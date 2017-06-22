Rob and Becky's Pimm's™ Lemonade

On our honeymoon we stayed with some friends in London and they made us this drink - now we can't stop making it! It is especially delicious on a hot, summer afternoon. The cucumber and mint are odd, but don't leave them out - they make this drink!
Brings back happy memories of Henley Regatta. This is the typical 'tipple' of this event. You have to have the mint and cucumber. Very refreshing, but be careful, you often don't realize how much alchohol is in this!
This was delicious! My daughter-in-law's mother was visiting from Manchester, England and I served this to her last night at our BBQ. She said she's going to make me an honorary Brit!!! I did not use the apple or the lime and I increased the mint to 5 leaves.
Pimm's is one of the better imports from the "Old Country". Absolutly my favorit spring/summer/autumn drink. For all non Brits out there "Lemonade" is not the traditional lemonade that is commonly drunk in the USA. Lemonade is a soda that is like Seven Up or Sprite both of which are good substitutes for "Lemonade". Half the fun of Pimm's is eating the fruit after it has soaked for a while.
Different and enjoyable. I made it without the 1 cup Pimm's No. 1™. Instead I tweaked the recipe a bit and seeped a dozen Juniper berries in 2 cups of boiled water for 30 minutes. I added a cup of Splenda to the hot water to dissolve. I poured the hot water in with the fresh squeezed lemons and strained out the Juniper berries. I crushed the Juniper berries and added them to the lemonade. Once crushed they gave off a nice aroma and the flavor of gin without the alcohol. Thirst quenching and tasty!
The first time I had this was in Kenya, at a safari lodge, after a long, dusty day of game drives. If you can't find the British "lemonade" use ginger ale--in fact, that's the way they made it at the Samburu Safari Lodge.
Just got back from the UK and our group really enjoyed this drink (a few thought it too sweet). It was never made with our lemonade, but rather a lemon/lime soda like 7 Up or Sprite. I don't care for mint but it is traditional and great in this drink. According to the bartenders in London you can use whatever fruit you have on hand (sort of like Sangria).
Great recipe! Had it for the first time when I was in England visiting relatives this past spring. I found your recipe, sent it to my cousins across the pond to verify (as the other one on this site was no were close they said) made it this evening and enjoyed it on the roof top after dinner on a balmy night...PERFECT!
