Yuma Dip Sandwiches
Marinated top round on French bread with onions and mushrooms, dipped in a Southwestern-style cheese sauce. Excessive and indulgent--but way, way, satisfying! Fun guest or party food.
Marinated top round on French bread with onions and mushrooms, dipped in a Southwestern-style cheese sauce. Excessive and indulgent--but way, way, satisfying! Fun guest or party food.
My husband and I thought was great! It's even good warmed up. I thought the Thousand Island and the Velveeta topping would be odd, but it's great! We will definatly have this again.Read More
I bet would have been better if I would have picked up the right roast. Once I found out it was too tough I gave up on the roast and made hamburgers using the dressing and using the cheese sauce for dipping and the bread as buns. Now that was good!Read More
My husband and I thought was great! It's even good warmed up. I thought the Thousand Island and the Velveeta topping would be odd, but it's great! We will definatly have this again.
this was a good recipe. i used precooked, sliced roast beef and marinated it in the dressing for a few hours. next time i may toast the french bread.
I made this for my husband and I, we like left over's and this made plenty. We both agree this is the best sandwich we have ever tasted. I loved it and it was easy. Thanks!
Definitely not friendly on the waist, but VERY tasty! Definitely toast the French bread
This was very tasty! Even my picky 9 yo daughter said it was the best sandwich she ever ate. I did not include the jalapeno stuffed olives, because i could not find them in the store. I also used regular rotel tomatoes instead of salsa to make my traditional queso for the dip.
Excellent! I made one change and that is that I had my butcher slice the beef knowing that I'd never get it as thin as I wanted. So, with a ton of small pieces I knew I would also have to change the cooking method. I grilled it in a grill basket instead of broiling. Everything else stayed the same (oh except for the bun in which I used a hoagie because I had them on hand). These were outstanding down to the stuffed jalapeno green olives. Me and the husband both really enjoyed these. The onion/shroom combo went perfect with the marinated beef and cheese. I had the leftover (minus the bun) for lunch today and the beef was still tender. I could be wrong but I think me having the beef sliced prior to dropping it in to marinate helped it absorb the flavor and also made it more tender. This was so much better than a Philly Steak N Cheese in my opinion!
I bet would have been better if I would have picked up the right roast. Once I found out it was too tough I gave up on the roast and made hamburgers using the dressing and using the cheese sauce for dipping and the bread as buns. Now that was good!
These are so good! Loved the flavors. I did change a few things. It was a busy day so I threw the roast into the crackpot and let it cook that way. Also was out of Italian dressing so I made some using Italian dressing Mix (on allrecipes). Shredded the beef up and topped the bread with it then threw it under the broiler for a minute. Also added some provolone cause you can't have to much cheese right? I left out the jalapeño stuffed olives because I'm a big wimp when it comes to spicy. Will definitely make these sandwiches again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections