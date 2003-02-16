Beef Pepper Steak
This makes a tasty, extremely tender pepper steak. Try serving with salad, tomatoes and French fries.
This was a quick and easy recipe. I used regular Soy Sauce instead of Tamari. This is the first steak I have cooked anywhere other than my BBQ and enjoyed. If snow or rain is keeping you indoors, this is a great recipe to try. VERY EASY!Read More
This has good reveiws, but we were not impressed. Hubby didn't like it, and he isn't picky. The flavor of the steak was totally overwhelmed IMO. All we could taste was salt, no other flavors were evident. The Dad's Steak Rub from this site is much better. Sorry.Read More
So very easy to make...my learnings: 1. Marinating it over night really increases the flavor. 2. Definitely just eye the ingredients--you really can't mess this up.
i submitted this recipe a few years back and i did write soya sauce or soy sauce....i was just looking at the recipe again and i don't know what tamari is or who changed it, since i did not write that in the first place. This really is an easy recipe...really handy. Thanks for the reviews. MARLA
Delicious!! A HUGE hit for Father's Day this year. Took some additional surfing to figure out what "tamari" is though! I just used regular soy sauce and some t-bone steaks and grilled them - turne dout wonderfully - thanks!
i changed it a little and used soy sauce and brown sugar but it was gorgeous!!very tender and juicy.
I used Tri-Tip that I cut into 1-1/2" filets and grilled them over medium coals, 8 minutes first side and 9 minutes second side. It was so good, one of my friend's head exploded. Don't be afraid to use even MORE garlic.
This was so simple and delicious. The steak smelled so heavenly while cooking it almost didn't make it to the plates. We'll be using the marinade recipe often and we look forward to trying it on BBQ'd steak.
I have to qualify this review by saying that the steaks we had ($10/each filets) probably would have tasted good no matter what....BUT, this marinade was delicious!!! I made as described, except I doubled everything because we had 3 large steaks. Marinated for 1 hour in fridge. Only took about 4-5 minutes per side. TO DIE FOR good. Better than any I've had in a restaurant. Will have to try again with "regular" steak!
My husband said that this steak was excellent!! Eventhough I used a cheap cut of beef, it turned out juicy. This is a keeper and will be great for those winter months.
Made this for dinner last night and it was great! I had actually never cooked steak before (gasp) and this was verrrrry easy and tasted like I had put hours of work into it. My boyfriend was looking for seconds! We will definitely be making this very often. Great recipe!
Great! I doubled the marinade & used 4 tenderloin steaks. My family & I don't like pink meat- so we always cook it that way. But with this cut of meat, it is still tender! Also whipped up some Bearnaise sauce from a packet made by Knorr. Made it even better!
Due to the fact that I live 30 miles from the nearest grocery store, I used Soy Sauce instead of Tamari. Other than that I made no changes and this was a great recipe. I have had better in a restaraunt, but this is as close to theirs as I have found. I will definetly make this again. Thank you for a good recipe.
Beautiful. It was easy and flavorful, so nice in fact that I'm making it again tonight, however I overdosed on the tamari (soy sauce) the first go around and I think I will stick to the original recipe this time as I want the pepper flavour to be more pronounced.
Yummy! I used good quality beef top sirloin steak and substituted soy for tamari. It was simple to make and it turned out tender and tasty. My only complaint was the odor the dinner left in the house and I would probably refrain from cooking for guests for that reason.
This has become a family favorite. Thank you for sharing.
Ohhhhhh! This was SO good! Propane ran out on the BBQ so did this recipe instead. This recipe, although not at all like BBQ, was very delicious. I doubled the marinate recipe and used about 12 oz. of top sirloin. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. If you eat low carb, this is a great choice for adding variety to your diet.
I scaled this up to 8 servings, and used the marinade for some rump steaks I had for my mom's birthday dinner. Let me tell you, it was a hit! I didn't have actual garlic, so instead I used 2.5 tsp of garlic powder, and that worked out great. Let them marinade in the fridge in the hour - loved how quick, btw - and then threw them in the pan, as per the recipe. So easy, quick, and my mom said "Wow!" with every bite! Served it with mashed potatoes and buttered corn, but it made the birthday dinner - thanks for the recipe!
I thought this was ok, not quite what I was looking for. The meat is tender and the flavor was ok but I would rather use other recipes that combine vegetables etc. Thanks for the post.
This steak had a delicious flavor. My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this! I did cook it on the stove - I bet it would be really good on the grill as well (too bad it was cold and rainy outside).
this is a super easy dish to make. My bf loved it while I thought it was just ok but this is probably due to the fact that I like my steak really rare and don't like the taste of seared steak. He raved about it and said it was a keeper.
This was fabulous! I cooked it for my wife on her birthday. It was one of the best steaks either of us had ever had. The secret, as always, is in the shopping. I went to the butcher (not the grocery store), and asked for two cuts of the best tenderloins he had. At $22 a lb. needless to say, they were amazing.
absolutely fabulous
I have never had good luck with pan fried steak of any kind. They usually burn on the outside before the inside is done. I think the butter helps, although you must be careful when sauteing with butter as it too burns easily. The reviews on this one prompted me to try it. I did not have time to marinade for 1 hour - more like 1/2 hour. I did not measure anything - just guessed and threw it in the bowl. I used a very good quality and expensive fillet, so I was a bit nervous. My husband said, and I quote " very good...for a pan fried fillet". I don't eat meat - so I never actually tried it, but it smelled great and looked good. I will for sure make this again, that is when our grill us under snow!
Yummy yummy yummy tender juicy and so very tasty! I will repeat this again.
You can't beat it! It's easy and tastes fantastic! I used soy sauce instead of tamari, since that's what I happened to have.
This is an awesome recipe....I don't normally cook my steaks indoors, but I did using this recipe, and they were wonderful. Very quick to prepare, and the result is impressive!
This was phenominal...just make sure your steaks are cooked ALL THE WAY THROUGH, especially if they're thicker.
sounds quick and easy and tasty
i served this for some friends one night and we loved it. i used less butter and soy sauce to make it healthier and it still came out really good. i will make this again.
I made this recipe it was outstanding so easy I don’t think I will ever order takeout again I’m gonna deathly keep this as a keeper recipe for entertaining yes?
I went a little different too, used top sirloin and cut into strips before cooking and then laid on a bed of long grain and wild rice! Delicious!
Fantastic recipe for peppercorn steak. No substitutes, just as is.
