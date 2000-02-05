Taco Salad II

140 Ratings
  • 5 89
  • 4 43
  • 3 5
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This recipe is a favorite at all gatherings. It has been passed down in our family for three generations. There is one friend of the family who comes to our gatherings specifically for this dish. It is easy to make and oh so delicious.

By Susan

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place hamburger in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown and drain. Add taco seasoning mix and prepare as directed by package. Set aside to cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, onions, bell pepper, cheese, beef, tomatoes and tortilla chips. Add enough dressing to coat, mix well and refrigerate overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 23.4g; fat 30g; cholesterol 85.3mg; sodium 858.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022