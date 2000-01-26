Melt in Your Mouth Marinade

This is fantastic marinade! However I did alter it slightly as per others suggestions (was worried about it being too salty). I used 1/2 cup reg soy sauce (then added water to it to equal 1 cup) and also added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I marinated two (1 1/4lb) pork tenderloins for about 24 hours, then grilled them using the '7-6-5 method', which I will add here for those who may be interested in trying it. Best grilled tenderloin ever! Turn on all burners and preheat your gas grill to 450 degrees. Timing is important so use a timer, and don't lift the lid to peek! Place tenderloins in center of bbq and grill on one side for 7 mins. Then flip over and grill for 6 mins on other side. Then flip once more (I 1/4 turn them to a side that wasn't on the grill bottom, if that makes sense, lol) and turn off your grill and wait 5 mins before removing tenderloins. After removing cover with foil and let rest for 5 mins. This method of grilling makes for a nice seared crust and leaves the meat juicy and tender inside, and will work with any marinade (but this marinade was made for grilling as the taste was incredible). I'm not great on the BBQ and have overcooked my tenderloins every time I've tried. These were perfection and the only way I'd grill them now! :-)