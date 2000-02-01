Homemade Ranch Dressing

I'm giving this recipe four stars because I played with it a little to get the perfect taste for me, but after I 'tweaked' it a bit, it is definitely worth five stars. I substituted 1/4 C. of mayo for 1/4 C. of buttermilk. That thinned it out a little....still thick enough to be a veggie dip but thin enough that it could be tossed with a salad. I also didn't have any dill on hand, so I left it out but didn't miss it! I doubled my garlic and onion powders. Next time I will cut back just a tad on the onion, I like the flavor but it may be a little overpowering for others. I also doubled my salt (I used sea salt) and used white pepper instead of black. Next time I might even add more garlic and just a pinch more salt. This is a fantastic base recipe that can easily be altered to suit an individual taste simply by adjusting the amount of herbs you use rather than having to add in new ingredients all together. Definitely a healthier and tastier alternative to bottled dips and dressings. Just want to add another note...definitely allow this dressing to 'rest' overnight. Doing so allows all the flavors to fully incorporate into the sour cream/mayo base. Otherwise if you only allow an hour or two you are going to still taste each individual spice/herb as well as the sour cream!