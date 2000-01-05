Figs Stuffed with Almonds and Chips

An amazing dessert! You can use figs or dates in this recipe, and you can replace the orange liqueur with Marsala wine if you prefer. Preparation Time: 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings/ serving size 1 fig
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut each fig in half. (If you cannot find fresh figs and would like to use dried figs, cut a little opening in the top of the fig and make a pocket for the stuffing.)

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine chocolate chips, almonds, and wine. Spoon about 2 teaspoons of the stuffing mixture into each fig half.

  • Bake on a cookie sheet for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 3.6g; sodium 1.7mg. Full Nutrition
