Basil-Lime Sorbet

I made the recipe as written using Splenda as my sweetener and liked the flavor. The sorbet (I think because it started out so watery) started freezing in my ice cream maker jamming the dasher. I will put it in the freezer and see what happens, however I expect it to be icy. Either way, I gave it four stars for the flavor of the recipe; I just need to figure out a better technique. UPDATE: The next day I thawed the sorbet a bit, put it back in my food processer to loosen it up, and loosely spooned it into a plastic bowl to go back into the freezer until serving. The results were 5*+. Granted the flavors may not appeal to everyone; be kind in your reviews. My dinner guests were so amazed with these flavors I ALMOST felt guilty for using someone else's recipe and getting the credit!! Thank you Mark! My friends are now calling me "Chef"