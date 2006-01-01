Apple Pie Filling II
This one uses tapioca. You can multiply the recipe as many times as you'd like.
I was excited I findly found a apple pie filling using tapioca. After using it, I went back to my childhood. My mother used a pie filling just like this. Now I have one for years to come.
Did not like that the tapioca did not melt in the recipe. But it did have the apple pie taste to it.
I didn't can it, so cook it longer in pan. Turns out perfect
Simple and tasty, with a great texture. I didn't can it, but instead cooked it in the pan for a minute or two longer in Step 2, used it immediately, and it turned out great. I'll be using this recipe again!
this was so easy I used my crab apples off my tree in my yard and it turned out I needed more than 5 cups when cooked down...but in the end i made all my tree apples into pie filling
Very easy to do. The best tasting apple pie filling I have ever had. Its now on my favorites list. Better then my mothers.
Excellent. I used 8 cups of mixed variety apples and kept the other ingredient amounts the same. Added 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Since not canning, I cooked it a couple minutes longer. Used it in AR's Apple Enchilada dessert.
I used way more apples in this recipe and the apples still rose to the top leaving an inch or so of filling on the bottom. I plan on using more apples next time and really stuffing them in there. I also used 2 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie seasoning for the spices and the result was excellent. I got 8 quarts. Overall it is great and I plan on making a few more batches over the next couple of days.
So easy, I made 20 quart jars for the winter.
Filled my 10 qt. stockpot heaping-full with peeled apples (sprinkled them with Fruit Fresh between layers to keep from browning), then divided between two pots so I could stir as they heated. Added 5 c. sugar (divided - plenty for my sweet apples) and brought to a boil. Next put in 3/4 c. tapioca, 2 T. cinnamon and 3 T. lemon juice and dumped both pots together for the final boil. This made just over 7 quarts. Second batch: to the above proportions, put 1 1/2 c. water in each pot with the sugar/apple mixture, creating a beautiful sauce...for those of us who like a juicy pie!
I made this to use for apple pie pizza. I didn't have lemon juice. I used cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. I also used splenda instead of sugar, so that might have been why there was no juice to it. So I added a little water. I had to cook it longer to thicken it. It was still really good.
I have to admint to being somewhat dubious about this recipe, I thought the tapioca would not do well. I was proven wrong! The filling set up nicely and the tapioca did not turn into icky chunks like I thought it would. Thank you Karen, I will be doing this again.
I quadrupled the recipe and now have 4 beautiful jars of apple filling. I will save them to bake pies this winter, when fresh apples from the orchard are not available. Recipe was easy to make and process.
I got this recipe out of a very old canning cookbook. I love it and have used it for over 20 years canning for the winter. The canning portions for this one is 10 pounds apples, apricots or peaches, 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons quick cooking tapioca, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3/4 cup lemon juice, 4 cups sugar, water. Place prepared fruit in a large pot with sugar and enough water to prevent sticking and scorching. Heat to 190 degrees just under boiling stirring freq. Add reserved tapioca mixture and stirring, reheat to 190. Do not boil. Pour into jars and process in boiling water bath for 15 min. Makes 6 Qts.
Very, very good. I used tapioca flour instead of quick cooking and it came out thick and delicous. I used it almost immediately and refrigerated the rest. The apples were cooked but still intact, the cinnamon was less evident than we like so I doubled it. Thanks Karen for the recipe!
This is an excellent recipe. It made the best apple pie which my husband loved. I would highly recommend using this one over and over again. I used a few more apples and didn't cut them too thin since I was cooking them a little longer. We like our apples a little chunky! Delicious!!!!!
This made a wonderful apple pie filling. I got rave reviews when I took it to a church potluck.They had a competition for best dessert at harvest event. The pie with this filling took first place.
This is the third year that I use this recipe for my home canned apple pie filling. I use Macs and love the result. Depending on how juicy the apples are you might have to add a splash of water (I have used about 3/4 cup on 20 cups apples). I use 1/4 less sugar and more cinnamon plus pinch of cloves to add some oomph. I usually work with 10 lbs apples per batch, which is 4-5 quart jars, because I cannot fit more in my canner.
For a well reviewed recipe that has been on the site for 10 years, I was surprised that this needed a picture. I am pleased to say, this is a keeper. Thanks!
Fantastic recipe. it is the best canned filling I have seen in a home canning recipe, and super simple. We canned 50 quarts for winter pies and took a fresh pie to our family dinner and everyone loved it. Thank you Karen!
Really like this filling. My mother always used tapioca in her berry pies, but I had never heard of using it in apple pies before. I did add a bit of water only because my apples were not producing much liquid. Not sure what I did wrong but it turned out great. Will use this recipe over and over again.
Just like Momma used to make. I refigured the recipe for a canner full. I used an apple peeler but cored and sliced with an apple slicer. I was so glad to finally find a recipe using Tapioca. Thanks!
This worked out very well, but just a smidgeon too sweet so I will add less sugar the next time.
I made this it was so good so easy I changed tapioca to custard powder and only 1tbsp and I took pealing sand Apple cores and made apple juice also so easy and on allrecipes
First, let me start off by saying that this the taste of this filling was quite good! But I didn’t exactly make it to eat, I made this to see if it would be a good proxy for phony human organs. My nephew is in 6th grade and his local middle school will be turning into a SPOOKY haunted house. When I was young, we stuck our hands in all sorts of gunk and were told it was eyes, brains, intestines...you name it! I wanted to do the same with this. It is similar to livers and kidneys, but a little too sticky to feel scary. Had fun testing it though. I hope this will help someone else trying to use this for a similar purpose!
I love this recipe. It's so easy. I love to make dutch oven apple crisp so this will help me store up the 50 lbs of apples I have for later and make it simple to make just adding a jar or two of apple pie filling. I use Byron's Dutch oven recipes. They are so good.
I made half of the recipe and still make plenty and great to freeze
It turned out a great apple pie...I used the jar that had not sealed as tester , everyone liked. I too added more of the spices, my apples were not tart.
