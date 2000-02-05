Taco Salad II

I have been making a very similar version of this dish for decades. It was my children's favorites, and now all three serve it to their families! The only difference is that I add a small can of drained pinto beans to the salad, we use Cool Ranch or Nacho Doritos (crushed), and I add some PicoPica or Taco Bell mild sauce to the french dressing. Really jazzes up the flavor! And no, you can't refrigerate this overnight with the chips. When I take this to a potluck or other type of shared-meal event, I always wait to add the chips until I arrive, just before we eat. I usually place the dressing on the side, too. This is still a family favorite, especially in the summer, and I only gave it four stars because I think the addition of the flavored chips and adding the hot sauce into the dressing really adds to this recipe.