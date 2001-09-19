Dilly-Of-A-Baked Potato Salad

11 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This potato salad is baked and served warm like a potato casserole.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and cool. Peel potatoes and slice 1/4 inch thick; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a medium-size skillet; saute onion until soft. Stir in flour, mustard, celery seed and salt. Gradually add water and vinegar; cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the potatoes, green pepper, carrots and dill; add sauce and mix well. Spoon half the mixture into a shallow 8x8 inch baking dish and sprinkle with half the cheese. Cover with remaining potato mixture and cheese.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and vegetables are heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 34.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 286.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022