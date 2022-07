Yuma Dip Sandwiches

Excellent! I made one change and that is that I had my butcher slice the beef knowing that I'd never get it as thin as I wanted. So, with a ton of small pieces I knew I would also have to change the cooking method. I grilled it in a grill basket instead of broiling. Everything else stayed the same (oh except for the bun in which I used a hoagie because I had them on hand). These were outstanding down to the stuffed jalapeno green olives. Me and the husband both really enjoyed these. The onion/shroom combo went perfect with the marinated beef and cheese. I had the leftover (minus the bun) for lunch today and the beef was still tender. I could be wrong but I think me having the beef sliced prior to dropping it in to marinate helped it absorb the flavor and also made it more tender. This was so much better than a Philly Steak N Cheese in my opinion!