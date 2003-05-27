Mom's Mustard Style Potato Salad
This is a traditional potato salad that is made from scratch.
My mom used to make a mashed potato salad very similar to this. I've never made potato salad and I wanted to give it a shot for our Memorial Day cook-out. I added a bit more sweet relish than the recipe stated, just because I like it. I also added just a touch more mustard (again, just a personal preference). It was fantastic! Everyone loved it and my husband said it's the best potato salad he's ever had. I agree! Thanks for a great recipe that I'm going to be using a LOT!Read More
If you like smooth, creamy potato salad, this one could be for you. It seemed a bit dry, though and in need of more relish, eggs and some salt and pepper. I followed the recipe but rectified some of these problems with 1 1/2t salt, 1/2t pepper, 2T more of sweet pickle relish, 1t more of mustard, 3T more of miracle whip and 6 more eggs. We like our potato salad pretty eggy and mustardy. Thanks David.Read More
This beats anything from the grocery store deli! I left out the pimentos and did not mash the potatoes, but left them in bite size pieces. I also substituted in dijon mustard. The result was a tasty salad that did not drown in dressing. Even my husband who hates mayo liked this.
I loved the end result, but I had to play with the ingredients a fair bit to get it to taste the way I wanted. I think my potatoes were monster vs large so the wet mixture didn't go very far. I used 5 eggs vs 3. I just kept adding more miracle whip and more mustard. Plus I had to add salt since all of my testers said it needed some. I chose to leave the potatoes cubed vs mashed, but I think I could have cooked my russets about 12 minutes vs the 15 minutes. After fiddling here and there, my final addition was some vigorous splashes of red wine vinegar to give it a little extra kick. The final product was just how I like it.
VERY good! Modified this recipe a little bit....used onion powder and celery salt since I really don't like the 'crunch' of them in my food (but love the taste!!). I also omited the pomintoes. Will make again!!~
I really wanted to find a very traditional mustard style potato salad. I tried this recipe a couple of weeks ago, the only problem I had is that my husband thought it was too dry, so I did add more mayonnaise and relish than what it called for. overall I thought it was an excellent recipe, exactly what I was looking for.
This was a very good basic potato salad recipe. I added a little more mustard, sweet relish and mayo and a little sugar. I had always tried to make a good potato salad and now I've found one with the right ingredients. I also used less onions and celery because of my own family taste. lil
I didn't use the celery or the pimentos (hubby doesn't like them),and it turned out fine. This was my first time making potato salad. Tastes great and my hubby wanted me to make more.
This salad worked quite well, but I wanted a bit more taste. I added chopped olives and garlic powder. And I also added more mayo and HOT dijon mustard. It made it very tasty.
This recipe is okay, but not the best. It was a little dry. I had to mix up more wet ingredients. I also left out the pimentos cause we dont care for them. I doubt I will be making this again.
this dish was so perfect i cannot begin to convey how much everyone loved it. skipped the pimentos cuz the relish had them. will make again and again
Delicious. The potato salad recipe I have been looking for. I omitted celery, relish, and pimentos (picky eaters in the family) and it was a hit!
Delicious, although I didn't mash the cubed potatos and I added more mustard and mayo. I also added red wine vinegar, as mentioned in another review, and some Tastefully Simple Garlic Garlic for a fun kick! Turned out awesome!
Great dressing.
I leave out the celery and pimentos. Add extra pickle relish and mustard. It's the first thing gone at every occasion!
I liked that I had everything for this recipe on hand, but, other than that, it was not great. It was too mustardy, and pretty dry. I added extra Miracle Whip, which made it a little better, but I still wouldn't make it again.
I loved this recipe. I cooked the onions with the potatoes because I don't like raw onions. I also left out the pimentos and celery. I added some black olives, garlic powder, and seasoned salt. I made a double batch for a pot luck and there were no leftovers.
This recipe was wonderful. I left my potatoes soft, but in un-mashed diced pieces. I left out the pamentoes and added more relish (just a personal preferance) and I also used Nayonaise, and left out the eggs to make this a great vegan dish. Definatly a new faviorite.
THIS IS THE BEST POTATO SALAD I HAVE EVER TASTED. I MADE IT WITH YUKON GOLD POTATOES AND DID NOT MASH THEM. I USED GREEN ONIONS AND DIJON MUSTARD. I OMITTED THE PIMENTOS. ALSO, I USED EXTRA PICKLE RELISH, MUSTARD AND MAYO AFTER READING THE OTHER REVIEWS.
This potato salad was awesome. Taste just like my mom used to make. Didn't use the pimentos -- relish was enough. Will make again.
This was a really good potato salad...just like my mom used to make. I didn't mash the potatoes all the way, I just kind of "mushed" them a little with a fork, still leaving some chunks, which turned out to be a really nice consistency--not too chunky but not too mushy either. If you don't like Miracle Whip, you won't like this recipe! My kids and hubby do, so it was a huge hit! I didn't have pimentos, but we didn't miss them at all. I did add some fresh ground pepper, a little garlic, and celery salt instead of the fresh celery. Hint: make sure you put salt in the water when you boil the potatoes, and after they come out, soak them in some cool water with a few tbs of vinegar..adds sooo much flavor. Overall great recipe, thanks! :)
Great traditional southern dish. I made this for Memorial Day. Everyone loved it. I did leave out the pimentos and celery (personal preference). And I don't like onions in my potato salad, so I boiled large pieces of sweet vidalia onions in the pot with the potatoes. Easily removed the onions before cubing up the potatoes. And I used about twice as much mustard, again, that's a personal preference. And used sandwich spread instead of mayo and sweet relish. With my changes, this will now be my go-to potato salad.
came out good always wanted to make a good potato salad now ive got one. only problem was that potato's come in diffrent sizes u'll have to play with the wet ingreadents to get the thickness/wetness, u desire, over all the family loves it..
This is a great potato salad recipe. It remined me of my mamaw's potato salad. For taste preference, I did not add any pimentos and I added extra salad dressing and mustard. It was very good, thank you!
really yummy!*****
Really good recipe, didn't use the pimentos though. Turned out great was a little to much onion for me but was still pleased.
Love it! I thought it was wonderful as is, but it's also great with a little extra salad dressing and mustard, and I left the potatoes cubed and unpeeled (what can I say, I'm lazy). Thanks for this--it's now my fave potato salad recipe ever!
As a cold salad, I did not care for it. To rescue it I made a cassorole outof it with meatballs and a topping of Italian bread crumbs mixed with grated parmesan cheese and dotted with bits of butter--pretty good thaat way.
This is a good and simple recipe. Instead of the piminto I substituted slices salad olives w/pimintos. My family likes it very much.
i used dukes mayo and added onion and fresh diced red pepper instead of pimentos.. this is good on its own but after i chilled it i adjusted it to my familys taste and added a little rooster sauce.
This was allright. I enjoy mustard potato salad and it is the ONLY variety my fiance and I agree on lol. :-) When the craving strikes, we usually pick up a container at our local deli (we both like theirs). I figured, since I buy the pre-made stuff all the time, why not find my own recipe for it (I could at least control the fat content...)??? Well, I've gotta say that some things just aren't worth the effort. And my fiance didn't even eat any (he HATES eggs). Now I'm stuck with leftovers that I probably won't eat either.... Having said all of that, I didn't find this repulsive, just not to my liking. I definitely think the pimentos are out of place, but that's just me (maybe there were too many???). The amounts of mayo (Miracle-whip), mustard and eggs were spot on. My only "minor" change was to mash half of my potatoes so that I'd still have a somewhat chunky texture. I find that (for all potato salads) if you cut your potatoes into tiny pieces, boil for 8 minutes or so, then rinse under cold water, you'll have perfect potato salad every time. My all-time favorite is loaded potato salad (yum, yum!!!), but I'm glad I gave this one a try nonetheless. Thanks for sharing!
Dry when made as recipe specifies, but it was pretty good after added about 4x more mayo/mustard combo and a little more dill to make it wet enough.
This was just too bland made as is, also as noted, very dry. Doubled the dressing and that helped a bit, but it just didn't have any flavor at all until I added some garlic salt, salt, and red wine vinegar, and then it was barely flavored. I also increased the relish a bit. Just not at all what I was looking for. Not inedible, just not much to it. Won't be making again.
I've made this recipe several times now and everyone loves it when i make it. thanks
I mashed the potatoes and added changed sweet to dill pickle relish. Wonderful flavor the next day.
Very good, easy to make, I added about 25% more veganaise and mustard than called for. Gets better the longer it chills.
This is a great recipe, and easy to alter to fit individual taste. I doubled the recipe. I didn't mash the potatoes, but kept them in small cubes. I used dill relish instead of sweet relish (personal preference) and omitted the pimentos (personal preference). I also doubled the mustard and mayonnaise (used real mayo and not creamy salad dressing) and added about a tablespoon of white vinegar for tartness. I also added about a teaspoon of black pepper to the potatoes before mixing all of the ingredients. It turned out marvelously. My four-year-old granddaughter helped me make it and she gave it two thumbs up! What more could you ask for?!
