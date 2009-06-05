Easy Tabbouleh
This recipe is the real deal! It's great tasting, healthy and easy to make.
Having had a Lebanese nanny and being married to a Lebanese/American I have learned what I hope can be helpful hints. Bulgar can be found in most healthfood stores,use the "fine" and soak overnight in cool water. Never use the stems on the parsley,to add flavor snip the leaves off with kitchen sheers (I do it while watching TV,use a food processor to grind the parsley. Same goes for the mint is using fresh mint,if using dried use a wire mesh strainer to finely grind the mint into the salad. This is a great recipe and is the true Lebanese recipe.Read More
living in Michigan , pre 911 , we had a ton of middle eastern resturants. Not the big corporate ones' but the small Mom and Pop operations where the food wasn't premade in bulk by a machine. Sadly those small resturants that used to be packed and hopping , dwindled and closed. This is very authentic. Just how I was shown to make it by my little old grandmother neighbor before she passed away. However she wouldn't make such a small amount ! ( I put a bit of minced garlic in mine.)
This is a great recipe: quick, simple but authentic....looking for REAL tabouleh...this is it!
Very nice but try coriander leaves (Chinese parsley) instaed of standard parsley
This was an incredibly easy and delicious recipe. I couldn't find bulgur in either of my local grocery stores so I used couscous instead. I'm looking forward to it tomorrow for lunch in a pita pocket with some fresh from the garden veggies. I definitely will be making this again!
This is really good! I forgot the onion. I didn't mean to but it was great without it. I have only one complaint... There wasn't enough to go around. I ate almost all of it myself before my husband got a chance to taste it. I really like the mint in it. But I think I'm going to have to grow some myself because fresh mint costs too much at the store. Next time, I'll double the recipe and remember the onion.
I want to comment on this recipe, because I have similar recipe and I make this salad very often. This recipe is good, but don`t use so much tomatoes. I use 3 tomatoes for 2 cups of parsley and 3/4 cups of mint. There can`t be much tomatoes in this salad (1/3 part of all salad). And I use lemon zest too, not only juice.
Very Yummy. Refreshing.
This was really tasty! The only minor changes I made was using just 1 large tomato and I used green onions. Still turned out great!
Excellent side dish for the Shish Tawook Marinated Chicken from this site.
Tabouleh is perfect with any middle eastern dishes. I have noticed there are two kinds of Bulgur : coarse and fine , and I think the boiling water is supposed to be for the coarse one . I always use the fine Bulgur and I just soak it in water for less than 20 minutes . I use green onion instead of white onion, I cut the head and the steams. I also like to add black pepper
this is just like the tabbouleh a lebanese gal i work with makes. YUMMY!!! and its good for ya too!
Very good! I like that it doesn't call for too much bulgur. It's going to be my go to Tabbouleh recipe!
I lovvvvve this salad! I always use more bulgur and hardly ever use mint when I make it tho.
My friend and I love this! The family? Not so much. I grow my own mint and parsley and with fresh tomatoes this is fabulous!
Excellent. Tastes just like the restaurant's Tabbouleh on the 2nd day. I'd definitely let the flavors meld a day before eating it.
Needed more bulgur. But flavor was very fresh and nice.
Excellent, but I used only 2 tomatoes instead of 5. It was perfect that way. I used 1/2 cup of couscous instead of 1/4 cup of bulgur.
This turned out just like I wanted it to. I would be careful with the ingredients, though. I used tomatoes that were a little smaller than romas, and it turned out right. 5 large, regular tomatoes would be way too much. Use your best judgement. I used green onions. I chopped all the vegetables and herbs in the food processor, so it was all very fine.
Original recipe was iffy but if you use some flat leaf parsley and chop it much finer while adding more lemon juice, it is much better
It could use more parsley, and had way too many tomatoes for a parsley salad. But it was good and easy.
less tomatoes
This needed far more greens than the recipe called for. I doubled both and the recipe was good.
Yummy, easy, and refreshing! I also made this with quinoa (used 1/2 cup instead of 1/4) and added reduced fat feta. Delicious!
Excellent tabbouleh. Made one small adjustment and chopped up two green onions instead.
This was good and very similar to the tabbouleh at our local lebanese restaurant. Like other reviewers, I only used half of the tomatoes called for. Also, the next time I make it, I will use a little less mint.
Pretty good. I scaled the recipe down to 1 serving cause no one else in the family likes tabbouleh : ( but had to add more bulgar because there was a LOT of water left after 30 min. Only had green onions and added a couple cloves of garlic minced fine and sauted over low heat in the olive oil. Will probably use more mint next time, too. Still, I enjoyed it as a light lunch.
I tried this recipe as an alternative use for the abundance of spearmint growing in our garden (we normally make mint iced tea). This is really good! A nice light salad for summertime. I gave it 4 stars because the flavor is very mild and I think it could use some spicing to give it more character.
Nice recipe - though I agree with the other reviewers - less tomatoes - I used three. The salad is wonderfully refreshing and light. Usually serve it with greek yogurt topped with walnuts and combine it with Pepy's pita recipe from this site. This recipe is healthy and delicious. My only complaint - it never lasts long in the house !
Needs way more bulgar, otherwise the taste is great. Diced seeded cucumber also is OK to add.
This is a wonderful and fool proof recipe - I halved the amount of tomatos but aside from that followed exactly and was asked for the recipe.
Very good and refreshing.
Delicious, authentic, and even better the next day!
This recipe, as is, seemed (surprisingly) bland to me. I was able to adjust the flavor to my liking by adding a bunch of garlic powder, a few healthy doses of kosher salt, a bit of cumin and some fresh ground black pepper. I added more onion after we ate some for dinner tonight and am letting it sit in the fridge, hoping it will get be more flavorful tomorrow. That being said, my fiance, who refers to veggies as "rabbit food," went back for seconds. Extra star just for that!
nice....been searching for awhile for a good recipe...i used only 3 tomatoes and it was more than enough.
A very nice salad. I added some sweet corn fresh off the cob for a contrast to the tartness of the lemon, with great success. I also used green onions instead of regular white onions. In another batch, I added some toasted pine nuts and reduced the lemon, again with success. Of these two versions, I prefer the first.
Fresh and delicious! I like my tabbouleh a little wet, so I used 2 tablespoons olive oil, 6 tablespoons lemon juice, and a pinch of salt for the dressing.
I found this very easy to make and taste great but running from the tomatoes. Still a great salad
Good stuff...I use green onions for a milder flavour, but the basic cooking onions are okay in moderation. For an authentic Lebanese meal, be sure to serve this with Romaine lettuce.
Great recipe, but I made a few tweaks. Added a tablespoon of diced garlic, only used two tomatoes, and a little bit of pepper. Definitely going to double up next time, it went way too fast
My SO and I really enjoyed this recipe! It was so refreshing! I did make a few adjustments though. Since I couldn't find bulgur at my local supermarket, I substituted it with 1 cup quinoa boiled in 2 cups water till done. Also, I only used half of the onion, because I didn't want it to overpower the salad. Lastly, I added more parsley, fresh mint and lemon to taste. Thanks for the recipe!
You MUST add Allspice and a bit of cinnamon if desired. Also Scallions chopped are best.
Very good, the real deal, add one clove of fresh crushed garlic to the oil for more flavor.
Didn’t have mint so put in a small amount of cilantro.
the proportions are off, so adjust to your liking. Nonetheless, the combination of ingredients is great.
My husband and I loved this recipe. No tweaking required and all the flavors blended beautifully.
Very good simple tabbouleh. Only change I used quinoa instead of bulgar.
Simple, easy to make, healthy & delicious! Great recipe that I have made over & over.
It needs half the number of tomatoes. And my bulgur was too crunchy, perhaps it should soak overnight. I grow my own parsley and mint - nice refreshing and filling salad, but make double!
As good as any Greek restaurant. Delish!
As a proud lebanese we do not cook or soak our bulgar in boiling water we add at the end of all ingredients the bulgar on top right before mixing. You can also add or alternate onion for green onions, trust me green onions give it a better crunch and kick!
I didn't have bulgar, so, I used bow tie pasta! Quite a stretch, but when I added extra olive oil and lemon juice, it was great.
I had to go back and add a cup of bulgar, more mint and more lemon juice. It was okay but nothing to write home about.
This was really delicious and super easy to make! I had the leftovers for dinner today, and it tasted even better. Probably because the flavors mingled in the fridge overnight.
I'm giving three stars because I liked it, but I was pretty much the only one that ate it. I had too much left over.
excellent tabbouleh. keeping everything else the same i added more parsley (about 1/2 cup shy of a whole bunch) and only about 3 good sized tomatoes instead of 5. i find this to be a little better ratio.. everything else is perfect.
Added grated carrot to veggies, minced garlic and celery salt to oil and lemon, then tossed. Wow.
This recipe is so good! and its so versatile because you can add all the herbs and veggies you want. since we rarely have Italian parsely here, i used cilantro. then i added green onions and celery for some crunch. its 100 times better when you eat it the next day straight out of the fridge. My dad doesn't have an adventurous palate but when he tasted this one, he loved it. he ate all the left overs! haha.. will definitely make this again. and again. :D Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This is the first time I have made it like this, and really liked it. After I strain the soaked bulgur, I place it in a clean dish towel and squeeze every bit of extra moisture out- this allows it to soak up all the yummy lemon juice and not appear 'wet'. I add a little extra lemon juice and zest from half a lemon (for a quadruple recipe). I also used fewer tomatoes.
This is bright and flavorful. Delicious with garlic bread as a dipper. Used less tomatoes.
I added fresh mint from my herb garden. Adds a lot to the dish, IMO.
I made just a couple changes because of what I had in the garden. No Mint :( but I did have a patch of Cilantro I used, probably about 1/4 cup, and I chopped a whole cucumber and a jalapeno pepper deseeded and deveined......it was awesome!
Bravo! This is easy and delicious. I've made it using quinoa instead of bulgar and everyone loved it too.
I've made different styles of this salad before and I always enjoy it. I didn't use the mint leaves but I'd like to try it next time. I did add cinnamon though. I remembered it from an old recipe I had used before. This salad keeps pretty well. I had it for two days.
Great! So easy. Was forced to make some adjustments - couldn’t find bulgur anywhere (the staff everywhere asked if it was “vulgar” I was looking for!) so used couscous. Used only one large tomato. Substituted red onions. It tasted great, so fresh. The mint really made the flavour pop. Thank you for the recipe!
Great recipe, however 5 tomatoes isn't necessary, a half tomato and half onion will be more than enough.
I have been making this for many years and this is the one of the few recipes that is really good and authentic. This addition of mint leaves adds a wonderful dimension that is often overlooked. Follow this recipe and enjoy!!!
I make tabbouleh like this all the time. I do substitute red and green onion in place of the spanish onion. I find it adds more colour and flavour. Usually I add the same amount of red onion and add about 3 green onions, since they are both more mild it won't overpower the salad. A bit or coriander added to the mix is good as well but it's got a strong flavour and you can overdo it easily. Overall a very nice salad.
Maybe I am just really, really slow... but cutting up all those fresh herbs and garlic took me FOREVER! Cutting tomatoes also takes me a while - I took the suggestion of others' and added cucumber (great idea!)and doubled it too! This dish tasted better after it 'marinated' in the fridge too.
I like this recipe as it gave amounts of parsley rather than how many bunches. In my experience, bunches range in sizes incredibly. I used curly parsley (most recipes don't tell you which to use). I used 1/2 cup bulgur, since I like it and used the juice of a lime instead of a lemon since that is what I had on hand. I didn't have mint, so I substituted a 1/2 TBSP of dried mint. I tasted it as made and decided to add a small clove of minced garlic. I loved this recipe. Thank you.
I used Quinoa
Great recipe and very healthy as well! I made a few changes to suit my taste. I used 3 Roma tomatoes (seeded), a 1/4 cup chopped green onions, juiced & zest from 1 lemon, 1 small clove of garlic (pressed), sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. I also refrigerated for a couple hours before serving. Thank you for sharing
So I grew up with this because my mom made it when I was little due to her phase of being a vegetarian! And as a ten year old, naturally I wouldn't like much. But this I loved!!! I put a little less parsley because I don't like it overpowering the rest of the salad! But I love this stuff! NOMNOMNOM. I could eat 6 servings of this stuff
I love the simple recipe, I left out the bulgar and it was still amazing!
We loved it, I bought romaine lettuce to scoop up this goodness!
Maybe I just got some big tomatoes but ratio seemed off to me. Cut tomatoes in half and doubled the bulgur. Probably will cut the lemon in half next time I make it as well.
Great Tabouleh. I would put a bit less tomatoes and half of the lemon juice.
My mother-in-law was Lebanese and made this all the time and I make it like she did. Always use flat leaf (Italian parsley) and please remove all the stems. I do not us as much tomatoes and I also use scallions for the onions
Very very good. I took a couple of reviewers suggestions, and added a couple cloves of garlic finely chopped. Didn't have, and couldn't find any mint. Halved the amount and used basil (same family way stronger) I can't wait for my fresh mint to come up, we are in the Northeast and it's still too early. The fresh basil was a pretty good substitute, but I still want the 'real thing'. Thanks so much for sharing !
