Vegetable Deer Soup

1 of 18

Rating: 5 stars Who would have thought that it would be this good. The meat was a little chewy...but that does not reflect on the recipe itsself. The only thing I changed was the extra cup of butter. I could not force myself to put that much butter into it and it turned out great. I'm sure that it would have tasted better with it but just to let you know that it was wonderful without the extra fat clogging your arteries. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't read the recipe closely enough and had to dig out my chili pot to hold everything. This is an excellent recipe even my kids love it! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I scaled this recipe in half used ground venison instead of stew meat and used frozen veggies in place of the can to try and cut back on the sodium. This was super simple and a great way to use up some of that venison in my freezer...not to mention I love soup! Thank you for sharing logansmommy! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This soup is awesome! I thought my boyfriend was gonna cry while he ate it! He asks for it all the time. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I used this for my first try at deer vegetable soup and all 7 people loved it! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars First and foremost this makes a TON of soup!!! Make sure your pot is big enough!!! I made this recipe exactly like it's written with the exception of completely omitting the butter and using frozen veggies instead of canned. I just didn't see the need for the butter with all the other excellent flavors in the soup and wanted to cut down on the calories. I will definitely be making this again!!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! Even my picky kids ate it up! I used frozen veggies instead of canned for less salt and more nutrients. I also omitted the cup of butter but did use a couple pats of dairy-free spread. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is the bomb I just added a few other things.. Frozen okra and Lima beans!! And did not add the extra cup of butter 1/2cup was enough! Helpful (1)