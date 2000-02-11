Raspberry Salad Dressing I

10 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a cool and creamy salad dressing with yogurt and raspberries. If you can find raspberry vinegar, use that instead.

By Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
11 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine the yogurt, raspberries, vinegar and sugar. Blend until smooth and refrigerate until chilled.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 9.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022