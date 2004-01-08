Chicken Biryani

My husband is from Sind province, Pakistan. I've been cooking Pakistani/Indian dishes for 25 years. I thought I'd try this recipe. My family liked it, but not as much as the authentic style I usually make. This is more like a plou not biryani. I will make this again with a few variations. Instead of frying more onions while cooking the rice. I will add the spices and let them fry until fragrant then add the rice and the chicken stock. ( to tell you the truth, I will probably use water not stock) I will cook the rice until half done. Then in a new pot I will scoop 1/3 of the chicken mixture on the bottom. Add some fresh mint leaves and some fresh tomatoes slices on top. Then put 1/3 of the half-boiled rice on top. I will layer two more times ending with the rice on top. As someone noted you really need to cook the rice on medium heat or it will be soggy. That is why it is best to cook the rice separately half way then layer. At the end, when there is no more liquid left you can cover it with a couple paper towels or a cloth and then put the lid on top. That is when you simmer it on low temperature for 20 mins. That helps to remove more moisture and the rice will come out perfect!