

  • In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, curry powder, cumin, rice vinegar, and sugar; whisk ingredients together and toss with chicken mixture.

  • Cover salad with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 to 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 33.3g; carbohydrates 41.9g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 79.1mg; sodium 156.9mg. Full Nutrition
