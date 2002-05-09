Honey Mustard Dressing II
A very old but good recipe. Use as a dip or salad dressing. If you like, you can use lime juice instead of lemon juice.
This was very a very good (and simple!) dressing to make. The only thing I did differently was to use honey dijon stone ground mustard. I have also previously tried the dressing with the regualar mustard, but my family and I prefer the dijon. Thanks!Read More
I hate to be the voice of dissent in such an overwhelming chorus of praise, but I really didn't care for this dressing - I found the flavour of the mayonnaise to be VERY overpowering. I was able to salvage it with a few additions, and my husband, none the wiser about its original form, thought it quite pleasant - hence, the 3 stars. I'm terribly sorry; I had such high hopes for this recipe.Read More
This was very a very good (and simple!) dressing to make. The only thing I did differently was to use honey dijon stone ground mustard. I have also previously tried the dressing with the regualar mustard, but my family and I prefer the dijon. Thanks!
I told my husband I had been experimenting with new salad dressing recipes. I made a new honey mustard dressing. He warned me he was not a "honey mustard" kind of guy. I served it on a main dish salad with lettuce greens, chopped bell pepper, carrot, celery, and sauteed turkey breast, all topped with toasted almonds. It was fantastic. After he licked the bowl, I asked him how he liked the honey mustard dressing. He asked, "That was honey mustard?" He loved it. This incredibly easy recipe will be a staple in our house. I used dijon mustard and low fat mayo from Trader Joes.
I have looked all over for a recipe that tastes like the honey mustard in restaurants. This is it! I thoroughly enjoy it as a salad dressing and as a dipping sauce for chicken.
A keeper for the Recipe hall of fame! I served this with baby spinach, red onion, chopped boiled eggs and real bacon bits and it was a shame I didn't double the recipe... great recipe! Thanks!
I am not a fan of Honey Mustard dressing, but I even liked this recipe. It is perfect for dipping chicken fingers. I did decrease the mayo a little because I do not care for dressings with a strong mayo taste.
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. Just like Lonestar Restaurant makes....great for chicken and fries, YUMMY!! Thanks for sharing Mary Ann!!
I can't believe 4 simple ingredients created something so wonderful. This is the best honey mustard. I like it better than Denny's and that use to be my favorite. Thank you for sharing the 4 simple ingredients with us.
Absolutely first rate. I used low fat mayo and it was still wonderful!
Made this New Year's Day for Beef/Chicken Fondue dinner...it is WONDERFUL! Much like Wendy's for Chicken BLT salad. We quadrupled the dressing, put it on salad and used it as a dip for fondue. Didn't change a thing...it's a keeper and everyone, even our picky eater, loved it! It will now become our favorite over homemade Ranch, which has been our standard for the past couple years.
Love this dressing. Honey mustard is my favorite salad dressing, and this is better than any from the store. We're doing the low-carb thing right now, so I subbed splenda for the honey and upped the lemon juice a bit and I can't tell the difference from the original recipe. Yay, Splenda!
Awesome dressing! The only change I made was to sub 1/2 tsp. white vinegar for the lemon juice (didn't have lemons). This is excellent! and I usually do not care for honey mustard dressing but made it for a spinach salad because my husband does.
It's Stone Crab Claw season in SW Florida and we are really taking advantage of it! These delights demand a classic honey mustard dipping sauce and I was in the mood to try something different than what I usually make, "Honey Mustard Sauce," also from this site. This recipe, "Honey Mustard Dressing II," calls for yellow mustard rather than the Dijon in the other recipe, and this recipe calls for a little lemon juice, where the other does not. I loved this! It's neither too sweet, mustard-y nor mayonnaise-y. Just perfect. Hubs, however, wasn't quite as enthusiastic. He said this wasn't bad, but he prefers the other. In the final analysis, both are very good.
Simple, easy, and delicious! what more can you ask for! My kids loved it. I had to double the recipes to have enough sauce for everyone (There are 7 people in the family). I was out of lemon juice and I reduced the honey just a tad, it was still fabulous. Thanks for the great recipe!
An absolute favorite in my house .... I make this all the time! Dijon mustard is a MUST in this recipe. Thank you for posting this recipe.
DELICIOUS!!!! I used nonfat greek plain yogurt and did have to add more honey because it was too tart. Turned out great though...my husband couldn't tell it wasn't store bought until I told him and then he was SUPER impressed. I will definitely use this as my go-to. I made this to accompany the Alice Springs Chicken recipe from this website.
Perfect! I almost drown my pieces of grilled chicken in it! I make it so often that I don't measure anything out any longer and it turns out amazing everytime!!!
Nice to find a super quick honey mustard dressing. I don't think I will be spending a bunch of money on the bottle stuff anymore. I did use FF yogurt instead of Mayo cause I had some on hand that needed to be used up. I also used Djon mustard, added a dash of black pepper and dried parsely just for color. It was great, I think the orginial would be just as good, but sticking with the yogurt just to make it healthier since no one thought it tasted bad. TY Mary!
Loved this. I did use light mayo & dijon mustard, but it was delish! I am excited to try this using plain nonfat yogurt as well. Thanks for a simple, tasty recipe. We'll definitely be using this often.
We love this recipe! My husband thinks it tastes even better if you use ranch dressing instead of the mayonnaise.
I used this with some Sunchip crusted chicken bites at a cookout. I loved it and it went in a flash when I put it out. I was asked to make more but I didn't have time so next time I will make A LOT:)
Perfect dressing! Be sure not to eye ingredients, if you are a little off on one thing it tastes funny - but measure exactly and it is wonderful! Try this on a fried chicken salad with mushrooms, cheese, and avocado - nothing better than that :)
Excellent, easy recipe! Was looking for something good and quick and this was it. I was out of regular mustard so I used dijon instead. A definite keeper- VERY tasty!
I'm sorry, I didn't care for this. I'm not a honey mustard aficionado, but this just didn't taste very good. I thought it was way too mayonaisey and I'm in love with mayo. I have made many better recipes than this for honey mustard.
yum AND simple
YUM! This was lovely. I made it as is and loves every bite. I will try this with different mustards to see what I can get from it!
I don't like this honey mustard as a dipping sauce but it makes an amazing sandwich dressing! Get some toasted wheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, salt and pepper...drizzle this honey mustard over it...AMAZING! Thanks for sharing!
Very good!! Made as written.
Excellent recipe! If it's a bit too tangy for you, just skip the lemon juice.
Love it when I find good recipes with ingredients of have on hand!
I'd give this six stars if I could! It's sooooo easy, and really does taste like the honey mustard in restaurants! I prepared it exactly as described in the recipe, didn't make any changes.
i just made this and i swear i would eat it on its own its so good and super easy!!Loves it!!
Simple and tasty. Anything the kids love gets 5 stars. The lemon juice gives a zing. Will try with yogurt as suggested in another recipe. Could be spiced up and altered in many ways, good base. Thanks for the recipe.
tastes just like a restaurant honey mustard! love love love it!
Made this yesterday and was very pleased, even though I added a tad more mayo and honey. Delicious!!! Thank you for sharing. Tastes like the one at Chili's.
I don't like sweet and sour (but I wish I did) so I made the recipe exactly as submitted for others. Not your traditional dressing for raw veggies, but the 5 adults and 2 kids thought this was great. The whole recipe would have been gone if there had been 2 or 3 more adults. My family thanks you Mary!
This is the honey mustard i've been looking for, it's perfect! Thanks!
SO easy and very good! Won't buy store bought again! Used light mayo...just as good!
this sauce is awesome! I have used it for salad, and as a spread on sandwiches (very good!).. but I usually make it to go with the 'Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings' recipe n this site .. I make the buffalo sauce and dredge the wings in that, Leave a few un-sauced for the kids, just deep-fried, and on the side I make this sauce for them... the sauce (and wings) are gobbled up instantly... also very good with fries topped with cheese, fresh cooked bacon chunks, and green onion! just drizzle it on or do the dipping thing....
I was making chicken tenders and wanted something besides ketchup for dipping. Whipped this up real quick and we loved it! Very yummy and super easy. I will never by bottled honey mustard again! Thanks!!
I have been looking for a good homemade salad dressing recipe forever. When I saw this one had so many rave reviews, I decided to give this one a try. I am so glad I did. It is exactly the recipe I've been looking for. I used Miracle Whip instead of mayonnaise, but other than that, I made it exactly as directed. It is the perfect balance of sweet creaminess and tangy zip!
Hello, where have u been all my life!?
simple, delicious
Yummy; 10 stars; loved it
This recipe is great. We lived in Switzerland for over 2 years and I could not buy Honey Mustard salad dressing in the store. This recipe was used at least once a week. Thanks to the person who put this recipe on this site. It was a blessing to our family.
This is a great starting off point but I felt like there was something missing. I added a bit of cajun seasoning, paprika, and onion powder... gave it that "something extra" that was missing!! Used light mayo and tasted delicious...next time I'll use yogurt and see how that goes!
This has become my favorite salad dressing! It's very easy to make and I always have the ingredients. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Tried this dressing last night and it was absolutely fabulous. Because we are all watching our weight at our house, I used low-cal, low-fat mayo and the recipe held up like a champ. I'll be serving it again this weekend at a dinner party for 8. Thanks for this one!
This recipe is delicious! I've been eating salad everyday since I found it because it's just that good.
Truly Yummy. And so easy. I have used it on steaks too. Just plain YUMMY! It's a keeper!!
Finger licking good. I used grey poupon instead of just plain mustard added a great flavor.
Probably the best honey mustard I have ever tasted!!! I used low fat mayo and spicy brown mustard...the measurements for all four ingredients were spot on. Perfect...couldnt be any better...just delicious...Served on top of salad last night with sliced leftover grilled London Broil. Excellent and Thanks!
Easy, Cheap, Delish......Perfect!
Very delicious. Made it to go with chicken and it was perfect.
Love it!! Would love to try with dijon mustard next time.
This is a very tasty and quick receipe. I don't have children at home but going by my grandchildren its not a dressing they would prefer.
Holy moley...good stuff!! Wonderful on a salad, and divine on a ham sandwich. This is one of those dressings one wants to try on everything. Try it, you'll like it.
Very nice, I used yogurt instead of mayo, added a bit more lemon and some dill.
This is one of the best honey mustard sauces I've had.
Good simple recipe, I did use honey dijon mustard and instead of lemon juice I used apple cider vinegar which seemed to work pretty well.
YUM-O!!! I used lime juice because I was out of lemons... super yummy. I also added a dash of cayenne pepper.
Easy, good, quick...perfect.
Ok, this seriously took me a minute to prepare, and was SOOOO good on our tossed salads! Even my kids, who normally only do ranch, loved it!
Perfect dip for my crispy fried chicken "balls" - tenders cut into 3 or 4 pieces coated in egg wash and seasoned flour. I used dijon mustard. Really tasty.
When I tasted this dressing after making it, it tasted too tangy. I had made a double batch and only used 1 and a half tablespoons of dijon mustard. We served it with a coleslaw type salad (capsicum, carrot, spinach, shallots, red cabbage and wombok cabbage shredded finely). Well, it was an amazing dressing for the salad. Perfectly easy to prepare and the taste was perfect when eaten with the salad. I used home made mayo (Whole Egg Mayonnaise recipe from All Recipes) as we are trying to be careful about chemicals and preservatives in processed foods these days.
Perfect dipping sauce! Used Dijon mustard. After tasting sauce, I added 3/4 t. olive oil, 1/2 t. white wine vinegar, 1 T water, and salt & pepper to make dressing. Delicious!!!
This was very easy-- I already had all of the ingredients; I used fresh lime juice because I didn't have lemon. Next time I'll use less mayo. (to me it was too mayonnaise-y.) This dressing tasted great on salad with some grapes and mushrooms!
Was perfect!!! Thanks so much!
My family and I love this. It goes great with so many salads. I love the simplicity of it. Thank you!
pretty good, it wasn't the greatest but it was good
This is so terrific! I have been searching in stores for the perfect "restaraunt-style" Honey Mustard dressing recipe to no avail--but this dressing is exactly what I've been after. :o) I played around with it a bit and found that using fat free mayo is just as yummy! Thanks for sharing!
sweet and delicious with the auspicious taste of lemon and lacking the potent taste of mustard.
This dressing was really good, I did add just a bit more of mustard for a little more zing.
This Honey Mustard Dressing ony requires 4 ingredients and is absolutely delicious. I made a spinach salad, added some chicken breast and this dressing, and can honestly say I went back for seconds.
Perfect! Didn't change a thing; except doubled suggested serving, added a pinch of salt and let dressing sit overnight in the fridge as I planned to make this a dressing for my Apple Carrot Salad. The dressing really turned our normally-bland-taste veggie salad consists of 3 shredded carrots, a shredded apple, a sliced red tomato, a sliced onion, a diced hard boiled egg and some raisins into heaven! I also added some freshly-cracked black pepper to give an extra kick… My husband (a salad critic) loved it so much and we are enjoying this as vitamin-packed super-healthy breakfast and lunch today!! THANK YOU SO MUCH, MARY ANN...FOR BRINGING SO MUCH JOY TO US :))
I make a honey mustard chicken salad using store-bought, low-fat honey mustard dressing. I couldn't find any, so I decided to make my own. I used this recipe, but substituted plain yogurt for the mayonnaise. It was fantastic! The best part is the yogurt I bought was nonfat (I didn't realize that when I bought it) and it still tasted better than any bottled dressing I've ever used. I think I'll start making my own dressing for all my salads from now on.
Really good dressing. Used Dijon mustard.
This was a simple & great honey mustard dressing. My modifications: DIJON mustard makes all the difference, also for a thinner dressing, I substituted half of the mayo for a few tablespoons of olive oil!
Perfect! Could not be any easier!
I made this as a dip for homemade pretzels. So easy, and so delicious...just like the honey mustard you get at a restaurant. The only change I made was to add a tiny pinch of cayenne pepper at the end.
This is perfect for a dipping sauce as well! It's definitely a keeper!
FINALLY! My kids are honey mustard experts and very particular about the kind they like. When I put this on the table for dinner they flipped out! This is IT! Where did you get this! Said "I made it that's where!" :) The family loves this so much I have to make in large batches. I increased the servings till it filled a ketchup bottle we finished up. We used spicy brown mustard and it is hands down the favored variety.
Delicious! I served with Alice Chicken from this site and it was perfect. Thanks so much for posting such a yummy recipe.
Great recipe! Very easy... i made mine super low calorie by using fat free mayo and by adding extra mustard, 2 T. fat free miracle whip, and a little bit of pepper. that reduced it to about 30 cals per 2 Tbls. and it still tastes great! thanks!!!
Wow! It IS amazing how four basic pantry staples can taste SOOOO good together!!! Both my hubs and I LOVED this yummy dressing. I must admit, I like the honey mustard sauce from the Aussie chicken recipe on this site a teeny bit better, but even so, I prefer Mary Ann's recipe because it calls for little sugar (the other uses high fructose corn syrup to sweeten) and tastes *almost* the same. The biggest advantage this has is that I feel less guilt when eating it lol! My only suggestion is to add fresh cracked black pepper to taste. I felt this was missing a "little something," and adding pepper was my answer. :) I can't WAIT to try this as a dipping sauce for chicken tenders! Thanks for sharing your easy, AWESOME recipe, Mary Ann! :-)
Delicious and easy! I don't buy bottled dressing anymore and this recipe fit the bill! Thanks for an awesome recipe!
YUCK!!!!!!!!!!!
Thanks for the recipe. The proportions are helpful. However, for a more sophisticated taste, this recipe should be submitted again substituting dijon mustard for prepared mustard! The blend of honey and dijon has a more complex flavor than the yellow stuff. Even if you don't normally use dijon it is great in the dressing.
I made this with light mayo and dijon mustard... it was very tasty and really great as a chicken salad rolled up in romaine lettuce. Thanks for sharing.
I'm SO EXCITED! I love the honey mustard from Wendys and this tastes JUST like it! Thanks so much for submitting this!!!!!!!
Really good and tangy.
I used this as a marinade for grilled chicken, and reserved some to use as a dipping sauce. It was pretty good as a dipping sauce, but I think it would have been best over a spinach salad. I used dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard.
Perfect proportions of honey to mustard in this one. Delish! Thanks for another great recipe Mary Ann.
This is a great recipe. If only people knew how simple it was to make your own dressings, no one would ever buy bottled again. Also, I want to say this is a great site for recipes, I have looked at it many times before, but just registered today. Thanks.
It was simple to make and very good !!!
Dijon, schmijon, use Creole brown mustard or plain ol' cheap yellow. I loathed yellow mustard all my life til I learned how great it can be in dressings like this.
Tried it with the mayo and the plain non-fat yogurt.
Fab & so easy! I doubled the recipe, added some rosemary (1 tsp) and then poured it over chicken & quartered sweet potatos and onions in the crockpot - delish!
I've been experimenting with some dressings (my boyfriend tastes them) and... WOW! my boyfriend became crazy with this recipe! he almost wanted to eat this pure , "this is the best you have made " he said .
