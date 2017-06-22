Rob and Becky's Pimm's™ Lemonade

On our honeymoon we stayed with some friends in London and they made us this drink - now we can't stop making it! It is especially delicious on a hot, summer afternoon. The cucumber and mint are odd, but don't leave them out - they make this drink!

By Sandy Wiemers

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Stir together the Pimm's liqueur and lemonade together in a serving pitcher. Add the cucumber wedge, apple, orange, lemon, lime, pineapple, strawberries, and mint. Refrigerate until cold, or serve over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 54.5g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 15.9mg. Full Nutrition
