Melt in Your Mouth Marinade

75 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 21
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

A wonderful marinade that makes even the toughest cuts of beef so tender you could cut them with a butter knife. Tastes great on pork chops and chicken, too. Play with the amounts of garlic and ginger to suit your taste. I tend to use more rather than less. Makes enough for four servings.

By Channon Belfry

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small, nonporous bowl, combine the soy sauce, olive oil, garlic, mustard powder and ginger. Mix well, cover and refrigerate until ready to use on your favorite meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 9.6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1203.4mg. Full Nutrition
