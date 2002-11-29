Ambrosia Fruit Salad

4.2
308 Ratings
  • 5 163
  • 4 93
  • 3 30
  • 2 10
  • 1 12

EASY EASY EASY. If you like maraschino cherries you can use them, if not remember there are maraschino cherries in your fruit cocktail. Also, a little juice from the maraschino cherries will color your fruit salad a festive red.

Recipe by Kimberley Teal

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the whipped topping, coconut, chopped nuts, fruit cocktail, pineapple, mandarin oranges, marshmallows, cherries, nutmeg and cinnamon. Mix together well and refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 41.3g; fat 12.4g; sodium 62.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022