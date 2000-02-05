Taco Salad II

This recipe is a favorite at all gatherings. It has been passed down in our family for three generations. There is one friend of the family who comes to our gatherings specifically for this dish. It is easy to make and oh so delicious.
First off----DO NOT REFRIGERATE OVERNIGHT!!! What you can do is prepare the lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion & pepper ahead of time. The meat can be prepared ahead of time too. But toss in the dressing, chips and meat just before serving and you'll have a much better salad. I personally left out the onions & peppers and used Catalina dressing instead. It's a tasty salad if done right!
This was pretty good. It think it needed a little more taco seasoning and/or chili powder to give it some "zing". I used Doritos instead of plain taco chips. Definitely Do Not put in the chips until you are ready to serve, they will just get soggy.
DENISEROB
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2001
I have been making this taco salad for years, but instead of using French dressing, use Western dressing & also for tortilla chips, use Dorito Taco flavored chips. This gives it a little bit more flavor. My family & friends go crazy for this taco salad.
I have also been making this for years, and I would have to agree with a previous review, that this salad tastes best with Western Salad Dressing (not quite the whole bottle) and Taco flavored Doritos. I also prepare just before serving. I always add a can of chili beans undrained and chopped avocado and sliced black olives. I don't put the chips in until the last second. This gets soggy quickly. Sometimes I omit the meat and nobody notices. Sometimes I add chopped green onion instead. Whew, this is sounding like a whole other recipe! But, it's really just versatile. Anyway, this is ALWAYS the first to go at potlucks.
This salad is fantastic! I have been making this for a while and I love it! The only changes that I made to this salad is that I used light/low fat Nacho Cheese Doritos and reduced fat cheese – you can’t tell the difference at all when it is all mixed together! I also used Western dressing, it tastes really good. The actual recipe states to refrigerate overnight – DO NOT do this because it will get soggy. Since I can’t eat the whole salad at once I chop up all the ingredients and keep in separate baggies and when you are ready to eat just throw everything into your salad dish (I usually heat up the taco meat in the microwave for a minute) and you are ready to eat. WONDERFUL!!!
This was gone before people had a chance to realize it was there! I heeded the advice of others and did not refrigerate overnight. I used Taco flavor doritos which gave it kick and didn't mix everything until the last minute to ensure it wasn't soggy. I crushed the chips and put them in a container, put the hamb./veggs. in separate containers, brought containers and a bottle of dressing to the barbeque, and mixed everthing when I got there. It was PERFECT ...only disappointment was that it went so quickly!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2002
Very good recipe! I added extra onions to the beef as it browned, as my family loves onions, and left it warm, since there was no need to let cool or to let the salad sit overnight. And instead of French dressing, I mixed Ranch dressing with a bit of taco sauce, and it worked out even better. Definitely a keeper.
I was asked to bring a side dish to our Mother's Day gathering and stumbled across this. I used Fritos instead of tortilla chips and added an extra cup of cheese (I'm from Wisconsin so the more the better!). It turned out great. Everyone loved it. I found it's also good heated up. I'll definately be making this again!
I definitely agree with LORIMAZ on the overnight refrigeration issue; unless of course you enjoy soggy salad. We like ours crisp, so I saw no need to prepare ahead of time. I did add more seasonings and onion to the beef mixture and the meal was a hit. Good recipe Susan!
This Taco Salad is GREAT! I have a friend that was known for her taco salad and she told me the secret was catalina salad dressing so I came looking for a recipe. I know the salad dressing sounds really weird, but trust me it's awesome! I gave this only 4 stars because I changed it just a bit by using catalina french dressing instead of regular french and instead of the tortilla chips I've used fritos and also cool ranch doritos. I liked the Fritos best because it gave it a nice corn flavor, more like a taco shell. Regular tortilla chips are just too mild of a flavor for a taco salad in my opinion. I also like to add black beans and sometimes corn into the mix too!
I haven't had this dish in a long time and can't remember why! It's easy, a bit time consuming chopping veggies but very tasty. I followed the recipe except instead of putting raw onions in the salad I sauted in pan with meat mixture. I used the Taco Seasoning Mix recipe from this site in this recipe. My family loves ranch dressing so I used the No Mayo Ranch Dressing recipe to top the salad. Finally used a 10" tortilla to make a taco bowl. Sprayed a small glass pyrex bowl with a cooking spray and draped the tortilla over it and baked at 375 for 9 minutes. Nice presentation!
Make this all the time, especially with that leftover taco meat. The red dressing gives it a different flavor than one usually expects, but it is good. I usualy add some kidney beans and use dorito cheese chips instead of the tortilla. We really liked it with the changes I made. Thanks for the post.
My mom has been making this for years and now I make it for a quick weeknight dinner. We use Catalina dressing or no dressing with a dollop of lt. sour cream. The actual recipe we have also states to refrgerate over night...I DO NOT recommend this. We tried it and unless you like soggy, wet, wilted salad, forgo that step. Otherwise, very tasy!
This is very, very good. I use the bagged lettuce. I do not know what the refrigerate overnight business is about. Why would anyone want soggy tortilla chips on purpose? This is easily customizable. I use Catalina dressing. Very fun recipe for us to make.
This is a perfect use for left-over taco meat. We served this over shredded lettuce minus the green pepper and rather than mixing it up, we made sort of an assembly line, everyone adding what they like. Also, a dressing of equal amounts of picante sauce and ranch dressing is fabulous on this salad. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious! I agree with others that you don't want to refrigerate this salad over night, as the lettuce and chips will obviously become soggy. I did, however, prepare the items separately the night before and simply threw them together the following evening for a quick dinner. I also made my own dressing. The only comment my husband made was to cut down a bit on the onion and peppers and to add a can of kidney beans. It's really worth trying!
I made this but with chicken instead and it was really good. I cut up two chicken breasts (for 4 servings of salad). and put in a baggie, poured taco seasoning over it and let the meat marinade in it for 2 hours. I then sauteed chicken in skillet and mixed meat mixture with the rest of the ingredients except for tortilla chips and french dressing. Chilled for about 2 hours and then right before serving added tortilla chips and french dressing and tossed. My family loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2005
I have also been making this recipe for a few years now, but I prefer to use the Catalina dressing. And refrigerate overnight?? That had to be a misprint. Soggy lettuce, soggy cheese, soggy chips... gross. I assemble it all, and add the dressing shortly before serving, and put the cheese on last. This is an excellent dish to serve with quesadillas.
I chose this recipe because I had some Fat Free Catalina dressing to get rid of. I went with the Taco Doritos as other suggested but I changed the rest up by adding some corn, black beans and cilantro. I thought the dressing would be too sweet but it wasn't. I still like my version of Ranch Dressing and Salsa mixed together much better. But I do like the idea of using the Fat Free Catalina and saving a ton of calories. 1/4 cup is way too small amount of dressing. More like 1 cup. And the suggested amount of chips are pretty whimpy too.
It had a good flavor and it's what I remember at church picnics growing up, but I think then I would just eat little bits with other things and that is what made it so delicious. Having it just for a meal almost made me sick because it was too much. I wasn't to crazy about the french dressing I used, but I'll experiment with that. Things always taste better when someone else makes it. :-) This was overall a great recipe and I think I'll make it again.
I used chicken instead of beef which worked great. Definatley did what others said, dont make it the night before, save the tortilla chips till you serve, and it tastes the best slightly warmed. It was Great!
I've been making this for years and NO, do not refrigerate! Please don't forget to put in at least 1 ripe avocado, cubed and black olives. The dressing I've used for years is 1 small can tomato sauce mixed with about 1/2 cup Italian dressing or to taste. Don't pour the dressing on til the last minute. It's awesome and lighter than Ranch. Leftovers get soggy, though. Try it!
This was good, everyone ate full portions and said that they would be happy with it again. Not enough to cause great excitement so I will give it four stars. I did wait and add the chips (Taco Dorito's) when I was serving and have to agree that is the way it needs to be done. All in all would be good once a month.
This salad is just what I was craving! I took the advice of others and added 1 avocado & 1 can drained kidney beans. I used Nacho cheese Doritos instead of the plain ones. Too much onion - I used 1/2 onion istead. And most importantly - SERVE IT IMMEDIATELY. The chips and lettuce get soggy.
This is a good basic Taco Salad recipe. I love recipes like this where you can be creative and add the ingredients you like, and it comes out great every time! I used Romaine instead of Iceberg lettuce, and added small red beans, and a small can of Southwest corn. I also used Doritos and an 8 oz. bottle of Catalina Dressing. I made this for my daughter's birthday party, and it got rave reviews from everyone. It made a huge bowl, and there was only a tiny bit leftover. As other reviewers have said - Do NOT refrigerate overnight with the dressing and chips mixed in.
OH MY GOODNESS!!NEVER PUT THE LETTUCE AND CHIPS IN AND REFRIGERATE OVERNIGHT!! (Unless you like soggy chips and soggy, slimey lettuce). Do everything else ahead of time, and refrigerate, THEN toss with lettuce and chips right before serving...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2001
This is the best taco salad ever. Even better than Perkins' taco salad!
What an easy delicious summer/winter meal! Our grandchildren love it...My daughter now includes it on the weeknight menu! Thanks
LUCYFISH
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2003
My version is very close and has been a family favorite for years. Never refrigerate overnight , too soggy. I use cheese flavored Dorritos and add them last. I also add 1 can chopped black olives and 1 can red kidney beans (rinse), very good. Great dish for potluck.
I made this for a 4th of July party today and it was a HIT! Unfortunately, I made this recipe about a year ago but accidentally gave another recipe the credit and my 5 star review. Sorry about that!! I added green onions but no onions or peppers. I also mixed iceburg and romaine (didn't have enough iceburg). Also used Catalina dressing Thanks for the recipe!
I made this for the first time this past weekend and couldn't get enough of it! I omitted the dressing because I'm not a dressing fan & was trying to keep it as low cal as possible and I put the crushed chips in a bowl on the side because I like my chips crunchy. Oh my gosh, it was the best salad I've eaten in a long time if I do say so myself! Other taco salad eaters said it was fine without the dressing and liked the crunchy chips too! Yummy! Definately worth making!
Love this salad, it is quick, easy and versatile. I opted to make individual salad plates and layered the ingredients rather than mixing together. I wouldn't recommend refrigerating overnight since the lettuce and taco chips will probably get soggy. If you are not a fan of French dressing - try Ranch.
I was going to submit my own recipe, but this one is so close. I like to use red pepper and green onions instead of green pepper and 'regular' onion. I also like to add about a 1/2 cup of Cottage Cheese and make my own salad dressing using 1/2 salsa and 1/2 sour cream. Definitely add chips last, like everybody else says. The best part of this recipe is how versatile - change it up, make it yours!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/09/2000
Very good flavor, and easy to make. My husband doubted the recipe but now requests it often!
This was a simple dish and very good but I made a few changes to suit my family. I added some chopped onion and jalapeno to the ground beef as it was browning. I didn't use any green pepper(we don't use it on tacos)and added olives. I also used the dressing from another recipe, 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 cup salsa or taco sauce and a few drops of hot sauce(tapatio, tabasco). Yummy.
I loved this and my 2 1/2 year old gobbled it down. I added black beans and olives and it was fantastic. The only thing it you really have to add the chips right before and chill the meat so it does not get soggy. Over all we loved this!!!
This was simple to fix and great for a hot summer's evening meal. I cooked the onion and green pepper in with the beef and used Catalina french dressing and a dab of sour cream too. I didn't have any tomato so I tossed in some salsa. We didn't let this sit until the next day, we voted to eat it right away. Thanks, this was great.
I admit I changed this up a bit. I cooked the bell peppers with the meat. I also took the suggestion of some other viewers and baked 10in flour tortillas in a corning wear pot in the oven until browned. I also skipped out on the dressing and we just used salsa, guacamole, and sour cream. I also did not refrig over night.
I used ground chicken instead of lean beef to make this delicious chicken taco salad. I also used "Taco seasoning I" from this website for the seasoning. I left out the cheese. While the chicken was cooking, I preheated my oven to 350, scrunched up some tine foil into a ball, placed it into a tin pan and sprayed it with PAM. I placed a whole wheat wrap on top and let its sides ripple over each other. I baked it for about 7 minutes and placed the salad and chicken into it and poured the dressing on top - Very satisfying and delicious!
I left out of all the onions and the peppers and it still turned out great! I mixed the salad, tomatoes, and cheese and refridgerated. I added the meat when it was ready to be eaten. Great recipe thanks!
Really good and easy. Used Western dressing as suggested. i have made this recipe a few times now and guests always rave about it. I use a packet of hot taco seasoning, extra cheese and spicy Doritos, lots of them! This last time I also had a half bottle of Lt Catalina and it tasted just as good as the Western dressing. Made it again and used 2 heads of romaine and diced avocado on the top.
Delicious and so easy to throw together! I've made this twice already and will probably make it again next week. I added olives and fiesta corn and next time I think I might try throwing in Doritos like other reviewers have suggested. Since we have different taste buds in our family I left the salad without dressing and let everyone add it themselves so they could pick and choose what they wanted. My personal favorite is Spicy Ranch from Hidden Valley. It's really not spicy at all but it has a great flavor.
I served the ingredients individually and let people make their own. I finally mastered getting my ground beef to a fine texture using a potato masher to break it down while it cooked. I didn't refrigerate overnight.
Cook, drain, and chill the meat (we add a little hot sauce or picante sauce when cooking). You can also add some of the onions or peppers to the beef while cooking. We prefer mixed lettuce rather than iceberg. Although we've built the salad in a big common bowl, when enjoying at home, we don't assemble the salad in advance--put ingredients in different bowls and let each person create their salad with their preferences. Other great ingredients include rinsed beans (pinto, black, or kidney), chickpeas, olives, hot peppers, different cheeses (cheddar, Monterey jack, pepper jack, fresco, etc). Also different dressings for different tastes--I think Catalina is a classic with taco salad but others prefer Ranch or something else.
Absolutely Delicious and super easy! I was trying to duplicate a recipe I had a party and ended up using parts of both Taco Salad I and Taco Salad II recipes off this site with great results! The great thing about this recipe is that you can add or subtract “toppings” to your personal taste and still come out with wonderful results. To this recipe I added 1 can of chili beans to the beef along with the taco seasoning, served the onion and green pepper on the side, used only 2 cups of cheddar, a couple of handfuls of crushed Doritos and enough Catalina dressing to coat (probably about half a bottle). DO NOT LET SIT OVERNIGHT, serve immediately after adding dressing.
I have done this recipe twice-once with ground beef and taco seasoning and once with ground turkey with 1/2 package Taco seasoning and some garlic & onion powder. Both times it came out good. I used Romaine lettuce instead of Iceburg and didn't use any onions. I also used Catalina dressing instead of French and just plain Cheddar cheese instead of the cheese blend in the recipe. Also DO NOT refrigerate overnight, the chips would get way too soggy. I put all the toppings out buffet style and put what we each like in each individual bowl since we all like different toppings. Also, I mix the dressing in with the toppings in each bowl before adding the beef.
I have made a recipe very similar to this one for years. I put kidney beans in mine and have never included the green bell peppers. It was very good and easy to make. Might try it in taco bowls next time.
I am in the catering business and I do not mix the salad though I do need to make ahead. I make it as a layered salad topped with sour cream. I top with Frito corn chips right before serving. By not mixing, you won't have a soggy mess. I've never had anyone object to it not being mixed.
I have been making this recipe for years. It is always a crowd favorite, and I usually never walk away with any leftovers. I always use crushed doritos though, and pending on the size of the crowd, I will usually double recipe. I also use Catalina dressing instead of French, use sharp cheddar cheese, don't use peppers, and I also put in sliced black olives. Always remember, if you are bringingthis to a function, don't put the dressing on until right before you serve, or it will be a soggy mess.
This recipe is very good but I made a few changes thanks to some of the reviews I followed. I left out the bell pepper and used a can of sliced olives instead. I also used catalina dressing and mixed a 1/4 c into the meat mixture. Instead of tortilla chips I used Nacho flavored Doritos. I kept all the vegetables seperate too so when its time to eat we can put as much as we like in our own plates. We also topped it all off with a little ranch dressing and it was VERY tasty.
We really enjoyed this for dinner. Made a few adjustments to suit our tastes - sauteed the onion with the ground beef, used a bagged lettuce mix and a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies for convenience sake, subbed a yellow pepper for green due to personal taste, and used Thousand Island dressing. Also, we just crumbled the tortilla chips into each individual bowl and poured a little dressing over top so that the leftovers would keep for lunch today. Delicious and very easy, thanks!!!
The best taco salad recipe I've ever tried. We are big fans! This will be in our family cookbook. Thanks for sharing.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2006
This salad is fantastic! I made it as an extra dish to have at my son's birthday party and it quickly became the favorite choice --even for the kids! I've never received so many compliments on something I've made and I would recommend it to everyone. I did make some changes -- as many reviewers recommended, I did not refrigerate overnight and think it would definitely be a mistake to do so. I did chop all the veggies the night before which made it very easy to prepare right before the party. I used extra lean ground turkey (99% fat free) and fat free catalina dressing. I used red onions and substituted nacho flavor doritos. The dressing and the doritos definitely made it tasty. This recipe is a winner -- I will make it often.
I didn't use French Dressing as I did not have it, as suggested by a previous review I used Ranch Dressing and Salsa. This was delicious!! I don't know why the recipe says to refrigerate overnight. Eat this as soon as you make it as it does not keep well and you will just end up throwing it out.
READ THE REVIEWS - I usually do but this time I forgot. The one rated most helpful says DO NOT REFRIGERATE OVERNIGHT!!! I would underscore that. Otherwise, it's very tasty, maybe add some beans. It was fine without bell peppers too.
mmmm I loved this just the way it was, even though I normally don't care for French dressing. I tried a little in the salad and was pleasantly surprised. Don't mix ahead of time...the best part of the salad is the 'CrUnCh' from the tortilla chips-so why you would want soggy lettuce and chips (from sitting overnight) is perplexng to me...and many other reviewers. Nonetheless, this salad is A+ :D
i made this tonight. i added onion and garlic to the beef. i also added garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black olives along with the ingredients listed. The doritos really give the salad a great punch and the different layers of flavors is really nice. i will definately be making this again for a nice week night meal.
I have been making a very similar version of this dish for decades. It was my children's favorites, and now all three serve it to their families! The only difference is that I add a small can of drained pinto beans to the salad, we use Cool Ranch or Nacho Doritos (crushed), and I add some PicoPica or Taco Bell mild sauce to the french dressing. Really jazzes up the flavor! And no, you can't refrigerate this overnight with the chips. When I take this to a potluck or other type of shared-meal event, I always wait to add the chips until I arrive, just before we eat. I usually place the dressing on the side, too. This is still a family favorite, especially in the summer, and I only gave it four stars because I think the addition of the flavored chips and adding the hot sauce into the dressing really adds to this recipe.
You can put anything in a taco salad that you would put into a taco! This recipe is the best to go to if your not a natural cook. The one change I suggest, is that traditional American style, taco salad dressing is ranch dressing mixed with taco sauce:).
This is a great basic recipe. I’ve never cared for French dressing so I didn’t use it. Instead I used Catalina Dressing. I did crumble some nacho chips Nd stirred them I to the salad. Makes a great summer meal.
I love taco salad and I wanted to find a good easy recipe for one. I just made and tried this today and I LOVE it! I am having a party Labor Day weekend and I will be making this one for sure. I used ground turkey and I do agree for best results to serve this dish right after making it. I will continue to make this for years to come!
Very good. Instead of French Dressing, I did use Catalina. I also cooked the onions in with the meat because I don't like raw onions. I also used Nacho Doritos instead of just plain tortilla chips. :) Don't add dressing, chips, and lettuce until you're ready to eat, they tend to get soggy! :)
Turned out wonderful the side dish was for mini me she loves it as well ! It was so good we dug in then remembered to review the recipe delicious and also do not refrigerate overnight just prepare at least twenty minutes or even an hour before cooking the beef and it’s good to go !!! Lovvvveeddd it
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.