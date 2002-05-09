Honey Mustard Dressing II

A very old but good recipe. Use as a dip or salad dressing. If you like, you can use lime juice instead of lemon juice.

By Mary Ann Benzon

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 tablespoons
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, honey, and lemon juice. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 162.8mg. Full Nutrition
