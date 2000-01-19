Taffy Apple Salad III

The problem would be with the whipped topping. It was underestimated how the consistency of the whipped topping would change with times being stirred or out of refrigeration during serving, and even simply as it set. It became a bit more slurry then I would have liked, so I'd suggest using 2/3 of the container, if not less. Also the Spanish peanuts have a bit of an overwhelming taste; using unsalted peanuts was a much better addition. Lastly, rather using two apples of the same, I used a red and yellow apple. They added a bit more to the taste pallet (and color ;D). However, me and my family really enjoyed this recipe. After first tasting this at my local grocery store I saught out to make it: this was nearly it and didn't last long at my house! ;) Notes: Don't be timid about how long one should/can heat the vinegar, sugar, egg, flour, and pineapple juice mix ( yes wait for it to thicken on the stove but ) remember once chilled it thickens more. Cut the pineapple chuncks smaller; that way they spread out better for serving.