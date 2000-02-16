Ground Beef Shepherd's Pie
Here's a quick, throw together recipe for shepherd's pie. Browned meat smothered in rich mashed potatoes with your favorite vegetables. A quick and easy dinner to make for your family.
I think Ginger P. has given us a terrific basic recipe that you can change to suit your own tastes! My husband and I really like bold flavors, so here are my modifications. I seasoned the meat heavily by adding garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, basil, and a small pinch of red pepper. I too, added 1 bag of frozen mixed veggies, thawed in the microwave. Once I had my meat mixture, onion, spices, and veggies combined, I added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. Also, I doubled the potatoes. I mashed them with 1 small can of evaporated milk, and 1/2 stick of butter, 1 egg, salt, pepper, and some garlic powder. Oh and every chance I get now, I substitute ground CHICKEN for ground beef! I saw it earlier this year at the grocery and decided to try it. It is SO good, and not at all like the flavor of ground turkey which can be very stong. This dish turned out SO good and was very flavorful! Play around with it and have fun :-)Read More
This did not knock our socks off but it's an easy recipe to play around with...adding or taking away what you like. Instead of adding the canned tomatoes and green beans, I used a can of tomato soup with vegetables and a can of corn. I also seasoned my ground beef really well, using different spices to prevent that "bland" taste. I topped this with a handfull of cheddar. You can also prepare this the night before and leave in the fridge. Just don't add the cheese until your ready to bake.Read More
Considering I enjoy bolder flavors & shepherd's pie can be somewhat bland, I made this for a church potluck & doubled the ingredients - using 1 lb of spicy breakfast sausage & 1 lb of lean ground beef (like my family does meatloaf), browned the meats with the minced garlic & diced onion (instead of sauteed in oil) & drained the fat. Added a packet of dry beef & onion soup mix with 2 cups of water & brought that to a simmering boil. Disolved a few tablespoons of corn starch in another cup of cold water adding slowly to mix. Voila! Instant beefy/onion gravy! Spread that out in my baking dish & layered the drained diced tomatoes, green beans, with an added a can of drained corn. Lightly salted the layerd veggies. Always running late, I chose to use boxed dehydrated real potatoes (4 cups of water, 1 cup milk, 1/2 stick butter, 1/2 tsp salt, boiled then added 4 cups of dry potatoes. Instead of the additional cup of water, I used a cup of sour cream & then mixed in the beaten egg)! Using a disposable force-bag & a wide tip, topped everything with the high peaked potato stars. (Appearance and presentation is everything at church potlucks!) Nicely filled a 9X13 deep baking dish. Baked 25 minutes until potato peaks started to become light golden brown, topped with the cheese & baked another 10 minutes until the cheese melted. Voila! The ladies were impressed & asked me how I did it ... ... That's always a wonderful compliment for a guy who enjoys cooking & good eats!
I made this with a few modifications, after reading other reviews, and evaluating my pantry. Firstly, I ommitted the oil, because I didn't think it was necessary, and added more fat. I browned the ground beef with the chopped onion, and about 2-3 teaspoons garlic powder, as I didn't have any garlic on hand. After draining the fat from the beef, I added 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, and half a packet of dry onion soup mix. I then added the green beans and tomatoes, and also a can of corn. It was plenty to fill a 9x13 dish, so I doubled the potatoes. I actually used 6, because they were smaller. I didn't add any water to the potatoes, just a tiny bit of milk for creaminess, and stuck with one egg, even though I had tripled the potatoes. I made a mistake and topped it with cheese before baking, instead of later on, but it turned out just fine. This is a wonderful dish that has been added to my list of staple meals for our family. My husband just loved it, and we didn't even put ketchup on it! (That's saying a lot; I eat ketchup on everything.) So thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent basic recipe to run with. As a suggestion for a more "dishy" dish, try tweaking the topping by mixing the cheese into the mashed potato topping and also adding a bit of sour cream and chopped green onions. Lovely and rich!
This could be an excellent base for your own pie. First - not enough mashed taters! Double it, plus the cheese (mix in the cheese with the taters and make sure you add milk and butter when you mash. Heavenly. Secondly, there is no gravy with this recipe. I usually add beef broth thickened with a roux to the meat and veggies. Also, the meat is bland so I added a bit of garlic powder and a couple teaspoons of worcestershire sauce and it really made a difference. We're Australian, so this pie is daily fare in Oz. Sometimes I've even added a couple teaspoons of horseradish to the potatoes - a little goes a long way, but it sure adds a lovely taste. Good basic recipe.
Fancy food it is not, but a downright awesome staple food it is! Tweaked it a little using corn and peas as it seemed the versions I ate in London and in Boston had these veggies. I was tempted not to add the egg to the mashed potatoes, but don't...some kind of reaction happens and the taters fluff up tremendously, making them not so heavy and much easier to spread over the beef mixture. As other reviewers suggested, I added quite a bit of seasoning to my taste. Definitely a keeper. Thanks, Ginger!
This recipe turned out awesome!! I agee with some of the others to use more potatoes. I used for small potatoes, which would be equivalent to the two called for in this recipe. Next time I will use four large potatoes. I also added a dash of red wine and seasoning salt to the ground beef before sautee-ing. Very flavorful!! Will definately make this again!!!
I seasoned the meat with taco seasoning, left out the onion and basil. Used a fresh diced tomato, canned green beans ad corn. Using 4 red potatoes, adding 2 tbl butter and some cream cheese. Turned out FANTASTIC.
Good base recipe though I made some modificiations, hence the 4 stars. After living in New England for 13 years where Shepherd's Pie is a staple, this dish was as at home with me as my family. Living near the beach in Florida for the past 10 years, I haven't thought about this dish in ages. I substituted 1 cup of sweet peas for the green beans (don't care for them) and 1 cup of sweet corn instead of the diced tomatoes (never had or heard of tomatoes in Shepherd's Pie), added 1 prepared cup of brown gravy mix poured over my meat and veggie mixture, mixed in 2 tablespoons of Hidden Valley ranch dry seasoning to my mashed potatoes before topping my casserole, and sprinkled a shredded cheese blend on top of the whole thing during its last 5 minutes of cooking. And in true New England fashion, I topped each serving with a dollop of butter on before digging in. Delicious! We're having it again tonight for leftovers with some homemade crescent rounds sprinkled with garlic and parmesan, and I look forward to enjoying more of it for lunch during the week. Next time I'll top it with either homemade garlic or cheddar potatoes. Thanks for reminding me how great this recipe is. This has to run a best close second to mac & cheese for comfort food :)
Really good and easy! I used ground turkey instead of beef, and corn instead of tomatoes. To make it really quick use those "Simply Potatoes" that are in the refrigerated section of the supermarket. An entire package was just the perfect amount!
This is a great base recipe for Sheperd's pie. I would not suggest following exactly because it sounds like it would come out pretty bland. I browned the ground beef with the onion and about 3 garlic cloves. After draining, I added the basil, salt and pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, the green beans, frozen corn, carrots, a small can of tomato sauce and a little bit of water. I let all that simmer together for about 15 minutes. In the meantime I whipped up the mashed potatoes (I used instant), added sour cream to them and then put everything in the oven. It was delicious! I'm looking forward to the leftovers tomorrow ;).
This is a good shepherd's pie and very easy to adjust to personal tastes. After reading various reviews, I adjusted as follows: omitted basil and tomatoes, added finely chopped celery, carrots, few dashes of Worcestershire to my meat mixture. Dusted w/ 3 Tbsp flour and added beef broth for a gravy. To the potatoes I added prepared horseradish to taste and used a cheddar w/ black pepper cheese (cracker barrel), dash of milk and 2 Tbsp butter. Omitted the water, kept the egg in. I have noticed in the past that adding an egg to your mashed potatoes helps them not to melt/disappear into the gravy/beef mix - also provides a nice browning. This gave the potatoes a little zip. Enjoy!
try other vegies, such as corn or peas and use double the mashed potatoes.
My husband brought home a lb of ground beef and I just didn't want another meatloaf or hamburgers. Then I found this recipe, and it actually was very good.. I kind of used the recipe as a "shell" and it turned out well. Its the type of recipe you can tweak to your liking. I cooked the onions a few mins and then browned the beef w/the garlic in it. The meat MUST be seasoned well.... I added a LOT of garlic, salt, pepper, seasoned salt, garlic powder, and sage. I added a can of a green bean/corn/carrot medley to the cooked beef mixture as well as some french fried onions which I had left over. I made instant mashed potatoes (used the "2-3" servings which was perfect) to which I did add the egg and water (about half of what was in the recipe). It cooked longer than what the recipe said (I think it cooked for about 35 mins before the potatoes got brown, I added some cheese to the top, cooked it another 5 mins, and YUM. It was quick, easy and versatile. I'm sure i'll be making it again!!!
I too altered this recipe and it turned out great!! Most cooks will know to drain the excess fat from the meat however it doesn't say that. I used corn, fresh sliced mushrooms, and diced plum tomatoes. Also used Ukon Gold potatoes (3 medium size) and substituted the water with low fat milk when mashing. Make sure you use salt or a salt mixture seasoning and pepper in the potatoes and meat mixture.
I started out by following the directions excactly but when I tasted the meat mixture, it was a little bland. To fix this I mixed together a 1/2 a can of Cream of Mushroom soup and a 1/2 a pack of Lipton Onion Soup mix with about a 1/2 cup of water. Then I added it to the meat. This made the best gravy. I also addded sour cream and a little extra butter to the potatoes. My family loved this dish. I will be sure to make this again.
So easy, So delicious! Okay, so I added an entire can (14.5) of diced tomatoes (italian style) as opposed to the fresh, same for the green beans and a dash of worchestire, roughly 2 tblsps of ketchup to the meat. I added a dollup of sour creme to the potatoes (instant), brushed the top with the egg and added shredded cheese at the last few minutes. Yummy! Served with dinner rolls.
I ever knew it could be so easy! So good, I also add chopped carrots and a handfull of peas :) and season with johnny's
I needed a fast recipe in a pinch to use some ground beef. I have two sick kids and wanted to give them a warm in your tummy, comfy meal. I just had a baby and was way too tired to think of what to make. Thanks for helping us have a yummy dinner :D
Good recipe as is but switched it up a bit. After browning ground beef, onion and garlic, I added au jus beef base 2 T., green beans and creamed corn, no tomatoes or basil. Topped with cheese and then potatoes which I crisscrossed with a fork. Sprinkled with paprika and cayenne. Yum!!
This was one of our favorite dishes growing up so it was a serious trip down memory lane last night when I made it. It's almost the exact recipe that my mom would make, the only difference is that she always added a can of tomato soup to the beef mixture. It was delicious. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Good recipe that you can add to. It totally won hubby's approval, so I'm all for it. :) I added corn in addition to the green beans, and taking another reveiwer's advice I also added half a can of cream of mushroom soup. I made the mashed potatoes to go on top just like I would ordinary mashed potatoes (except I added their steps as well), I think otherwise they would have been too bland for our tastes. All in all, a keeper. Thanks!
This was a really easy recipe. I never tried shepards pie before and it came out wonderful. I read the other reviews and made extra mashed potatos, also I omitted the tomato. I like tomatoes, but I actually forgot to use them. I did add a little thin gravy to the meat, and used some canned vegetables since that is all I had on hand. It came out wonderful, I had lots of compliments and there was nothing left the next day. Good starter recipe.
Very good. Be sure to add salt and pepper to taste....it needs both. I also added a can of cream of mushroom soup to the meat mixture. Instant potatoes worked great. My hubby loves it, so this one's a keeper!
I thought this was great! Didn't change anything, and my husband and six year old loved it.
Family loved it...as others stated I added a few more spices (black pepper and onion powder) but not too much. Also added in more potatoes as well.
Great recipe. I used a can of cream of mushroom soup and a bag of frozen mixed veggies and my family loved it!
Good Shepherds Pie, Ginger. For personal taste I made the following modifications for my family. Omit tomato and use two-14oz can Italian-style stewed tomatoes, use 2t basil, 1t garlic powder, one cup frozen corn, and 3 medium potatoes. Omit water.Everything else stays the same. Be sure to put the egg in the mashed potatoes. Its a good binder for the potatoes, and they fluff when baked. Yummy. Thanks Ginger
Never heard of a traditional Shepherd's Pie incorporating tomatoes before but perhaps I am to be corrected. Added a can of diced tomatoes, fresh green beans were yucky here so diced some carrots and added some frozen peas and corn. Added a bit of Worcester sauce to the mixture. Didn't add an egg to the mashed potatoes;just made my regular mashed and sprinkled paprika on top.
This was a very easy recipe, however I wished I would have read the other comments prior to making this dish. The dish was very bland, and it would have tasted better if the meat was spiced up prior to laying it out in the casserole dish.
I had wanted to make Shepherd's Pie from scratch, but did not care for most of the recipes I saw. This is a GREAT basic recipe! I did omit the tomato,seasoned the ground beef with house seasoning and parsely, and added a can of cream of mushroom soup. I also omited the water in the potatoes, using butter and milk instead. I also added the cheese to the potatoes and dabbed butter on the top to help brown. everyone loved it! My teenage son had 3 bowls, and his girlfriend had two. The leftovers did not make it 24 hours in the fridge!
Came out good but needs more spices.
This is NOT shepherd's pie, which is made with lamb mince (shepherds, lamb, geddit?). It is COTTAGE pie. Other than that, not a bad recipe (for COTTAGE pie!), though I would have used a tin of cherry tomatoes, plus a dessert spoon Branston pickle, plus some fresh oregano. Amazed to see how many people revise it by adding cream and other hugely filling substitutes ... It's fine as it is.
Very good. Not too dry & not too soupy. I never would have thought to put basil in this kind of dish, but it compliments it well. Would work well with other vegetables too. In fact I added corn, & my husband requested carrots & green peppers next time. NEXT TIME - that means he wants me to make it again. :)
It was a hit! I really liked that it bursting with amazing flavor. Thanks for such a great recipe!
This was easy and good, but I would add some more flavoring to it. We had to use hot sauce.
After reading other comments, I made sure to add seasonings... salt, pepper, and a bit of cayenne pepper along with a splash of red wine. I also used mushrooms, corn and peas, since we like those veggies in casseroles. I doubled the mashed potatoes and sprinkled paprika on top, along with the cheese. My husband gave it a thumbs up and asked if he could take leftovers for lunch to work the next day. Great recipe!
This was a big hit. I added a small can of tomato sauce instead of the diced tomatoes. I will make it again and again.Thank you for a great recipe
I tried this recipe and found it very easy to make. I did find it a bit bland so the second time around I added some seasoned salts and barbecue sauce to the ground beef. It really helped the flavour. I would recommend it for the easiness to prepare but would suggest adding your own special seasoning for added taste.
This is a great base recipe for Shepard's pie. I swapped some of the onion with chives and go with thyme and rosemary instead of basil which I think are all great compliments to the potatoes. Use any veggies you have on hand. -Add a half can of cream of mushroom and a couple tablespoons of sour cream to the beef right before it goes in the casserole dish for extra juicy meat and gravy.
I found this recipe because I was looking for something to do with the ground meat I had for dinner and couldn't stand the thought of my usual mainstays. This was very good. I know many people do not like when other cooks change the recipe, but I had to make some changes simply because I didn't have all the stated ingredients. So I substituted boxed mashed potatoes for real (I use extra milk and real butter to help with the fake potatoes) and canned mixed veggies for the tomatoes and I added a little worstechire. Everything else was the same as the recipe. It was really good. My husband said it was as good as the shephard's pie at Cheesecake Factory. Like one reviewer said, this is a recipe that is basic and you can change up when you want. Great recipe that I will use again and again!
You gave me the idea and I created my own. I used 1 lb. of lean ground beef and one large onion and browned in pan. Remove to a bowl and made a roux of 1 teas. flour, 1 teas. butter and 3/4 cup beef broth. Returned beef to pan and added 1 small can mushrooms, salt, pepper and 1/2 teas. cajun seasoning. Layered in 8x8" baking dish along with 3 cut up cooked carrots and 1/2 can drained corn. Top with mashed potatoes (mixed with sour cream, milk and a little grated cheese). and baked for 20 or 30 minutes. My husband and I loved it and ate almost all at one meal. Use whatever veggies you have on hand. I served it with a creamy lettuce. The Cajun seasoning did this recipe wonders.
I liked the basic recipe, but lacked proper ingredients. Made with 10-12 small red potatoes, mashed, w/ 1/4 stick of butter, ~1/4 cup of water. 2-12.5 cans of Chicken Breast (precooked), 1 can of green beans, small onion. Wife loved it. Daughter requested corn and peas in lieu of green beans.
This is an awful recipe for shepherd's pie. My boyfriend makes his with onion, carrots, cream of mushroom, extra sharp cheddar cheese (he loves extra sharp, but for me it's too strong), and ground beef. He tops it with those pre-made biscuits that have layers (he separates the biscuits into thin pieces and lays them on top to cover the pie). I wonder if I can get him to let me post the recipe on here sometime.
Great recipe that great on it's own terms BUT is great with your personal add-tos. Thank you-Allrecipes & Ginger!!! Like many of the other reviewers, I also modified the recipe. My daughter had oral surgery n I needed to do/cook "soft" recipes. I remembered when she & her sister were children, they loved SP. I was hoping that my grandchildren would, too. So, I hit the books looking for a similar recipe to the one, i cooked about 27 years ago. Ginger's came close & was at hit. I added frozen corn & used a tub of ready made Bob Evans mashed potatoes. I only heated it once & spread it over the gr. Beef mixture. It browned well & I added the cheddar cheese. Oh my, they loved it! Next time will try the complete recipe. Thank you, Ginger from my little family, the Yorks!!
My family simply can't get enough of this all inclusive meal. I add peas and a can of cream of mushroom to the ground beef mixture. It sure makes for an awesome gravy.
This is a very good recipe, however, I added more garlic, Johnny's seasoning, cream of celery soup, mexican corn to the hamburger mixture.In the mashed potatoes, I used milk, and about 1/4 c. of margarine and omitted the water.
Good recipe! I've never made shepherds pie before and I was delighted with the results! As far as the other reviews about not enough seasonings: Salt and pepper don't always need to be listed in a recipe, a good cook will sneak a taste as they go and add seasonings as desired. Each family has different tastes. That's what I did...a little dash of sea salt, ground pepper, onion powder, dried herbs etc... Very versatile recipe, used ground turkey instead, we're not big on beef.... but that didn't really change the recipe at all. I do agree with "more mashed potatoes" that way you'll have enough to spread over the ENTIRE top of the dish. THANKS GINGER!!
This was a great easy recipe. After reading reviews I added vegts . . . corn, green beans,carrots, onion and used some tomato spaghetti sause (had no other tomatoes) and used 5 potatoes . . which was needed to cover it up. . .it was beautiful to look at and very good. All the reviews were helpful. . . new ideas!
As a vegetarian, I was looking for a recipe I could use burger crumbles (vegetarian ground beef) in. This recipe turned out excellent with the substitution. It is pretty rare that I can make a vegetarian meal that is so quick and hearty. My husband (big meat eater) even loved it! I used instand potatoes which turned out fine and, I suspect, much easier. The burger crumbles cut out half of the fat and calories of the original dish. I also think canned diced tomatoes, drained, work best.
This recipe is kind of bland.
This was good but I gave it four stars instead of five because it was bland. I recommend adding salt and pepper to the ground beef and potatoes for additional flavor.
This was pretty good! I forgot to add the tomatoes, but a splash of ketchup on top when served makes up for it. I added carrots, corn, broccoli, and mashed up quite a bit more potatoes. All because I only have a 3 quart casserole dish. I'll be making this again for sure!
Very good...i used corn instead of beans. I also added some enchilda sauce and taco bell hot sauce and it made it so good.
I liked it but my husband only thought it was ok. I do think it is a good, easy, and quick throw together dish that is easy when you are short on time. Thanks for the recipe!
Since my son won't eat tomatoes, I used a can of French onion soup instead. Next time I'll try cream of mushroom soup. I imagine any flavor soup would work. No potatoes in the house, so I used instant instead, adding only the egg to that. Also had no green beens in the house, so I used peas. Out of Cheddar too, so I used Colby Jack. This recipe allows for substitutes on all ingredients, and I like that in a recipe. You don't always have everything on hand. Thanks for the recipe!
This dish was really good, but I'm giving it 4 stars instead of 5 simply because I changed a few things. I used 2 cups mixed vegetables in place of the tomatoes and green beans. I spruced it up with a little garlic pepper, and I added a dollop of sour cream and a teaspoon of horseradish mayo to the potatoes. Very yum!
I really like this recipe. I make it at least once a week. Instead of the onion, corn & tomatoes, I use a 16 oz bag frozen vegetables (Green Giant Mixed vegetables) that is thawed. Make sure to add salt & pepper to the meat & vegetable mixture & to the mashed potatoes. For the potatoes I don't add the 1/2 C of water. I also don't top with the cheese. With the few moderations this recipe is a winner.
Yum!! I agree with other reviewers, this recipe is a great starting point to add what you like, and it tastes great! Also it is simple and quick (+ my 14 month old picky eater gobbled up all the veggies! need I say more!) I did make some changes -- added Worchestershire sauce & soy sauce to the ground beef as it was browning (the wort. sauce soaks into the meat, giving it a great flavor). Then I also added cajun seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic powder & Italian seasoning. I added whatever frozen veggies I had (corn, green beans, peas) and fresh chopped tomato. I also made a gravy using a roux and beef bouillion, then poured it over the beef mixture in the casserole. The potatoes I used "pizza" shredded cheese mix (find it at grocery) and some parmesan, with butter, milk, salt, pepper. Popped it in the oven and it camr out "DE~LISH"! I would recommend this one and feel free to experiment, I think almost anything would work great in this recipe.
This is a great base recipe. You can add as much or as few veggies as you like. I like a lot of veggies so I added ~ 1/2cups: corn, carrots, celery, zucchini after I cooked the onion and ground beef. I also make a gravy base for the turkey/veggie combo which includes 1 tsp of chicken base and 1 cup of boiling water (you can use the water from the potatoes for extra flavour; to thicken use 1 heaping tsp of flour mixed with 3 tbsp. cold water and add to the soup stock. Add this gravy to the veggie combo for a fabulous flavour.
The recipe was good, but just was not great. Overall I was looking for more flavor, it was bland.
This was good, but there are a few things I would change the next time I made this. The first thing I would do is season the potatoes. If you make this, whatever you do, make sure you season them well b/c this dish is flavorless without it. A previous reviewer said that it needed alot of salt and pepper, and that's true. Other than this, the dish was easy to prepare and was received well by my family. I had a craving for this dish (which always reminds me of lunch at my elementary school).
Not a hit with my family.
Found this recipe in "All Recipes Tried & True Slow Cooker & Casserole Top 200 Recipes" and cooked it up tonight. I made it item-by-item and step-by-step in accordance to the recipe and it turned our just great! Not only is it good as written, but I can see all sorts of possibilities for adjustments and additions as well. Whether it's called Shepherd's Pie or Cottage Pie, it equals a hearty and delicious comfort food dish! Thanks so much, Ginger!
This was good but nothing special. I added corn instead of tomato. Maybe it would have been better with tomato, but I actually think it needs some kind of sauce or gravy to hold it all together. I may try it again with cream of mushroom soup.
The flavor was good after adding a few teaspoons of curry and marjoram. It was extremely runny and oily and should be drained multiple times. They should of listed that in the recipe. I guess they felt it was common sense, but it is practical in a recipe to list all the steps involved in making a dish. Overall this dish was very tasty and good. But it does not "hold" together and is very oily so take that in consideration when deciding with dish to prepare it in!
I made this recipe for a Tuesday Dinner, my 11 years old daughter loved it, she told me mom this is the best dinner ever. I tell you why... I put green pepper onion tomatoes and cilantro in the blender, so she could't see any of the veggies. LOL I also omit the egg. and I added cilantro and garlic. I put everything in a blender and made salsa and cook the g-beef and I added the salsa.
This was a tasteless and soupy. Will not make it again.
As many have said, I wish I had looked at the reviews prior to making it. It was easy but very very bland. I will remember to drain off the fat next time as there was quite a lot of liquid.
Tried it and loved it but of course added a few things extra....had alot of people to cook for so did one pound of ground beef and one pound of ground turkey browned the meats and added the chopped onion then added garlic salt pepper and dried parsley. To the meat I added green beans corn tomatoes and peas. Turned out delish!!!
My mom use to make it. Another variable is pulled browned roast beef with can of mushroom soup added before baking.
Followed recipe exactly except substituted corn for the green beans. It was mushy and bland. I'm a skilled cook, so I was quite surprised at how this turned out. Had to smother it in garlic salt & ceyenne pepper. There was 1/2 C of standing water in the bottom even tho I drained the corn & beef. If u try this, add lots of seasoning, make sure the layer of mashed potatoes is thin. And add some kind of thickener. Mine didn't even stand up & no matter how long i cooked it, wouldn't brown. I'm sure it could be improved upon if you're creative.
This was okay. I added some corn and doubled the amount of potatoes.
I made this for my fiance and he absolutely loved it... he kept raving on and on about to his friends and family. Passed this one on to my mother as well! It's definitely a keeper. Will make this again and again.
This recipe was good, even though you may think that it is weird with green beans and tomatoes. It is actually very good and something different compared to the boring old fashion shepherds pie. I did 4 pototoes, instead of 2. You may want to, depending on if you want it to cover it all or not. The cheese on top got all nice and brown. When it was done, put some salt and pepper and bam you got yourself a kicked-up shepherds pie.
This was good, a great combination of meat/vegetables/potatoes. Husband and kids liked it. Did need a bit of salt. And I added more cheese.
I only gave this recipe 3 stars because mine came out very dull and unflavorful. I think the reason is that I didn't mash the potatoes with milk and butter as I normally do. I just mashed boiled potatoes and smeared them on top of the meat mix. Had I used milk and butter I think the recipe would've been outstanding. I wasn't clear on what to do with the mashed potatoes, but I recommend using butter, for sure.
Loved this! And it was for once right on with the serving size! I added cooked carrots, but besides that followed the recipe to a T - and I'm glad I did! I will definitely make this again so I can play around with more ingredients!
Love this! Ive never had shepherds pie and i actually like it! I did what other people did and added seasoned salt and garlic powder also i added butter to the mashed potatoes! But this is super easy to make and has great flavor, i will make it again!
IT WAS A HOMERUN WITH MY FAMILY. MY OTHER HALF DIDN'T WANT TO EAT IT BECAUSE IT REMINDED HIM OF THE MILITARY DAYS, BUT HE QUICKLY CHANGED HIS MIND ONCE HE TASTED IT.
PRETTY DARN GOOD
My husband loved this recipe. I would also add more potatoes, otherwise it was perfect.
This a very good and quick recipe - easy to adapt if you don't have the specific ingredients that it calls for. I, like other reviewers, added some extras: salt, pepper, worcesteshire sauce and extra veggies. I didn't have any potatoes on hand, so I used a 4-serving portion of instant mashed potatoes. My kids haven't eaten anything like this before and they loved it.
My husband loved it! He ate it all!
Excellent base recipe. Changed in the following way: Used fresh basil, allspice also tripled the mashed potatoes. Used combination of corn, carrots and beans - close to two cups for veggies. Also used romanos marinaRa sauce instead of tomatoes
This was a great crowd pleaser (my family!) They enjoyed it thoroughly. It was really easy to prepare. I added a few things in response from the other reviewers (worsch. sauce, spices, etc) But you really can't go wrong with ground beef and veggies! This is a keeper! Thanks!
Adding carrots,green beans, corn and diced tomatoes with olive oil and oregano , celery and threw in a couple of beef boullion cubes makes this dish soooooo flavorful.Made fresh mashed potatoes with alittle chives. Is the best! Family loves this dish!
I used a can of tomato paste and I used some left over mashed potatoes - turned out great!
This was really good. I used instant potatoes (enough for 6 servings)and didn't add the eggs and water and used mixed vegetables. Everyone liked this and even my picky teenager ate it after picking out the veggies.
my family thought this was the best shepards pie ever made. very easy will definitly make again.
Too bland and dry for my family's taste.
My family love this Sheperd's Pie!
Made this last week for dinner and it turned out great. I did use carrots and green beans. I also used left over mashed potatoes for the top. This was great. Served it with beef gravy on the side. I will be making this again for my family.
This was a good warm meal to have on a cold and rainy night. I folllowed the comments by others and added a can of mushroom soup (mine was roasted garlic flavor) and used a bag of mixed veggies. It was a hit!
This is a good recipe but as others I too made some changes. I omitted the tomato and made a gravy with the pan drippings from the ground beef....added peas instead of green beans....added 1/2 cup of panko bread crumbs to the ground beef. It was a great hit.
Very tasty. I was in a hurry so I used canned green beans and instant mashed potatos.
Good, easy and quick recipe to put together!! I omited the tomatoes (I thought that was weird). Next time I will add a can of cream of mush soup and will double the potatoes, and will probably replace the green beans with corn, just to mix it up! We will make this again....
Not much flavor - much better the 2nd night. Next time I would add more veggies and I agree with the others to add more potatoes. I probably will also add something to the potatoes such as sour cream and extra butter.
