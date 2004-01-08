Chicken biryani is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish that's typically reserved for special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, basmati rice is the ideal variety to use.
This really isn't the best biryani recipe I've made, but it's fast for biryani so I thought I'd give it a shot. I had to double all the curry spices and added a good helping of garam marsala. I never even tasted a hint of mint so I'm thinking that doubling the mint might help as well. When you're cooking your rice, I would eliminate the onions and let the spices sit in the oil until it's nice and fragrant. Then add the rice and cook for five minutes to let the rice absorb some of the flavors. Once you've added it to the rest of the recipe don't cook on the lowest temp or it will get soggy. You need to cook basmati rice on a med-low heat and much faster to avoid soggy rice. This recipe is HUGE. I cut it down to four servings and still had too much food.
While this recipe is time consuming, it is well worth it! I made a couple changes, I added cashews and raisins when adding the chicken broth, and I used chicken wings and drumsticks with the bone-in instead of cutting up the whole chicken. This is easier, and I wanted to avoid dry pieces of chicken in other biryani dishes that I have had. The chicken came out extremely tender, it was falling off the bone. Absolutely delicious! The flavor is mild for the Indian palatte, so if you like it spicy add more spice, but overall this recipe is a definite keeper. This would be a great dish to make for a lot of people as the quantity is large. Also be sure to use basmati rice with this it is so aromatic and delicious.
My Brother-in-law is from Pakistan and I love their food so I was looking for recipes to fix for my family. I found this one and my husband has added it to his favorites catagory. I even fixed it for my mother-in-law and she loved it too. Hint on how to make it not take so long...measure out all of your spices and ingredients prior to cooking. Do all of your chopping of the onions and all first and it will go a lot faster. I have fixed this many times now and we love it. Today I am going to substitute beef for the chicken and see how it turns out.
I made this recipe for a big Diwali party (a traditional Hindu celebration) and got raves. People were asking for the recipe and for leftovers to take home with them!
WILLESDENGIRL
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2005
Wow!! This was amazing. I made it for a bunch of friends and made very few modifications. I used boneless skinless drumsticks which I beleive were the perfect choice for this dish as they had enough dark meat to stay plenty moist. The only change I amde was to add raisins and cashews during the rice cooking stage but that was only due to personal preference. I didn't find the recipe particularly time consuming. I started making it 2 hours prior to the time I wanted to serve it and it was ready right on time, during the 2 long cooking stages there isn't anything to do except set the table, pour some wine and enjoy the delicious smells.
My husband is from southern India and this is one of his favorite dishes. This recipe is made in different ways, the Muslim version (according to him), being the best, and most difficult. I made this recipe for my husband; however, I think it's important you chop up 3 small green chiles and cook it with the tomato mixture, that way, it gives this dish the necessary kick as in India. Also, my husband said the original version is made with hard boiled eggs and not potatoes, though I made it with potatoes. Finally, along with the green chiles and tomato mixture, I also added about 2 tablespoons of red pepper flakes. Overall, this recipe is good and my husband said it tasted EXACTLY like the way his mother made it back in India.
Amy naqvi
Rating: 4 stars
01/01/2014
My husband is from Sind province, Pakistan. I've been cooking Pakistani/Indian dishes for 25 years. I thought I'd try this recipe. My family liked it, but not as much as the authentic style I usually make. This is more like a plou not biryani. I will make this again with a few variations. Instead of frying more onions while cooking the rice. I will add the spices and let them fry until fragrant then add the rice and the chicken stock. ( to tell you the truth, I will probably use water not stock) I will cook the rice until half done. Then in a new pot I will scoop 1/3 of the chicken mixture on the bottom. Add some fresh mint leaves and some fresh tomatoes slices on top. Then put 1/3 of the half-boiled rice on top. I will layer two more times ending with the rice on top. As someone noted you really need to cook the rice on medium heat or it will be soggy. That is why it is best to cook the rice separately half way then layer. At the end, when there is no more liquid left you can cover it with a couple paper towels or a cloth and then put the lid on top. That is when you simmer it on low temperature for 20 mins. That helps to remove more moisture and the rice will come out perfect!
I've never tasted indian food before, even if I came from it's neighbouring country, so I decided to give this a try. I didn't wanted it to be too dry, so I doubled the amount of yoghurt (actually I think I dumped in 1/2 cups of yoghurt, while I reduced the meat to using only 2 chicken breast-halves). After tasting the gravy, I added crushed corriander, sugar, and garam masala but that was my own preference. The end result was delicious!! I served it over nasi kuning, which is an Indonesian yellow rice dish. Giving it 4 stars because I didn't follow the recipe exactly.
I'm a little confused, It says 2 large onions, finely chopped & then 1 large onion, diced again? Is it a combination? Is it meant to combined?
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2003
This recipe is just like what I eat in restaurants! I am Egyptian but I love Biryani and yesterday I decided to cook it to my fiance and he just lovced it. Initially I thought he might be saying he loved it to flatter me. But eating more than one third of the whole dish proved me wrong. I took the advice on one of the reviews on this recipe to prepare all ingredients in advance. One tip, when you cook the chicken, do not start cooking the rice immeditely. You have to wait for may be 30 minutes then start with the rice. That is because you will have to add the chicken (which is supposed to be already cooked) to the rice when you are cooking it! So unless the chicken is cooked or at least you have maximum 10 minutes to go, do not start with cooking the rice. Thanks for the person who wrote the recipe. Salma
This recipe is awesome! The best biryani recipe ever! I skipped the potatoes since it dint work well for me before. After reading a few reviews, I decided to add more spice. I added 1 tsp of chilli powder, 1 tsp of ground pepper instead of half tsp each. This is the first time that I have succeeded in making a good biryani! Thank you so much!
We love indian food, and found this recipe as a good starter. I have made it 2 or 3 times and have compared it with other biryani recipes I have found. I think if I had a biryani spice mix maybe that would kick it up a notch, but as it is, I would increase the cumin, ginger, and garlic as well as the clove. Other biryani's I have had have included cauliflower, carrots, peas, raisins and cashews and I include them in lieu of the potatoes. Since there is already rice, I don't see the need for another starch. I would also use ghee rather than oil. And last, I would use 3 or 4 tomatoes instead of only 2. I would look for a solution to the problem I had of cooking the rice, on a low setting, the rice at the top was crunchy and the rice at the bottom was soggy. Also, i like some heat in my indian food and this is completely without any spiciness to speak of...I would put a tsp of garam masala to give it some of the hot spice I anticipate when I eat indian food.
It was really good, but not quite up to expectations. It could be my fault...I didn't have cardamom pods, so I substituted 1/2 tsp ground cardamom per pod for it. The whole dish was overly redolent of cardamom. I was expecting something more balanced, so next time (and there will be a next time), I'll give the pods a try as the recipe calls for. Finally, I didn't add the salt into the rice portion of the dish, figuring the salt in my Swanson's chicken broth would be enough. It wasn't. Next time I'll trust the recipe more. Absolutely worth a try, just be aware that you may need to be more literal about this recipe than some other ones on the site.
This is a little bit different than other biryani I have tried but it is excellent. It is worth the time it takes to put it all together.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/28/2003
I am Bengali and love biryani. I doubled the spices to the curry portion and added raisins and cashews after i poured in the chicken stock. Very good and easy to make if you have all your ingredients and pots/pans laid out.
Very delicious and simple recipe for biryani! I did increase the amount of garlic, ginger, and chili powder and instead of stock I used water. Usually making biryani can be so laborious if you layer up the rice and chicken, but this recipe was easier and soaked up the spices and seasoning very well. Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
11/19/2001
Very complex instructions, and the end result was not as desirable as one might have thought from the smells. I think the Turmeric gave it a 'dusty' taste - my younger brother (age 16) said "why'd you put dirt in this?" - I would recommend the rice part of this dish, it's fabulous, but skip the lengthy process on the chicken, it's too complex, and doesn't taste nearly as good as it smells.
I'm used to cooking an authentic lamb biryani a completely different way. I even tossed up whether to adapt my version to this one, but I'm so glad I didn't!! This recipe is sensational!!! I followed the directions exactly (except I used a bit less salt!) and apart from the accompanying picture being incorrect, it turned out perfectly!! Great flavours, succulent tender chicken!! Can't wait for leftovers tomorrow night!!
This was incredibly good. The cover picture is misleading though. The rice is cooked together WITH the chicken. Had to read the recipe a couple times to get that. The flavors were stunning. Best Indian I've ever made. Will definitely make it again. YUM
This was pretty good. I think I messed up in chopping the onions too finely as the mixture was quite liquid-y. And I think cooking the rice on the lowest setting on my stove was too low as it ended up being mushy as well. But texture aside, the flavors were mild, but very nice. I would season the potatoes & chicken a bit next time, or dice them a bit smaller, as they were a bit bland.
I made this as a covered dish for our foreign exchange student's orientation. It was a huge hit. My son, who is a picky eater, told me the recipe was a keeper! I did not have cardamomor powdered saffron. I used a biryani spice mix, omitting the spices included in the mix. I also used saffron threads, which probably would have made the rice a beautiful yellow had I known how to use it properly. Thank you for sharing this wonderful dish!
my first try and it turned out much better than I expected, however, I have to say it turned out way toooo salty. Next time I won't use any salt and only half chicken stock and half water or maybe just the salt and all water and no chick stock at all, other than that it was perfect Tastey and spicy!
I found this recipe to be tasty but I agree with some of the other reviewers- a lot of time and energy required for this recipe! I also found that my chicken went rather dry. The amount of food it made was also huge!! I could have fed a family of 10 on this amount. Additionally, it did not keep very well as the leftovers were quite dry the next day. But to be fair, the flavour was very nice when fresh from the pan.
Even with all the spices, it was slightly bland in my opinion, but better the second day.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/22/2004
Didn't really taste like the biryani in the Indian restaurants here in the Detroit area, but it was flavorful and did taste "Indian". We added raisins and nuts, which gave it a nice twist. This was a chore (almost 4 hours!), so make sure you have plenty of time.
This is by far the absolute best byrianni recipe I ever tasted and the only recipe that has worked for me. I normally hate byrianni but this is one recipe that even I couldn't resist. My husband was really excited when he peeked inside the pan to see what was for dinner and he ended up eating too much :)~ This recipe really saved the day! For the best tasting results I always use Cornish Hens (the little chilckens) as they always seem to cook the best and have the best flavour. You may want to cut up and use two of the little chilkens but I gurantee they give a much more pleasant taste and appearance to the dish than the larger chickens.
This was great; the cardamom offers a delicious and different flavor. The only change I made is using water rather than broth to cook the rice in; with all the spices it seems unneccessary and wasteful to use broth. I'll definitely make biryani again.
I followed this chicken biryani recipe closely, but it didn't turn out well at all. It was really bland. Which is shocking, because it smelled amazing. After 3 hours of prep/cooking, I was quite let down by the way this turned out.
If my rating was just for taste, this would get 5 stars. Although it's not a quick recipe, it's not difficult (just follow the directions). The result it an absolutely superb one-in-one-pot meal that is well worth the effort and time.
Of all the Biryani recipes that I've tried so far, this one is my top favorite. I hardly made any changes to it and it turned out super delicious....love it. the cooking time is not as long as it seems, the only time consuming part is cooking the chicken. I'm definitely going to make it over and over again.....
Amazing!!! This recipes took FOREVER to make! But it is lots of fun if you have good wine, music and company while you make it-:) Preparation and Eating was a totally spiritual experience:) Certainly a dish I will reserve for special occasions
I enjoyed this recipe - it was easy to make, prepared quickly, and is tasty. Next time, I will pre-wash my rice to avoid some of the pastiness. I used ingredients that I had on-hand which included: Boneless, skinless chicken thighs - I'd recommend thighs over breast, or bone-in pieces (even though most authentic Biryani seems to contain bone-in chicken). Ground cinnamon - since I had no sticks available, using ground cinn. did not detract in any way. Dried mint flakes instead of fresh - again, using dried mint had no negative effect. Ground ginger - no problem with this substitution. Sour cream instead of yogurt - another harmless substitution. I had no cardamom...it would have been nice, but it was fine without. Preparation - I prepped the potatoes as directed, then prepped the rice and chicken separately. I combined the chicken, potatoes, and rice at the very end to speed the process and keep the potatoes from getting too mushy. This was not exactly like the Biryani that I eat in restaurants, but was every bit as good in its own right.
Very Tasty! I made this with no changes, except I doubled everything. A friend who had actually tasted this dish IN Bangladesh said it was very very close to what he had over there. WONDERFUL FLAVOR THE NEXT DAY! Thank you for posting! God Be With You!!
I don't have a problem with recipes that have several steps and/or require a lot of prep time, as long as the results are worth it. This wasn't worth it, imo. I ended up adding a lot more spices and yogurt, and most of a can of tomatoes. The end result wasn't terrible, but it was quite a lot of work for rather mediocre results. Thanks anyway!
great recipe! it was a little too mild for me, and considering i'm pretty sensitive to hotness.. i'd add some more chili powder i also added peas, carrots, and red bell peppers which i thought was a great touch. (the bell peppers especially gave it a refreshing crunchiness)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2001
extremely delicious & authentic! slightly time consuming to gather ingredients, but actually quite easy to make. serve with naan bread and a curried cauliflower/chick pea side dish. highly recommend!
Very good; really reflects the complex interplay of spices and flavors that is biryani. But I can't give it five stars because, while not a difficult recipe, it is very time consuming: it took me 2.5 hours from beginning chopping to putting it on the table. (I imagine I'll be faster next time, but it's probably still nearly two hours in raw cooking time. I'm trying to think of ways to do this faster. If I come up with something significant I'll try to remember to update this review.)
This was the first biryani recipe that I tried and have been cooking it for about a year now whenever I'm craving some Indian food. I bought packaged spice mixes from my trip to India a two years ago and use the one labeled Madras curry and potato masala instead of measuring every single spice out, but I still add in the cinnamon sticks and whole cloves and it tastes great. I also add some more vegetables: carrots, peas and more potatoes, then it's a hearty main dish!
I used the recipe for the chicken but not the rice since I used a rice cooker. I also used chicken thighs instead of breasts because it's what I had. I did use all the spices and this was very tasty!.. :)
I didnt like the taste of this at all. Too salty, and something wierd that I cant put my finger on. Also, very little flavor for the amount of rice and meat. The biryanis I grew up with in South Africa make this one a complete non-contender. It tastes like a bland stew to me, and not at all like biryani.
It was great! Though I did need some added zing - maybe some Paprika? I felt it needed to be much spicier, but the flavor overall was great, and most of my friends who enjoyed this dish are not into spicy foods - so just perfect! I did not have yogurt on hand - used sour cream instead and it tasted just fine. Curious to know what the difference in taste might have been. Definitely making again in the very near future! Served w/Basmati rice & I also sprinkled lots of the Pampered Chef Moroccan Rub on top! MMM!
thanks for this easy recipe... i love eating my bestfriend's version of biryani........and miss it a lot(im home now n davao) so iv been searching high & low for a perfect recipe and found yours! and lurrrrrve it! Thanks a lot!
I do not know when was the last time I made Indian food from scratch so as I was making this I did not know if it was going well or not. However, in the end it was delicious. It does take time to make but if you have preparations made in advance, it is not so bad and is well worth it. Thank you for this delicious recipe. Please send more.
really really enjoyed this dish, fantastice recipe! i would definitely recommend, i did add extra chilli as prefer it to be a little spicier. my little sister also enjoyed it even though she is a very picky eater. thanks
This was really good and yeah a little more work then I usually do for dinner. I added a little more of all spice and added marsala too. I added the spuds back with the chicken to cook them thru. Used ground cloves and no salt and used canned tomato, every thing else the same. The Authentic Biryani on this site is good too, by su. Would make again.
I have made this recipe about 5 times now and it is a very good base. I have made some changes, just as it seems others who have rated this recipe have done. I wanted to make it taste more like the biryiani that my favorite Indian restaurant makes. It is not very hot spicy at all so I added about 2 tsp cayenne pepper and a chopped jalapeño when I sauted the onion. I also increased the amount of all the spices, about double the amount works in my opinion. I did not have cardamom pods so I used 3/4 tsp ground cardamom instead and I also used saffron threads instead. I added about a cup each of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and string beans, all cut up into appropriate sizes and sauted in vegetable oil. Those were added into the rice with the potatoes. I also threw in golden raisins and cashews. When all these changes were made, my family thought the biryiani was just right!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2001
This recipe is excellent. My husband is English and loves Pakistani/Indian food and for years I have experimented and nothing has come out this good. It's not a quick recipe but worth it, make sure you don't leave out any ingredients! Its good for the kids too, not too spicy. I loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2000
Alot of works to do,but worth the efforts ! Tastes terrific,try it.
Lovely Biryani. Used to eat this a lot at work many years ago when I was working for Indian people. Always wanted to try it for myself, so I tried this recipe. Only negative was that my potatoes was not cooked. Next time I'll add them while the sauce reduces. I'd rather have them overcooked, than not properly cooked.
Thank you for this super recipe, I've used it on a number of occasions (with a few modifications) and have always got rave reviews... it is an easy-to-make-can't-get-wrong recipe for super biriyani, thank you once again!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/09/2003
I liked it, but a lot of work! And Also if you like it spicy, add spices or chilies because it was rather bland. The rice came out looking great though!
Great recipe. This was my first attempt at Indian cuisine and it was delicious. It takes some time to prepare but the results are worth it. I substituted olive oil for the vegetable oil and white rice for the basmati rice, but otherwise I followed the recipe as-is. My kids, who are both picky eaters, loved it. One mistake I made was using canned tomatoes--I added the entire contents of the can instead of draining the tomatoes first. This added excessive fluid to the gravy mixture resulting in longer cooking times before it would thicken. Next time I will drain and add the liquid only as needed. I bought fresh mint per the recipe and I'm glad I did--you can taste it in the baked dish and I think it really helps bring out the flavor.
The cardomam overwhelmed the other ingredients, so next time I'll bump up the other spices and reduce that a touch. Nevertheless, it was GREAT and days later my ravenous horde of friends is still raving. Also, I recommend adding pistachios or cashews for a nice compliment to the spices and make sure you have a food processor or some kind of chopper or you'll lose your mind.
Fantastic! Wouldn't change a thing. We didn't have Saffron so we used Saffron rice mixed with Basmati rice. We have a top notch Indian food restaurant close by that this recipe rivals, if not exceeds. It's a keeper.
The dish was quite good, but I'm not sure if the outcome warranted the amount of work put into it. I don't think I'll be making this often simply because I don't have the time to, but I'll probably try it again on special occasions.
I'm only giving 4 stars because I think potatos in Biryani is wierd (I left them out). With that adjustment, plus extra mint, and a biryani spice mix instead of the powders, it was EXCELLENT. But this is all according to taste, so do whatever you want to adjust to yours and it will be a 5 star meal. I think next time I will use ground spices in the rice rather than the whole (even if it is more authentic, I don't like to bite down on a whole cardamom or clove, and I don't think the flavors got to the rest of the rice as powedered spices would).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2002
While the spice combination is delightful, I had some difficulty in getting the rice to cook properly. The resulting dish was thus less than it could have been, disappointing considering the various steps involved. I shall try it again, perhaps with better luck-- the flavour really is very nice.
This is not a biryani, it is actually a pulao. In a biryani, the meat is cooked at the bottom of the pot and the rice, butter and spiced are layered on top of it. However, this recipe is delicious and takes way less time than a biryani! I always make this recipe a little more traditional by topping the finished dish with chopped mint and coriander, and drizzling it with melted clarified butter (ghee) and a little rose water. This really makes a difference!
Indian restaurants are few and far between, hence I tried to make one at home. After endless search and trials, this one is perfect for me and my husband (we both worked in the Middle Eastern region at one time). Time consuming but really worth it in the end.
I was somewhat disappointed by this recipe after putting in about 2 hours of preparation. The potatoes were not completely cooked (had to pick them out and microwave them for a minute or two), the chicken didn't absorb any flavor and was very dry, and some of the rice wasn't cooked all the way either. I was disappointed by how bland it was in spite of all the spices used. It was all around okay but I probably wouldn't make it again.
