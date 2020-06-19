Strawberry Banana Smoothie

59 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 28
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Our whole family starts nearly every day with this thick, delicious smoothie.

By Tommy H

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the yogurt, bananas, strawberries, wheat germ, and honey in a blender; blend until smooth, about 1 minute.n

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 68g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 124.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022