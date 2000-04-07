Braunschweiger Spread
This makes a great snack or appetizer anytime. Serve with your favorite crackers.
This makes a great snack or appetizer anytime. Serve with your favorite crackers.
I made this for a Memorial Day weekend gathering with my family. If you love Braunschweiger, you will love this. I was amazed at how the kids gobbled it up on crackers, too. It makes a large batch, so we had plenty of leftovers which were great for sandwiches the next day on sourdough bread. When I make it again, I'll cut the recipe in half. Great recipe!Read More
I thought it was pretty good, but most everyone else didn't like it! It was not a pretty appetizer!Read More
I made this for a Memorial Day weekend gathering with my family. If you love Braunschweiger, you will love this. I was amazed at how the kids gobbled it up on crackers, too. It makes a large batch, so we had plenty of leftovers which were great for sandwiches the next day on sourdough bread. When I make it again, I'll cut the recipe in half. Great recipe!
This recipe was great! I made this recipe, along with several other cheese ball recipes found on this site, for a party I had. This one was a huge hit among the liverwurst lovers in the crowd, and even a few brave souls who tried it for the first time. The thing I liked best about this recipe was that, while I had to add things to the outsides of the other cheese balls at the last minute, this one was already done, and ready to plate. I only made two minor changes: 1) I used Mother Goose liverwurst (found in the deli section of the supermarket) instead of the Braunschweiger, and 2) I studded the outside of the balls (this recipe made two larger-sized balls, by the way) with a mixture of green and black sliced olives, instead of just the green ones the recipe called for. Made for a "funky" presentation that people commented on positively. Thank you for this creative recipe!
I used this to make little sandwiches for a poker game, so I left out the olives and put in a few squirts of mustard. So easy to spread! I recommend a full cup of chopped onion. The menfolk gobbled this up.
Several months ago, my husband had tried a similar braunschweiger spread made by his coworker's mom. After he raved about it for a couple of days, I decided to try to find the recipe online. I found this recipe to be the closest to what he thought was in the other one he tasted. After I tasted it, I was hooked as well. It is awesomely tasty and very easy to make.
Everyone loved it!!!
Simple and tasty. Instead of forming into a ball I just put it in a dish and garnished with green olives. Everyone loved it!
I loved this recipe the only problem is my husband seems to have self control issues when it comes to eating this. He ate so much he was sick all night and couldn't look at it afterwards...lol.
I halved this recipe, mixed it in the food processor, and it turned out very smooth and creamy. All I could taste was liverwurst, so I added more of the steak sauce, onion, and ketchup AND added tabasco (quite a bit actually) which really kicked it up a notch. Rather than forming into a ball, I just served it in a little crock with olive slices on the top. Next time, I'm going to mix in some chopped olives after processing the spread. I love liverwurst, my husband not so much, but he really liked this!
Everyone loved it and it was almost gone by the end of the night. Definately will make again
Very easy, very inexpensive appetizer to prepare. It was enjoyed by many in my household. Thanks a bunch!!!!
I made this for a football party....It was a hit....everyone liked it...especially if you like braunschweiger. Will make again.
This was delicious! I had a package of cream cheese I needed to use up but only an 8 oz tube of braunschweiger. I added a whole onion and increased the steak sauce a bit. I wanted a little more zip, so I also added a couple tablespoons of worcestershire sauce. Really good. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought it was pretty good, but most everyone else didn't like it! It was not a pretty appetizer!
I think this is great. Spread on saltines which made it too salty to actually eat the olives. I'll go with different crackers next time. Nothing to do with my review, but had hard time finding recipe. My computer kept looking for "brainwashed."
I was highly skeptical about making this for the members of a craft club at my local retirement home here in the deep south where no one knows what braunschweiger is. But I made this spread and then made finger sandwiches with it and they went wild over it. There were no leftovers!!! Will admit that since I had no ketchup in the house I didn't rush to the store for the 2 drops. Very tasty!!!
Braunschweiger spread is a lifetime favorite for our family and this is one of our favorite recipes. I sometimes add a cup of sour cream with this and a few drops of hot sauce. Can't get through the holidays without several of these.
Tasty.
I didn't like the flavor of this.
Love it! Added some garlic powder and 2 tsp horseradish! Other recipes call for equal amounts of braunschweiger and cream cheese. More braunschweiger to cream cheese lets the braunschweiger flavor shine! Keeper!
Toasted bread, spread it generously between slices as a nice sandwich, it was so good! Definitely will have this again many times.
This had a nice smooth texture when made in the food processor. I adapted it for a halloween party by making it in a round mold, just a bowl lined with plastic will do. I spread the molded spread with mayo then I made the center of the eye from chopped black olives. I then made the colored part of the eye green by using drained resish. Then I took thin strips of roasted peppers and streaked them through the white to represent a bloodshot eye. I used two different sized mason jar lids as round templates to shape the round eye but thought you could do the some from shaped foil. This was such a hit and could easily be done on a plain cheese ball as well.
This was tasty! I was out of green olives so used black. The first batch went so fast my husband asked me to make it again. Good on crackers, as a sandwich spread on bread, and I spread some on a tortilla, rolled it, sliced it, and made it into roll-ups. Very good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections