Easy Tabbouleh

This recipe is the real deal! It's great tasting, healthy and easy to make.

Recipe by EPITOPES

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the bulgur in a small mixing bowl. Add the boiling water, mix and cover with a towel; Let stand for 1 hour. Drain any excess water.

  • Combine the parsley, mint, tomatoes, onion, olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Add the bulgur; mix well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 3g; sodium 19.6mg. Full Nutrition
