Beef Stroganoff II

353 Ratings
  • 5 148
  • 4 141
  • 3 38
  • 2 12
  • 1 14

Beef stroganoff is typically a rich dish, yet it's quite simple to make. This recipe uses nonfat sour cream to help cut down on the fat content.

By sal

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown steak strips in a large skillet over medium-high heat; drain excess fat. Add onion and sauté for 5 minutes, or until tender. Stir in flour, salt, paprika, and ground black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in soup; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in sour cream.

  • Prepare egg noodles according to package directions. Serve beef stroganoff over egg noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
606 calories; protein 35.2g; carbohydrates 58.6g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 129.9mg; sodium 1062.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/14/2022