Vegetable Deer Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a hearty vegetable and venison soup. Everyone that I have fixed it for just loves it!

By logansmommy

prep:
45 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
10 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt 1/2 cup of butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Brown the cubed venison in the hot butter, stirring frequently. Add the cabbage, potatoes, peas, carrots, green beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and remaining 1 cup of butter. Pour in the tomato juice and beef broth, then sprinkle in the sugar, beef bouillon granules, salt, black pepper, cumin, mustard, curry powder, cayenne pepper, parsley, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the venison is tender, and the soup slightly thickened, about 1 1/2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 16g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 37.6mg; sodium 559mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (18)

Most helpful positive review

mtngrl
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2009
Who would have thought that it would be this good. The meat was a little chewy...but that does not reflect on the recipe itsself. The only thing I changed was the extra cup of butter. I could not force myself to put that much butter into it and it turned out great. I'm sure that it would have tasted better with it but just to let you know that it was wonderful without the extra fat clogging your arteries. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Reviews:
Paul Kemp
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2008
I didn't read the recipe closely enough and had to dig out my chili pot to hold everything. This is an excellent recipe even my kids love it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2011
I scaled this recipe in half used ground venison instead of stew meat and used frozen veggies in place of the can to try and cut back on the sodium. This was super simple and a great way to use up some of that venison in my freezer...not to mention I love soup! Thank you for sharing logansmommy! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Diana Lynn
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2012
This soup is awesome! I thought my boyfriend was gonna cry while he ate it! He asks for it all the time. Read More
Helpful
(3)
TroyM
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2010
I used this for my first try at deer vegetable soup and all 7 people loved it! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Renee Sharpe
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2014
First and foremost this makes a TON of soup!!! Make sure your pot is big enough!!! I made this recipe exactly like it's written with the exception of completely omitting the butter and using frozen veggies instead of canned. I just didn't see the need for the butter with all the other excellent flavors in the soup and wanted to cut down on the calories. I will definitely be making this again!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Sara Tennyson Blakely
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2012
This was delicious! Even my picky kids ate it up! I used frozen veggies instead of canned for less salt and more nutrients. I also omitted the cup of butter but did use a couple pats of dairy-free spread. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Bluefox
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2014
This is the bomb I just added a few other things.. Frozen okra and Lima beans!! And did not add the extra cup of butter 1/2cup was enough! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Alicia
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2014
I halved the recipe. And used what I had (no canned tomato's) tomato sauce ground deerburger & didn't have parsley. But it still turned out great! Not to gamey tasting at all. Thanks! Read More
