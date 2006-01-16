Yuma Dip Sandwiches

Marinated top round on French bread with onions and mushrooms, dipped in a Southwestern-style cheese sauce. Excessive and indulgent--but way, way, satisfying! Fun guest or party food.

Recipe by Trudy W Schuett

Directions

  • Place the top round and entire bottle of salad dressing in a resealable plastic bag and marinate in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours.

  • When meat is fully marinated and you're ready to prepare sandwiches, preheat oven to broil.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the onions and mushrooms in the butter or margarine for 10 minutes, or until onions are tender. Set aside.

  • Broil the meat for 5 to 7 minutes per side for medium rare. Remove from oven and slice thinly against the grain. Place slices evenly on the bread and cover with the onion mixture.

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the cheese, salsa and olives. Microwave for 3 to 4 minutes on high, or until the cheese is melted. Stir well and serve with the sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1145 calories; protein 71.5g; carbohydrates 91.9g; fat 54.4g; cholesterol 163.3mg; sodium 3411.2mg. Full Nutrition
