Spinach Pasta Salad

This was delicious, though a bit bland until I added a few extras. We use ricotta salata instead of Feta, sweet vidalia onion instaed of red onion (didn't have a red onion on hand), added a bit more salt and garlic powder and we made our own dressing from the juice of an additional lemon and some good olive oil. I'm sure if I had used the Feta, we would not have needed the salt but my daughter is anti-feta cheese! Thanks for submitting! Oh, the next day I added some grilled chicken breast to the leftovers and had lunch. 8/12/10 update: It came out even better the second time! Needed it for a pool party. Cooked the pasta early in the day, mixed in 1/2 C of the italian dressing (used bottled this time), the red onion, grated the lemon & added it along with the lemon juice. The grated lemon added SO much flavor! Then I added the olives, s/p and garlic powder. Let it rest in the fridge all day. I also shredded the ricotta salata and washed and dried the baby spinach in tha early moring & put in the fridge. Near dinner time I only added another 1/4 C of dressing, chopped the fresh spinach & added that & the shredded cheese, tossed it well and was done. It got rave reviews from EVERONE as well as many requests for the recipe!