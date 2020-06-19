Flax Seed Smoothie

Rating: 4.07 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A basic smoothie that incorporates omega 3-rich flax seed. A good source of fiber and a quick and low-calorie grab in the morning.

By LolaSDMF

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 smoothie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the banana, strawberries, flax seed meal, and soy milk into a blender. Puree until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 8.2g; sodium 121.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

slattekm
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2010
This was good. I doubled the recipe but felt it could use something more... for more sweetness. Maybe I'll try peanut butter next time. Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

Tna Morris
Rating: 3 stars
11/11/2009
This is a good smoothie but I also add grapes and fresh ginger. The ginger gives it that extra zing. You can also substitute soy yogurt for the milk. Read More
Helpful
(41)
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2011
I don't drink soy milk so I used fat free milk and a teaspoon of vanilla flavoring. Next time I'll use the whole banana. Read More
Helpful
(22)
cpg
Rating: 3 stars
04/26/2012
This was okay but there wasn't that much flavor. I think I might try it again substituting fruit yogurt for the soy milk and/or fresh bananas for frozen. Read More
Helpful
(4)
SherrieDuncan
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2014
I do this every morning I also add oatmeal to it It keeps satisfied all day much like the strawberry oatmeal smoothie. I love it very full filling and healthy. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Elizabeth Higgins
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2013
My husband and I use this recipe quite often mostly as a quick lunch. Enjoy a lot. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lollyjolly Flapjacks
Rating: 2 stars
08/17/2018
It’s kind of bland but it’s not bad. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Shanza Sunil
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2018
I made banana smoothie Read More
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2018
7.22.18 I used non-dairy coconut milk otherwise followed the recipe. This was V-E-R-Y thick really challenged even my Vitamix. I had to add some additional milk and water to reach a thick but at least drinkable consistency. Pretty good but there definitely was an aftertaste of the flax seed meal. Read More
