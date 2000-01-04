Bourbon Whiskey BBQ Sauce

Everyone who tried this sauce loved it. It deserves five stars. I didn't have any hot sauce so I substituted cayenne pepper. It tasted too spicy hot when it finished cooking. But,a fter letting it sit for two days in the refrigerator then cooking the ribs in the sauce in a slow cooker, the excessive spiciness was gone Perfect! From my experience in food service and marketing, I realize that if there were a such thing as the best recipe in the world, there still be 2% or 3% of tasters who would not like it. In this instance, they would probably be the individuals who prefer the taste of the bottled BBQ sauce, with the MSG and high fructose corn syrup. I admit that I have tasted the factory-made sauce and some taste very good; MSG will make them taste good. But I enjoy cooking at home and using healthy ingredients (I'm sure Kraft does not use the more costly organic ingredients that I use). My best advice is to ignore the very few poor ratings of this recipe and try it. If you do not like it, alter the recipe to taste. The three ingredients to alter would be: the liquid smoke (for smokiness flavor) the hot sauce (for spiciness or heat) and the brown sugar (for the sweetness or molasses taste). The amount of brown sugar may be changed to taste or another sweetener altogether may be used. Such a large number of people reviewed this recipe and gave it five stars and rave reviews that it is well worth trying.