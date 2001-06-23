Italian Potato Salad

My Nonnie used to make this potato salad for me whenever I was home for the holidays. It's a great alternative to mayo-based potato salads. Red wine vinegar works well, too.

Recipe by Maria

prep:

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and chop.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the garlic, olive oil, vinegar and parsley. Add potatoes and toss to evenly coat.

  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 18.9g; sodium 17mg. Full Nutrition
