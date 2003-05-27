Mom's Mustard Style Potato Salad

This was allright. I enjoy mustard potato salad and it is the ONLY variety my fiance and I agree on lol. :-) When the craving strikes, we usually pick up a container at our local deli (we both like theirs). I figured, since I buy the pre-made stuff all the time, why not find my own recipe for it (I could at least control the fat content...)??? Well, I've gotta say that some things just aren't worth the effort. And my fiance didn't even eat any (he HATES eggs). Now I'm stuck with leftovers that I probably won't eat either.... Having said all of that, I didn't find this repulsive, just not to my liking. I definitely think the pimentos are out of place, but that's just me (maybe there were too many???). The amounts of mayo (Miracle-whip), mustard and eggs were spot on. My only "minor" change was to mash half of my potatoes so that I'd still have a somewhat chunky texture. I find that (for all potato salads) if you cut your potatoes into tiny pieces, boil for 8 minutes or so, then rinse under cold water, you'll have perfect potato salad every time. My all-time favorite is loaded potato salad (yum, yum!!!), but I'm glad I gave this one a try nonetheless. Thanks for sharing!