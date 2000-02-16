Ground Beef Shepherd's Pie

Good base recipe though I made some modificiations, hence the 4 stars. After living in New England for 13 years where Shepherd's Pie is a staple, this dish was as at home with me as my family. Living near the beach in Florida for the past 10 years, I haven't thought about this dish in ages. I substituted 1 cup of sweet peas for the green beans (don't care for them) and 1 cup of sweet corn instead of the diced tomatoes (never had or heard of tomatoes in Shepherd's Pie), added 1 prepared cup of brown gravy mix poured over my meat and veggie mixture, mixed in 2 tablespoons of Hidden Valley ranch dry seasoning to my mashed potatoes before topping my casserole, and sprinkled a shredded cheese blend on top of the whole thing during its last 5 minutes of cooking. And in true New England fashion, I topped each serving with a dollop of butter on before digging in. Delicious! We're having it again tonight for leftovers with some homemade crescent rounds sprinkled with garlic and parmesan, and I look forward to enjoying more of it for lunch during the week. Next time I'll top it with either homemade garlic or cheddar potatoes. Thanks for reminding me how great this recipe is. This has to run a best close second to mac & cheese for comfort food :)