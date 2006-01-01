Apple Pie Filling II

First, let me start off by saying that this the taste of this filling was quite good! But I didn’t exactly make it to eat, I made this to see if it would be a good proxy for phony human organs. My nephew is in 6th grade and his local middle school will be turning into a SPOOKY haunted house. When I was young, we stuck our hands in all sorts of gunk and were told it was eyes, brains, intestines...you name it! I wanted to do the same with this. It is similar to livers and kidneys, but a little too sticky to feel scary. Had fun testing it though. I hope this will help someone else trying to use this for a similar purpose!