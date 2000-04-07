Braunschweiger Spread

This recipe was great! I made this recipe, along with several other cheese ball recipes found on this site, for a party I had. This one was a huge hit among the liverwurst lovers in the crowd, and even a few brave souls who tried it for the first time. The thing I liked best about this recipe was that, while I had to add things to the outsides of the other cheese balls at the last minute, this one was already done, and ready to plate. I only made two minor changes: 1) I used Mother Goose liverwurst (found in the deli section of the supermarket) instead of the Braunschweiger, and 2) I studded the outside of the balls (this recipe made two larger-sized balls, by the way) with a mixture of green and black sliced olives, instead of just the green ones the recipe called for. Made for a "funky" presentation that people commented on positively. Thank you for this creative recipe!