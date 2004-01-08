Chicken Biryani

Chicken biryani is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish that's typically reserved for special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, basmati rice is the ideal variety to use.

Recipe by Nazia

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Rice:

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Fry potatoes in hot oil until lightly browned, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to drain; set aside.

  • Add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet. Add onions, garlic, and fresh ginger; cook and stir until onion is soft and golden. Add tomatoes, salt, cumin, chili powder, pepper, and turmeric; cook, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes. Stir in yogurt, mint, ground cardamom, and cinnamon stick. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes are cooked to a pulp. It may be necessary to add a little hot water if mixture becomes too dry and starts to stick to the pan.

  • Add chicken and stir well to coat. Cover and cook over very low heat until chicken is tender, 35 to 45 minutes. There should only be a little very thick gravy left when chicken is finished cooking. If necessary cook uncovered for a few minutes to reduce the gravy.

  • Meanwhile, make the rice: Wash rice well and drain in a colander for at least 30 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onion; cook and stir until golden. Add cardamom pods, cloves, cinnamon stick, ground ginger, and saffron; stir in rice until coated with spices.

  • Heat stock and salt in a medium pot until hot; pour over rice and stir well. Add chicken mixture and potatoes; stir gently to combine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to very low, cover with a tight-fitting lid, and steam for 20 minutes without lifting the lid or stirring. Spoon biryani onto a warm serving dish.

Tips

You can use ghee instead of vegetable oil for a more authentic taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
832 calories; protein 47.8g; carbohydrates 78.9g; fat 35.1g; cholesterol 133.8mg; sodium 1522mg. Full Nutrition
