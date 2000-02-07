Beef Stroganoff II

Having never had beef stroganoff before, I really can't say how this recipe compares to the "real" thing, but we liked it a lot. I tend to like dishes that start with canned cream of mushroom, though - if you don't, this recipe wouldn't be for you. I made a few small modifications: I combined the flour with the spices, added garlic powder and onion powder to it, then tossed the beef strips with the flour mixture, then browned it. I also added the onion to the skillet first, not on purpose, that's just what I did - not sure if it made any difference. While the beef was browning, I doused it in a splash of worcestershire. After adding the soup and letting it cook and simmer a few minutes, I then added some beef broth - maybe 1/3-1/2 cup, and let it simmer more. I used not nearly as much sour cream as indicated - probably about 2/3 cup. It was inhaled by all!