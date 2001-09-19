Dilly-Of-A-Baked Potato Salad
This potato salad is baked and served warm like a potato casserole.
This potato salad is baked and served warm like a potato casserole.
This a very colourful recipe. Looks nice on the table with the carrots in it. Nice flavour. Needs a bit of pepper for my taste.Read More
This turned out AWFUL! I boiled the potatoes for 15 minutes as directed and it took 1 hour and 15 minutes for them to fully cook in the over afterwards! By the time they were done the main course had been eaten and dinner was over. None of us thought that they tasted too great either. Won't be making these ever again.Read More
Excellent! I made it for a family gathering and got rave reviews. I will certainly make it again.
Holly, this side was far from awful; it was delicious. Fret not, most of us know how to use a fork to determine when a potato is tender, yet firm without relying on a specific time. Once out of the oven, I placed the dish under the broiler to brown the top. Thank you!
Hard to believe this recipe has been around for over 10 years with only five reviews. Had no green bell peppers (we don't really like the bitter taste), so I used a combo of red-yellow-orange mini bell peppers which actually made for a nice presentation. We like dill, so I added more of that (I can't imagine that you could even taste 1/2 tsp of fresh dill), and gave it a good sprinkling of freshly ground pepper. I don't think that the grated parmesan cheese ever will melt, so don't be tempted to overcook because you'll lose the moisture of the sauce. We really enjoyed this, and IMO this is a winner!
Delish! My sweetie and loved this. We made it with the "limehouse chicken" and it was a very delicious dinner. I started them at the same time and it took a total of 45 minutes to make it all - will try again.
Pretty good! Based on other comments, I doubled the mustard, dill, salt, and celery seed. TIP: based on other comments, the potatoes took a while to cook. I chopped mine into bite-sized pieces, let them soak in cold water for maybe 10 minutes, and then boiled them. They were ready in maybe 12–15 minutes!
It was a huge hit in my house, all leftovers eaten up for two days because I tripled the recipe ??
I made the following changes due to family preferences: Doubled the mustard (or a bit more) and added about 1/3 cup of dill pickle relish. I put it the refrigerator for several hours to give the flavors time to unfold. And I used red potatoes instead of russet. The whole family liked it very much.
This was just okay for us. It needed more flavor for our liking. I added in some garlic powder and doubled the dill and mustard. I also replaced the water with milk. It still was just average after those additions. I think it would be better just to add in the liquid, seasonings, and veggies straight to the potatoes rather than making a roux. The roux seemed like an extra step that wasn't necessary. I did enjoy making it though. So thank you for the recipe!
