Creamy Fruit Salad II
This is an easy dish to whip up for a pot luck. For variation, add whatever fruit is in season.
I made this recipe for our christmas dinner. It was a big hit. We all enjoyed it. My only critique to the recipe is to not only make sure the cream cheese is softened, but you probably want to beat it smooth with an electric mixer. It was very, very hard to stir is smooth by hand.Read More
I made this just the way the recipie said and it came out very runny. I seemed to have no form at all. I had made it for a potluck at work and everyone seemed to like it I just felt bad because it was very messy to eat. I don't think I'll make this again.Read More
I've made this fruit salad many times... it's quick, easy, and tasty. The first time I made this I used 2 packages cream cheese and one entire can of condensed milk... it lacked the right amount of sweetnesss, so I added another 1/2 can. Since the, I use only 1 package cream cheese, 1 can condensed milk, and about 1/2 cup of the reserved liquid from the fruit coctail. Just the right amount of sweetness! Not too thick and not too runny. I don't use bananas. Haven't used any additional maraschino cherries, but would recommend adding a can of mandarin oranges (drained) and about 2/3 cup shredded coconut. Typically, I use a bulk sized can of fruit coctail (buy at Costco or Smart&Final - you get more for your buck), so I make a lot at once and frigerate the leftovers for dessert the next day or two. Delicious. Enjoy!
This recipe tasted very good, but after it's refrigerated awhile, gets a funny taste. I don't know if it's because of the cream cheese or the condensed milk. Just make sure there are no leftovers!
This recipe is so yummy. It is easy to make, and goes great with any meal.
WOW - This was a HUGE hit! So simple to make and it's always the first dish gone!
This was a great summer desert. I used low fat cream cheese and nonfat condensed milk. No fruit cocktail, just one can of pinapple with juice and LOTS of fresh fruit. Everyone enjoyed it! Will make again.
I found this easily prepared and quite tasty. A big hit with all who try it. I tend to use less of the reserved juice to keep it from being a bit runny. A-1
Noooooo!!!!! I made this for my family and I couldnt stop eating it. Easy and fabulous.
We recently took this fruit salad to a potluck lunch and it was a huge hit! It is not only delicious and refreshing, but very easy and fast to prepare.
This was so good and was a big hit at a recent pitch-in. We couldn't decide if it was a salad or dessert! I have one note, however. On the recipe it says to drain 1 can of fruit cocktail and add to mixture. It should say to discard the juice and add the fruit to the mixture.
I have to admit, I made several changes to this recipe. First, I used only one 8oz. block of cream cheese and 1/2 can sweetened cond. milk. I added the juice of one whole lime and about 1/4 cup of honey. This made about a cup and a half of sauce. I used only fresh fruits: 3 peaches, 3 nectarines, 2 cups grapes and 3 bananas. I think some berries would have been really good too in this.
Very tasty! I used 8oz whipped cream cheese with about 1/2 can of cond. milk. Fresh pineapple, apple, mandarin oranges, fresh strawberries & grapes. I saved some of it to use as a fruit dip. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for thanksgiving and my family loved it so they requested it again for Christmas! The first time I made it I used all of the juice from one can of fruit cocktail and it was pretty runny so the next time I added it in until it was the right consistency. Will definitely be a family favorite for years to come.
This is great if and only if you like soup like fruit salad...because it literally had the consistency of soup!!!!
I read the reviews before making this, so I left out the syrup from the fruit cocktail. The consistency was still a bit runny, but it was just way too rich!! I'm going to throw the whole bowl away because no one in my family liked it. I think that the cream cheese and condensed milk mixture would make a tasty fruit dip, but just over powers for a fruit salad.
Very good, but need less cream than the recipe calls for.
Holy Cow..so superb!! I used whipped cream cheese and didn't have to add any juice from the canned fruit. This was also extremely easy to throw together at the last minute. I made it for a fund raiser for a dog rescue and it was a great hit!!!
This was a great last minute dish to prepare with items already in my pantry. It was very runny, but I just drained out some of the liquid. Great taste, though!
I made this for Thanksgiving. I didn't like this at all though some of my guests did like it so that is the only reason I'm giving this 3 stars. I followed the recipe except I drained all the fruit. It was too creamy so I ended up adding even more fruit but that didn't help. I think the cream mixture might be better as a fresh fruit dip instead.
This fruit salad was delicious! Absolutely fantastic! Mine was runny too, but I had extra fruit on hand and just kept adding and stirring, until it was no longer runny. I added two more apples and two more bananas, because that's what my family likes the best. I would've added a pint or two of blueberries, but I wasn't able to find any at the grocery store. We had blackberries, but I tested it before I added them all, and thought better of it. It just contrasted the taste too much. But it was excellent!! Thanks! My kids already love fruit, but I have a feeling this recipe will attract even the pickiest eaters!
This was ok. my mother makes something similar just can cocktail and consensed milk. It taste the same and easier. This recipe calls for too much and is really really rich.
This recipe has been in my family for over 50 years, if you add strawberries to the cream cheese and condensed milk is heavenly delish. Enjoy is delicious. P.S. DO NOT ADD kiwi, or oranges ever.. it will not very pleasant
