Creamy Fruit Salad II

This is an easy dish to whip up for a pot luck. For variation, add whatever fruit is in season.

Recipe by Cynthia R

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the cream cheese and condensed milk; blend until smooth.

  • Drain the juice from 1 can of the fruit cocktail and add to cream cheese mixture. Add the other can with all its juice and any other fruit at this time. Mix with a large spoon.

  • Add extra condensed milk to sweeten if desired. Cover with saran wrap and chill. Mix well and serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 44.7g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 203.3mg. Full Nutrition
