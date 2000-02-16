Ground Beef Shepherd's Pie

531 Ratings
  • 5 237
  • 4 194
  • 3 61
  • 2 25
  • 1 14

Here's a quick, throw together recipe for shepherd's pie. Browned meat smothered in rich mashed potatoes with your favorite vegetables. A quick and easy dinner to make for your family.

By GINGER P

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
37 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degree F (175 degree C). Coat a 2 quart casserole dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook onion in oil for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the ground beef and basil, and cook and stir for 5 more minutes. Mix in the garlic, green beans, and tomatoes, and simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer beef mixture to prepared dish.

  • In a mixing bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes, egg, and water. Spread evenly over meat mixture.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until potatoes start to brown on top. Sprinkle with cheese, and continue cooking for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 128.3mg; sodium 228.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022