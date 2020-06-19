Strawberry Milkshake Supreme

This fresh strawberry smoothie with vanilla ice cream is great on a hot summer day!

By newlindsey

5 mins
5 mins
1
Ingredients

Directions

  • In the container of a blender, combine milk, strawberries, ice cream, and sugar. Blend until smooth, about 10 seconds. Pour into a glass and drink with a wide straw.

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 19.4mg; sodium 52.3mg. Full Nutrition
