Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad

4.6
556 Ratings
  • 5 403
  • 4 117
  • 3 27
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

This is a delightful salad that doesn't skimp on taste.

Recipe by Kim Fusich

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, garlic, olives, cheese, salad dressing, lemon juice, garlic salt and pepper. Toss together and refrigerate 2 hours before serving. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 3.2mg; sodium 1066.8mg. Full Nutrition
