Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce
This is a barbecue sauce recipe using Kentucky bourbon whiskey. For best results, refrigerate for a day or two, allowing the flavors to blend.
This is a barbecue sauce recipe using Kentucky bourbon whiskey. For best results, refrigerate for a day or two, allowing the flavors to blend.
Update: I figure out this tastes the same no matter which bourbon whiskey I use. I now pick up one of the cheapest bottles they have and it's great. Original: This deserves more than 5 stars! I made this for Memorial Day BBQ and it was wonderful! Used Maker's Mark and didn't change the recipe other than adding a bit more hot sauce. Cooked it outside on the grill on Saturday for Monday's BBQ. I strained the onions out and I wish I would have followed some other suggestions of cutting the onions into wedges to make it easier, but it all worked out in the end. Letting the chicken soak in the BBQ sauce for 24 hours from yesterday until today made it even better!Read More
Just don't understand what the other reviewers see in this. The whiskey was overly aggressive as a flavor, and the sauce just didn't know what it wanted to be: sweet, hot, smoky...so it just turned out as a mish-mash of flavors. I'm not a sauce snob, but both my husband and I just said not to this recipe.Read More
Update: I figure out this tastes the same no matter which bourbon whiskey I use. I now pick up one of the cheapest bottles they have and it's great. Original: This deserves more than 5 stars! I made this for Memorial Day BBQ and it was wonderful! Used Maker's Mark and didn't change the recipe other than adding a bit more hot sauce. Cooked it outside on the grill on Saturday for Monday's BBQ. I strained the onions out and I wish I would have followed some other suggestions of cutting the onions into wedges to make it easier, but it all worked out in the end. Letting the chicken soak in the BBQ sauce for 24 hours from yesterday until today made it even better!
This recipe is off the chains!!!! I used it four times already since November. The last time I've made it, I used a crockpot and made a gallon of it. My family and I went bowling while this was in the crockpot. When we left I set it on low. Five hours later, we returned and the whole house smelled like sauce. It was great! I sat it in the fridge for 48 hours. Wow, what a sauce. I do not buy that junk in the stores anymore. THANKS HOMIE.
Hey Kevin Why haven't you bottled this stuff? Its the best we've ever tried. We love BBQ sauce on pulled pork, baby backs, and country ribs. Outstanding. Thanks for sharing. I pre-baked the babybacks for 2 hours on 250, then slathered your sauce on them, put them under a low broiler. Then every 15 minutes, brushed them with the sauce again. At the end of 45 minutes the sauce had mostly carmelized and the meat was falling off the bones. Delicious! Thanks for sharing, Kevin.
I HAVE LIED TO ALL MY FRIENDS THAT THIS IS MY RECIPE!
This BBQ sauce recipe is freakin' insane. So good. I made it this morning and let it cook a bit, planning on using it for BBQ chicken tonight. I stuck my finger in to taste it and oooohweeee, this is delicious. I made no changes or subs, followed the recipe exact. This one's a keeper. I can only imagine how this'll crank up the flavor on my chicken!
The best BBQ sauce I have ever had! Made sauce the night before making the Amazing Ribs from this website. A true winner! Used Crown Royal whiskey (how can you go wrong with that??) Don't worry about the minced onion and garlic being too chunky. When I cooked the Amazing Ribs in the crockpot, the chunks were not noticable. Try this...You'll like it!
Awesome BBQ sauce - I scaled this down just to try it and I'm so glad I did. I added a little more bourbon to it and next time I'll do it in a crock pot and leave the onions in large pieces to avoid the tedious process of straining them out....
WOW!!! I lived in Kansas City for over 40 years and we know BBQ and this sauce is the best I think I have ever tasted. It is easy to make, and it IS better to make a few days before you use it as the flavors meld and intensify. I am going to use this for my favorite briskett recipe!
I've lost count of the amount of times I've made this sauce. I've used high-end bourbon and cheap bourbon, and it seems like something mid-grade like Jim Beam works best. I always make huge batches of it to jar up and give out as gifts around the holidays. I live in Texas so BBQ sauce is appreciated any time of the year. You can do 6X the recipe (96 servings) in an 8-quart pot and it'll take about an hour to cook and reduce/thicken a bit. Yields 9 pint size jars of sauce - hot water bath for 25 minutes.
KILLER SAUCE!!! One of the things on my "to do" list before I die is to master bbq ribs. With this recipe, I have finally done that! Wow! I used pork country style ribs. First I placed them in a shallow roasting pan, seasoned them with salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder and then put them in a 400 degree oven for 30 minutes--turning them once half way through. Then I poured the whole batch of sauce over them and refridgerated them overnight. Today I put them in the slow cooker on low for about 7 hours. The meat was falling off the bone. I put them back in the shallow roasting pan and broiled them on 425 degrees for about 15 minutes to carmelize them. My husband told me they were the best ribs he has ever eaten and I agree with him! Thank you for submitting this wonderful recipe! :)
Excellent. Best if left for over 24 hours before using. Maybe a little less liquid smoke and a little more hot sauce next time I make it.
After reading the reviews, I decreased the cider vinegar a bit but made no other changes. Fantastic BBQ sauce...thansk Kevin!
Made this last night - it is definately much better after it has sat overnight. At first, it was too tangy, but after it sat for a while, the flavors began to blend and now it is pretty delicious. I used it to make bbq chicken - yum!!
Everyone who tried this sauce loved it. It deserves five stars. I didn't have any hot sauce so I substituted cayenne pepper. It tasted too spicy hot when it finished cooking. But,a fter letting it sit for two days in the refrigerator then cooking the ribs in the sauce in a slow cooker, the excessive spiciness was gone Perfect! From my experience in food service and marketing, I realize that if there were a such thing as the best recipe in the world, there still be 2% or 3% of tasters who would not like it. In this instance, they would probably be the individuals who prefer the taste of the bottled BBQ sauce, with the MSG and high fructose corn syrup. I admit that I have tasted the factory-made sauce and some taste very good; MSG will make them taste good. But I enjoy cooking at home and using healthy ingredients (I'm sure Kraft does not use the more costly organic ingredients that I use). My best advice is to ignore the very few poor ratings of this recipe and try it. If you do not like it, alter the recipe to taste. The three ingredients to alter would be: the liquid smoke (for smokiness flavor) the hot sauce (for spiciness or heat) and the brown sugar (for the sweetness or molasses taste). The amount of brown sugar may be changed to taste or another sweetener altogether may be used. Such a large number of people reviewed this recipe and gave it five stars and rave reviews that it is well worth trying.
This sauce is a great sauce, I used Jim Beam white label Bourbon because I did not want to waste my Makers Mark or Blantons. Also I read the reviews as others have, and many used Jack Daniels which is not a bourbon but a Tennesse sippin whiskey so that may give you a little different taste, Also some commented that they would not give it to youth because of the alcohol. I would like to point out that alcohol evaperates at around 160-170 degrees so unless you did not cook this sauce there will be 0% alcohol in it. But other than my pet peeves reguarding Bourbon this is a great sauce, Try adding just a tablespoon of some blackstrap molases for added depth and a little darker color.
Perfect the way it is. I put in food processor to smooth it out because I don't like pieces of onion. I canned this so I would have it on hand. (hot water bath for 25 minutes).
Just don't understand what the other reviewers see in this. The whiskey was overly aggressive as a flavor, and the sauce just didn't know what it wanted to be: sweet, hot, smoky...so it just turned out as a mish-mash of flavors. I'm not a sauce snob, but both my husband and I just said not to this recipe.
made this to go with the pork for sandwich recipe on this website and the combo was fantastic. Didn't have to change a thing about it. Left it with the onions in....yummy!
I didn't pre-cook this sauce - I put all the ingredients into my slow cooker with some fresh cooked beans and sauteed onion, garlic, and sausage. Let cook on high for a couple hours - until bubbling - then low for the rest of the day. To address those that prefer to decrease the cider vinegar - I'd leave it as is for strong flavored meats - beef, ribs, etc... - but would cut it in half for chicken and baked beans.....Thanks for the fantastic recipe - perfect!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This has to be one of the best BBQ sauces ev-ah! I forgot to add the tomato paste, added 1/4 of a sweet red pepper because I had it and reduced the liquid smoke to 1 tablespoon as I'm not a bit fan of it. We found this to be a bit too vinegary for our tastes, so I eyeballed the addition of 1/4 to 1/2 cup molasses and the result was as good, if not better, than our favorite commercial sauce. This is "my" BBQ sauce. Kevin, this totally rocks our world. Thank you!!
I prepared this sauce, scaled to a half-gallon, for a party last weekend. I used it with the Slow Cooker Barbeque recipe submitted by Brandy on this site. As in my review for that recipe, this was the most requested recipe of all time for me. I was repeatedly asked "what kind of sauce did you use?". 30 copies of the recipe disappeared quickly. I used Jim Bean and oh, the smell in the house while cooking should be made into a Yankee Candle! Tweak to your preference, but wonderful as is. Thanks Kevin ... great recipe.
Made this the other day and it is excellent. If you are from New Orleans, I have to tell you, this is just like the Sauce from Bud's Broiler. To anyone not from New Orleans, Put this over a nice hamburger and top with some finely chopped onions and grated cheddar cheese. Yummmmmm......
Made this after reading most of the reviews thank you Diyeana for the up date on cheap bourbon use. was able to make this coast effective enought to can some for ues anytime I wish. Everyone form hubby to grandsons loved it. I used brownsugar splenda blend and not as much hot sauce,but that's what our family likes. Thanks Kevin for a wonderful recipe. *** Up Date still the best recipe for my family. Used the last jar I caned at christmas and I was the best by far. Making more this summer to give as gifts.
I made this with Jim Beam and threw in a couple diced jalapenos. I doubt I will ever buy bbq sauce from the store again.
Made exactly as directed & it came out great. Put on split chicken breasts and baked at 400 for an hour. The sauce was delish, I thought I would need to reapply every 15 min but this wasn't necessary the sauce stayed on the chicken and came out looking & tasting like I made on a bbq grill.
So this is what REAL BBQ sauce is supposed to taste like? DELICIOUS!!! I didn't have bourban whiskey so used Irish whiskey. I'll never buy the store stuff again. Canning this up!!
Perfect Recipe. Can someone tell me what method they used for canning? Thanks
This is the Best BBQ sauce I've had. My husband & kids love it. I followed the recipe exactly. I chose not to strain it as I liked the little bits in there. It was perfect. This is all we will use now. Plan on making a large batch this summer and canning or freezing. For the vinegar try using Braggs apple cider vinegar. You won't believe the difference. Thanks for a great recipe.
Oh... My God. This was soooooooo good. Best BBQ sauce I've EVER tasted. I had to change a couple of things, mostly based on what I didn't have around the house. I didn't have liquid smoke so I used a chipotle seasoning mix instead. It adds such a great depth of flavor. You get the smoky but also spice. I also added paprika to bring some more smokey flavor. I don't like my BBQed beef too sweet so I cut down on the amount of brown sugar. Most ketchups are sweet enough to make up for it anyways. I think the best thing I did was stir in some spicy deli mustard. It gives it a kick that makes the sauce EVEN better.
WOW. I have made numerous BBQ sauces and this one ranks as one of my top favs. Only thing I do different is to let simmer for 2 hours and not 20 minutes.
This is some kind of AWESOME... I tried it with MakersMark, WildTurkey101, and JimBeam. So far I have been able to tell the difference in every single brand. I usually make it in the middle of the week, so the spices have a chance to blend together and cool off by the weekend. Definately have to run it for a couple minutes in the blender before it goes in the refridgerator.
I'm a displaced frustrated Texan stuck in a place that is not TX. I resorted to making my own chicken fried steak. Fail. My own BBQ. Success. This is WICKED good. And by wicked ,I mean cooking this stuff is a HELLACIOUS experience. It singes my eyelashes, burns my sinuses, splatters me w/ hot molten bbq lava, destroys my kitchen, and yet like any other hopeless junkie, I keep coming back for more. Because it is sublime. My husband does not even mind that I steal some of his bourbon. Thank you. RE: KLDREYER 06/04/11 - I use Heinz also, because it comes in a 24oz bottle which is equiv. to the 2C required, and it's perfect.
Hands down the best BBQ sauce I have ever tasted! I was a little leery when I started making it (the smell of Bourbon and onions cooking made me want to upchuck). But, after it was all done and sat in the fridge a day or two, it was AMAZING! Smoky, complex, and a slight kick without that ketchup taste. I used it for the ribs in the "Texas Pork Ribs" recipe and it turned out fantastic! Make it, eat it, love it!!
This was just okay. It tasted too much like tomato paste and was pretty plain.
This sauce gets better the longer it sits in the fridge. I uped the servings to about 96 which makes about a gallon or so. I stored it in containers and use it for all sorts of BBQ. It just keeps getting better!
Let me start by saying that I do NOT like BBQ sauce, except for Jack Daniels Original. I have had other home made BBQ sauces and they were tolerable. I changed nothing about this recipe, and tried it as is. I ended up making twelve quart masson jars of this for ourselves, and even had friends ask for their own jars! It has the right combination of sweet and tangy. Not to mention it is without that 'manufactured' taste. I'm not even buying my ol' J.D Original that I have been faithful to for so long! It's perfect the way it is. I wouldn't change one thing! Thank you soooo much for this posting! We LOVE it!
Great sauce. I used Crown Royal Black instead of Bourbon and only used 1 TBS of liquid smoke. Turned out fantastic. While I do like a smooth sauce I really didn't want to discard the onions and garlic. I threw it all in a blender for a few minutes instead. This will be used a LOT this coming summer!!!!
Just got done making this for the second time followed the recipe to the letter. I used a blender to make the sauce smoother and still leave to onion in there and it already taste better don't know if blending got the flavors mixed better but if you are making this it is worth a shot great recipe thanks
This is one awesome bbq sauce! It matches any famous sauce you may have tried. I wanted a smooth sauce and found it impossible to strain out the garlic and onion pieces, so after they simmered I poured the bourbon,garlic and onion into my blender and presto! no more lumps!! I use it on pulled pork and its to die for. Always make two batches. My family loves to use leftover sauce to dip chicken and fries!
Holy Cow! I could drink this stuff! Absolutly love it!
My brother has just started an apprenticeship at a restaurant and came home talking crazy about how good the BBQ sauce was that the restaurant makes. Well if that isn't a challenge i don't know what is. I had saved this recipe ages ago and finally had the chance to make it. Needless to say, he wants to give the recipe to his boss ,because he feels that mine is so much better, its embarrassing to serve that old recipe at work! I LOVE proving people wrong!! Thankyou so much for the recipe, made it as directed and obviously, it was perfect. (No lumps - made sure i whizzed up the onions etc in the mixmaster b4 i started!)
Great sauce. Very nice taste and texture. I just think it needs a kick.
Made this for the 4th two days ahead of when I was going to use. It was very good, I will use this again, but will use a cheaper bourbon, I used Crown Royal that was all I had, just that it took almost all my pint. I had alot left over, just wonder how long you can keep it or can you freeze it. Did not make any adjustments made as read. Use it on a slab of ribs, will try it on chicken next.
Made this as directed. It was very easy and had a really good flavor. We simmered our brats in this sauce and everyone commented on the good flavor.
am going to make this-and for you canners out there-put in jars and hot bath for about 20 min. should do it-can't wait to make this-tks for great recipe
Thnk you Kevin. This was Soooooo good. I have used it on everything from BBQing meat, to a spread on sandwiches. I have even fried my eggs in it. It's wonderful. As others have said, it is better if you let it sit for at least 24 hours before using. (Helpful hint; save yourself some time and double this recipe right from the start.....trust me, you'll be glad you did.)
I tried this sauce because it received so many good reviews. Although I was hesitant to use so much Liquid Smoke, I decided to follow the recipe to the letter to see what the results would be. This sauce is FABULOUS!!. My husband thought it was a bit too sweet, so I may try a revision using less brown sugar, however I'll continue to use the original recipe as well. I used Jack Daniels whiskey, but will experiment using other labels. This sauce has the perfect combination of ingredients that results in a sweet smoky flavor with just enough heat and zest. I don't care much for sauce that is so hot that it makes me cough, but this one is perfect. We used it on chicken and baby back ribs, and it was scrumptious! I plan to make a large amount and process in canning jars. Thanks, Kevin, for sharing this wonderful recipe! As my mother-in-law would have said...."DeeeeWishus"
This was a fantastic recipe. Even my hubby, "the bbq king" said it was really good. I had to use Meyer's Rum because I didn't have any whiskey on hand. Next time I make this I will use whiskey.
The only reason I would buy a bottled bbq sauce after tasting this would be if I lost all sense of taste. It is lick your fingers good. I did not make any changes to the recipe. I strained out the garlic and onion and let it sit in my frig for about 2 days. My boys 7 and 4 1/2 kept sticking their fingers in the bowl to taste it. I grilled 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts and generously covered them with the sauce and had enough for atleast 4-6 more. I know bbq sauce in a bottle is more convenient but this sauce is worth planning ahead for. The only change I may make will be to decrease the liquid smoke a little. This is my sauce from now on!
All I can say is.....WOW! This is some seriously good stuff. I'm going to make a much larger batch next time. And don't strain it - there's no need to. Excellent recipe!!!
Wish I could add more stars. Fantastic!!!!!!
We used this over the holidays and it was a big hit. The best BBQ sauce we have ever tried. Everyone loved it.
This is a great sauce,my favorite,i keep coming back to this one. ive made it several times, and my husband added some dehydrated hot peppers (to his own batch)in place hot sauce... also added 1/2tsp. dry mustard ...WONDERFUL...dont be afraid to double the recipe,it yeilds about 3 pint jars. im taking a few jars camping this weekend for the baby back ribs, thanks for a mouth watering sauce!!
This was my first attempt at using anything but bottled bbq sauce and it was great! Perfect blend of flavors and excellent on the chicken we grilled.
Excellent BBQ sauce and so easy to make. I reduced brown sugar to 1/4 cup and tripled the hot sauce. Used on country-style pork ribs on grill. Great aroma, great taste.
Wow. This was very flavorful. It turns out I didn't have tomato paste so I diced up a tomato and roughly mashed it up with some corn starch. My hot sauce of choice was Sriracha sauce (a medium spicy sauce with a lot of garlic in it so feel free to tweak the recipe).
I'll admit I'm not the biggest fan of barbeque sauce. It is usually too sweet and not hot enough for me. However, I was making pulled pork for a party and I needed a barbeque sauce to serve with it. This sauce went perfectly with it. It was spicy and tart without the sweetness being overpowering. I didn't have liquid smoke so I added some cumin to it to try to recreate a little of that smoky flavor. I will definitely use on a regular basis from now on.
Having grown up in the south on BBQ, I know good sauce. And this my friend is a keeper of a recipe! I made it tonight to jar, "put up" (as we say in the south), as a homemade Christmas present for my outdoorsy hunter/fisherman brother. I can't wait to hear his reaction upon using it. I used Jim Beam Whiskey and Jim Beam Hot Sauce. I also used 1/2 tsp. black pepper and 1/2 tsp. cayenne to give it a little "kick". Loved the final outcome. Sweet from the brown sugar, yet fiesty from the hot pepper sauce and cayenne, as well as a wonderful flavor and aroma from the garlic. Thanks for sharing this one, Kevin.
This is the BEST barbeque sauce. My husband has made it twice now and leaves the garlic and onion pieces in instead of straining them out. We prefer it that way for a more homemade texture. On Superbowl Sunday, we shredded leftover beef rump roast and cooked it in the slow cooker all afternoon covered in the sauce. Wow!!...it was to die for. Tonight we're trying it on pork ribs - can't wait. Thanks for sharing a great recipe, Kevin!
I really like this. The smoke was overpowering at first but I'm glad I didn't start doctoring it. It simmered down to a nice sauce that if anything was a little sweet for me even without the sugar. I made a half batch and it made enough for three bbq pork sandwiches and a half pint jar.
It was ok.. Not worth the effort and the bourbon though. My family didn't like it much.
loved this, did make a little change, did not use hot pepper sauce but i put a few hot peppers in with the onion and garlic and whiskey then pureed the onions, garlic, hot pepper and whiskey. I did not run the sauce thru a strainer. I used about 4 ghost chiles (the HOT ones) so it gave it a sweet taste then the hot kicked in. it's the best. Thank-You Kevin for sharing.
I gave this one 5 stars only because that was the limit. It needs 10 ! I live in North Carolina, the capital for barbecue and let me tell you this is the BEST barbecue sauce I have ever tasted. I made it exactly by the recipe, no changes at all. I will NEVER buy another bottle of barbecue sauce again and I wouldn't use it if someone gave it to me. THIS will be what I use for the rest of my life !! It is sooooooo good !!!!
I love cooking with bourbon and this was good, but slightly too tangy for my liking and it needs more spice, but a great foundation for a wonderful BBQ sauce...and sooo easy!
This recipes ROCKS! I made it EXACTLY as it was written, and it is PERFECT the way it is. I did puree the onions and garlic with a food processor, which gives the sauce a great texture. I made it two days before I used it and, honestly, I was looking for some crusty bread to dunk in it. I couldn't keep out of it. Thankfully, I made a double batch from the get go. As others have suggested, this would make a great homemade gift. THANKS A BATCH FOR SHARING!
Oh, yeah! Make sure to make this at least a day ahead to let flavors mingle. Had better luck with Hunt's ketchup than Heinz, it tastes less processed. Also threw in a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice to jazz things up a bit. One of our local BBQ 'legends' adds butter to his sauce: try stirring in a few tablespoons to this recipe as it is cooling, makes it even better. Printing off copies ahead of time for graduation party tomorrow: people LOVE this stuff.
Very tasty although the smokiness dominated the bourbon. Next time I'll decrease the liquid smoke to 1 tbs & increase the bourbon to 1 c.
This sauce is awesome! I substituted 1 can of spicy V-8 for the ketchup and added the whole little can of tomato paste. I also added a little bit of cumin and cinnamon. Instead of straining it I blended it all up in the blender before I cooked it. I'll be using this recipe for years to come!
Made this today. Left it "chunky" w/ the onions -- no real need to puree'. Wonderfully delicious. Used molasses and honey instead of brown sugar. Used Crown Royal as the whiskey. Used it as a dipping sauce on dry rub ribbed and a baste for BBQ'd chicken. Will be a staple in our house.
Okay. It tasted yummy as I was making it (couldn't help sneaking a couple of tastes.) I let it sit for 24 hours, slathered it on baby back ribs and cooked according to the baby back ribs recipe (baking.) The taste of the sauce pretty much disappeared and it seemed like the ketchup was all that came through. I was extremely disappointed with the results but I will try again on a different recipe just to make sure adn then re-rate if its a different result!
Great Recipe! Would like to know what kinds of ketchup people are using for theirs, as I think it can drastically change the taste. I also added one shallot, one jalapeno, and some cinnamon and cumin to my sauce (on double the recipe amount).
Oh, my, oh, my! Wicked, killer BBQ sauce. Made this in the morning, exactly as written, and used on chicken tonight....to DIE for. Using this on ribs later in the week. Bonus points, as written fills a 32 oz jar perfectly. Jim Beam would be proud of you, Kevin.
This sauce was pretty good. Used Jack Daniels, based on other reviews. The Jack Daniels was terribly overwhelming for me (the hubby didn't mind it as much), so I ended up altering it in the end. We doubled everything except the Jack Daniels, and added some extra brown sugar beyond that. Next time we will try it with beer, as some of the other reviews have suggested.
More like 3.5 stars: I followed the recipe to a T, but I guess I expected too much because of all the 5 star reviews. While I did like this sauce, it tasted waaaay too much like ketchup. I purposefully did not use Jim or Jack, as I didn't want the sauce to taste too much like those brands (I used The Famous Grouse because its what we drank in Scotland) but I shouldn't have worried about it because of the overpowering Heinz flavor. I'm going to play around with it and try to make more to my liking.
Can't keep enough in the house when I make it. Always have to double or triple the recipe
Excellent bbq sauce. I made it up and used it on baby back ribs in the crock pot. Everyone loved it. Thanks for the recipe
Good BBQ sauce. Longer it sat the better it tasted!
Great recipe! I made this sauce and "Big Al's K.C. Bar-B-Q Sauce" from this site because both recipes received great reviews. We definitely preferred this sauce. I followed other reviewers suggestion and left the onion in large wedges so that it was easier to strain. The only other thing I changed was to simmer it for about 45 minutes because we like our BBQ sauce thick. My husband said this was better than any bottled sauce we've tried and we have tried MANY!!
Just stop looking for BBQ sauce recipes b/c this is the best you'll ever find. It is absolutely amazing. I have thrown out all my other recipes and just keep using this one. In fact I make double and triple batches an freeze in dinner sz portions so I'll always have it on hand. It's sweet and smokey and a little peppery and delish!!
Delicious! I will never buy bottled BBQ sauce again. I especially liked how sauteing the onions in the bourban made them sweet...so when you got a bite of onion it was like a flavor burst in your mouth! I added more hot sauce to half the batch for the adults and less hot sauce for those with more sensitive taste buds. I also cooked one batch in a skillet as indicated, and another batch in a sauce pan, and preferred the sauce pan since the BBQ sauce didn't get quite as thick. Slathered the sauce on my buddies excellent homemade smoked ribs and we had a super bowl feast. Thanks for sharing!
Fantastic stuff!! I always double this recipe so I have extra. Just thru it all in the slow cooker for 3-4 hrs and it turned out perfect. So easy!! Except, that I dropped the bottle of liquid smoke on the floor and it went everywhere. Whole place smells like a bbq smokehouse... Ooops.
Really good sauce. Because I really didn't want to put liquid smoke in my body(that can't be good for you), I wrapped 2 pieces of maple smoked bacon around a sprig of thyme, and cooked for 3-4 minutes, then threw away the bacon and added the onion, garlic and whiskey to the grease. I also pureed a couple of jalapenos in place of the hot pepper sauce.
I have made lots of BBQ Sauces and this is by far the best. Prep and cook time are minimal and the end result is fantastic. I would say this definately more of a pork sauce then a beef or chicken. I did take the advice of some other reviewers and just cut the onion in chunks. This allows for easier removal when the sauce is finished. Also no need use expensive bourbon the cheap stuff works just as well as something like Makers Mark.
I used this on pulled pork! This sauce is fantastic! I used a honey bourbon and cut the liquid smoke in half (personal preference). This sauce was well worth the effort ... I will double next time so I have some left over for later!!
Good basic sauce but definitely needs some seasonings. I used half ketchup and half tomato sauce for the 2 cups, I omitted the salt and halved the brown sugar. I added a bay leaf, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, red chili pepper flakes and homemade salt free Emeril's Essence.
Best BBQ sauce ever. This will be my one and only from now on. Thanks for the recipe.
very good, did not have any whiskey. So i used captain morgan. Best sauce ever, will try whiskey next time.
I KEEP this in the refrigerator at all times which means I make a couple batches a month. I also give it as gifts --- no kidding, it is that good. Everyone goes crazy over it. I usually make the recipe exactly as it is written. Last time I didn't have enough ketchup so I used the whole can of tomato paste & threw in extra Worcestershire and some allspice. Still amazing and I think I'll keep doing that and just reduce the amount of ketchup some since I usually buy the 6 oz cans of tomato paste and hate to lose the remainder to the refrigerator abyss. Wonderful recipe!!!
Too much tomato. I would leave out the paste.
Absolutley awesome!! I added an extra cup of brown sugar to reduce the "sour" of the apple vinagar. Overall this is a great base to start from however, I would not vary from the recipe too much.
This was really good! We added extra liquid smoke and extra brown sugar. Really great BBQ sauce recipe!
best BBQ sauce by far. i added only 1 thing (blackburn maple syrup). this sauce set new stanards for homemade sauces. thanks kev.
I made 30 bottles of this sauce to give as Christmas presents to my Friends here in Italy (it is not a normal condiment to have here) and they loved it! I had some of them tell me they even used it on their pasta !! So I guess this will be my tradition for Christmas now. Thank you so much for the astounding recipe !
This sauce is incredible! I've made it several times and it's been perfect every time. I've used it on ribs, hamburgers and pork. I never strain it either; the chunks of onion are great. For those who want a thinner or less "tomatoie" sauce, just don't use the tomato paste. I've forgotten to use it, and it still tastes great.
Finger-licking-good, for real. I did not add the liquid smoke or cider vinegar and it was still delicious.
We got a new grill and I broke it in with pork chops and this sauce. It was very good even though I didn't let it mellow in the frig overnight. Will try it again in a couple of days. Had trouble sacrificing the bourbon in a sauce but it was worth every drop.
Good BBQ sauce. Longer it sat the better it tasted!
This sauce will be great for the BBQ, but don't do what I did and use it for ribs in the slow cooker! I didn't plan ahead and think about the fact that the alcohol can't burn off the same way in the covered slow cooker and the taste of the bourbon was overwhelming. I will definitely try it again, using it on the grill as recommended and will cut back the amount of bourbon a little too because it was really strong. Easy to make though. Looking forward to making it to use on some grilled chicken soon.
Absolutely delicious. Not sure what else to say. This BBQ sauce is easy and tasty.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections