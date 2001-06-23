Italian Potato Salad
My Nonnie used to make this potato salad for me whenever I was home for the holidays. It's a great alternative to mayo-based potato salads. Red wine vinegar works well, too.
My Nonnie used to make this potato salad for me whenever I was home for the holidays. It's a great alternative to mayo-based potato salads. Red wine vinegar works well, too.
this is agood recipe,especially in the summertime. I would only add a couple of things, though. I would use a little less vinegar, and bring it to room temp. before you serve it. Tasty!!!Read More
Too much vinegar. Loved the garlic and added celery. If I make this again I will cut the vinegar way back.Read More
this is agood recipe,especially in the summertime. I would only add a couple of things, though. I would use a little less vinegar, and bring it to room temp. before you serve it. Tasty!!!
I am not a fan of mayo so I have been making my potato salad this way for years. My nonna used to make it just like this too! The longer it 'marinades' the better though it's not completely necessary if you need it sooner.
Too much vinegar. Loved the garlic and added celery. If I make this again I will cut the vinegar way back.
I liked this recipe, but made some changes: 1) Left the skins on (healthier) 2) Added green onions 3) More garlic 4) More parsley 5) Cayenne (it makes almost everything better)
I make a version of this recipe as a hot potato dish...I thin slice, usually red skin, Yukon, or whatever you have on hand...put them in a micro safe bowl, twist of sea salt, chopped onion(we prefer sweet/or red), garlic...I like to use fresh basil, and/or oregano(if you don't have fresh at least rub the dry in your hands, it will make the flavor burst!)I think these herbs are more Italian, I lived there, "the early years"...the big finish, and EVOO!I cover the bowl with one of those vented made for covering thingies, I can't tell you for how long 'cause I don't know the wattage/quantity...common sense, let them "rest", take the top off, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese! They will not lack flavor, I'm making the cold/room temp. for a picnic in the mountains. tomorrow TMI...The potatoes are healthy...I make them for 2-4 in the micro. I boiled them for a crowd stove top...hint skins have most of the vitamins/potatoes off the charts with potassium...YUM
In addition to the parsley, I used tarragon and rosemary (1/3 cup total with each herb in equal proportions), which I think gave it more of the flavors I remember from studying abroad in Italy. Also, I disagree with those who say the vinegar was too strong. It is not supposed to taste like traditional cream based potato salads, so don't expect it to. The vinegar was just right for me, maybe even not enough. Perhaps those people used white vinegar instead of white wine vinegar? I chose white balsamic, and someday when I have more money, I will splurge and try it with a gourmet bottle of champagne vinegar.
Wouldn't make again. Too strong of a vinegar taste!
I love this recipe, although I do add some sweet onion and red bell pepper and plenty of salt and pepper, and leave the skins on. Fresh herbs such as basil, oregano, or rosemary would be good too, but I wouldn't use dried for this recipe, they wouldn't do it justice! But it is also fine as -- sometimes less is more!
This is the best italian potato salad we have ever had!
This is a classic Italian salad, my Nonna also would make this as well as my dad :) Those people that say it has a strong vinegar taste, YEAH, that's what it's supposed to taste like !!! Great recipe, don't forget the salt and pepper. Sometimes I add thinly sliced fresh onion rings, YUMMM
I've been looking for a recipe like this for a while. A friend of mine from Argentina made something very similar, but he served his warm, added salt and didn't use garlic that I could tell. Thank you so much for the recipe!
way too much vinegar and needed more seasoning
My nono also made this but he added steamed green beans as well. Fantastic.
Just great as is. But remember that for universal appeal recipes need to specify 3% vinegar. In some parts of the world 9% or stronger vinegar is the norm. That could be the reason some reviews wanted less vinegar!
Delicious. I used lemon juice in place of the vinegar, and teeny-tiny unpeeled new potatoes. Also added chopped green onion along with the parsley and served this at room temperature. Easy to make a habit of.
My mother made a version of this for every summer occasion. The family demanded it! She sliced the potatoes and layered them on a beautiful Italian platter, then added the vinegar and toppings. She added sliced scallions. Miss you, Mom
Very tasty. Added some dried basil for another level of taste. We like this better with red wine vinegar.
Just like my boyfriends mom makes except she also add's mint!! Delicious!
I really like this recipe, I am already tired of potato salad and summer hasn’t even started. This is a nice light change. I like the vinegar, but agree more garlic and some seasonings are a good choice.
Great recipe. I didn't measure-- just eyeballed the ingridients but I can tell you right off the bat that there was too much vinegar in the original recipe. I decreased that and also added 2 extra cloves of garlic. Also used red potatoes and kept skin on. Delicious. Great alternative for mayo.
Very disappointing...too much vinegar. I made ahead to marinate and even tried warming. My family would not eat.
I grew up eating this potato salad at Chicken Annie's and Chicken Mary's in Pittsburg, KS. Best stuff ever! There is way too much vinegar in this recipe, cut it in half and it is good. Add chopped onion also.
Just like my mom makes! added 2 Tblsp. sugar and left the red potato skins on. PERFECT with steak on the grill!
I do not always measure when I cook. I used these basic ingredients in their approximate proportions and it was fantastic! I used apple cider vinegar and added salt and pepper. We ate it warm. So good!
I have made this recipe many times before & always use bacon bits or crumbled bacon over the top. Yum!! Thnks for sharing
White vinegar is the wrong choice--better for cleaning; and 15 minutes is not enough if you don't like somewhat raw potatoes. I had to salvage this dish.
Excellent! Followed recipe except added diced cooked carrots for color. Thanks for sharing.
Tried this and it is reminiscent of the porato salad I grew up with in my Italian home ... except, mama did not use garlic, she used red onion. I liked this one, but favor the onion.
I'm sorry, but this recipe is just way too vinegary as others have said. Plus, that's just waaay too much dressing... My beautiful farmer's market organic white potatoes were drowning.
My nonni used to make this too! She would sometimes add boiled shredded chicken to make a meal. So good.
I detest mayo, this I was excited to make this potato salad. I used half the amount of vinegar called for and I think that it was perfect. Next time I will cut down on the olive oil as well, because it was a little heavy. I added in some finely diced sweet onion and a bit of chopped green onion for color. Plenty of coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper rounded this out. I thought it was fantastic, and I'll make it again.
This was good but with a couple of additions ,it can be great. I used white Balsamic vinegar, onions, oregano, and Romano cheese. My guests were very happy to eat it to the last bite.
I make a similar recipe using red wine vinegar , garlic and some oregano. but i will try it this way. thanks
Did not make any changes because this is the traditional Northern Italian recipe. It's supposed to have a strong vinegar taste. Clueless Tinlub.
Really good!!!
My Italian mother in law made the best potato salad, the only difference is red wine vinegar and fresh mint with the garlic, spring onions and parsley. Every time I make it everyone raves about it and ask me how I make it. People saying it’s too much vinegar try red wine vinegar, we don’t measure...we add the extra virgin olive oil and vinegar then taste! If needed add more!
A supplement to my review I just posted: I did cut back on the vinegar, since I wanted my EVOO to dominate. I probably used a 3:1 ratio, olive oil to vinegar - maybe even less vinegar. I also added a small amount of minced fresh basil, just because I had some. We served it right away, at room temperature.
We added onion sliced , This salad is much better the next day,
I used new potatoes, with the skin on. I mixed the olive oil and vinegar and salt and pepper with sliced green onions, fresh garlic and cannellini beans.....everyone loved them.....
Excellent
Family & church loved it ... few tweeks for our families taste ..celery, small red pepper, & more garlic & less vinegar. Salt & pepper or Good Seasonings mix.
Cut the recipe down to two servings. Used baby red potatoes cut in half. Used 3 : 1 oil to vinegar. Delicious.
The traditional ratio of oil to vinegar is 3:1, meaning 3 parts oil to 1 part vinegar. I used 3/4 cup of Olive oil and 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar. It was excellent.
Cut back a little on the vinegar and always add some blanched green beans to the dish.....prefer it at room temp, so take out of fridge a little before serving...Delicous!
Just what I was looking for. Perfect!!
We enjoy this salad so much. We added parsley and oregano. I start with minimal red wine vinegar and olive oil and as in many salads I use vegetable broth to add flavor and coat all the potato's. Could also use chicken. Salt, pepper, grated carrot and some celery. Yummy.
I made this salad but added fresh steamed beans to it and it added another touch. Great dish, especially in the summer.
I'm giving this a five star because my Italian hubby really likes this. His grandmother used to make a vinegar based potato salad that he loved. I think this needs more seasoning, personally. I made this with grill Italian sausage with onions and peppers just like nana used to do.
I had Italian style potato salad at a restaurant and wanted to recreate. This had the right flavor profile. Important to realize white vinegar is different than white WINE vinegar. I used a 2 lb bag of baby red potatoes. And thin sliced red onion. And added a bit of capers. Flavor was great. But too much dressing. Next time I'll cut in half the amount of dressing.
added peppers onions celery etc
Awful. Potato salad is meant to be a comfort food. This was gross. Way over the top vinegar. And where are all of the 'goodies' that are supposed to be in potato salad....the celery, some onion, a little chopped boiled egg, maybe a shredded carrot? This was so plain and awful
Maybe I did something wrong but this really has no flavor and has a lot of liquid. Was just oily boiled potatoes with vinegar. Probably won't try it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections