Strawberry Milkshake Supreme
This fresh strawberry smoothie with vanilla ice cream is great on a hot summer day!
If I only made this one serving recipe for Hubs he would have been begging for more - thank goodness I made a good double recipe (or more) of this for him, as one serving doesn't make much. I used frozen raspberries and a premium quality ice cream which made this super thick and rich. Be cautious with the sugar - I think the amount called for is excessive. I used just a sprinkle of Splenda. Hubs loved it, and welcomed the change from the fruit and yogurt smoothie he typically enjoys on weekends.
Seven strawberries is tooo many for one serving! Plus it wasnt thick enough like a milkshake. I made it again with 1 cup of french vanilla icecream. 3 large strawberries. 2 tbs of sugar,and then the milk. It was better. i also topped with some whipped cream.
Rich, creamy and sweet! I used 7 frozen strawberries as they are out of season right now. I also used Splenda to cut down some calories. This milkshake was plenty thick for me. Not sure how others came out too runny, except maybe try frozen strawberries next time.
perfect my kids loved iy.there are 5 of us and i only had 15 strawberrys, i mixed 4 times of everything ,six 1/4 cups of ice cream.its a keeper.
Not the best.. had a very wierd taste. I used vanilla extra churned ice cream and did exactly what the recipe said and it was not good at all.. wouldnt make again.
this was amazing, i just added more ice cream, and less strawberries
My son said 6 stars! This was a great hit with the kids! I will cut the sugar a bit next time and maybe the milk. It was not thick just as the other reviews said it wouildn't be, but it was perfect! My son (12) said he did not expect for it to taste like this (with his smile)! I love the amount of fresh fruit! They love strawberrries, I don't, but this I like! Thx!
oh my god. this is by far the best strawberry milk shake ive ever had. i followed the recipe exactly and it was yummy!
Great Recipe. My strawberries were frozen, and the thickness was perfect. I would suggest mixing all the ingredients, except the sugar, taste it and add sugar to your liking. My strawberries were really sweet, so I only added a tablespoon.
After reading other reviews I added less milk and more ice cream to keep it thicker --- perfect recipe! LOVE this!
I like this recipe very much. The strawberry amount will depend on it's size and origin; 6 Chilean (non-greenhouse grown) strawberries is more than enough and I needed to cut down the amount of sugar because these strawberries are very sweet.
I tried this recipe but used frozen yogurt instead of the ice cream. It came out very good. You may even skip the sugar if your strawberries are sweet enough. The only thing I didn't like is that the milkshake isn't very thick. But then again it could be because I used frozen yogurt instead of ice cream. It's still a good treat though!
I was looking for a shake-like recipe that would be simple yet tasty in hopes of using the remaining of my strawberries.. I found it here. I had all the ingredients and really found the end results very good. This is not like the shakes you get at an ice cream parlor however this was, I feel a healthier version. I used 1% milk and a few more strawberries, also I could have used less sugar as this shake was sweet enough with the ice cream. I recommend this easy milkshake recipe.
I found this to be entirely too sweet and I even cut back on the sugar by over half. I also found it to be very runny and more like a thick version of strawberry milk than a milkshake. Thankfully my three girls managed to drink it.
Taste great, but next time I would try decreasing the amount of sugar. It was a little too sweet. Although my niece says it was delicious and fantastic!
Husband said that this is the best milkshake he has ever tasted. I followed the recipe just as written, but doubled it. Awesome, fruity milkshake on a hot and humid afternoon. Thanks!
A good base, but I did a full cup of vanilla ice cream, same amount of milk and half the sugar. I also added a 1/4 tsp of vanilla. Perfect after school snack for two! Yum!!
was fantastic! My daughter absolutely loved it. Could have been a tad thicker, but otherwise delicious!
THANKS FOR SHARING...!
Awesome Recipe! Just one minor problem. The sugar didn't dissolve in the blender. And if you use normal ice cream and decent strawberries there is no need for sugar. Other than that, this was an amazing recipe. It was fast, simple and tasted really good. Definitely something I would make again.
very good if you add extra ice cream, it makes it thicker for those who are complaining about the thickness also great if you add some frozen mixed berries to the recipe
I made this for my family and we all enjoyed it. For my milkshake, I added less frozen strawbrries for a little less tense flavor. Our shakes were wonderful and thick. thanks for sharing the recipe.
This was delicious, wholesome and a nice family snack.
Had some fresh strawberries and have been hankering for a strawberry shake. Made some alterations: Used 4 very large fresh strawberries, added 6 oz strawberry yogurt and 6 oz French vanilla ice cream. I don't like real sweet so omitted the sugar. This was too my liking. Next time, will freeze strawberries first and use frozen yogurt (only just to make it thicker). If I used smaller strawberries would have added more. Would make again.
I just made it for me and my kids without sugar and it came our delicious just like milkshake, it was also sweet without sugar
I made this just tonight and it was amazing! I did have to add a lot more ice cream though, It was too sweet and it wasn't thick like a milkshake should be. The extra ice cream made it turn out great! :)
Good recipe but it needed a lot more ice cream and a few less strawberries and a lot less milk
added a strawberry yoghurt
Literally the best milkshake ever. I did change the amount of everything. I put 4 strawberries and cut back on the sugar as it is a bit too much. I put more ice cream and I used almond milk. It was amazing
First milkshake try where it was thick enough! I eye balled it and put in too much sugar. (Family didn't complain- but I will watch that for next time.) And I also used frozen strawberries because they are not in season. I used half vanilla and half strawberry ice cream. I topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Family drank it down! Yum :)
Probably the worst milkshake I've ever had... so instead I added 4-5 large scoops of icecream and 2 big handfulls of ice. It tasted a lot better. There are way too many strawberries and if you use fresh strawberries you should add ice.
Perfect just as written!
Weird taste, maybe too much sugar, i wouldn't make this at all again.
It was really good! Next time I’m probably going to add more ice cream and less sugar though.
mmm this is sooooo good
Great for one person, and if you have any left icecream
Too sweet and liquidy
I added some basil, one pack of Splenda, and some whipped cream and it turned out light and delicious.
I added more ice cream to make it thicker. And I might not add as much sugar the next time as it's quite sweet already. But overall, best strawberry milkshake ever made!
This was amazing! I multiplied the recipe by 5 for servings and I changed the sugar too 1/2 a cup and it was still great. The kids loved it and we want to make it again!
Great recipe that's tasty with few ingredients and is extremely easy, even for the kids. 1/4 cup of sugar though - that's a little absurd!
Made the recipe as stated and it's really soupy, way too much sugar and the servings are not accurate.
The shake was delicious, however there was so much sugar that it didn't completely dissolve. A bit less sugar and this would be perfect!
