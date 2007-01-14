Vegetable and Feta Latkes
There are great for a change of latke pace! Terrific for Hanukah parties when you're looking to give your friends a little extra.
Instead of zucchini I used a ton of spinach! I sprayed pam into a pan, got a nice crust on each side, and then baked at 375 for about 9 minutes (I made big latkes) They were delicious! Try the spinach, mmmm.Read More
Didn't like the flavor of the Latkes; way too much garlic for the sauce.Read More
This recipe was really great. I changed it up a bit - I added green beans, potatos, zuchini and parmesean. I baked the batch in muffin pans so the liquid from the eggs would not run. I cooked them for about 25 minutes until the tops were browning. Great!
This was was quite labor intensive (with the grating & frying) but yummy. I only used 1/4 cup of the feta as my husband sometimes doesn't like some dishes with too strong a taste. Next time though I'll use the 1/2 cup stated in the recipe. I'd also suggest trying 2 eggs instead of 3 as the mixture was pretty soft.
Actually used this batter in a waffle iron. Delicious.
These are as good as they sound, and worth the time (allow plenty since those veggies contain a lot of moisture). I added a quarter cup of matzo meal to make up for using large eggs, and added about a third of a cup of shredded onion as someone suggested. Perfect. Served them with a dollop of sour cream.
I love latkes. This one is simply mouth-watering! Even my 12 year old loves them and doesn't mind helping make them into balls (it doesn't stick to your fingers) The left overs were better than the night I made them as the feta cheese had a chance to "mingle"! Hot or cold, these are great! Of course, any recipe that makes use of zucchini is #1 in my recipe book!
Could NOT wait and had to try this the first night of Chanukkah! It was FABULOUS! Plan to make it again before the 8th night! They also stored well and reheated well the second night. The feta cheese is the perfect touch...Thank You for such a great recipe!
These were incredible! Such a healthy veggie meal and yet so satisfying. You know it's good for you when your meal has so many different colours. I didn't have any zucchini so I subbed cucumber for it but it made no difference. I also needed an extra spoonful of flour but that may be due to me being lazy with squeezing the vegetables properly. With the addition of that it held together perfectly and made just the right amount. I served it for lunch with some leftover Black Bean and Corn Salad (also from this site) and they complimented each other very nicely. I feel really healthy after this meal and I just can't wait to make it again!
Loved these! I made them for Passover dinner and they were a huge hit....even with my anti-veggie 2 year old. The parsely adds a wonderful freshness. Thanks so much for this one!
My huband said this was as good as his Grand Mother's also great the next day when you warm them in a microwave
these were absolutely dee~lish! Be sure to squeeze out as much moisture as you can. In a pinch, breadcrumbs will serve for matzo meal...just sayin'. Thanks for the great recipe!
I did not like these. I thought there was too much egg. I prefer my husbands recipe with only one egg. Plus, I think it needs more feta. I do not think I'll make these again.
These were really delicious! I tried these to encourage my picky toddler to eat more colorful vegetables, and she loves french fries. I portioned a cup of the mixture out before adding the feta for her because I know she does not like it, fried some small ones, called them 'fries' and she ate them. The rest of the family enjoyed theirs with feta. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a tremendous hit! Amazing! Will make over and over!
I made this last year for Hanukkah and plan on making it again this year! It totally puts to shame boring old plain potato latkes! I think I will try it with onions this time too. Long metal tongs and a well seasoned cast iron skillet make this recipe even tastier!
I tried these tonight following the recipe exactly (well, maybe I put a little extra feta!), since I always think you should follow the recipe the first go around. They are really good! I thought about trying them next time without the feta, but make a feta dipping sauce to go along with them, so you get that tangy kick in every bite!
Wow, these are great! I'm a beginner cook so I was afraid these would be too hard for me. But I followed the recipe exactly as it says and they came out perfect. I thought they were gonna fall apart on me because I didn't use a cheese cloth to get out all the moisture but they stayed together just fine. I used paper towels to soak up the moisture. These definitely weren't as hard as I expected. I watched a lot of videos on latkes and read about how to make them and the whole process seemed so technical but, seriously, they were so easy. The grating and stirring is a lot of work but the frying part is easy - just make sure you don't burn them.
I made these on The Better Show Today with a little help from host JD Roberto. Yum! The feta adds a nice salty tangy flavor and the parsley adds some earthy freshness to the veggies!
These have become my "signature" dish - all of my friends start requesting "my" latkas long before we're anywhere near Channukah... I have altered it a bit to suit my needs - adding sweet potatoes and onions to the veggie mix, using flour instead of matzoh meal, and pan "frying" on a non-stick surface with a little pam instead of oil. I use a few more eggs to keep things stuck together, but they are always a huge hit. Secret ingredient - israeli sheeps-milk feta from Trader Joe's. Super Yummy!!
Delicious. I've never made Latkes before and I was surprised at how easy it was. Instead of cooking them in vegetable oil, I sprayed my waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray and spooned on the mixture. It only took about 5 minutes per batch. A nice side dish to any meal.
I made these with summer squash, substituted dill for the parsley and added red onion. I also used flour instead of matzo meal and omitted the potatoes and carrots b/c I just needed to use up the squash. I also only used 2 eggs. But they were AMAZING! SO delicious and flavorful. I'm going to try them with the zucchini next. Definitely a must-try recipe.
these were quite tasty, the feta is a nice addition. I omitted the parsley (and I didn't miss it) and I used 2 1/2 cups of potato and 1 cup of zucchini. I also used whole wheat flour instead of matzah meal. They were a hit!
Of the eleven of us who ate these, four loved them, one thought they were bland but alright, and the rest thought they were greasy and tasteless. I can't really recommend them, but I'm the one who thought they were alright.
Not bad! I simply grated and chopped my veggies until I had 4 1/2 cups total. Instead of potatoes I chopped one portabello cap. That added a nice flavour. I also added a touch of curry and cayenne and did not add salt since I salted the zucchini and carrots. Also, I baked them for about 10 minutes at 350, then flipped them over half for another 10. Something I will do again!
Great variation on the often dense and greasy potato latkes! The feta adds a lot of taste without being overpowering. The number of veggies makes me feel good about eating fried food too!
Everyone loved these - I left out the parsley, but the next time I make them, I might try adding a little onion for additional flavor. They fried up very nicely and were a big hit!
I made these latkes in a terrible rush for the first night of Chanukka, but they came out delicious. I am making them again for the last night. Definitely a recipe to keep!
This is a bit time consuming, but worth it. I refrigerated the patties on wax paper until ready to fry up, and no harm done. Served it with pork and the company loved it. If you like onion, it is a 1/2 cup must add.
These latkes are really delicious. I didn't measure anything out, and in the end the mix came out a little wetter than I wanted so I added more flour (since I had used all my matzo meal). I also added more salt. The result is delicious!
These are delicious and so easy to make! I then tried a modified version of the recipe by adding a little more feta cheese, some garlic powder, and one small onion. After frying, I baked them at 350 degrees in the oven for about 10 minutes to crisp them up even more. My family ate them with sour cream. These tasty potato pancakes disappeared within minutes!
i eyeballed the amounts of zuchinni and potatoes and carrots, and probably used more zuchinni. i also added a bit of mrs dash to spice it up and used mediterranean feta. be sure and drain the veggies well, and fry them until crispy, otherwise you'll have soggy latkes. i got absolutely rave reviews from my family, and i'm sure these will be a yearly request. thanks for the great recipe!
LOVED this! to the T except no parsley and added little onion. yum yum yum
Some are complaining that these aren't flavorful. I personally think latkes aren't flavorful, but a person can do much to increase the flavor by adding some hot pepper sauce, onion, whatever your preference is. If you don't want carrots, use some sweet potato that has been grated or finely mince some red (not hot) pepper or a yellow or orange pepper. Get creative on this or any other recipe. You don't have to be bound to what a recipe says. Use your imagination. I personally like this recipe as written, but when I make it next time I would use onion and no garlic powder (can't have garlic).
These were awesome! I made them two days in a row!
Oh my!! These needed no sour cream, but it certainly made a nice garnish! This is a great recipe for latkes, which I think I'll be having again next year. It was quite an effort to make, but certainly well worth it.
WOW!! Even our children (6 & 9 and tired of zucchini from the garden) loved it! I used what we had on hand -- whole wheat flour replaced the matzo meal, and lemon pepper replaced the spices. Our feta cheese had mediterranean herbs and was WONDERFUL in this. My daughter requested that we put more feta cheese in -- AND that we make it every day!!
I did not like this at all the recipe seemed promising and I really wanted to like it, but the consistency was very rubbery. I would not make this again.
I was really very impressed with these. If you take the potato mixture in your hands and take the time to shape them nicely, they really look beautiful when golden. The parsley is nice touch, I think I would miss it if i hadnt added it. No one in my family has ever raved about feta cheese or zuchinni (sp?) But what a success. I made it a point to keep everyone out of the kitchen when I was preparing them and not to let in on the healthy ingredients. I served with applesauce along with grilled pork chops I made with a papaya/pineapple marinade. marinade.
This was wonderful. I did double the fets cheese and used the garlic basil kind. It was a big hit!
awesome recipe! I added a small onion to it and I think the next time I make it I'll add some garlic. Thanks for posting it!
Even with modifications these were tasteless. Didn't even taste like potato.
These were excellent and a nice change of side dish vs. rice or same old potatoes. My Dad and I loved them although my kids saw through my ploy to get them to eat zuchinni (as did my husband). Even better the second day when the flavors really set (but not after that; tried for three in a row and by the third day they were getting a little tired).
Very delicious!!!
We just had these for dinner and really liked them. I'm taking the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. Quick, easy, and good.
These are very tasty and a huge hit. They taste great served with soy sauce.
One of the best latkes I have ever made. Appreciated by the whole family. I added a drop more flour to soak up some more of the water in the veggies.
Sorry, but I just found these to be bland and boring. We ate them, and they were okay, but I don't have much interest in making them again!
Yum! I didn't get all of the liquid out, as I didn't have cheese cloth, so they fell part. They were still tasty, but I'll use cheese cloth next time to squeeze out the moisture.
Sorry to give these a bad review, but they were tasteless and boring, and also very time consuming. My husband took one bite, and gave me the "look". My 3 and 6 year olds liked them somewhat, but only because I told them they were "homemade chicken nuggets". Out of all of us, the dog enjoyed this highly expensive dish the most...
Wow. I've never had latkes before, but these were so delicious. In place of one cup of zucchini, I used another reviewer's advice and mixed in some baby spinach. So glad I did! And although this might be sacrilege, I substituted crushed saltines for the matzo meal. What a special treat. I'm saving half of the batter in the fridge for later; hopefully it keeps!
Terrific! A little labor-intensive, but latkes are supposed to be. :)
I cannot tell you how crazy my girls went over these, and me too! I don't think I'll ever make the plain ones again. I used whole wheat matzo and probably a little more potato to carrot and zucchini ratio, but nevertheless they were amazing. I am not crazy about feta but they didn't taste like feta at all, yet there was a nice saltiness to them that must have come from it. Hard to explain just try them and you'll see what I mean.
I added about one cup of mashed potatoes. It turned out amazing!
Delicious! Yes, grating vegetables is a pain but these are worth it. My additions included 1/4 cup of Parmesan, 1/4 cup broccoli chopped fine and 2 tsp. oregano for added zip. I also used just 2 eggs as suggested by another reviewer and a little extra flour. You're gonna love these!
Teenagers loved it! But I did substitute cheddar cheese for the feta. Centers were a bit gooey so next time I plan to make the patties thinner.
We were actually able to get our toddlers to eat vegetables! Great combination of fresh seasonal picks.
Perfect for Pesach without the Feta and I added shredded parsnips as well.
My husband and I love this recipie. I usually change up quite a bit when I get recipes, but the only thing I added was some fine garlic powder and it was wonderfull. I couldn't stop wanting to grab more. Thanks for sharing.
Question - my daughter is allergic to carrots (and green beans). What would you substitute? Or would you just forget it? Thanks.
Ditto, ditto, add shredded or diced onion AND Zif you like feta DOUBLE THE FETA
Excellent recipe. I used panko bread crumbs and flour as the binding agent (added until batter was sufficiently dry) and I baked some in small muffin pans and fried others. Both types were a hit. I'll do them again.
Instead of egg I used cream cheese. Came out extremely tasty.
Loved these! I added onion and cheddar cheese to them as well
I adjusted slightly due to dietary needs but only reduced zucchini by 1 cup and used no salt but other than that followed recipe. It was very very good. Thankyou.
Very greasy, did not fry up right. Sticking with traditional latkes.
easy and convenient. Family enjoyed it!
These are excellent!! I always add a little more feta and potatoes to the recipe, and I always seem to be out of parsley when I make them. Every time I make these, I get at least 5 people asking for the recipe. Thanks for sharing!
My husband liked them, i thought they were so-so
wonderful, wonderful, wonderful,, could eat them more than once a week..delish
These were really good. For our taste, I added some garlic and green onion. Also more cheese is needed. I also think you could spice this up with cayenne pepper. Great with mushrooms added as well. On a side note, I used some of this to stuff mushrooms and it was awesome.
This recipe needs some major help, and I have no suggestions other than adding an onion. It was a lot of work for disappointing results. Sorry, but I won't be making this again.
My toddler loves this recipe!!!!!
These are really good. It yeilded 6 large patties. I did not have feta so I cubed some cheddar (1/4 inch cubes) and made half with cheddar and the other half no cheese. I also added 2 fineely minced green onions, half a diced jalapeno, and Itialian Herbs. You could also add garlic. I did not drain the carrots and zucchini. But the shredded potato I rinsed in icy cold water twice and then squeezed out the water. you caould also use a salad spinner. These take about 5 minutes on each side with a med low heat. Will make again! Thanks
