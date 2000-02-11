Raspberry Salad Dressing I
This is a cool and creamy salad dressing with yogurt and raspberries. If you can find raspberry vinegar, use that instead.
This is a cool and creamy salad dressing with yogurt and raspberries. If you can find raspberry vinegar, use that instead.
it is very good, one option and I tried it,,you can use raspberry jam,,,you omit fresh raspberry and the sugar. it works perfectly. enjoy the recipeRead More
I had an amazing raspberry dressing at this ridiculously expensive restaurant a few months ago and was looking to recreate it on my own. This one definitely wasn't it. So, I experimented. I added 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper. AMAZING! Has that wonderful balsamic flavor but a creamy raspberry flavor as well.Read More
I had an amazing raspberry dressing at this ridiculously expensive restaurant a few months ago and was looking to recreate it on my own. This one definitely wasn't it. So, I experimented. I added 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper. AMAZING! Has that wonderful balsamic flavor but a creamy raspberry flavor as well.
it is very good, one option and I tried it,,you can use raspberry jam,,,you omit fresh raspberry and the sugar. it works perfectly. enjoy the recipe
This dressing was ok. I thought that was very thick and it needs something to give more flavor.
I changed this recipe up quite a bit because I was in a hurry to get a dressing on the salad. It turned out great though and went fabulously with the blueberries and carmelized pecans in my salad. I used raspberry yogurt instead of plain yogurt + raspberries. Since it was already sweetened I left out the sugar. I used white vinegar instead of the red wine vinegar that was suggested and a bit of aged balsamic. I know it sounds strange, but it was delicious! Mixed it up with a spoon, not the blender.
It was a hit at girls night out. Paired it with a green salad containing red grapes, slivered almonds and chopped apples. I used Greek yogert, raspberry jam, fresh raspberries, raspberry vinegar and splenda. It was thick, but it coated the salad "just right" I'll make it again.
This is very good, although a bit thick. I used 1/2 C frozen raspberries and raw sugar. Yummy on salad greens, dried cranberries and feta cheese.
Love this recipe - did not have plain yougurt but I used the yougurt drink (raspberry), added two tablespoons of olive oil and actually had raspberry red wine vinegar.....it's really good on the sesonal berry salad.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections