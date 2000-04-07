Braunschweiger Spread

22 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This makes a great snack or appetizer anytime. Serve with your favorite crackers.

By Tammy Taylor

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine braunsweiger, cream cheese, ketchup, onion, and steak sauce. Mix until blended. Shape mixture into a ball. Press olives into the ball. Chill before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 45.1g; cholesterol 192.7mg; sodium 1621mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022