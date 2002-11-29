Ambrosia Fruit Salad

This was based on Ambrosia but not a true Ambrosia. I am a true southern cook and never have I heard of adding cinnamon or nutmeg to Ambrosia. Check out the web and you will see you won't find those ingredients in any true Ambrosia. Now that is not to say you cannot add different fruits to Ambrosia . Ambrosia is one of the true southern dishes we have. She also added far too many marshmallows. Usually a cup and a half is what is called for but whatever suits your preference . Same with the coconut - too much again, usually 1 1/2 cups, again preference . Also most people use pecans in this dish but I have seen it made with walnuts - again preference, however since pecans are grown in the South and are a staple of the South - pecans are usually what is used in Ambrosia. One can play with Ambrosia up to a point. If in doubt about the cinnamon and nutmeg, check other Ambrosia recipes. I'm 63 years old and a Southerner and have never heard of anyone adding spices to Ambrosia. This recipe just didn't taste right, in my opinion the spices ruined the taste, one could not call this true Ambrosia . Allrecipes has other Ambrosia recipes you might want to look at.

