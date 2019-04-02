NuNu's and Hot Dogs
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 870
% Daily Value *
protein: 27.5g 55 %
carbohydrates: 81.8g 26 %
dietary fiber: 3.9g 16 %
sugars: 2.2g
fat: 47.9g 74 %
saturated fat: 22.4g 112 %
cholesterol: 187.1mg 62 %
vitamin a iu: 735.1IU 15 %
niacin equivalents: 16.3mg 125 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 23 %
vitamin c: 0.8mg 1 %
folate: 263.3mcg 66 %
calcium: 92mg 9 %
iron: 6.2mg 35 %
magnesium: 77mg 28 %
potassium: 458mg 13 %
sodium: 1195.5mg 48 %
thiamin: 1.4mg 137 %
calories from fat: 430.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
