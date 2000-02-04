Spinach Pasta Salad

331 Ratings
  • 5 248
  • 4 56
  • 3 20
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

A unique salad, packed with iron! Your kids will eat spinach, as long as you don't tell them it's spinach. Popeye would have loved this!

By Kim Fusich

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the pasta, spinach, cheese, red onion and olives.

  • Whisk together the salad dressing, garlic, lemon juice, garlic salt and pepper. Pour over salad and toss. Refrigerate for 2 hours and serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 41.8g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 1167.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022