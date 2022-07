Beef Pepper Steak

I have never had good luck with pan fried steak of any kind. They usually burn on the outside before the inside is done. I think the butter helps, although you must be careful when sauteing with butter as it too burns easily. The reviews on this one prompted me to try it. I did not have time to marinade for 1 hour - more like 1/2 hour. I did not measure anything - just guessed and threw it in the bowl. I used a very good quality and expensive fillet, so I was a bit nervous. My husband said, and I quote " very good...for a pan fried fillet". I don't eat meat - so I never actually tried it, but it smelled great and looked good. I will for sure make this again, that is when our grill us under snow!