Chicken Salad With Pine Nuts and Raisins

This chicken salad recipe with pine nuts and raisins has a honey mustard style dressing and is topped with onions and croutons. If you don't have olive oil spray, you can just use any non-stick cooking spray.
Loved the mingling flavors of the rosemary, Dijon and honey. Made the chicken salad tossed with the dressing and served on a bed of Spinach and lettuce. Skipped the croutons and offerred rolls. It was a huge success. Lightened the calories with low fat mayo and fat free sour cream.
Too much time and work to yield such a so-so end result. I had to add a lot more raisins and ended up putting in dried cherries and cranberries to make it worth it. Husband said he liked it, especially the pine nuts. My guess is by the end of the day, the whole bowl will be dumped out. There are a lot better recipes out there that don't require all of this effort.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2014
I gave this four stars and hubby gave it five, but I'm the one making the review! I thought the mayo/sour cream mix was really good--the rosemary was just wonderful in this we thought. And the raisins were great! Otherwise there were a lot of ingredients in the list, and we love them all. I didn't think they were all necessary. The chicken I used was leftover Lemon Basil Chicken from this site. My celery wasn't good, so I left it out. We thought this gave us a great dinner tonight. I would definitely make this again. Thanks, MARBALET!
