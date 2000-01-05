Figs Stuffed with Almonds and Chips

An amazing dessert! You can use figs or dates in this recipe, and you can replace the orange liqueur with Marsala wine if you prefer. Preparation Time: 15 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2002
Costco had fresh figs at a reasonable price, so I bought a flat, never having prepared figs before. I thought for sure that someone on the web would have a recipe idea for a salsa. Came across this one, and tried it on my husband for breakfast. I used the fresh figs, didn't have blanched or enough almonds, so I threw the almonds I had, plus some pecans into the food processor, and added generic chocolate chips. For the orange liqueur, I defaulted to Grand Marnier, though I'll go for the Cointreau next time. Popped them in the toaster oven, and as I'm writing this, my husband is stuffing himself two more...Brilliant idea, fast, elegant. An outstanding selection for someone hosting a dinner party who doesn't want to leave her guests to prepare a complex dessert, but wants to serve one.
I used Marsala wine and dried figs. Stuffing was enough to fill 26 dried figs. It was easy enough to make a cavity in each dried fig with my index finger. It took me about 15 minutes to stuff all of the figs. The product was little bite-sized morsels, and I have to admit I was somewhat disappointed in the overall taste. I bet fresh figs would be 100 times better. I also recommend serving as soon as they are cool enough to eat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
01/08/2001
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.