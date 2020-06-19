Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Our whole family starts nearly every day with this thick, delicious smoothie.
I tried this recipe today and it was good. I did use regular yogurt instead of vanilla and it still came out good. I also omitted the wheat germ because I didn't have that either and I also added fat free milk to make it a little thinner. I used fresh strawberries and bananas.
It tasted good, but way too many calories (322) per servingRead More
Delicious and great for breakfast! I love finding ways to use wheat germ so this was perfect. To cut down on the fat and calories but not on the taste I used fat free vanilla yogurt and a bit of skim milk- YUM!
I used NF vanilla yogurt. My kids INHALED this.
I use frozen bananas and strawberry yogurt.
I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen. I also used an organic yogurt which was something new for me, but delicious nonetheless. I didn't have any wheat germ so I put in a little flax seed instead. This was great and I'm definitely thinking about making it for breakfasts.
I found this very thick, so much so that it was impossible to blend without adding some liquid. It is also very sweet, although the flavor is great. I would not add the honey next time.
Loved it. I was a bit short on strawberries but I paid no attention to that. Also, I didn`t have any wheat germ so I used oatmeal instead. I had just plain yogurt (1%, which also decreases the fat) so I upped the honey a little bit and added quite a dash of vanilla extract. Fabulous.
I used fresh strawberries, 1 banana, oats (instead of wheat germ), plain yogurt & a small amount of vanilla. Also added a little ice just to thicken it. It was decent...not my favorite smoothie, but ok. I don't know if it was the plain yogurt or the honey that made it taste a little different. I would make again but with a few changes. Very easy to make!
I instead used fat-free Greek yogurt and fresh strawberries. I halved all but the strawberries, and it was very tasty and filling for both me and my husband. Next time I will add some OJ or skim milk to cut down the thickness.
We love this! Simple and good - the proportions make it not too thick or chunky. I would also add 1/4 c or so of orange juice to give it some zing.
Love. I added a few glugs of Vanilla soy milk and some ground flax seed. I put it all in a quart mason jar and used my immersion blender. Tasty!
I used greek yogurt. The shake is very thick. Next time I'll use one banana instead of two.
This was really good and quick! I did not use wheat germ simply because I did not have any. I used one large banana and fresh strawberries. My 9 year old actually made it and drank it right up! Great healthy snack for the day. I might start making these as a healthy start to the day in the mornings.
Great creamy smoothie. I had frozen bananas to use and they worked great in this recipe. Also liked that it had wheat germ in it. I will be making this one again as I always have the ingredients on hand. Thanks Tommy H. for sharing your recipe.
I expected more strawberry, but this was still a really good and healthy smoothie.
Also add orange juice and a couple ice cubes.
Perfect consistency and tastes great! Used the light and fit vanilla yogurt to save some calories.
Great and it uses wheat germ!! I did have to add a bit of milk for my 81 year old mother, she has straw issues. I will use this as a base for all kinds of smoothies for Mom!
I also emitted the wheat germ (because I didn't have it), and it came out great. I also used plain, fat free yogurt.
I didn't have frozen strawberries, but added a cup of crushed ice instead. It was fantastic. The kids loved and mommy loved :)
I used non-fat yogurt and frozen banana/fresh strawberries instead of vice versa. I usually use flax meal in my smoothies, but the wheat germ was a nice change. The strawberries were very sweet so I probably cut back on the honey by half. Thanks for sharing!
Great! A staple for all strawberry/ banana smoothie recipes.
I'm really sick today, and I found that the smoothie is helping me to feel better, well cooler at least. Though, I made a lot of changes: I used less yogurt and added some milk, opted out on the wheat germ, used less honey, and added ice. I feel like I've made a totally different smoothie, but I really appreciate your recipe! thanks.
VERY GOOD !!!!!
It was great! I used fresh strawberries instead of frozen and added a little ice. Would definatly make this again!
This was very good! I had to make some alterations though, based on ingredients I had on hand. I used one rounded cup of fresh, cut strawberries, not frozen, and 1 banana, 1 cup of vanilla yogurt,and instead of wheat germ and honey I added a small handful of coconut.
delicious! tho I didnt add any wheat germ since i dont have any. it was perfect, not too thin, not too thick and not too sweet either!
Really good smoothie! I recently went vegetarian, and have been trying out a lot of smoothies to add protein powder and wheat germ to. This is defintely high on the list so far. I did change it a little, using fresh strawberries, 6 ice cubes, and a little protein-supplement powder. Defintely a keeper!
Omitted the wheat germ, and used plain yogurt. Added 3 cranberries & a teeny-tiny bit more honey (to offset cranberries)... SO YUMMY!!!!
I enjoyed this very much but made a few modifications: I omitted the honey and wheat germ and increased the amount of strawberries and yogurt to 1 cup each.
I added frozen blackberries and strawberries, a little bit of apple juice, 4 tubes of mixed berry Go-Gurt (that's all I had), 1 banana, and a bit of honey. It tasted great! :)
Plain yogurt w added vanilla exstact good.
My mom has osteoporosis, so I tried this recipe to see if she'd like it since it has so much yogurt in it. I don't know how to explain it...it tasted...really off. I think there was too much yogurt and it threw off the taste. I used Dannon light and fit vanilla yogurt, great frozen strawberries (it's strawberry season here), and nice, ripe bananas. :( It just tasted bad. We prefer the Strawberry Oatmeal breakfast smoothie instead - MUCH tastier and the oatmeal gives it a really good texture.
My recipe calls for orange juice and crushed ice, but less yogurt. I've even added kale to it and celery. I would say strawberries and bananas are the "basics" to this recipe.
i love this strawberry smoothie. it is yummy good. yummmmmmy. yum
I made this for me and my son this morning . I had one ripe banana to use and frozen whole strawberries. I used vanilla yogurt, and a little Vanilla Almond milk to thin it out. I added some flax seed and omitted the Honey. I will definitely make again. Delicious!!!!
I was not a big fan of the honey in it but other than that it was delicious
used plain organic yogurt, added a little vanilla soy milk. It isn't jamba juice but it satisfied my craving :)
Delicious and quick!!
Instead of using frozen strawberries, I used a couple handfuls of ice. It was a great smoothie and I will definitely make it again!!!!
I just made this , we loved it, next time I will add ice to it or set it in the freezer for a few minutes, it's just not cold enough for us.
