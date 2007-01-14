Vegetable and Feta Latkes

Wow, these are great! I'm a beginner cook so I was afraid these would be too hard for me. But I followed the recipe exactly as it says and they came out perfect. I thought they were gonna fall apart on me because I didn't use a cheese cloth to get out all the moisture but they stayed together just fine. I used paper towels to soak up the moisture. These definitely weren't as hard as I expected. I watched a lot of videos on latkes and read about how to make them and the whole process seemed so technical but, seriously, they were so easy. The grating and stirring is a lot of work but the frying part is easy - just make sure you don't burn them.