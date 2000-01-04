Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce

4.7
1192 Ratings
  • 5 1006
  • 4 134
  • 3 35
  • 2 11
  • 1 6

This is a barbecue sauce recipe using Kentucky bourbon whiskey. For best results, refrigerate for a day or two, allowing the flavors to blend.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
81 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, combine the onion, garlic, and whiskey. Simmer for 10 minutes, or until onion is translucent. Mix in the ground black pepper, salt, ketchup, tomato paste, vinegar, liquid smoke, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, and hot pepper sauce.

    Advertisement

  • Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 20 minutes. Run sauce through a strainer if you prefer a smooth sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 1.8g; sodium 629.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022