Mom's Mustard Style Potato Salad

4.2
47 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 12
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a traditional potato salad that is made from scratch.

Recipe by DAC92

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, place in a large mixing bowl and beat until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the potatoes, eggs, onion, celery, relish and pimentos.

  • Blend together the mustard and salad dressing, add to salad and mix well. Sprinkle with paprika and refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 52.5g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 71.5mg; sodium 116.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022