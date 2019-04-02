NuNu's and Hot Dogs

Rating: 4.05 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My mother used to make this for me when I was a kid and I couldn't get enough. It's just buttered egg noodles with parsley, parmesan cheese, and hot dogs. To this day I still eat it and I guarantee that your kids will love it too.

By Kristin

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly-salted water to a boil; add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 5 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet. Cook the hot dog pieces in the butter until browned. Add the hot dogs to the drained noodles with 2 tablespoons butter, parsley, and Parmesan cheese; stir until butter is melted and the hot dogs are coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
870 calories; protein 27.5g; carbohydrates 81.8g; fat 47.9g; cholesterol 187.1mg; sodium 1195.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (37)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Marty Courtney
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2010
A little bland. Next time I will add some garlic powder and maybe some red pepper flakes to kick it up. But the idea is great. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

amandak23k
Rating: 3 stars
05/05/2010
The only changes I made were to add frozen carrots/peas to the noodles while they were boiling. I had half a bag of egg noodles and some hot dogs that needed used up so this recipe worked great but sadly the kids or the rest of the family wouldn't eat it.... Thanks for the interesting recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Marty Courtney
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2010
A little bland. Next time I will add some garlic powder and maybe some red pepper flakes to kick it up. But the idea is great. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
03/16/2009
This is big with my kids as it was with me when I was little. Mom always added garlic powder and pepper and more butter. Sometimes even red pepper flakes. Also works with whatever meat ends you have on hand like spam or bacon. Most comforting for big and little kids alike. Read More
Helpful
(7)
EJsMommy
Rating: 5 stars
03/17/2008
I made this last night for a toddler and a picky 12 yr. old. Tough crowd but they loved it! Followed the recipe as written (except for using fresh parsley). Super easy super cheap and appeals to kids...that makes it a five star recipe to me. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
amandak23k
Rating: 3 stars
05/05/2010
The only changes I made were to add frozen carrots/peas to the noodles while they were boiling. I had half a bag of egg noodles and some hot dogs that needed used up so this recipe worked great but sadly the kids or the rest of the family wouldn't eat it.... Thanks for the interesting recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
teddybearplus2
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2011
My kids loved this recipe. They ate it all up. It's not something I want to eat but it is a very kid friendly meal. I don't like hotdogs myself but my kids love it and that what counts. Read More
Helpful
(3)
kkcooks
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2008
WOW! Best hotdogs I've had since last state fair (and come to think of it I liked the coating not the dog). This is the perfect quick recipe to make when you're hungry and DON'T want to cook... ie. beats fast food hands down. It's also the perfect thing to serve alongside a big serving of steamed veges... or if your kids (and spouse) are food-educated and open-minded saute the veges right in with the hotdogs. It's a five star for it's simplicity. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Advertisement
Timolyn
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2010
Nice easy and quck. My daughter is learning how to cook and she made this dish on her own perfectly. Also the kids enjoy hot dogs but I think we will try this with beef kielbasa next time. Read More
Helpful
(3)
CupcakePolly
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2011
cheap fast and my picky kids are eating it. so its a winner in my book. I used mini ziti noodles since thats all i had and left out the parsley and added some seasoned salt and more parm. Read More
Helpful
(3)
BECCAP
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2009
precisely what it promises to be - easy and kid friendly! my daughter couldn't believe she actually got to eat this for dinner. i was just plain exhausted and in desperate need of a trip to the grocery store so this won out for dinner. i must say it really wasn't bad for what it was. and i used light turkey franks and a light butter spread so it wasn't too terribly bad for us either. thanks! Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/13/2022