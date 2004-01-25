Hot and Sour Soup with Tofu

1 of 48

Rating: 4 stars As my husband is Chinese I would like to offer the following "tip" to make this more "authentic": After the last step but just prior to serving whip up 1 raw egg with a fork and slowly add to the boiling soup stirring constantly. You will notice the difference immediately! Helpful (104)

Rating: 4 stars I made a couple of changes you might like! Double the viniger to 2 table spoons triple the corn starch to 3 table spoons add about a teaspoon of powdered ginger use olive oil in place of cooking oil for cooking the vegtables of coarse still useing the sesame oil as indicated for its wonderful flavor mix yellow and red peppers for color and if you have a favorite hot pepper use it with or in place of the red peper flakes but still use the ground black pepper! I hope you like my little modifcations. Is more sour (VINIGER) with a nice texture (CORN STARCH) and warm after taste (FAVORITE PEPER plus the GINGER!) Helpful (40)

Rating: 1 stars Not like in any Chinese restaurant I'VE been to in the past 40 years. I doubled the soy, vinegar, red pepper flakes, black pepper, and cornstarch, and added some chopped shitake and button mushrooms, and it's still too watery. This is all wrong! It's not all that bad a soup, but make no mistake: This is NOT even close to The Real Thing! The bell pepper is unnecessary, and where are the bamboo shoots? Next time, I'll just head for the nearest take-out joint. Helpful (36)

Rating: 5 stars I make a Hot and Sour Soup which is pretty similar...but with a few modifications! I use 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 4 oz tofu 4 oz pork tenderloin cut into strips 2 cloves crushed garlic 1 egg gently folded in towards the end mushrooms and some canned bamboo shoots cut into strips. To make things real authentic you should probably use shiitake and broken tree ear mushrooms...but I'm usually lazy and just toss in some from a can until it looks good!:P Absolutley NO bell peppers of any sort!! I've never seen this in a real restaraunt! I don't use water chesnuts either...not only do I just not like them I've just never seen them in a restaraunt version! Everything else is pretty much the same!! Hope this helps with some of the complaints I've been hearing!! Helpful (30)

Rating: 4 stars This had a most lovely flavor. My family and I loved this soup. A few suggestions...The bell pepper is unecassary. Soup way too thin and had to add 3 TBSP more corn starch. Hot&sour soup doesn't exist w/o eggs so I scrambled 2 eggs in a bowl and slowly poured it in at the end of the process. Added a couple handfuls of clean and cooked shrimp...wonderful! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I liked this soup very much. I took the advice of one of the reviewers and added one raw egg at the end. Made all the difference in color and thickness. Also added a drop or two of tabasco sauce to "spice it up a notch." Can"t wait to have it again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars The taste of this soup is fine. My wife and I both thought it was okay. Still as others have said in the hundreds of Chinese restaurants I've dined in through the years I've never had a hot and sour soup that tasted even close to this: It's too watery (better increase the corn starch) no cabbage no bamboo shoots and I've never seen hot and sour soup with peppers of any kind in the mix. If called something else I might have given this recipe four stars but since the recipe is called hot and sour soup I'm rating it relative to it's claim of being a hot and sour soup. Relative to other hot and sour soups I've had this was quite marginal. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I've searched for a restaurant-styled Hot & Sour Soup recipe and I thank the submitter for this excellent recipe...Thank You sooo much! Helpful (6)