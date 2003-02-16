Beef Pepper Steak

4.6
50 Ratings
  • 5 36
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This makes a tasty, extremely tender pepper steak. Try serving with salad, tomatoes and French fries.

Recipe by Marla

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small, nonporous bowl, combine the peppercorns, tamari, garlic, sugar and salt. Add the beef filet and coat well on all sides. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Place the beef filet in the pan and saute for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees F (65 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 27.9g; carbohydrates 5.9g; fat 44.4g; cholesterol 131.2mg; sodium 1235.7mg. Full Nutrition
