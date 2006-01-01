Apple Pie Filling II

This one uses tapioca. You can multiply the recipe as many times as you'd like.

Recipe by Karen

Servings: 8
8
Yield:
1 quart
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine apples and sugar in a large saucepan. Mix together, then let stand until juice starts to be released from apples. Place over medium-high heat and stir frequently until mixture comes to a boil. Boil hard 1 minute, continuing to stir frequently.

  • Mix tapioca, cinnamon, and lemon juice into apples. Boil hard for 1 minute more, continuing to stir. Pack mixture into a sterilized quart jar, a spoonful at a time, ensuring that there are no air bubbles in mixture. Secure sterilized lid.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stock pot and fill halfway with boiling water. Carefully lower jar into pot using a holder. If processing more than one jar, leave a 2 inch space between jars. Add more boiling water if necessary, until tops of jars are covered by 2 inches of water. Bring water to a full boil, then cover and process for 30 minutes.

  • Remove jars from pot and place on cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press top of each lid with finger, ensuring that seal is tight (lid doesn't move up or down at all). Can be stored up to one year.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
