Beef Stroganoff II
Beef stroganoff is typically a rich dish, yet it's quite simple to make. This recipe uses nonfat sour cream to help cut down on the fat content.
Beef stroganoff is typically a rich dish, yet it's quite simple to make. This recipe uses nonfat sour cream to help cut down on the fat content.
Excellent recipe! Tried it this evening. I prepared the beef last night (I bought & cubed 2 pieces of London Broil) & let it marinade in beef broth, garlic, seasoned salt, pepper and a decent merlot overnight because I knew I wouldn't be making this until today.) The only variation was I tweaked other member suggestions and added 2/3 cup beef broth and 1/3 cup water to cream of mushroom soup, added additional mushrooms and 1 cup of light cream. After simmering for 15 minutes, I added 1 cup sour cream (not fat free), dash of worstershire sauce, dash of nutmeg and parsley flakes. AWESOME results...not thick at all, very rich and creamy and totally delicious. Kinda fattening with this variation but so what...you can work it off in the gym tomorrow which is what I will do!!! Will definitely prepare again!Read More
VERY heavy and rich recipe. Taste was it wasn't bad. I halfed the sour cream and added some milk still found it to be lead in my stomach!Read More
Excellent recipe! Tried it this evening. I prepared the beef last night (I bought & cubed 2 pieces of London Broil) & let it marinade in beef broth, garlic, seasoned salt, pepper and a decent merlot overnight because I knew I wouldn't be making this until today.) The only variation was I tweaked other member suggestions and added 2/3 cup beef broth and 1/3 cup water to cream of mushroom soup, added additional mushrooms and 1 cup of light cream. After simmering for 15 minutes, I added 1 cup sour cream (not fat free), dash of worstershire sauce, dash of nutmeg and parsley flakes. AWESOME results...not thick at all, very rich and creamy and totally delicious. Kinda fattening with this variation but so what...you can work it off in the gym tomorrow which is what I will do!!! Will definitely prepare again!
My family really enjoyed this recipe. I followed the advice of one reviewer and marinated the sirloin steak. I cut about 1.3 lbs. into strips and marinated it for about 4 hours in 1/3 cup soy sauce, 2/3 cup white wine, 3 cloves garlic (I used the already diced, bottled garlic), and some ground ginger. This made the meat very tender and it had an absolutely wonderful flavor! I then browned the meat in a little oil, and added the onion and 8 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms. (The mushrooms really made this dish; I don't know how you could have stroganoff without fresh mushrooms!) After I added the flour and spices, I poured in the can of soup mixed with a can of milk. (I still thought it needed some thinning, so I made the mistake of adding white wine to the sauce. It would have been great with a little, but I added too much, and my husband complained that it was "too winey". Beware.) I didn't measure the sour cream; just spooned it in until it looked right. Served over egg noodles, this was delicious!
Several people reviewing this recipe on this website said it was bland, so instead of using chopped onion, I used one envelope of Lipton Recipe Secrets Beefy Onion dried soup mix, added 1/2 cup of milk to thin the stroganoff out, 1 can of mushrooms, drained, and used 1/2 cup each of fat free sour cream, and regular sour cream. It was very, very good. Not bland at all. I did make the mistake of using cut of beef for stew, instead of hamburger, and the meat was tough. Next time I will use hamburger, or try slow cooking this before adding the noodles.
VERY heavy and rich recipe. Taste was it wasn't bad. I halfed the sour cream and added some milk still found it to be lead in my stomach!
I browned the meat and onions in a skillet, then transfered to my slow cooker. The flour wasn't necessary and no need for the salt due the the sodium already in the soup. One can of soup was not going to cut it and this dish cried out for more liquid. I used three cans of Golden Mushroom soup and low sodium beef broth. I added garlic and onion powders and sauteed fresh mushrooms which I added during the last thirty minutes of cooking.
This was a very tasty dish, however, I did modify the recipe some. I sliced and sauteed fresh mushrooms with the onions before I added to the meat. Also I added some white wine so the stroganoff wouldn't be quite so thick. Very enjoyable, and I would definitely make this again.
Great recipe! If you don't have steak strips in the freezer, ground beef works just as good! I sauteed lots of minced garlic in the pan before I added the ground beef-just to give it more flavor. The cream of mushroom soup makes it fabulous! I also added some milk to make it the consistency I wanted. Thanks for the recipe-my family loved it!
Good, but needs a kick like garlic, woschestshire sauce or something along those lines. I also added peas, which ups the nutrition and sneaks in some veggies, for those of you with kids. Good base recipe to work off of.
This was good. I don't generally care for stroganoff made with cream of mushroom soup, it looks anemic and has no flavor. The paprika helped with the anemic color. I also added a couple of tablespoons of red wine to help with the flavor and some milk to thin out the sauce a little. These helped a lot and while not as good as stroganoff made with stock it was good and fast.
I found this recipe to be very bland and flavorless. The consistency was like beef stroganoff, but the recipe had no flavor or color.
I didn’t have time for the crock-pot version. This was quick, simple and delicious. I basically followed the recipe, the only things I added was, I sautéed a can of mushrooms along with some onions and garlic. I add a can of beef broth and a couple of dashes of Worcestershire sauce to the soup. Then I added 2 Tblsp of cream cheese along with the sour cream before serving. This was good. Daughter love it and Hubby asked me to make this again!!! Thanks for the recipe!
Easy and quick. I use FF soup and sour cream to make it more healthy.
This is THE best stroganoff recipe ever! I have tried many, looking to re-create the flavour of my Mom's Stroganoff, but with healthier ingredients. This recipe is PERFECT; however, look for organic cream of mushroom soup as all the usuals (campbells, etc) have MSG. PS the paprika is an AWESOME addition! love it!
Recipe is quick and easy. I am a caterer, work really late sometimes and cannot think about dinner, go figure. LOL. I always use this website to help me jumpstart my brain. I used left over sirloin roast that we had cooked a few days ago, already seasoned so i only added 1/4 tsp salt, no pepper. But added Crimini mushrooms! And you might want to add about a half a can of water when adding soup, too thick, without. Awesome!!!
I added a 8pz package cream cheese, 1/2 cup parmesan or asiago cheese, used low fat sour cream and beef boullion for taste.
I rated this 5 stars if you add the following that I've collected from other reviews. First off I browned a 3 lb. london broil in a skillet then transfered it to a crockpot with some garlic, woschestshire sauce, beef broth, fresh ground pepper, paprika,a can of drained mushrooms and a packet of onion soup mix. Cooked it on low for about 8 hours. Then when I got home in the evening I dumped it back in a skillet to mix in a can of cream of mushroom soup, and cooked about 10 minutes. Then I spooned in enough sour cream to the color I like it and simmered for a bit longer. While I was putting in the mushroom soup I started boiling my water for my egg noodles. Very tasty and easy to make!!
Having never had beef stroganoff before, I really can't say how this recipe compares to the "real" thing, but we liked it a lot. I tend to like dishes that start with canned cream of mushroom, though - if you don't, this recipe wouldn't be for you. I made a few small modifications: I combined the flour with the spices, added garlic powder and onion powder to it, then tossed the beef strips with the flour mixture, then browned it. I also added the onion to the skillet first, not on purpose, that's just what I did - not sure if it made any difference. While the beef was browning, I doused it in a splash of worcestershire. After adding the soup and letting it cook and simmer a few minutes, I then added some beef broth - maybe 1/3-1/2 cup, and let it simmer more. I used not nearly as much sour cream as indicated - probably about 2/3 cup. It was inhaled by all!
As advised, I halved the sour cream. The taste was very good - although the sauce was a bit thick. Next time I will probably add a bit more liquid (wine, milk, broth etc.) just to thin it out a bit. A very tasty easy and quick meal!
quick and easy to make. yummy :) I added garlic and a splash of red wine to the meat.
great recipie mad a few little changes used sliced roast beef from our deli. sauteed onions and mushrooms in beef broth (from deli with beef) till tender added sour cream and soup balanced out with litle bit of water just to thin out a little was very thick few spoonfulls of lipton onion soup mix was awesome gave 5 stars with my changes
This was a great recipe! I used only 3/4 cup of the Sour Cream, and I thought the flavor was *perfect*. I was trying to save time and used pre-cut stewing tips - I don't recommend this. They are just way too chewy. But that's not the recipe's fault. IT was a wonderful recipe.
delicious and easy, you probably only need half the amount of sour cream (cut some calories!)
One of my families favorite dishes. I usually make this with left over roasts. So good and filling.
I liked this recipe...The meat I used was a little tough and that turned me off a little bit but that is my fault, It had nothing to do with the recipe...I just didnt buy the best meat. I read the reviews before making this and saw that people thought it was a little thick..So I did not add the flour and I added about 3/4 of a cup of milk to think it out some. I thought it turned out great other then my meat issue. My husband said it would be awesome with some peas and mushrooms in it next time..So I will have to try that!
As it was was too thick - used 1/2 can of milk to make a better consistency. Flavor was pretty good though for a really simple recipe.
Easy and amazing!!! My husband LOVES anything with noodles, I get so tired of spaghetti. This was a perfect solution. Added garlic, cream cheese, milk. Left out flour. Substituted ground beef for steak. Added a little red wine. Didn't measure anything, just mixed and stir till it looks perfect. Definitely a favorite. :)
This is now my go-to pasta recipe. I made a few changes such as leaving out the onions, pepper, and paprika, and adding Lawry's when cooking the steak. this recipe is SO good, even reheated. definitely one of the best I've found on here.
Very good! I followed everyone else's advice and used less sour cream--but it was STILL too much!! Next Time I will use even less. It was rather thick, and milk had to be added. I also tweaked the recipe and put in a shot of Lea & Perrins. Husband loved it!!
This is my family's favorite quick dinner. I use ground beef when I am in a hurry and still is a great meal!
Came out great. I however did also have to alter the recipe. After cooking the beef and onions I deglazed the pot with a bit of water (would have used red wine if I had it) and then added the flour and spices. I used a can of Campbells Cream of Mushroom with Roasted Garlic soup instead and also added about 2 cups more of water (I didnt' want to use milk, felt like there was enough dairy) and added some Worschestershire sauce. Let that cook down and only added 3 big dollups of sour cream. Came out wonderful. Great color too - the garlic soup has some extra color and flavor to it. I also kept adding more paprika, but I love paprika!
I used stew beef for this and simmered it in a cup of beef broth to make it more tender. I took out the beef and kept the juice to thin the sauce. I also added sour cream little by little to taste. Turned out excellent, good comfort food would make again.
very good recipe!!!!!! this was so flaverful, i added more paprika and a little bit of garlic powder.
This was a great recipe! It was easy and pretty quick to throw together. I did add mushrooms to it but that was the only thing I changed.
Like others I thought this was way too thick as written. A little (1/2 c. ) beef broth, 1/2 c water, and it was much better. I also reduced the sour cream to 2/3 c. Overall, the flavor was what expects from stroganoff. GReat with noodles.
I doubled the recipe and I made the beef in the slow cooker w/ paprika, salt, pepper, dill and a bit of water--then added the mushroom soup, sour cream to taste, more paprika, nutmeg and a little sugar on the stovetop. It came out great and even my two little nieces had second helpings!! Will definitely make this again!
I love this recipe and my friends ask me to make it for them all the time. I use venison steaks or chops instead of beef and it still is amazing. I also add beef broth as well not too much because then it becomes too salty.
To solve the thickness problem, I added the cream of mushroom soup and one can of 2% milk too. I reduced the sour cream to 3/4 cup and this did the trick. The consistency was perfect and this is a definite winner!
We really liked this. I added 1/3 cup beef broth and 2/3 cups water when I added the soup, without it I think it would be way too thick but with it was really good.
I make this recipe quite often. It works very well if you buy the ultra thin sliced beef. I always use much less sour cream and add milk, as the other reviews suggest, and I usually add a shot of Worchestshire.
Excellent! I made this with a few changes because I didn't have a lot of sour cream so I used whipping cream instead. It was great.
My husband and I loved this recipe! This is the first time I made beef stroganoff, but I'll definetely be making it again and again with this recipe. Thanks.
Very good recipe. I find the sauce is very thick but I like how the can of mushroom soup neutralizes the sourness of the sour cream. If you like a lot of sauce like we do, it might be a good idea to double up. We ran out and still had noodles left and people wanted more.
I love this recipe, I have added it too my favorite freezer dishes. I make a big pot of it then freeze it in smaller portions for a later meal. My family loves it.
This is almost the same recipe my mom taught me to make, except I don't use flour and I add green pepper and mushrooms. If you add a little water and let the meat simmer it makes a beef broth and then add the soup it is not as thick. Also, this works well in a crock pot but only add the soup no milk or water, it becomes very thin. Add sour cream 5 min. before seving.
My family loved this. I had to add extra seasoning because it was kind of bland.
This was a good recipe. I did change it up a little. I marinated the steak in red cooking wine, salt, pepper, a little lemon juice and chopped onion. I then sauteed it all in a little butter. I then did the rest of the recipe as follows except I did add a little milk to thin it down some. Good though.
This recipe is awesome! You can tweak it to your tastes too or improvise. I used leftover eye of the round roast and added garlic powder. I am going to add Worcestershire sauce and fresh mushrooms next time too! My husband and I loved it!
Very good. I used stew meat, added the beefy onion soup mix, and a bit more liquid, Then baked to make sure the meat was nice and tender.
I changed the steak to Filet, and added a package of sliced mushrooms. Quick, easy and delicious!
Quick and easy - made this with leftover London Broil. Only think I thought it needed more of, was sauce. I added Chicken broth and let simmer for quite a while. Very good, thanks!
I used a little beef broth to thin the sauce out a little and real sour cream. I also used some fresh mushrooms that I sauted with the onion. It turned out delicious
I was in a rush to get dinner on the table, and I had a 20 ounce package of Tyson(R) fully cooked, seasoned beef strips in the fridge, so that's what I used. It was perfect! By the time the noodles were cooked, the meat and sauce were ready! My family ate every morsel.
Very easy recipe! Like others, it seemed as if it would be too thick for my liking so I also used beef broth and some half and half cream at the end, reducing the amount of sour cream. I also added more fresh pepper. Wine would have given this recipe a better kick overall but I didn't have any on hand! Overall, a good, easy and quick recipe!
Followed directions exactly. Found the sour cream overwhelming. Unusually thick too. Easy to make. Won't be making again.
I followed this recipe exactly and I will never make it again without tweaking it a lot. My husband told me to never make it again and that man will eat anything you put in front of him. However, the kids did eat it.
This recipe is my sister's favorite. She requests it everytime she comes over for dinner. I have even been asked to bring it to potlucks. Scrumptious!
It was eible.
Easily a 5 star with these healthy modifications. 1. Use the 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup (I promise you won't be able to tell the difference). 2. Add 1 can of Golden Mushroom soup. 3. Add 2 cups or 1 can of beef broth. 4. Add a package of onion soup mix and omit chopped onion. Can also add 1/2 cup light cream cheese and 1/2 cup light sour cream at the end. This dish is far from bland, has a deep rich color to it, and lots of aroma and flavor with hardly any work.
I made this tonight for the first time. I had 1.5 lbs of steak, so I doubled everything except the sour cream and the onion. I used only one onion and 16 oz. of sour cream. Even so, the sour cream flavor was way strong. I think half the sour cream next time and it will be perfect.
Even half a minced onion was too overpowering for my taste. I added water, additional shakes of paprika, 2 splashes of apple cider vinegar, and 3 shakes Worcestershire sauce. Husband raved! Will make again.
My teenagers LOVED this recipe. I added some beef broth and seasoned to taste a bit but the kids have asked for it again and that doesn't happen often.
Pretty good. I brown my onion with the meat, with THIN sliced celery & mushrooms. Used reg sour cream, garlic powder & dill! Very good base!
Made this once before exactly as recipe described (except I didn't drain the meat because the onions need something to sautee in & I added garlic & a little milk)and it was very good except the meat was not as tender as we would have liked. Made again today....I was out of cream of mushroom so used cream of chicken and let it simmer very low for 30 minutes and it was awesome and cut with a fork tender. So I guess if you simmer just a few minutes longer , you will get the desired tenderness that many have complained about in their reviews. Awesome, easy recipe. Thanks for sharing it!!
Read reviewer notes
Beef Stroganoff is my husband's favorite meal and I have been looking for a recipe that he likes. When I made this the other night he said it was better than his mom's. Thanks for a great reicpe.
It smelled really good when I was cooking it but once I added all of that sour cream-it just sort of tasted and smelled like sour cream. Next time I'll just put half of that amount in and maybe it will taste different.
add fresh mushrooms that are sauteed in wine and butter for the wine flavor. Instead of adding flour later on, coat the round steak strips in flour and seasonings then brown. Sour cream makes the dish
Good recipe. I added about 1/4 cup of milk while simmering to get the consistency I wanted.Added additional salt and pepper to taste.
I had to really doctor this. If I were to do it over again I would completly ommit the salt and the flour. It was so salty with the soup and the added salt that my lips were chapped after I ate it. It was also thick enough without the flour. very easy and quick.
Awesome recipe! I added a can of sliced mushrooms and I halfed the sour cream. I used semi-condensed mushroom soup. Great creamy taste.
I used sirloin steak, added jalopeno pepper flakes to give it a kick. Will make again! Thanks for the great recipe.
This is absolutely delicious! We added extra steak and some milk at the end to thin out the sauce. I normally don’t like beef stroganoff but I love this recipe.
I used a little beef stock with minced garlic and onion while browning the meat and added 1/2 cup milk with the soup and a few dashes of worcechestire sauce and it was the perfect consistancy!! Best dish Ive made in a while!
left out salt and flour, added 1/2 a cab if beef broth to the cream of mushroom soup and a splash or red cooking wine. Cut the sour cream down to 3/4 cup. Still blah. Probably won't make again.
Not bad - was really quick and easy to fix.
My family loved this dish, even my picky meat eater. I do not particularly like sirloin steak, so I used two new york strip steaks, which were easy to cut thin strips. I cut the sour cream down to 1/2 cup, and added small amounts of milk until it thinned up a little. Otherwise it was too thick for noodles, as one other reviewer wrote. I added a good amount of garlic to add some flavor which saved the meal from blandness. Next time I will add baby bello mushrooms and maybe even a little tomato paste. YUM. Thanks for the recipe. Easy, and my kids love it. Definate keeper!
this was delicious. I added a little bit of the noodle water to the sauce to make it a little thinner. But we loved it.
Though I substituted the steak with Very Lean Ground Beef this was excellent, I was shocked and the family wants it again sometime soon,
AFTER I MARINATED THE STEAK FOR 3 HRS. IN 1/3 CUP SOY SAUCE, 2/3 CUP OF WHITE WINE, 3 CRUSHED GARLIC CLOVES, 1 TBLS SESAME OIL AND SOME CHOPPED GINGER - THE MEAT WAS VERY FLAVOURFUL.. THIS TURNED OUT TO BE GREAT RECIPE. I ALSO ADDED 3 TBLS OF POWDERED BEEF BROTH AND 1 CAN OF MUSHRO0MS PLUS THE LIQUID. MY FAMILY LOVED IT.
This turned out very good. I made only a few very small changes. 1) I added a tiny amount of butter in the corner of the pan before adding the flour, allowing the flour to cook in the butter before getting mixed with everything else 2) I added some milk after adding the soup concentrate because I felt it was too think (and I stand by that after trying it) 3) I let it simmer much longer than 15 min to help the beef flavor soak into the sauce. Other reviewers thought it tasted bland. I don't think so, although some red cooking wine would probably throw it over the top. I'm also very generous on onion size and I think that makes a difference. The more onion the better the flavor!
I am most picky when it comes to creamy and flavorful This recipes was good although it was to much sour cream and I will go for the fat next time I used the no fat sour cream and it was simply bland though good idea Id use the fat next time
I was a little disappointed in this recipe. It was good but didn't have quite the "homemade" flavor I would have liked. I don't think I liked the cream of mushroom soup taste.
I'll give this recipe a SOLID 4. EASY, cheap, easy clean up, and pretty tasty! Tasty enough to go into my personal recipe box! I will make it again. Maybe add 1/4 cup of red wine after browning the meat!
The instructions were so that the whole meal came out incredibly bland. Even adding garlic in didn't help it. Sorry. Not my favorite.
One thing to consider: slow cook the meat = let the flavors meld (and onions cook). I've made this recipe several times. Sometimes I quick fry the meat, most times not. I add the soups, meat, onions and mushrooms to the crookpot and cook on low for a few hours. NOTE: if you quick fry with the flour - you will need a 1/2c beef broth or water also added to the crookpot b/c the flour on the meat will thicken even faster. A few hours later - while I'm boiling water for the noodles - I add the "full flavored" sour cream. We like this recipe - method may differ but the ingrediants are the same.
Very thick & dry, so this time I added 3/4 cup water after the flour mixture. I let this simmer with some beef bouillon granules & little Worcestershire. Added a can of mushrooms and still a bit more liquid (3/4 to 1 cup 1% milk)as we like it creamy. Omitted the sour cream and it was heavenly! 4 stars for a good basic start!
Followed suggestion of using less sour cream and adding milk. I also added fresh mushrooms to the sauce. This dish is very good.
This was the best I have ever made. I did not use onion. Instead I sliced up 4 gloves of garlic (it is not over powering or hot) and put them in with the cooking meat. I LOVE GARLIC. I also followed the others and added milk, but did not measure mine, just to what looked good. I did not use fat free sour cream, if you are going to eat good food, EAT GOOD FOOD! There is just something about fat free! Like said, go to the gym the next day and work extra hard. I also did a couple splashes of worchestershire sauce. TASTY!
This was very good! I cheat and make my stroganoff with ground beef for a cheap, quick meal. The only thing I did differently was add some garlic and some worcestershire sauce and serve it over rotini instead of egg noodles. Great, easy recipe!
Way too thick and really only tasted like mushrooms. I won't make it again.
Its simple yet so yummy! one of my favorites.
Very good! I added about a 1/4 cup of sour cream to the recipe and a splash of cooking sherry.
me and my son loved it, hubbie not so much... but he did eat it all...
This was great, having a large family I had to double recipe. I was worried because I had never made stroganoff homemade before. It turned out so good, I did add more paprika then called for and some garlic powder, a little bit of fresh Basil, and left out the salt. Nice!
I love this recipe, just as it is! It's a family staple!
This was very good; just like my mom used to make! Would have given it 5 stars, but for one change: must add almost a can of milk or the sauce is way too thick. I caught it, and it turned out great.
This is really good! I made a few changes just for personal preference; I think the original recipe is 5 stars on its own. I like to sautee some garlic in the beginning to add some nice flavor and I usually use onion powder instead of chopped onion for the sake of my ultra sensitive eyes. I like to thin the sauce just a bit with some skim milk, just for personal texture preference. It's fantastic with the steak and you can also use ground beef if that's what's in the fridge. Both taste excellent.
I made this recipe according to the directions minus the onion and paprika. (I couldn't find the paprika) I also used cubed stew steak. The steak was really tender and this recipe was really easy and ready in less than 45 min. I would highly recommend this recipe.
We thought this was excellent! We did as others suggested and added fresh sliced mushrooms. I didnt use the flour and used 2 cans on cream of mushroom and 4 oz of sour cream then added a little bit of white cooking wine. I already have people asking for the recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections