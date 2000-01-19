Taffy Apple Salad III

The whipped topping, apples and nuts make this easy apple salad both creamy and crunchy.

Recipe by Tom

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain Pineapple juice into medium saucepan. Combine pineapple chunks and marshmallows into bowl and refrigerate.

  • Add vinegar, sugar, egg and flour to pineapple juice; mix well. Cook over medium heat until thick. Remove from heat and refrigerate until chilled.

  • Combine juice mixture with pineapple and marshmallows. Add apples, peanuts and whipped topping. Mix well and chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 37.8mg. Full Nutrition
