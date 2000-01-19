Taffy Apple Salad III
The whipped topping, apples and nuts make this easy apple salad both creamy and crunchy.
The whipped topping, apples and nuts make this easy apple salad both creamy and crunchy.
Loved this stuff! Made it twice and it was better the second time around with the addition of an extra cup of marshmallows. Will be making this for the next carry-in at work.Read More
This salad was too rich for our family. Even though I used "Lite Cool Whip" and pineapple in it's natural juice--we (myself, my hubby, and my 5 & 6 year old grandaughters) found we could only eat very small servings. If I make it gain, I will try halfing the recipe.Read More
Loved this stuff! Made it twice and it was better the second time around with the addition of an extra cup of marshmallows. Will be making this for the next carry-in at work.
I am elected by my family and friends to make this for every holiday or special event. They just love it. Warning, be careful not to add too much cool whip. but other then that it's great!
Recipe is delicious! It does make more than 7 servings though. I doubled it and ended up with 2 large bowls and then some.
Very good, all it was missing was the carmel! When mixing all the ingediants add carmel, like the kind that you buy in a bottle. squeeze some in and mix it in, then drizzle some on top, not only does it improve the aperance but it adds to the favor and makes it perfict!!!! my husband cant gett enough of it!
I couldn't find raw spanish peanuts anywhere! I used dry roasted peanuts that I already had. They were not salted. This salad is so yummy. Can't quit eating it. UPDATE: I just made this salad with the raw spanish peanuts and I DO NOT like it! The raw nuts have a weird taste that I don't care for. I wish I had tasted before adding to the salad. :-( I liked it much better with dry roasted peanuts. Just my preference.
I made the mistake of upping the servings on this dish and ended up with WAY too much. The dish as is serves WAY more than it says it does. The taste is fantastic but I found it helpful to slowly mix in the whipped cream instead of adding all of it at once. It ended up being way too soupy and I had to add more apples and marshmallows to salvage it.
I doubled this recipe for a family reunion and it turned out great! The only problem I had was finding Spanish peanuts without the red skin. I ended up spending some time and removing some of it before I added it to the dish. This is a delicous recipe! Perfect for summer!
The problem would be with the whipped topping. It was underestimated how the consistency of the whipped topping would change with times being stirred or out of refrigeration during serving, and even simply as it set. It became a bit more slurry then I would have liked, so I'd suggest using 2/3 of the container, if not less. Also the Spanish peanuts have a bit of an overwhelming taste; using unsalted peanuts was a much better addition. Lastly, rather using two apples of the same, I used a red and yellow apple. They added a bit more to the taste pallet (and color ;D). However, me and my family really enjoyed this recipe. After first tasting this at my local grocery store I saught out to make it: this was nearly it and didn't last long at my house! ;) Notes: Don't be timid about how long one should/can heat the vinegar, sugar, egg, flour, and pineapple juice mix ( yes wait for it to thicken on the stove but ) remember once chilled it thickens more. Cut the pineapple chuncks smaller; that way they spread out better for serving.
This salad was too rich for our family. Even though I used "Lite Cool Whip" and pineapple in it's natural juice--we (myself, my hubby, and my 5 & 6 year old grandaughters) found we could only eat very small servings. If I make it gain, I will try halfing the recipe.
YUM! YUM! YUM! I'm so addicted to this stuff that I can't STOP making it. Seriously, it's becoming a problem...
This is the best Taffy Apple Salad I've ever tasted. Very very yummy! I've made it 3 times and I'm asked for it at every family gathering now!!! THANKS FOR SHARING!! I did use apple cider vinegar like other users suggested....tastes better.
Exactly how I remember this salad. I used Fuji apples and raw spanish peanuts. Everyone loved this salad at the 4th of July party.
This was very tasty and well received by children who don't like apples or pineapples. The adults liked it too. The only problem I had was finding raw Spanish peanuts - I just used salted peanuts and it was just fine. I also used one green and one red apple per my children's request. Making it again shortly for an office gathering.
I was not impressed with this recipe. It was only O.K.
So good.
Love this salad, I make it at least once a month
I have used this recipe many times and I have had the best results with comments on how good the salad was when made with Honey Roasted Peanuts. When I first started making this recipe I have changed the nuts from regular peanuts, to dry roasted peanuts, to spanish peanuts but if you make quite a bit and it sits overnight, a lot of times the peanuts will swell and get mealy, but when I have used the recipe with Honey Roasted Peanuts, the salad doesn't stay around for another day, it gets devoured that day.
Cut the sugar in half. Use several different varieties of apples, not just red. I dont peel the apples, but dice them with the peels on. Raw spanish peanuts? Never heard of them. Just use the regular ones. Delish!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections