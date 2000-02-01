Homemade Ranch Dressing
This homemade ranch dressing recipe is great because it doesn't have all the additives and preservatives that many store-bought dressings do. You can also use buttermilk in place of the sour cream, if you like.
I quite like this recipe with a few changes of my own and from those of other reviewers. First I decreased the sour cream to only 1/4 c. as I thought the sour cream flavor was a little overpowering. I added 1/2 c. buttermilk to the mayo and used 1/8 tsp. seasoned salt in place of the regular salt, I also added 1/4 tsp. vinegar as had been suggested and upped the garlic powder to 1/2 tsp. With these changes I gave it 5 stars. Thanks for the recipe, it is wonderful!Read More
Prepared as written this is a perfectly acceptable mayonnaise-based dip. But that's not what I wanted. I wanted ranch dressing, easily achieved by backing off on the mayonnaise and thinning it out with buttermilk. Dried herbs, if they're fresh, are just fine; but since I had them I used fresh herbs to taste. Much improved if prepared an hour or two in advance.Read More
Bottled dressings aren't even close to hanging with this homemade version! I loved it! I used buttermilk and also used fresh chives. It is imperative to let it chill in the fridge for a while. Just after making it, I tried it and it tasted "mayonnaisey." But after three hours it just tasted great! Thanks for the recipe, it is definetly a keeper.
This is absolutely the best ranch dressing I have ever tasted! I make it all the time for my husband and when I have guests over. Everyone asks for the recipe! If I use it as a dip I leave it just the way it is. As a salad dressing I thin it out a bit with 2% milk. Always yummy!
I've made this a number of times now, and everyone always compliments it. Based on earlier reviews, I use 1/2 cup each of mayo, sour cream, and buttermilk, but otherwise leave the recipe unchanged. It is a thicker dressing (even with the buttermilk modification), perfect for dips, but also compliments salads nicely, sticking to the salad and not gathering uselessly in the bottom of the bowl. As others have mentioned, the flavors blend together much better after a day or two. Have I found my Ranch Nirvana? Not yet, but this is as close as anything else I've tried! Thanks, Dawnia!
Very thick, and very good. I cut the recipe in half. I did a combo of 1/4 c. of mayo, 1/4 c. of sour cream and 1/4 c. of buttermilk. I also added 1/4 tsp. of ground mustard and 1/2 tsp. of sugar. I had fresh chives so I used that in place of dried. A nice change from bottled dressing.
"HOW" incredible is this recipe? Let me tell you! 1) I hate "Ranch Dressing" with every fibre of my being! I grew up before the current "Ranch Dressing Craze" and never understood the attraction. I prefer oil & vinegar style or less creamy dressings, but there was always "something" about store bought Ranch Dressings that set my teeth on edge! Yesterday, my Grandson asked for the dreaded Ranch Dressing on his salad! I grudgingly came HERE, found this recipe, read 20 reviews, and made it, vowing to not taste a molecule of it. Served it immediately, rather than waiting; what did I care, I wasn't having any?!? Well, I'm now eating my words! My GS went insane for THIS recipe! I was forced to try it and it blew my mind! THIS is not the awful stuff served in restaurants! I am now a dedicated fan of this dressing for life! 2) Another reason to love this recipe? My buttermilk and Half & Half come in identical containers from my dairy. It was only 24 hours later, that I saw that instead of adding buttermilk to this, I had grabbed the wrong container and actually used Half & Half!!!!! If this recipe can survive that kind of mistake, it's a 10 star recipe in my book! Bravo, Dawnia, on teaching this Old Dog some New Tricks! LOL
This dressing is awesome! I don't have any onion powder, so I double up the garlic powder. The dill really gives it a wonderful taste. I also used this dressing to dip carrots and make Ranch chicken with. Dip your chicken in, roll in bread crumbs, and bake! It's excellent! Thanks for a great recipe!
This is delicious and easy! Turned out nice and thick and not "vinegar" tasting like so many are. The only thing I changed is that I added 1Tb. lemon juice to thin it out a little. If you want to use it as a pour-on dressing, you might want to add a little milk to thin it out more but if you mix the salad in a bowl before serving, I found that the moisture from the salad itself automatically dilutes it to the right consistency. The dressing actually clings to the salad and doesn't end up at the bottom of the bowl!
Now I much prefer vinaigrette dressings over creamy ones, but I made this dressing for a steak salad as my partner does like creamy dressings. He liked it of course, but I was surprised to find I liked it also. Very much so in fact. I made it as stated and served it that way. The next day, however, I thinned it with a little milk to make it more of a pouring dressing consistency and that's the way I shall make it in future. On a side note, I did find the sauce a just a whisper on the salty side as there is already salt in the mayo, however it was perfectly fine after adding the milk to thin the dressing.
I know I may be beating a dead horse, but this ranch dressing is fantastic! I mixed about 8 batches worth of seasoning together and added about 3 teaspoons of the finished seasoning with the cup of mayo and 1/2 cup of buttermilk. I knew this dressing was delicious when I had to go out and immediately purchase veggies just to dip in it, but I had no idea I would be polishing off the whole batch in one weekend. I usually only purchase Hidden Valley Ranch, but this dressing is like a gourmet restaurant ranch and is far superior. I even tried to use up the rest of the HVR I had in the fridge after finishing this and almost gagged at the taste of that bottled stuff. I definitely recommend letting this dressing sit overnight as to allow the flavors to mingle and the dried herbs to reconsitute (if you can let it sit that long!) Truly addicting!!!
YUM! I'll tinker with the consistancy as a dressing, but this was VERY TASTY & great as a dip (good with a vege tray)! It really has a better flavor if you use the buttermilk, I've tried it both ways & the sour cream takes away from the flavor, it's still tasty, but better with the buttermilk. This was great with the texas ranch chicken from this site. Thanks Dawnia!
I've made this recipe many times & have (I think) perfected it. When I made it the 1st time, it was way too thick & way too dill-y. Next time I added the milk/buttermilk as suggested by reviewers, too runny. The last time I made it I added equal amounts of mayo/sour cream. Left the dill as is & doubled all the other seasonings & then added buttermilk at the end to my desired thickness. Perfection!
This is the way I always make ranch dressing, with one modification. If you want a buttermilk "taste", add some lemon juice to the mix, which essentially turns the sour cream into buttermilk. I usually use a couple of tablespoons. This also thins out the dressing a bit and gives it a nice fresh tang.
Good. Even better? Taking the amount of dry seasonings called for and using it like you would a dry mix packet of ranch that costs about $3 from the grocery store. I use the dry mix in cream cheese for veggie dips, bacon ranch pasta salad form this site, and countless other recipes.
I followed Christy's advice and used 1/2 cup each of sour cream, mayo, and buttermilk (just under 1/2 cup of milk and a tsp or so of vinegar worked as a substitution in a pinch) and it was awesome. Thanks for sharing, Dawnia!
Not impressed at all...was worried a whole cup of mayo would overpower the flavor so used only half of cup and still thought it overpowered the taste...So I added more sour cream...followed the rest of the recipe and it's just ok.
I have been using this recipe for several years now. I haven't bought ranch dressing since. I add extra onion and garlic powder. Today when I made it, I took the suggestion of another reviewer and added just a dash of white vinegar and what a difference it made. It adds that little something that seemed to be missing.
I used buttermilk, and the texture was nice, but all I could taste in here was dill. I would cut the dill in half next time.
This is the ranch dressing I've been looking for...I tried several from this site and none worked for my tastes. This one is just right. I halved the mayo and subbed sour cream for the other half, and used all fat free or reduced fat products, but kept everything else just the same. When I have fresh dill, I'll use that instead of the dried, but this works perfectly and I can finally say that I make *all* my own salad dressings. Goodbye preservatives and chemicals!
Fantastic recipe. I make this recipe minus the may0 and sour cream, and up the servings to 72. I store this in a jar in my pantry to a ready to go quick spoon out the mixture and add to the mayo and sour cream for dressing ready to go when I am out of time. Great with just sour cream for a veggie dip, or thinned with buttermilk for a thinner salad dressing. My family likes it with less dill, but that is just personal preference. Thank you, Dawnia, for sharing.
I made this dressing for tossed greens last evening. Made it as is, but seemed to need a bit more "tang" to it. Added a splash of lemon juice, it was perfect. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Works extremely well. As many have noted, too thick for dressing--so thin with milk as you like. This takes fresh herbs and even fresh onions and garlic well. If you add fresh garlic, remember to blanch it in boiling water for about 10 seconds before you dice it fine. Doing so takes out the stinging brightness of raw garlic. As long as you really give the onions a fine dice, they add well. As much as we like it, it’s best to call this a Ranch Valley type dressing. Frankly, until you add some anchovy paste to the mix, you can’t get that deep flavor that true Ranch Dressing offers. But this one is great for its kid friendliness and familiarity in color and texture. No vinegar tartness at all, either.
This recipe uses the right amounts of each seasoning. It's a great recipe as-is, and you can easily tweak it to suit your own taste. After reading the reviews here, I opted to use buttermilk instead of the sour cream to make it a little thinner. There was a little something off or missing in the overall flavor, so I also added a few squeezes of lemon juice to brighten it up. Perfect!
This one is better than Hidden Valley. I used 1/2 cup yogurt and only 1/2 cup mayo and it still taste great.
i found this recipe to be fantastic!! i modified it to my wife's favorite dressing, Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch, by omitting the dill, adjusting the garlic and pepper to 1/2 tsp. each, and adding 1/4c of grated parmesan and 2 Tbsp. of vinegar.
I have been making this for about a year now and I no longer like the HVR bottled salad dressing that I LOVED for probably 25 years. This recipe is delicious, I make it exactly as written. It is so quick and easy and I always have all the ingredients on hand. Perfection! Thank you Dawnia! 10 stars plus!
I'm giving this recipe four stars because I played with it a little to get the perfect taste for me, but after I 'tweaked' it a bit, it is definitely worth five stars. I substituted 1/4 C. of mayo for 1/4 C. of buttermilk. That thinned it out a little....still thick enough to be a veggie dip but thin enough that it could be tossed with a salad. I also didn't have any dill on hand, so I left it out but didn't miss it! I doubled my garlic and onion powders. Next time I will cut back just a tad on the onion, I like the flavor but it may be a little overpowering for others. I also doubled my salt (I used sea salt) and used white pepper instead of black. Next time I might even add more garlic and just a pinch more salt. This is a fantastic base recipe that can easily be altered to suit an individual taste simply by adjusting the amount of herbs you use rather than having to add in new ingredients all together. Definitely a healthier and tastier alternative to bottled dips and dressings. Just want to add another note...definitely allow this dressing to 'rest' overnight. Doing so allows all the flavors to fully incorporate into the sour cream/mayo base. Otherwise if you only allow an hour or two you are going to still taste each individual spice/herb as well as the sour cream!
Fantastic recipe. My daughter is sensitive to MSGs (seizures)and since most processed foods contain MSGs, I prepare nearly everything myself. This ranch dressing is truly tasty. It does come out a little thick, more like a dip, but very easily resolved by adding milk to your desired consistency. Love it!
This is fantastic! In New Zealand, I don't have access to Ranch dressing mix, or American style buttermilk, but this tastes just like the real thing, if not better!
Yum, yum, yum! I used buttermilk (milk with vinegar) instead of sour cream and it was really good. So much better than store bought preservative-filled dressings! Quick and easy too, thanks!
I used this as the base for a "cusabi" dip. I added grated, drained cucumber and some wasabi powder. Tasted good !
EXCELLENT I added a fresh clove of minced garlic and experimented adding milk to get the right consistency because it was very thick, try this it is wonderful!!
1) Change the mayo/sour cream/buttermilk to 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup buttermilk, 2)Increase the garlic to 1/2 tsp., and 3) Add 1/2 tsp. vegetable oil (for consistency).
Fabulous! I used the lowest fat mayonnaise available (with just 25 cal/Tbsp) and fat-free sour cream (just 25 cal/2 Tbsps). I also used fresh dill, dried minced onion, and fresh minced garlic, all for stronger flavor. I will never buy the bottled stuff again!
Loved it... 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream and 1/2 cup buttermilk as others have suggested. Also, I added ground peppercorns to make it a "peppercorn ranch" dressing that my family favors. Rest I kept the same. DO NOT be tempted to taste the dressing before putting it in the refrigerator to chill (because it won't taste very good until after it has had a few hours in the refrigerator). Thank you! This is a keeper!
wow..great. leave out the mayo or add very little. Very strong mayo flavor
EXCELLENT! It is thick, but that's how we like it. I added about half the dill called for in the recipe. Won't be buying premade ranch dressing again!
Really terrific, but like almost everyone else, I cut back on the dill and used reduced-fat buttermilk instead of sour cream. Also, add 1/4 skim milk.
I have bought my last bottle of Ranch dressing! Excellent! It was very thick, so I thinned it with milk. I skipped the dill, I didn't have any, and I used fresh chives. It is excellent on baked potatoes.
I just mixed up this recipe using 1/2 cu mayo type salad dressing, 1/2 cup sour cream, and 1/4 cup reconstituted buttermilk. I added a little skim milk to get the right consistency. All other herbs I left alone. It tasted a tiny bit bland so I added a tbs lemon juice. Perfect. That's what is in it. I just checked on the ingredients for HVR seasoning mix. Here is what is in that. "Maltodextrin, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Buttermilk Solids, Whey Solids, Garlic, Onion, Lactic Acid, Modified Food Starch, Spices, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Casein, Hydroxypropyl MethylCellulose, Whole Milk Solids, Artificial Flavor, Guar Gum, Calcium Sterate. No Preservatives." My mind is made up. I like the homemade list of pronounceable ingredients. :)
The mayo flavor was much stronger than I had anticipated. I will try again with less of it. The spices were well selected
Oh! I am so happy to have this delicious recipe! I buy Hidden Valley in the envelopes and it is so expensive! I think this is better tasting - I love the dill!! The only change I made was I added 1/2 cup Half & Half and doubled the spices - FANTASTIC Dawnia!! Thank you!
So good I'm not sure I'll ever buy Ranch dressing again! The only thing I did differently was used fresh chives and parsley because I didn't have any dried. Oh, I also used buttermilk instead of the sour cream like some others had suggested. Fabulous!
I didn't like this dip when I first mixed it up, but after it set overnight and took on the flavours of the herbs, it was awesome! I had it with celery sticks and also dipped baked potato fries in it. Yum! Thanks!
Love this dressing. I have to make it every time the guys come over. For a dip, I reverse the amounts of mayonnaise and sour cream i.e. one cup of sour cream and a half cup of mayonnaise. Also, I use 1/2 teaspoons of salt and pepper. This makes a great dressing for pasta salad. Nobody would ever want to go buy the bottled goo ever again after trying this ranch dressing. *** Made it for the guys last week and substituted a clove of pressed garlic for the garlic powder. It was described as "magically delicious."
I found this recipe a while ago on this site when I did a search for Ranch dressing. I made it exactly as shown, and now it is the ONLY one I use! I use it as a dip for veggies, chips and pizza crust.
This recipe great, I like the sour cream but think traditional Ranch should be more "tangy", achieved with buttermilk. (Also way less calories!) The ABSOLUTE KEY to fabulous Ranch dressing is Buttermilk POWDER. (I learned about this from Mark Bittman in the NY Times). This can be purchased in the baking section of many supermarkets. 1 cup mayonnaise plus 1/2 cup buttermilk and 1/4 cup buttermilk powder plus salt & pepper. Put that in a jar with a tight fitting lid and and shake for 30 seconds. So simple! You can add 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives or parsley if you like. Also if you start with HOMEMADE mayonnaise which is easy to make with a mini food processor, takes only a few minutes and makes a BIG difference.
This was fantastic! I did use fresh parsley, dill, chives and upped the onion powder and salt after tasting. I actually thought it was better after 2-3 days and in the future will make several days ahead of when I plan to serve. VERY good dip... would cut with buttermilk for more of a "dressing" than a "dip" though as it is rather thick as written, but PERFECT veggie-tray dip consistency and flavor.
I made this dressing for the first time this morning before I went to work. I do not like mayonnaise whatsoever so I was sceptical about liking it, I put buttermilk in mine and slightly increased the garlic whisked it good and put it in the fridge, when I got home at lunch i put some on my salad, I can't say enough how awesome it was and I could not taste the mayo in it one bit. I totally love this dressing and its the only one I will make. I would reccomend letting it sit a few hours for the full flavor to take over. Everyone who loves ranch dressing should try this one, you won't be disappointed!!
I always buy ranch, and last time i looked at the ingredients and thought, hey...i could make that. I used buttermilk instead of sour cream because i wanted a more liquid salad dressing. I used dried herbs, but would love to try it with fresh next time. This does get better with time, so make ahead.
Just okay. Had to tweak quite a bit more than I really wanted to get some flavor. I did use 1/2 mayo, 1/2 sour cream, and 1/2 buttermilk but the dressing tasted very "sour creamy"
This is a very good ranch dressing. I used a 1/2 cup each of mayo, sour cream, and buttermilk, and all fresh herbs in place of powder and dried. I added fresh garlic, black pepper and hawaiian sea salt to season the dressing. I let it marinate for half an hour before tasting. It is a thicker salad dressing even with the 1% buttermilk but you can doctor it up some more to the consistency you want. This is perfect for dips, compliments toss salads nicely and is also great as marinades. This is fresh tasting, creamy and I love the flavors of the herbs in the dressing. My reccomendation is to use fresh herbs whenever possible because it really does makes a world of difference in taste! Best part of this recipe is you can adjust the seasonings to suit your tastes. Today I used this as a marinade for, "Rosemary Ranch Chicken Kabobs," also from this website. I also plan on using this recipe again for salads in the near future.
This dressing is that unobtainable "restaurant dressing" that until now, I've not been able to purchase in grocery stores. It's just so creamy. The key for me with this recipe was *no buttermilk* - that's the common taste of store-bought dressings. This recipe has changed my life and the frequency with which I eat salads at home.
So easy & very tasty!
Great recipe! I add a little milk and concentrated lemon juice to get a buttermilk ranch dressing flavor and to thin out a little. It pours much better with a little more liquid added.
We love this dressing! I keep all the herbs & spices mixed together in a jar, when it comes time to make it I just add the spices to the mayo, buttermilk, & sour cream. Usually 2 1/2 -3 tsp depending on how strong of a flavor we want. Either way...its great!
I found this to be a great recipe, however, it is more the consistency of a dip. I just added a touch of milk to thin it out to the consistency I wanted for dressing. I do think at least some milk should be added, even if you want to have it as a dip, as the milk made a BIG difference in the taste...it was the finishing touch! Loved it! Thanks for sharing!
VERY Good. My standard is "O'Charley's" Ranch dressing, and this comes pretty close. ( I did substitute the sour cream with buttermilk). Certainly less expensive! Will now make my own ranch dressing!!
Wonderful recipe!!! I didn't have the chives or the dill so I just left them out. Also, I like a lot of spice so I doubled all of the other spices. Don't need to buy the little packets again!
Just served this without waiting the 30 mins. as I had two hungry toddlers. This went off perfectly, they love it :) Thank you!
This was okay. Actually - this makes a great party dip, but this is NOT Ranch dressing in the truest sense. I would not put it on a salad. Sorry - I will not be having this recipe again.
Excellent recipe! I subbed buttermilk for the sour cream and did have to add a bit extra to get a consistency I liked. I didn't have chives so instead used green onions and as per another reviewer's suggestion, I added about 1/4 tsp of olive oil to make it a little smoother. We've also taken to adding a couple tsps of fresh Parmesan.
mmmmmmm
I rated this yesterday as 2 star...but today after the flavors had a chance to blend, it is so good! 30min is not enough. make the night before or early in the day if you have a chance. I used lowfat mayo and skim milk. My son said it was better than storebought.
I make a healthier version with 1 cup non-fat yogurt and 2 tbs mayo, and I replace the onion powder with fresh grated onion (which prevents it from tasting yogurty). Any time I make this dressing, I end up stuffing myself with so much of it on top of raw veggies that I end up losing a pound or two from not being able to consume much else -- it's that good.
Wow! No need to buy ranch dressing ever again! I didn't have dried chives so I just used some fresh ones. Other than that, I followed the recipe as close as I could! It was delish! Thanks Dawnia!
instead of using sourcream, i used plain greek yogurt. i also used a little milk to thin it out. dried parsley, oregeno, dried garlic, and cayenne pepper. salt and pepper to taste. i ended up eating the rest of it with raw veggies...yummy!
I used this recipe as a place to start. I used yogurt instead of sour cream and put in dill and Italian spices. My friend has raved about it ever since. This will become a staple in our household.
I really liked this recipe. I made it out of desperation when I found I didn't have any bottled dressing but ended up liking it so much that I still haven't bought another bottle of dressing.
This is great. I used 1/2 cup buttermilk, 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream. The only other change I made was to add a little more garlic powder. Good stuff, and I'll be making this every time I need ranch dressing.
Living in England I found my self "stocking up" on Hidden Valley packages when coming home on Holiday. Never again. This recipe is Fab. A bit thick for my liking but a little milk did the trick. My family loved it and it was soon gone. Goes great with cold Salmon and cucumber
a really good ranch recipe. I did use buttermilk instead of sour cream, and I found it to be a tad blander than I had hoped, so I added more of all of the spices, especially the garlic powder. I used light mayo, which gave it a sweeter flavor, but it still turned out rather well. I used this on the Anniversary Chicken recipe on this site. Out of this world! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a keeper! The seasonings are just the right proportions, no overpowering garlic flavor. I used the suggestion to mix 1/2 cup each of mayo, sour cream and buttermilk.
This tasted EXACTLY like the bottled ranches, which I hate.
My husband said this tasted like restaurant dressing. I used fresh chives and dill, and threw in some fresh rosemary too. Subbed FF mayo for half the mayonnaise and light sour cream. I added milk till it was the right consistency for us. I think this will become a versatile recipe for us--I have no desire to buy commercial dressing again!
This makes the best ranch dressing I have ever made. I always use plain yogurt in the place of the mayonnaise and sour cream. Excellent flavor. I don't like store bought ranch, but I love this one.
Just what I was looking for! All 3 of my kids gave it "thumbs up". So good. I did change a few things according to other reviewers. Doubled the recipe and used 1 cup light Mayo, 1 cup buttermilk and 1 cup sour cream. Added more garlic powder than 1/2 tsp, probably a full teaspoon. Used minced onion instead of chives and left out the dill weed. Used my hand blender to mix. If I would have known it was this easy I would have been making it long before now!
EXCELLENT! EASY! Super Thick (which I like a lot)! Made for a dinner party, and everyone loved it. Will be making for this weekend's picnic party for a dip.
I have a hard time with reviews that include people who change the recipe then complain about the outcome. They're really just complaining about their own recipe. This was simple and awesome. Follow the recipe and it works great. If you change it up and it sucks, then don't complain.
Thanks DAWNIA for this recipe! I never knew it was so easy to make ranch, and all with stuff I always keep in my kitchen! I made wedge salads for lunch, and it was a hit. Better than any I have ever bought, I will say. I made this recipe to the exact way written the first time and added a little more chives and dill to my taste the second. I know TAST IS SUBJECTIVE, SO I SAY TRY THIS ONE, it worked great for a group of picky eaters.
This is a good recipe. Next time I will use half of the dill and increase the garlic and onion. I also thinned it with a little milk.
This was very good and super easy to make. I will not be buying ranch dressing again.
I, like many, have been raised on Ranch salad dressing. My mother used to buy the bottles of Ranch when I was in school, and at some point she started making the stuff out of the packets sold at the grocery stores. I, too, have been buying the packets, and making my own salad dressing for years. I thought it was getting old, and not to mention expensive (those packets or jars add up). So, I thought I would look around for a Ranch mix, and I came across this recipe. This is a good version of Hidden Valley Ranch. It is a little bit on the milder side, so I do recommend using 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream, and 1/2 cup of buttermilk (or you can substitute as an alternative 1/2 Tablespoon of white vinegar or lemon in bottom of 1/2 cup and fill milk to the top of container, and wait 5 minutes like I did). Also, I tweaked it a little by adding another 1/8 tsp of herbs, salt and pepper. I strongly suggest this recipe, because you can do so much with it. Also, it gets better over time!
This dressing is delicious! I'm lactose intolerant, so I used 1/2 tsp. lemon juice and enough soy milk to make 1/2 cup instead of the sour cream or buttermilk, and it turned out great! Thanks!
This was the best dressing ever. The only thing I did different was add 1/2 tsp garlic powder. It was a mistake but it was really great. I won't ever by ranch dressing again!
Dawnia....Job well done GIRLFRIEND! This recipe is naturally delicious TY!!!!
Because I have a son who will only eat Hidden Valley dressing, I have been trying many recipes for homemade. I made this yesterday, with the changes posted by one reviewer, using 1/2c buttermilk, 1/2 mayo and 1/2c sour cream and increasing garlic to 1/2 tsp and my son said "pretty good" which means great! Probably even better today, I'll let you all know. Guess what!! better when it sets!Imagine! And for a southwest kick, add 1/2C spicy salsa for a nice change.
This is a quick and simple recipe with ingredients you normally have in the kitchen. I use it just the way posted for dips and then out some with milk, buttermilk for a pourable dressing. Try it!
I love this recipe and it is definitely much better than bottled, which is full of junk. I add 1/4-1/2 cup (depends on how runny you like it) of buttermilk substitute (1Tbsp. vinegar or lemon juice per 1 C. milk and let stand 5 minutes before incorporating into recipe) and let it refrigerate overnight. So yummy on salad and for dipping veggies.
We tried this recipe and it is awsome. We will never buy ranch out of a bottle again. We did change it a little We added a 1/2 cup of buttermilk,2 slivers of fresh garlic,4 green onion.Once you've had this you will never go back to bottled ranch again.
i've been trying ranch dressing recipies for twenty plus years, i don't think it gets any better than this.simple to make but certainly not simple on taste.it is an excellent base for a cook's imagination
I've been making this for 9 years and it's by far my favorite ranch dressing. After trying this, I've never been able to eat the store bought stuff without cringing. Everyone loves it. It's incredible and what ranch dressing is supposed to be.
I will never buy bottled dressing again! This was so simple to put together and tasted fresh.
I made buffalo pulled chicken sandwiches for dinner one night and was looking for a ranch dressing that came as close as possible to the Hidden Valley Ranch packets that you mix up at home to serve with them. This one is almost spot-on! The whole family agreed that there is a little too much onion with the chives and the onion powder both, so I'll cut back on that next time. Also, it was a little too salty, which really surprised me with only 1/8 tsp of salt in the recipe. I really think the added salt could be left out and whatever salt is in the mayonnaise will be enough. I wanted a little bit thinner dressing, so I substituted buttermilk instead of the sour cream and was very pleased with the results. I highly recommend using buttermilk instead of sour cream if you're using this as a salad dressing. It makes flavor fantastic and consistency perfect.
Wow.....I was very skeptical about this..it was so good......the only change I made was to thin it w/about 2 tbs of milk. Never thought I could make ranch dressing that would rival Hidden Valley. (and I had all the ingredients in my cabinet!) this was great!!!
I make a large batch of this and it keeps well in the fridge for a month. This is very good. Store bought salad dressings usually have additives so finding an easy, delicious and healthy recipe is very important to me.
Easy, delicious and MSG free!! THANK YOU SO MUCH for this recipe!!
Amazing. I downscaled the mayo a bit, it results in this amazing dip! Right now I'm happily dipping carrots in it, it's hard to stop eating this!!! Will maybe add some buttermilk soon to have it as a dressing.
