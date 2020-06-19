Basil-Lime Sorbet
This delicious sorbet combines basil and lime in a perfect, light dessert.
The first time I tried this, it was a little too sour for my family, so for the second batch I added another half cup of simple syrup and it turned out GREAT. Also, it took longer than 2 hours to freeze the mixture (even starting with chilled simple syrup). I think this is best prepared a day in advance. This recipe is so easy and delicious, I will be making it several times this summer!Read More
This never quite froze for me--even after 2 days! Also, I didn't think that this recipe tasted very good with the basil, and also way too sweet, inleast for my taste! (-: well, those are my comments!Read More
Ran out of lime juice - used lime + lemon + pineapple. Had no basil - used sage. Threw in frozen blackberries. The sorbet was DELICIOUS, just seedy from the blackberries. Yes my username should be FailureToFollowDirections.
This is a great martini mixer!! Just add vodka. Garnish with a lime twist and 1 small basil leaf. Beautiful and so refreshing.
Used this during a seven course formal dinner as the palate cleansing portion. It was the biggest hit of the dinner... both old and young. Very assertive flavors, so only a scoop a piece, but perfect. (I increased the basil and decreased the sugar). Fantastic. Thanks!
This is a nice, light dessert. The basil is noticeable but subtle. I used agave and water rather than simple syrup. This would also be delicious with fresh mint instead of basil, or orange and basil (with much less sugar, of course)--or lemon, honey, and mint! This is a great base for experimentation.
I was sceptical with the combination, but this was fantastic. I serve it after a spicy meal, and it is the perfect ender to a meal and cleanses the palate beautifully. I also experimented with rum for a beautiful mojito! This recipe is so good and so easy, and keeps in the freezer for a long time. Thank you for this creative idea!
I have an herb garden that produces waaaaay too much basil. This was a great way to get rid of some of my surplus, and it was surprisingly delicious. Though my friends were a little hesitant when i first told them what went into it, they asked for the recipe and made it themselves the next two nights in a row. Great idea!!
This reaches a really nice consistency in the blender, just like sorbet. However it was waaaay too sweet for me. So I blended in some more water, lime and basil (everything but the sugar). This way you can modify it to your taste. Very refreshing. Would give it 5 stars if it wasn't so sweet right off the bat.
Found this recipe while looking for things to do with all the basil I had. Originally thought it to be an odd combination, but was very pleasantly surprised. It was absolutely amazing!!! Will definitely be making this one again and again!!
This was refreshing! I opted to make my simple syrup on the stove, add lime juice, then add basil leaves- let those steep in the lime/syrup mixture for 2 hours, then strained the basil leaves out. The sorbet had an excellent and refreshing flavor. The amount of basil taste was just right. Thanks for sharing!
This is spectacular. Wonderful blend of flavors that will have everyone guessing. Getting sorbet completely frozen took a bit longer than recipe said but overall very easy.
This was an amazing sorbet!!!! My husband and I gobbled it up. It is the perfect introduction to spring. I served it with sliced strawberries and they added a nice balance of sweet to the sour of the lime. It was great and I will definitely make this all through the summer and the years after. Thank you so much!
A delicious, palate-cleansing sorbet. It was most enjoyed by the adults in our family.
If I could give this more stars I would. It is absolutely amazing! Even better with rum and a glug of spirte added to it. My new favorite drink. Who knew something was out there better than a mojito!
This dessert is AMAZING. Simple ingredients, easy to prepare, and oh so full of wonderful flavor! Sure its half sugar but just a very small scoop goes a long way and is very satisfying. A great use for home-grown basil!
Since I did not have lime juice, I used margarita mix in place of the water and lime then used have the sugar. I used this as a palate cleanser between courses at some of my fancier dinner parties. I have friends who request to take home the left overs it is so good :)
Really delicious! The only problem I had was that the amount in given in the recipe definitely was not enough for 8 people. I would double it if you are really feeding that many, because they will for sure want more than just a small scoop!
Wow, fantastic. Whole family loved it.
Delicious! We have a plethora of basil this summer, and made this on a whim. So glad I did! I followed the recipe exactly, and I was thrilled with the results. The only problem I have with this recipe is that it takes much longer than two hours for the sorbet to initially freeze, which wasn't a big deal for me. I can't wait to make this again. Next I'll be trying a lemon-lime basil sorbet. Great recipe, thanks!
Very refreshing!
Very good but in small amounts :)
I loved this sorbet! I'd made simple syrup for another recipe and had already added the juice and zest from two limes. I had about 1/2 cup leftover, so I used that and added about 20 fresh basil leaves to it. I froze it in my ice cream maker, and it worked out perfectly. It tastes fresh and fantastic. Even two days later, it wasn't a frozen brick like some sorbets turn to.
I always thought sorbets were to cleanse the palate, but this one is way too strong to do that. I love both limes and basil and grow both at my home in FL, but I won't be making this again to use them up!
I halved the sugar right from the get-go, following other reviewers' advice. Basil from the farmers market is cheap and limes from the tree outside make this a very economical palate cleaner. This tasty and refreshing sorbet is a favorite at our house now and I always have some in the freezer.
I cut the sugar in half and it was really unique and refreshing. W mixed it with a little cucumber infused vodka and the summer backyard party commenced!
Wonderful recipe. Used an agave syrup substitution. Make sure to not add too much basil. Use small leaves.
Used this as a topping for spicy gazpacho, it went great!
Great summer treat!
Even though I halved the sugar in the simple syrup (after reading other reviews), this was teeth-curling sweet. Guests' comments: "unusual...", "wow, that's strong," and "basil??" I liked the idea of using it with rum added, but probably won't make again. Thanks for the post, it was nice to do something unusual!
I still haven't made it with basil, but we make it with mint, then blend with rum for frozen mojitos! Yummmmmmm!
it was good but only for a minute after a bite or two i was sick of it..
Really interesting taste! For basil lovers only. 6 smallish limes ended up making 3/4 cup juice. I substituted Splenda for the sugar the second time I made this and couldn't taste a difference. Let freeze overnight and had a hard time blending the frozen pieces at the end maybe I just need a more powerful blender. Also, the serving sizes would have to be ultra tiny to get 8 out of the recipe. Thanks for sharing Mark!
Delicious. It was very sweet...may try using half the sugar next time. Oh, and I didn't stir it after 2 hours like the recipe said, and it still had a soft, scoopable texture.
Yummy. If you want to impress your guests with something different and delicious, give this a try.
Too tart for us
Wowza! Love it! This has a real zing--I might pair it with a slice of watermelon next time. It's not too basil-y either.
Love this sorbet!
this turned out to be a wonderful aperitif to clean the palate. We have made this several times and now just keep it in the fridge. Thanks for the recipe.
Absolutely delicious! I was skeptical I admit, but don't knock it 'till you try it! This sorbet is a beautifully refreshing pick-me-up! I made it as is and shared it with a friend who liked it so much he made it and took it to a party! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I used 1/2 cup Splenda instead of 1 cup sugar. It was ... unusual. IF I ever make this again, I will definitely cut down on the basil.
Easy and delicious. I would be tempted to try to make a sugarless or sugar free version. But it's totally yummy, intensely lime and elegantly basil.
Very unusual. Would probably make again, but would cut back on the basil slightly.
This is very unusual sorbet. Tasty, but it was a little sweet for me.
Perfect. I used the recipe as written, and thought it was just sweet enough. Since I had large basil leaves, I only used ten (they were very large) but will try it again increasing the basil. Will try to get this recipe converted into creme brulee, as I think the creme would be just perfect!
Fabulous! Perfect refresher course!
Basil from the garden and organic cane sugar, great taste.
Very good one made it at my restaurant and people loved it.
I found the flavors to be way too strong. I only used half of the simple syrup because others noted that it was too sweet--I think that would have been right had I added the whole thing. I ended up diluting it with at least another cup of water (more than the 1/2 cup I didn't add by not including the other half of the simple syrup. It made it a little better but still not enough to make it again. Something that may have affected it was that I juiced key limes and didn't use bottled juice. Maybe that would have diluted it?
I made the recipe as written using Splenda as my sweetener and liked the flavor. The sorbet (I think because it started out so watery) started freezing in my ice cream maker jamming the dasher. I will put it in the freezer and see what happens, however I expect it to be icy. Either way, I gave it four stars for the flavor of the recipe; I just need to figure out a better technique. UPDATE: The next day I thawed the sorbet a bit, put it back in my food processer to loosen it up, and loosely spooned it into a plastic bowl to go back into the freezer until serving. The results were 5*+. Granted the flavors may not appeal to everyone; be kind in your reviews. My dinner guests were so amazed with these flavors I ALMOST felt guilty for using someone else's recipe and getting the credit!! Thank you Mark! My friends are now calling me "Chef"
I had a wonderfully refreshing basil-lime gelato once upon a time and I was in search of a recipe to use up all the limes & basil I happen to have. This was delicious just as written. Thank you so much for sharing! The next time I made it I wanted it a little creamy so I added 3/4 cup of plain unsweetened non-dairy coconut yogurt and I substituted 2/3 cup of honey for the sugar. So good!!
Delicious!! Very unique and refreshing flavor, like a basil margarita. I tasted it when it was half frozen and it was a bit too sour for me, so I added a bit of agave nectar to sweeten it up. Rather than freezing, blending and refreezing, I just kept it in a tupperware and shook it up every couple hours to keep it from freezing solid. It takes much longer than 2 hours to freeze anyway, so this worked out great.
delicious! I added a little less lime and strained the basil out of the mix before I froze it, it turned out very nicely, I bet you could use an ice cream maker if you want a smoother texture.
This recipe was too sweet on my first try. I cut the sugar to half and it turned out great. Kids loved it.
This was very tart and not good. I think next time I will be adding more sweetness to the mix. But it did freeze up for me. Had good texture. Thanks, Happy Cooking!
Refreshing! I like a reviewer's idea of using this as a drink mixer which makes me think that 3/4 c seeded/peeled cucumber (blended or pulverized) rather than lime juice, and would Also be light and refreshing, and, make a great mixer for a cucumber basil gin gimlet...I'm not even a fan of gin yet I Love a cucumber basil gimlet in summer, it's so light and refreshing ~ cheers!
Wow! Surprisingly good. The combination of basil and lime almost tricks your palate into thinking "mint" but it has a very unique, refreshing flavour. It's quite strong so next time i will add 1/4 cup of water to the final mixture prior to freezing. In my old Cuisinart ice cream maker, the cold mixture took about 40 minutes to reach a nice consistency. Plan on serving it IMMEDIATELY... it melts *very* quickly!
We decided to use mint instead of basil.
It is an amazing recipe 😋
