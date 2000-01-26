A wonderful marinade that makes even the toughest cuts of beef so tender you could cut them with a butter knife. Tastes great on pork chops and chicken, too. Play with the amounts of garlic and ginger to suit your taste. I tend to use more rather than less. Makes enough for four servings.
I used some of the suggestions that other reviewers had expressed.I used half the soy sauce that was advised it was also light soy(lower sodium). I used the 1/4 cup of brown sugar and let it marinate last night and all day today.It was to die for With the alterations made this is a 5 star marinade.
This was yummy. I marinated sirloin steaks in it. However, it was a bit salty. I'd take everyone else's advise next time and use half the soy sauce. I also added a couple cloves of fresh minced gahlic. I'll be making this again=)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2000
This has a very strong flavour, similar to the derby style marinade at Steak & Stein. It made lots, perfect for big summer BBQ get togheters.
This is a great marinade for just about anything you throw on the grill. I double the recipe and save it in my fridge so that it's ready to go when I want to prepare something quick in the morning for that evening's dinner.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2004
When I served NY strip steaks using the "melt in your mouth" marinade, one of my friends...a very discerning cook in his own right...said: "this is the best steak I've ever had". 'Nuff said...
This did make sirloin so tender that it literally did fall apart. You didn't even need a knife to cut it. It reminded me of Chinese Beef Chow Mein. It was very salty even though I used low sodium soy sauce and I would definitely cut the ginger in half unless you want more of a Chinese restaurant quality. This would be good for marinating sirloin beef strips for any Chinese dish.
The taste was really good, but this was a little too salty. I even used low sodium soy sauce. I used the full amount of garlic and ginger called for in the recipe and marinated a couple of tenderloin steaks. They were very tender, but as I said, too salt.
I made this marinade but I 'beefed' it up a bit. I followed the recipe but I substituted 2 TBSP minced garlic from a jar and 3 TBSP prepared yellow mustard. On top of the recipe I added; 1/4 Worcestershire sauce, 1 TBSP McCormick Grill Mates Montreal Steak seasoning, 1 tsp Salt Free Garlic & Herb Mrs. Dash and 1/4 Cup Kraft Sweet'n Sour sauce. I bought a bulk pack of pork chops from the grocery store and used this marinade on them. I put the pork chops in Ziploc freezer bags and used 1/4 cup of marinade on each, then I put them in the freezer. I use this technique for all kinds of meat. I put marinade in the bags with the meat and put them in the freezer. Then I have stuff ready and flavorful so I can just take them out the night before. I only had 7 pieces and I still had some marinade left over. 1/4 cup was enough to cover the chops plus some, so, if you used a little less per chop you could easily marinade 10 pieces of pork out of this recipe w/ my additions. I put a pair of them in the fridge right away and made them the next night. They were AMAZING!!! Sooo good. They weren't super chewy but not melt in your mouth either. Not too salty either. Great recipe. I'll save this one. :)
This recipe is soooooooo good. I tried it on pork chops and marinated them for four hours only, but they were still great. I did not think they were too salty, but just right; however, they may have been more salty had I marinated them longer. I believe a little water added to the recipe will probably make it just right for overnight marinating. I plan to use it for sirloin steak soon and will add about 1/4 to 1/2 cup water to the recipe for overnight marinating. Thanks for "a keeper" recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
02/13/2003
Mmmmm!!! Tasts just like soap!!! My husband and I thought this was nasty!
This marinade has what I look for in cooking: simplicity and flavour. With this recipe I used fresh ground ginger root in place what of what I assumed to be powder and used low sodium soy sauce. After marinading a t-bone, I got a very interesting result. The sirloin side was a little bitter, no doubt the result of the fresh ginger root. But the filet side of the T-Bone was absolutely luscious, and you didn't need to cut it with a knife. I'm real happy with this marinade and would suggest perhaps a little brown sugar to even out the bitterness in the even you use fresh ginger root.
I was only able to marinade the steaks for 4 hours, but WOW! These were so tender, I literally cut through them with a butter knife. No resistance at all. I will definitely be using this as my fall back recipe from now on
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2001
Yum! I used this with chicken, and it was so tender and full of flavor. You really should try this one!
I've gotta say the thought of using a whole cup of soy sauce kinda freaked me out. I don't even really like soy sauce, but it turned out to be just wonderful. The only change that I made was to add 1/4 cup of brown sugar because we like our marinade on the sweeter side. I have even used this on steaks that had less that an hour to marinate. Tender and tasty every time! Barb in BC Canada
Really liked the base ingredients but I went crazy in experimenting! I addedd all the same as above, then I included my home made rub, worchestershire sauce, canola oil instead of olive oil, about two cups of plain water to dillute the marinade a bit, and finally....a cup of hot black coffee! Salt and pepper to taste of course. Very delicious.
Hoping it was like the Derby style recipe, but Hubby says not even close. That being said, it smelled and tasted great, I will have to leave the meat in longer next time to see if the tenderizes it better. I left it in for the 4 hours and all it seemed to do was add flavor.
This was a great meat soak, but a little bit salty. I think next time I would cut back the soy sauce and maybe add a little water or wine to equal a cup. I had some green onions so I threw those in too. This is a wonderful marinade I think the dry mustard is what makes it so unique. I'm editing this a bit since making it a 2nd time with the low sodium soy sauce. Made it exactly as written using a piece of flank steak then grilling. IT WAS PERFECT - sliced it across the grain in thin strips and topped it on a green salad with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Everyone loved it! This is a keeper.
My husband and I loved this marinade. I read one of the reviews that were under the recipe and it said that it could be too salty, so I added 2 packets of equal sweetner and it gave it a great taste. We marinated our steaks in this for about 45 minutes and they were melt in your mouth delicious...enjoy!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2005
I followed the other reviewers suggestions and cut the soy sauce by half and added 1/4 c brown sugar. Marinated chicken for the grill tonight - delicious!
I used this with filet mignon and was rather disappointed. Think the marinade is definately more suited toward chicken or pork. That said, it was easy enough to prepare. Some of the filets had too much flavors, others had none. After a few bites, I decided to use the Zinfandel BBQ sauce (see my reviews) I had made on the filets and then topped each with crumbled blue cheese. Delicious.
ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT!!!!! I used powdered ginger, I can only imagine how delicious it will be next time when I use the fresh stuff. I love playing with spices and creating my own marinates and I give this an A++
Excellent marinade! We used this on a boneless pork loin. We did make a couple of changes. We only used 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce. We also added about 1/4 cup brown sugar and some rosemary. We let the pork loin marinade two days. Put it in a crockpot with potatoes and carrots and cooked it all day.It fell apart and had wonderful flavor. Thanks for the great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2000
A bit too salty. I think the mustard powder really brought out the saltiness. I will use half the amount next time, but I will definitely use this recipe again. It was tasty and very easy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2004
This has become my favorite marinade!! I cut the amount of ginger in half to suit my taste. The meat came out so tender and the flavor was wonderful. Our guests even wanted the recipe! I also used low-sodium soy sauce.
Made this tonight for some pork chops I threw on the grill. I didn't marinate them long b/c I was afraid of the satliness, and they turned out great. I added a splash of honey b/c my family likes sweeter marinades. I can definitely see the versatility in it and will make it again, but might cut the soy sauce down to 3/4 or 2/3 of a cup instead of a full cup.
An excellent marinade for meat or chicken, but especially for beef.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2000
I used this on a pork roast and cooked it in a slow cooker/crockpot without marinating it in advance. It was easy, the house smelled wonderful all afternoon and the meat was so moist and tender it just fell apart when I tried to slice it. All our dinner guests said it was wonderful.
I used this recipe as a brush on for boneless chicken breasts. I've used it for marinating a cheaper cut of beef and it grilled up like tender t-bone!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2000
This was outstanding, I used it on a beef bottom round roast and put it on the grill. The meat tasted like beef when done, unlike a lot of marinades that overwhelm the meat. The meat is tender and juicy. I love it.
I was looking for a new marinade just for kicks but I guess you cant mess with the best right? This is very similar to what I use, but I also add 1/2 cup sherry or wine, 2 tbsps of vinegar (type depending on what Im cooking) and white pepper. Just a note, mushrooms come out FANTASTIC in this marinade!
This is fantastic marinade! However I did alter it slightly as per others suggestions (was worried about it being too salty). I used 1/2 cup reg soy sauce (then added water to it to equal 1 cup) and also added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. I marinated two (1 1/4lb) pork tenderloins for about 24 hours, then grilled them using the '7-6-5 method', which I will add here for those who may be interested in trying it. Best grilled tenderloin ever! Turn on all burners and preheat your gas grill to 450 degrees. Timing is important so use a timer, and don't lift the lid to peek! Place tenderloins in center of bbq and grill on one side for 7 mins. Then flip over and grill for 6 mins on other side. Then flip once more (I 1/4 turn them to a side that wasn't on the grill bottom, if that makes sense, lol) and turn off your grill and wait 5 mins before removing tenderloins. After removing cover with foil and let rest for 5 mins. This method of grilling makes for a nice seared crust and leaves the meat juicy and tender inside, and will work with any marinade (but this marinade was made for grilling as the taste was incredible). I'm not great on the BBQ and have overcooked my tenderloins every time I've tried. These were perfection and the only way I'd grill them now! :-)
Really good marinade! Overnight in the fridge for 12 hours as it says, I substitute mustard powder with wasabi pasta, and as other allrecipes.com readers I added just half of soy sauce, thanks God I read reviews before marinated my pork chops, otherwise it would be too salty ... I use the left over marinade to make a tasty sauce for my Pork Chop Steak! Tender, juice and tasty! Thank you TULSA11 :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/29/2000
Tim made this and I used it for marinating beef chunks - then I fried them for beef/vegetable stir fry Good!
This was great! Marinated pork loin bone in chops and grilled them. They were tender and tasty. I cut the soy in half (I used Tamari), and added 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Otherwise, everything else the same. Definitely a keeper.
