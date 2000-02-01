Homemade Ranch Dressing

This homemade ranch dressing recipe is great because it doesn't have all the additives and preservatives that many store-bought dressings do. You can also use buttermilk in place of the sour cream, if you like.

By DAWNIA

Recipe Summary

additional:

total:

prep:

Servings: 12

Yield:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, parsley, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until well-combined.

  • Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 11.2mg; sodium 133.7mg. Full Nutrition
