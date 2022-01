NuNu's and Hot Dogs

1 of 37

Rating: 4 stars A little bland. Next time I will add some garlic powder and maybe some red pepper flakes to kick it up. But the idea is great. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars This is big with my kids as it was with me when I was little. Mom always added garlic powder and pepper and more butter. Sometimes even red pepper flakes. Also works with whatever meat ends you have on hand like spam or bacon. Most comforting for big and little kids alike. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I made this last night for a toddler and a picky 12 yr. old. Tough crowd but they loved it! Followed the recipe as written (except for using fresh parsley). Super easy super cheap and appeals to kids...that makes it a five star recipe to me. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars The only changes I made were to add frozen carrots/peas to the noodles while they were boiling. I had half a bag of egg noodles and some hot dogs that needed used up so this recipe worked great but sadly the kids or the rest of the family wouldn't eat it.... Thanks for the interesting recipe. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My kids loved this recipe. They ate it all up. It's not something I want to eat but it is a very kid friendly meal. I don't like hotdogs myself but my kids love it and that what counts. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! Best hotdogs I've had since last state fair (and come to think of it I liked the coating not the dog). This is the perfect quick recipe to make when you're hungry and DON'T want to cook... ie. beats fast food hands down. It's also the perfect thing to serve alongside a big serving of steamed veges... or if your kids (and spouse) are food-educated and open-minded saute the veges right in with the hotdogs. It's a five star for it's simplicity. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Nice easy and quck. My daughter is learning how to cook and she made this dish on her own perfectly. Also the kids enjoy hot dogs but I think we will try this with beef kielbasa next time. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars cheap fast and my picky kids are eating it. so its a winner in my book. I used mini ziti noodles since thats all i had and left out the parsley and added some seasoned salt and more parm. Helpful (3)