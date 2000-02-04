Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad
This is a delightful salad that doesn't skimp on taste.
I took this to work, as one co-worker is vegetarian. Everyone raved about the salad. Three minor adjustments: I added a whole (6oz) carton of herb feta cheese, used a small can of olives and added 1/2 chopped green pepper.
OK but doesn't have the complexity of flavor that I was hoping for.
This was a big hit. I now know what I'll be bringing to BBQs this summer. I took the advice of others and halved the olives and increased the feta to 3 oz or so. I also added 1tsp of dried oregano.
Good salad. I recommend adding more feta cheese.
What this recipe might lack in imagination and creativity is more than made up for in taste and presentation. I feel for any recipe submitter who has no choice but to list strict amounts of ingredients when that may or may not be their intent. Therefore, I'm sure the submitter would agree to add any ingredients, including the amount of dressing, to taste rather than specific measurements - which is what I did. I used my own lemon vinaigrette for the dressing which for my tastes is infinitely preferable to the "in" balsamic vinaigrettes. Other than that I used the ingredients as called for in the recipe with no additions or omissions save for some chopped parsley, although the leftover rotisserie chicken I have in the fridge looks like a promising addition for lunch today. Classic, light and refreshing, can't-go-wrong, good-for-you salad at a fraction of the cost you'd pay for it in your deli.
Really easy, kept well, tasty too-- I think anything with feta cheese and garbanzos is great, and the italian dressing was a great idea! Thanks =0)
yummy!! i didn't have garbonzo beans so used black beans, and extra feta of course. i think any bean would be good in this. it was delicious.
Super with even some of the ingredients! I only added the cucumbers and substituted green onions for the red onion. Didn't have any feta...but I'm sure it would be great! I was surprised and glad that the cucumbers didn't go soggy overnight in the dressing. Thanks for this recipe.
I did my best to cut this recipe in half. I did end up adding in more cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. I used a homemade dressing for this salad which had garlic in it, so I did not add the garlic called for in this recipe. I made this early this morning as I wanted the salad to sit in the fridge until lunch. I thought this was one of the best tossed salads I've had in quite some time. One serving of this was quite filling and very satisfying. I'll make this again soon.
Wow! Tangy and tasty! This salad really adds some zip to a meal. I added extra feta. My husband loved it too. Keeps well in the fridge over a few days.
This is a great healthy recipe, and it's super easy. I did a couple things differently. Instead of using Italian-style dressing I substituted 1 1/2 tbls of olive oil and a couple small (capful) splashes of red wine vinegar. Much fresher! I also added a yellow pepper to the list of ingredients to add more variety. The key to the recipe is the lemon juice....squeeze a real lemon (not lemon juice) it's so much more fresh and tasty, and it really brings the recipe alive!
This was sooo yummy. The only changes I made was to increase the amount of feta cheese and I used a creamy italian dressing.
Yum! I can't believe how good this is. It was a huge hit with my family. Thanks!
Me and my guests enjoyed this. I would make it again. I used a bit of salt and garlic powder instead of garlic salt.
Easy, quick, and delicious! I'd recommend either using an English cucumber or scraping out the seeds of a regular cucumber.
This was awesome! I love any recipe that incorporates garbanzo beans! It was so hearty that I actually ate it over a salad. The dressing from the bean salad was more than enough flavor for my entire salad!
Everyone loved this, even my husband that doesn't like garbanzo beans liked them in this salad. I used regular tomatoes, didn't add lemon juice as didn't have any.
My husband doesn't like beans and he loves this! My changes were: half garbanzo and half black beans, 5-8oz of feta, 10-15 halved kalamata olives, oregano, and yellow bell pepper for color. Yummy! Thanks Kim.
Make it 4 ounces of black olives, 4+ ounces feta and 24 cherry tomatos. This is the best non lettuce salad I have ever made! Don't be afraid to use both cucumbers, it turns out great!
Very good. I did also cut down on the olives (about 1/2 can, increased the tomatoes and served the feta on the side as I don't care for it. But it was easy, different, healthy and tasty. I served with the Souvlaki recipe from this site which is excellent!
This was a great recipe. As suggested by other reviewers I used less olives (about 4-5 oz, more feta cheese (about 3-4 oz), and more garlic (you can't use too much in our house). I used Paul Newman's italian-style dressing as it has tons of seasonings and doesn't seem as oily as other italian dressings. I thought it tasted much better the next day then just after a couple hours. I'm not a huge fan of garbanzo beans, but this salad was wonderful. I'll be making this regularly. Thank you Kim!
Easy and a crowd pleaser!
One of my new favorites! An awesome salad to keep on hand for a light dinner, great for a summer potluck too! I followed the recipe exactly but threw in the whole package of cherry toms & a little extra garlic; used about 3/4 can of black olives. I peeled the cucumbers, used a mandolin to slice them at 1/4", then halved the rounds. I used a metal measuring spoon to remove the center translucent fleschy area (where the seeds are) from each of the halved slices, hoping to keep excess liquid to a minimum and increase the salad's fridge life. It was a bit tedious, but worth the effort. The salad was as good on day 4 as day 1! A keeper... thanks Kim!
My husband and I enjoyed this salad. We wanted to try something different. It had good flavor. It was quick to prepare and went great with breadsticks. I would recommend doubling the feta cheese because what they recommended just didn't seem like enough.
A great salad! Like someone else suggested, I used creamy italian salad dressing instead of regular italian. I also used considerably less olives than what it called for, a 4 ounce can instead of 15 ounces, and increased the feta to probably 2-3 ounces. It turned out great and got a lot of compliments at the cook-out where it was served.
This was a delicious and wonderful salad idea. I used a container of garlic and herb feta and then topped it off with sliced pepperoncini's because I like a little bit of a kick. Next time I make this I am going to use half garbanzos and half kidney beans and add some artichoke hearts. I will make this again and again. Thanks again for a great idea!
Great alternative to a Greek Pasta Salad. I added a little more feta, garlic salt and two teaspoons of oregano and it was perfect. I have made this 3 times already and plan to make it again and agin. It's very quick and easy!!
This was great! I had some friends over for lunch and served it without even testing it first. I seeded the cucumber and used fat free italian dressing, otherwise, made it exactly as written. Was the first time I've eaten Feta cheese, also. Will definitely make again.
This salad is wonderful. So fast and easy to make.
A very zesty salad and keeps well in the frig for several days. I'm vegan so I ommitted the feta cheese. It was very tasty!
followed recipe just as written. We enjoyed it. No need to change anything for us. Thanks Kim.
I liked this healthful salad, loaded with good nutrients and flavors. I would have added more feta cheese to it. Also it did leave a strong after-taste. I would make it again because it was quick and easy to prepare, and even tasted good as leftovers.
This is fantastic. I did use Greek dressing because I had it on hand and it's very similar to Italian so I didn't think it would make much of a difference. The flavours are lovely and this is a super healthy dish people can enjoy on a hot summer day. :) Thanks!!
This was great with BBQ!
Awesome salad! By the way, garbanzo beans are chick peas (in case you didn't know!). I used one large cucumber and thought it was too much; I will use half and cut it small next time. Increased the feta to about three ounces. I made my own Italian dressing from a recipe on AR. Definitely let this one sit overnight, it gets better with age!
A very unique and great tasting salad. My wife loves it!
Awesome. I added a little more fetta (4 oz.) and decreased the olives (7 oz.). Prep time is more than 10 min., more like 45 min. But, it is well worth it.
Substituted some sliced kalamata olives in place of plain old black olives to give it a more Mediterranean flavor. Also used Balsamic dressing as I did not have any Italian on hand. More cheese please! I used the whole package (3.5oz) of feta. One ounce just wouldn't have been sufficient.
Yum! Healthy, tasty, fresh. I love this recipe. It takes a bit of chopping but it's totally worth it. This is a great dish to bring to a summer potluck.
Very flavorful and colorful. The only change I made was to use green onions instead of the red. This is a great potluck or picnic recipe, and for low-carb folks, it's high in fiber. Thanks!
I eat greek salad almost every day but never thought of adding garbanzo beans to it! For this already this recipe deserves 5 stars - what a great idea, they go so well with feta cheese...mmm. Now I'm on garbanzo bean kick and want to add it to everything - which is not bad since chick peas is very healthy and choke full of vitamins. I always use EVOO instead of italian dressing, no garlic and any tomatoes I have on hand. It's also great with any lettuce/spinach. Skip salt - there is plenty there from feta cheese. And the more garbanzo beans you add, the tastier;)
Outstanding! Used kalamata olives and balsamic vinegar and olive oil for the dressing. Added some oregano and maybe a 1/4 tsp of the garlic salt and increased the pepper cause that is the way I like it. Healthy and delish. Bravo!
My husband's verdict: Excellent! I added more feta, as others suggested, and reduced the olives and cucumber by half (personal preference). Will definitely make again. I'll add some parsley next time. UPDATE: I've been making this salad all summer, and I can't make it fast enough. It disappears almost as soon as it's made!
This is very good, however, I am Greek, and I would never put canned ripe olives in a Greek recipe. Use kalamata olives and you only need about 1/4 cup chopped, it adds great flavor without overpowering the dish. I would also add more feta cheese and omit the salt. I added some fresh herbs, basil, oregano, parsley (dried would be fine, either Italian seasoning or individual herbs). We loved this recipe, but with the changes I made.
Yummy and easy to make :) I added more feta cheese, but that's because I really love feta. I found some mixed heirloom type tomatoes and used those in place of the cherry- but that was because the prices was right and the colors were nice with the salad! Very good!
Wow! I have been making this recipe for years and can't believe I've never rated it. It is fantastic as is and is open to all kinds of adjustments depending on ingredients on hand. More cheese is always better.
Great salad! I love chick peas and feta cheese so I knew I would like this. I skipped the olives because my husband hates olives but it is still delicious without them!
This reminds me of a salad I order at a local Greek restaurant but I don't think they use Italian dressing. The next time I make this I will be omitting the Italian dressing because it's masking all the wonderful flavors this salad has. Maybe oil & vinegar next time? Would have also been much tastier with Spanish olives. If you stick to this recipe AS IS, you're after texture, not taste. You can pretty much mess up (not dress up) anything with Italian dressing.
I added pasta and used a Greek dressing recipe from this site (it's a red wine vinegar and lemon juice sauce) and it was outstanding. Make sure you allow enough time for it to chill.
Tasty, easy, flexible recipe. I added carrots and red pepper.
I made this for our Memorial Day BBQ and it was awesome! The flavors went great together. I left out the olives, just because of personal preference. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
So delicious and easy to make!
Took this to work for potluck and everyone enjoyed it. I didnt have Italian dressing so I used a bottle of Greek Olive dressing I had.
LOVE THIS! I used Mediterranean/Greek salad dressing because I happened to have it on hand and thought it would work well. This makes a lot, and I was worried that the leftovers would get soggy, but I think it was even better the next day after all the flavors had time to soak through.
Loved this. Added extra low fat feta. Will definitely make again.
This was a great, tasty and easy to put together salad. I subbed grape tomatoes for the cherry since I have an abundance of them in the garden. I also doubled up on the feta. This will be a favorite for the summer! Thanks for posting.
Yum! Made exactly as directed, and I was pleasantly suprised! I love that it didn't call for too much dressing. I used Ken's light Northern Italian dressing... more cheesy than normal Italian which I love. Oh, I did use freshly chopped tomato instead of cherry tomato. So healthful and a great salad to keep in the fridge for a snack!
Fantastic! Changes I made: 1 cucumber, 8oz of feta cheese, fresh chives instead of red onion, 4 oz can chopped black olives.
This salad is great, I can eat it several days in a row and not get sick of it. I use Newmans Own Greek Vinagrette dressing & it's perfect! I substitute Kalmata olives for the regular black olives, they are delicious & taset more authentically Greek to me.
Beautiful and delicious! I added some chopped celery and dressed with olive oil and red wine vinegar (salt and pepper) instead of using Italian styled salad dressing. This salad is colorful and is a nice change from a garden green.
Very good!! Filling too!
This recipe is great as is and the best is that allows for multiple combinations. I grabbed what I had around the house so replaced cucumbers for green peppers, Italian dressing for red wine vinegar + olive oil and also added dried italian seasoning. It turned out great. Very refreshing and crunchy. On the down side, this is not a salad that you can do ahead of time because the vegetables become soggy, so do it 3 hours ahead at the max.
I loved this recipe. It was fabulous. I used all the vegetable ingredients with the exception of olives, since I didn't have any. Instead of using the dressing here, I used an Italian dressing from this site. The recipe turned out great!!
i made this for a party, i doubled up on the entire recipe but added more feta cheese. i love the cheese! it was a huge hit!
Pretty good, and I like new ways to use garbanzo beans. More feta is welcome, and instead of using premade dressing I just did a quick drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, although go easy on the vinegar :)
Well, I really cant rate this since i totally changed the recipe to Italian. Used fresh mozeralla cheese instead of Feta. I didnt add cucumber but I doubled up on the tomatoes. I skipped the lemon juice. I added some salami and pepperoni! This recipe was just what i needed to get a twist of Chi-Chi's antipast salad!
I'm trying to eat better. This salad helps me to do that and taste great!
great salad, didn't need to make any changes. To make this 5+ stars I think I'll try using lemon pepper and some oregano. Thanks for the recipe :)
This is wonderful, especially on a beautiful, sunny day like today. I didn't wait for it to be thoroughly chilled and still, it was delicious. I used just a touch more feta cheese; other than that, the amounts of the remaining ingredients were right on. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Excellent recipe...very adaptable and versatile! The great thing about this - you don't really need to measure anything, which I didn't, but I did scale it back. I left out the red onion and added in some chopped red bell pepper. Prefer homemade dressing, so used lemon juice, red wine vinegar, olive oil, garlic, greek oregano and salt/pepper.
This was wonderful and my family absolutely loved it! I did use dried garbanzo beans instead of canned and a homemade Greek salad dressing that my family has been using for years only because I like to control what kinds of preservatives and such our family eats.
This salad is very tasteful and makes good use of garbanzo beans - which I love! Thanx for posting!
Excellent, It does not get much better than this!
great! Used the kalamata olives, added a can of black beans and a finely diced jalapeno pepper. Also more feta. Not sure if used full half cup of salad dressing just enough to cover everything. Great to make ahead for picnic or pot luck. Made it 2 days in a row.
This is delicious! I made exactly as stated! This is a perfect summer salad. I eat the South Beach Diet way and this was a fantastic change for me! We all loved it!
I just made it for a potluck tonight. I had to taste test it, and it's delicious. I'm sure it will get even better after sitting the refrigerator for a few hours. The flavors blend so well together. I followed the recipe exactly, then added a bit of garlic salt, basil, and oregano. The fresh squeezed lemon added the perfect zing. This will be a summer favorite, especially as our garden full of cucumbers and tomatoes ripen. I will likely add extra feta next time and maybe try some parmesan.
I used kalamatra (sp) olives, nice change of pace.
The flavor of this salad depends on what dressing you use. I used Briannas Home Style Real French Vinaigrette Dressing. I brought it to a potluck at work, and it was a huge hit!
I thought this tasted good. I made 1/2 a recipe to try it. I followed the recipe, except I cut back the red onion and black pepper to taste. I liked everything about the salad, but I thought the dressing was a little sweet and the olives were a little tart. Make sure to use a dressing you really like. I think homemade Italian dressing would have been best. I also used kalamative olives and think regular black olives in a can, which are more mild, would have been best.
Great recipe, and even better tasting on the second day! Just did a few tweaks like some other users: more feta, and I used an oil & vinegar dressing with some basil & oregano. I think I have found my new favorite salad!
Fabulous flavor, easy to make, and presents beautifully. The best Italian salad dressing is Paul Newman's! That's what I used. Thanks, Kim Fusich!
Very yummy salad. I used less dressing and more feta cheese - and we enjoyed this salad a lot. This will be a great summer salad - cool with very fresh tastes - will make this one again.
Very very good, the only change I made was to not to mix in the feta cheese. I love feta so instead I crumbled mine on top of the salad. I will be making this again!
My wonderful sister gave me this recipe from your site. Outstanding flavors were really good the second day!
I only used one can of garbanzo beans and one cucumber. I added some whole wheat pasta and used a 6 oz. package of feta. I didn't have Italian dressing so I used 1/2 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (one whole lemon). I also did not use the garlic salt since there was two cloves of garlic in it already and used salt instead. With these changes we loved this salad.
I followed the Helpful reviews and added more feta, thank goodness because I'm not sure I could have taken the salad without the extra cheese. I omitted less than half the olives and half the cucumber. When cutting the cucumber, the recipe says, cut in half, then into slices. Those peices seemed far too big in my opinion, so I quartered the cucumber and sliced and the peices were still too big! If I make this again, I'd skin and seed the cucumber and slice/dice it into small peices that were equal to the size of the garbanzo bean. This wasn't my cup of tea, I brought it to a very small family function and only three people even attempted it because the rest could see the red onion and had already planned to avoid anything with onion. I recieved compliments, but I'm not sure what *I* thought of it. I never give up so easily, so I'll probably try this again later, in a suitable occasion where I don't actually have to impress anyone. I'll see what changes I can make to this recipe to make it perfect for my own kind of taste.
I love this Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad recipe! There are never any left overs.
Nice and refreshing! =] I made only a couple of changes. I had a carton of cherry tomatoes, so I just went ahead and used all of it. I also had a 5 oz. container of feta cheese, and probably would have used all of that too, except I wanted to save a little bit for another salad. I left out the onion, but only because I don't care for them. The only real suggestions I would make is to add more feta, and probably use less Italian dressing. I think it turned out a little too mushy with the amount this recipe called for. Perhaps add it little by little to see what consistency you are happy with.
A great base to tweak to your liking. I think next time I will use a Greek vinaigrette.. less onion... more feta... as it is it is still pretty great!
This is really good and a good source of protein. I did add more feta. Word of warning, this is very garlicy. I personally like garlic but this was alot.
I made this for lunch and the only thing is I added avocado and made my own vinaigrette. DELICIOUS!!!!!
Made it twice and it is great! I might try a diced jalapeno next time to take it to the next level.
Extra oregano and lemon juice made this delectable! My family could not get enough of this.
I read a review that stated Greek dressing would be more appropriate.I use Italian dressing, because it's sweeter. I use celery too, and sometimes change up the black olives for green pimento or garli stuffed olives instead. Either way, this salad is a hit! Cudos!
This was tasty, but only lasts for a couple of days. I used fat free italian, wish I would have used regular.
It was a good salad, but if you truly want it to be Greek then omit the Italian dressing and use oil and vinegar and add some oregano like I did.
Excellent recipe! This is a great way to use up vegetables. I added extra tomatoes because I needed to use them up, which meant I had to add some extra dressing, salt, pepper and lemon. I also used green olives instead of black and used 4 oz. of Feta. I used Annie's Naturals Tuscany Italian Dressing and this came out great!! Thanks for the recipe!
This was an excellent salad!! There was so much flavour and very delicious!! Will definately make it again!
YUM!! I'm a big fan of chopped salads, and this is a wonderful, light version. Very easy to throw together to. It tastes even better after you let it sit so the flavors can blend. I followed the recipe as closely as possible, I may have used a bit more cheese but I was guessing since I could only find an 8 oz container of Feta in the store. Perfect summer side dish!
