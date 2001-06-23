Italian Potato Salad

I make a version of this recipe as a hot potato dish...I thin slice, usually red skin, Yukon, or whatever you have on hand...put them in a micro safe bowl, twist of sea salt, chopped onion(we prefer sweet/or red), garlic...I like to use fresh basil, and/or oregano(if you don't have fresh at least rub the dry in your hands, it will make the flavor burst!)I think these herbs are more Italian, I lived there, "the early years"...the big finish, and EVOO!I cover the bowl with one of those vented made for covering thingies, I can't tell you for how long 'cause I don't know the wattage/quantity...common sense, let them "rest", take the top off, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese! They will not lack flavor, I'm making the cold/room temp. for a picnic in the mountains. tomorrow TMI...The potatoes are healthy...I make them for 2-4 in the micro. I boiled them for a crowd stove top...hint skins have most of the vitamins/potatoes off the charts with potassium...YUM