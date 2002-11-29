Ambrosia Fruit Salad

EASY EASY EASY. If you like maraschino cherries you can use them, if not remember there are maraschino cherries in your fruit cocktail. Also, a little juice from the maraschino cherries will color your fruit salad a festive red.
I made this salad for Thanksgiving dinner and I have to agree with other reviewers that it would be best if you cut back the amount of spices used. Also a bit more cool-whip would help it. It is good though and I would try it again!
This was based on Ambrosia but not a true Ambrosia. I am a true southern cook and never have I heard of adding cinnamon or nutmeg to Ambrosia. Check out the web and you will see you won't find those ingredients in any true Ambrosia. Now that is not to say you cannot add different fruits to Ambrosia . Ambrosia is one of the true southern dishes we have. She also added far too many marshmallows. Usually a cup and a half is what is called for but whatever suits your preference . Same with the coconut - too much again, usually 1 1/2 cups, again preference . Also most people use pecans in this dish but I have seen it made with walnuts - again preference, however since pecans are grown in the South and are a staple of the South - pecans are usually what is used in Ambrosia. One can play with Ambrosia up to a point. If in doubt about the cinnamon and nutmeg, check other Ambrosia recipes. I'm 63 years old and a Southerner and have never heard of anyone adding spices to Ambrosia. This recipe just didn't taste right, in my opinion the spices ruined the taste, one could not call this true Ambrosia . Allrecipes has other Ambrosia recipes you might want to look at.
I tried this recipe "as is" and then made it again with half the coconut and half the spices. Much better in my opinion with just half of these ingredients.
Consensus seems to be reduce/omit cinnamon & nutmeg & reduce coconut by 1/2 so I did. Also reduced Cool Whip by 1/2 and added 1/2 Sour Cream. Added fresh fruits in season: strawberries, blueberries, peaches & apple. AND, used 1/2 white mini marshmallows and 1/2 coloured mini marshmallows for a bit of colour. MMMMMMmmmmmmm !!!
This recipe reminds me of a salad my grandma made while I was growing up! I left out the cinnamon and nutmeg and added about 12 ozs. of Cool Whip and 1 3/4 cup coconut! My guests loved this easy and simple recipe!
This was great! I've never made ambrosia before, but a family friend was having a luau and requested that everyone bring a 'tropical' type dish. With pineapple and coconut this fit the bill, and it was a huge hit! I used tropical fruit salad to add to the Hawaiian theme, and it was a hit. My father was devastated that my mom and I came home without leftovers. Thank you, Kimberley, this will be going into my regular rotation!!!
This is a wonderful recipe and so easy, took it to a gathering yesterday. Everyone went back for seconds and asked for the recipe. Congratulations to Kimberly for creating such a delicious dish. Larita T.
Per other reviews, I used 1/2 the stated amounts of cinnamon, nutmeg, and coconut, and I'm really glad I did. The spices make this different than other similar desserts -- not spectactular, but something new. This is a pretty neat mix of flavors, and a good way to use up bits and pieces of leftover canned fruit!
Great Recipe, especially for a non-cook like myself! Everyone Loved it!!! Was asked to make this again for the 4th of July! My only note to this recipe is to double the amount of cool whip or cut the coconut in half. Many Thanks to Kimberley for sharing this recipe!
This recipe is very easy and very delicious! I got lots of rave reviews when I served it at my summer party! I added fresh purple grapes!
Always find it invaluable to read the comments BEFORE the preparation begins. This is a nice recipe. Decided to try this keeping comments in mind with a few tweaks. Made this for 25 people. Left out the spices. Added a few big spoonfuls of sour cream. Used the extra creamy CoolWhip but will use Mfg. Whipping cream next time, (no preservatives.) Added a dry pkg of Pistacio Pudding mix as well (light green color), cut coconut in half (a must), always use sugar free fruit in it's own juice instead of sugar water. Soaked for two or three minutes the multi-colored marshmallows in the fruit juice (from cans) prior to adding to the bowl. Speeds the softening of the marshmallows. Throw juice away. Chopped and toasted walnuts to add, just prior to serving. For presentation, toasted a bit of coconut to place in the center of serving dish and topped with a maraschino cherry in the center. Refreshing, tasty, well received. Enjoy!
I made this recipe for New Year's Eve and I made a few alterations to it considering a few other reviews I read. I left out the spices, added 2 fresh bananas, 2 fresh crunchy apples, plate of fresh grapes and 4 oz. of sour cream on top of the 8 oz. cool whip which was extra creamy, by the way. While I was doing all of this I let the marshmallows soak in the drained juices from the canned fruits so they would soften quicker (got this tip from a reviewer). I mixed everything together and refridgerated for about an hour. This dish was gone by the end of the night. Great recipe! I also ended up making punch and added all the juices (including the maraschino juice) into the punch, it was delightful. 1 2 liter Cherry 7-up, half gallon of Hawaiian punch, the fruit juices and sherbet! Happy Holidays!
I only gave this 4 out of 5 because I used this recipe as a starting point. I followed the advice of other reviewers and cut back on the coconut, cinnamon and nutmeg (great advice!). Here's what I did different - and it's the best Ambrosia Fruit Salad I've ever had! I left out the canned fruit coctail and instead added fuji apple, black grapes, bananas and extra walnuts. SO wonderful this way. I like the crisp, cool texture the apple and grapes add. It would be pretty mushy without them.
This recipe was alright. I think i would have liked it better if there was no nutmeg but maybe thats just personal preference. I wasn't a big fan of this salad the day it was made (also the day i served it, although it did have a couple hours in the fridge) but it was way better the day after and days to come. If your thinking of making this, try making it a day or two in advance. it also tends to have more flavour this way.
As per the other reviews I altered the recipe some. I kept the topping to 8 oz., cut the coconut to 1 3/4 cup, and the nutmeg to 1/2 teaspoon. Next time I will cut the coconut more. My husband liked it but thought it was a bit "granola-like"! All in all, very quick and easy and will make again!
I loved this recipe. I changed it a little bit by using about 1/2 cup sour cream along with the whipped topping. Instead of using the fruit cocktail I used canned peaches and added some apples and grapes. It turned out great after chilling overnight. I kept the walnuts separate and added them just before eating and sprinkled a little cinnamon on top. Delicious. :)
I have made this a few times. I found another recipe that didn't have nutmeg and cinnomin and had a small carton of plain yogert in also and it was alot better than this one.
Use a 16oz container of cool whip and cut out the spices or half them. The spices overpowered the fruit.
Thanks Kimberly. I had never made Ambrosia before but wanted to try it for Thanksgiving. It was a hit! I did, however, but back on the amount of cinnamon and nutmeg called for. Delicious.
This was a very simple and tasty receipe. I used multi-colored miniture marshmallows which made it very festive! I left out the walnuts since some of my guest are allergic and it was still delicious! They especially loved the maraschino cherries so don't skimp!
I made this for a potluck as a side dish, it was delicious! Everyone loved it, and I was so disappointed that I didnt have leftovers to take home!
I think the nutmeg and the cinnamon are a must. They give it that nice pumpkin pie flavor. I tried it with just a half teaspoon of each, and I ended up adding more.
This was really good! i was surprised when my family ate it all. they didn't say it's nice, but at least they didn't say it tastes bad. my mother is the only one who said it's very delicious! but i think fresh fruit makes it better.
I tried this recipe as written, but was a little disappointed. My aunt used to make ambrosia every year for Christmas, and everyone loved it! So, when I found this recipe, I was really excited to make it...slight let down :( This recipe is similar to my aunt's version, except there is no fruit cocktail, cinnamon, or nutmeg, and instead of cool whip, sour cream is used...and that is the "ULTIMATE AMBROSIA" recipe. In fact, I guess I should post it, so everyone can enjoy this awesome recipe!
I liked this recipe very much. I used only fruit cocktail, marshmallows, and cool whip, since that was what I had in the house. I also added chopped walnuts for additional texture. I didn't used cinnamon or nutmeg, since I wasn't sure I wanted that flavoring in this fruit salad.
This was definitely a hit at Thanksgiving this year! I doubled the recipe to feed 12, but that wasn't necessary -- it makes a lot of ambrosia. I did cut the spices in half, as others suggested, and cut down on the coconut, too. The spices were just right -- any more and it would have been overpowering. I thought the amout of cool whip was just fine as called for.
The reviewer "Beautiful Tragedy" had the best revision of this recipe. My modifications were, instead of can fruit cocktail I used Del Monte Fruit Salad so the fruit would be fresh like, along with an apple, banana, and fresh blueberries. I also used sour cream. With the spices I just sprinkle a little of both on top at the end to give it a pretty appearance which turned out to be just right. I love coconut but my guy doesn't so I omitted that. I made this at a pontoon party and it was gone in seconds. Everyone wanted to know who made that dish. I must say it is delicious...
Great recipe, omitted the coconut though - was too much. Go a bit easier on the nutmeg too. But otherwise very easy and very tasty! Thank you for a great recipe that I will make again and again!
I made this on Thanksgiving as an alternative to the classic fruit salad, and it was well received. I was a little skeptical about the spices, but after trying this before and after spices, I think the cinnamon and nutmeg are essential. General consensus was that the dish was good, but that it might do well to cut down on the coconut. A suggestion I'll take when I make it again for Christmas!
I really like this salad combination using the cinnamon and nutmeg spices instead of jello flavoring. I think it gives it a little more sophistication. Super easy to make and very yummy. This will be a keeper in my family. Made it for Memorial Day dinner with hot dogs etc.
Very good! Needs less coconut and more whipped topping. Next time I will use 1/2 the nutmeg and cinnamon.
Loved this recipe! Family did too. The only thing I would do different is use a little less coconut and add cinnamon on top of individual serving. Tastes best the day its made, not as good the day after
This was wonderful. I noticed a lot of the reviews thought the nutmeg and cinnamon was a little much but it just depends on your taste. If you are making it for the first time, I would suggest 1/2 tsp. of each and see how you like it. I used the full amount and no one had a problem with it. Experiment.
We had a family reunion where we had to bring potluck and I wanted to bring something geared more towards the kids since most things are for adults (potato salad, etc.); but even the adults said they liked this one. I modified it slightly, using only 1 1/4 cup coconut, more whipped cream and I placed the cherries on top for garnish.
Everyone loved this from kids to Grandpa and it was SO EASY! I have one kid who hates coconut & one who hates nuts and it was very easy to set aside portions before adding those items. Also, I used the Fat Free Topping for a lighter dish.
I love this recipe! I agree with the others about reducing the coconut. And, I used chopped pecans (I am from Georgia after all) instead of the walnuts. Everything else remained the same. I get requests for this all the time.
Good recipe that you can add or subtract what you like and it always turns out well. I like to add more mandarin oranges and some sour cream to counteract the sweetness a bit. Always a hit with the kids :) Ok, and with Grandma too!
This is one of my family's favorites. I'm always asked to bring the ambrosia, and this one is a hit.
Simply delicious! I did change a few things. I just put 1 cup of coconut flakes, added another 1/2 cup walnuts, added frozen blueberries, and just used 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I'll be making this one again!
THANKS KIM! AFTER CHECKING ALL OVER THE INTERNET, & MY 20 COOKBOOKS, THIS IS THE CLOSEST TO THE AMBROSIA'S I HAVE KNOWN AS A CHILD. HOWEVER, I LEFT OUT THE SPICE AND DOUBLED THE COOL WHIP (FOR OLD TIMES SAKE). SCRUMPDILLYICIOUS!!!!!!!
I made this for a family gathering and everyone thought it was delicious. I agreed with the readers and cut back on the spices. I only added a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon and used a tub and a half of cool whip. The spices were very subtle and gave it a different kind of flavor but it was very, very good.
I looked at the other reviews before making this recipe. I left out the spices, used a little less coconut, and added about cup of sour cream. This was sooo good. Next time however, I will not use canned fruit cocktail, but substitute a can of peaches and a can of pears diced up as even the name-brand fruit cocktail on the market today is not at all like the stuff we used to get when I was a kid; it's mostly juice now with a some measly diced fruit. I will absolutely make this again!
DON'T use the spices! They colored the salad to a light rusty brown plus all we could taste were the spices instead of all the other great ingredients.
This recipe always has the family fighting over any leftovers in the bowl. I usually have additional do-dahs in this recipe; so to stretch out the dressing I add about 1/2c. reduced fat mayonnaise. I then chop up 1 Granny Smith apple, slice 1 banana, cut back on the coconut, use BLACK chopped walnuts & colored mini marshmellows. For more of a Calypso-style salad, you can use papaya, guava, mango, & poppyseed. For those who don't like the nutmeg, try using some allspice instead (pumpkin spice).
I substituted a 15 oz can of tropical fruit salad for the regular (mushy) fruit salad AND the pineapple chunks (the tropical variety already has pineapple chunks. I also used 2C of Gingerbread Mallows (seasonal, unforutnately) + 1C regular mini-marshmallows, so it wouldn't be so sweet. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and it was such a hit for Christmas dinner, I was asked to make it again for New Year's dinner! Good thing I still have some of those Gingerbread mallows left! ;o)
Excellent recipe, so easy! I used the Creamy Cool Whip like other reviewers and also left out the spices. I made 1 1/2 batch for a luncheon and it was almost gone when I cleaned up! I will definitely make again!
I loved it I did change a few things though. I made this fruit ambrosia and added one can of m. oranges and the nuts and all of the coconut and 2 bananas and 10 oz of the cherries but I put 8 oz of sour cream and 8 oz of cool whip and added 1/3 a package of dry cherry Jello to this it tasted awesome give it a try with any flavor of dry Jello.
This was the recipe I remember from my childhood! As I have a diabetic in the house, I made a few changes. I used a combination of lite whipped topping and fat-free sour cream with the no sugar canned fruit. I tried it with a touch of the pumpkin spice and it was excellent. Thank so much!
I made this Ambrosia Fruit Salad.My family and I liked it.I used a can of fruit cocktail.I didn't have any Maraschino Cherries.I added one Banana and some Blueberries.I also added the Cinamon and Nutmeg.The only thing I did different was to add some sugar and vanilla flavoring which gave it a really good taste. Next time I will use tropical Yogurt instead of the Sour Cream.I will be making this dish again
This was excellent--I'm not a big fan of coconut, so I followed the advice of others and cut the amount in half. Also cut the spices in half. Came out perfectly with a wonderful flavor and texture. Made for Christmas Eve dinner and it was a big hit!
