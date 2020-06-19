Flax Seed Smoothie
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 273.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 7.8g 16 %
carbohydrates: 47.1g 15 %
dietary fiber: 10.2g 41 %
sugars: 24.1g
fat: 8.2g 13 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 420.3IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 2.8mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 22 %
vitamin c: 96.3mg 160 %
folate: 84.4mcg 21 %
calcium: 354.8mg 36 %
iron: 3.3mg 18 %
magnesium: 118mg 42 %
potassium: 839.3mg 24 %
sodium: 121.1mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 73.9
