Basil-Lime Sorbet

This delicious sorbet combines basil and lime in a perfect, light dessert.

By Mark Logan

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Make a simple syrup by bringing the sugar and water to a boil in a small saucepan; allow to boil 1 minute; remove from heat.

  • Combine the syrup, lime juice, and basil in a blender; puree. Pour the mixture into a container and cover; store in freezer until completely frozen, about 2 hours.

  • Break the frozen mixture into pieces and place in the blender; blend until smooth. Return to the container and cover. Store in freezer until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 27g; sodium 1.4mg. Full Nutrition
