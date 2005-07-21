Company Chicken Pasta Salad with Grapes

I made this with several substitutions: used "So Soya" instead of chicken which I cooked in vegetable broth. Used fat free Miracle Whip, and also all vegetable Radiatore noodles (these are the colourful ones). Also I used red instead of green grapes as they are more nutritious and I wanted to salad to be colourful (i didn't halve them either as they were pretty small). Also, I didn't have the vinegar it asked for so I sub'd apple cider vinegar. I know, basically I came up with my own recipe. But I wouldn't have been able to come up with the combinations on my own as I am not all that creative. Anyway, it was nice. I ate too much of it of course but it tasted really light. This would be better for lunch, especially in the summer time. Oh, well I had it for dinner on a winter night. Good thing we are lucky and were in a warm house. Thanks for the recipe. I will make this again.