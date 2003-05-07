Alyson's Broccoli Salad

Confirmed broccoli haters have changed their minds after tasting this salad. It is great for potlucks or buffet meals. Make a day or so before you wish to serve to meld the ingredients. I have used sugar substitutes for the white sugar and also used nonfat or low-fat mayonnaise and it still tastes great!
Fabulous -- and this from a long-standing broccoli hater! :) Instead of raisins, please use halved seedless red grapes. Have tried both and the grapes are so much better (to us, at least)...in fact, I always add extra. I recommend making this the night before in order for the flavors to meld. You may want to add half the bacon when you make the salad and the rest just before serving so that the salad picks up the bacon flavor but you still get a bit of crunch from the other half of bacon. I use Splenda for the dressing and you can't tell the difference. We did not care for the sunflower seeds. Thanks for the delicious recipe! *UPDATE* Feb 2008 -- Wanted to pass along that I tried using FROZEN baby broccoli florets. Worked great! Bring a pot of water to boil and drop the florets in. Remove as soon as water returns to a boil so the broccoli doesn't lose its crispy texture, then immediately submerge in ice water. Simply just thawing or microwaving for a short time might work even better if you want to retain more crunch. I prefer a little less crunch while hubby likes it very crunchy...I try to find a happy medium. :) If you catch the frozen pkgs when they're buy one get one, could save a little money as well...fresh broccoli can be very expensive. Just be sure to use a quality brand if you try frozen. I used two 1 lb pkgs and made 2x times the dressing (also used extra grapes, onion and bacon). We LOVE this recipe! :-)
I had trouble with this recipe. It was way too juicy. I used one head of broccoli first and then added another and it was still too juicy. I have had broccoli salad before and it was fantastic. I didn't like this at all.
What defines taste for this recipe? What can you substitute for what? 1. Keep red onion. Do not substitute it. 2. Keep bacon. You can use more bacon then requested, still be fine. 3. Raisins. I like Jumbo White raisins. Please do not use those little brown once. You need sweet-sour taste. So as previous reviewers said: you can use red grapes, halved; you can use craizins. Sweet-n-Sour! 4. Sunflower seeds or roasted almonds - doesn't matter. They both taste good in this salad. Add them before serving, so they retain cranchinnes. 5. And dressing. For dressing you can substitute Real Mayo for Light or for extra Light or for Sour Cream+Mustard+LemonJuice+Salt. Really does not make any difference. You can substitute sugar for Splenda. You can use Red Wine Vinegar. The taste should be sweet-salty and a little sour. What important is the amount. If you use too little - it'll be too dry. If you use to much - it'll be soup. Add the dressing gradually. Remember that after a night in refrigirator it is going to absorb some fluid. Now - if you do substitutions for Mayo, make sure this thing has salt in it, because if not and you use raisins... they will become grapes again :-), and sometime quite huge grapes.
This is a good recipe, but I don't think everyone made it right. A few reviewers mentioned the bacon and the sunflower seeds getting soft. The recipe states to put them in right before serving. This leaves them nice and crunchy and gives the salad a nice balance.
You have to use red grapes instead of raisins. Cut the grapes in half and add to the salad. My mom has been serving this recipe in her tea house for years and always get tons of requests for it. Everywhere I bring it to I have to hand out the recipe. Please use fresh grapes though it makes all the difference in the world.
This is a great recipe. I have had this salad from a deli before, but it always lacked something. I made this for visiting relatives and they asked me to make it again the next day. I used red wine vinegar, instead of white wine vinegar. And, since we are watching our sugar intake, I used Splenda instead of the sugar. No one knew the difference. Even my brother- who can smell an artificial sweetener from a mile away- had no idea. It definitely needs to sit overnight for all the flavors to meld. Great recipe- I am glad to have it! (Edited 5/22/2010)
This stuff is awesome. I didn't like raw broccoli before now, but now this is my favorite vegetable dish. I made it with red seedless grapes, cut in half, instead of raisins (in the amount of 2X the raisins that the recipe calls for). I also used prepared bacon crumbles, the kind that come in a plastic pouch, intended as a salad topping; and low-fat mayonnaise. Be sure to use white wine vinegar--I think it makes a big difference. I think you could add just about any fruit, or maybe some white chicken chunks for a complete meal. I'm going to try it with chicken and diced apple next time. Make this; I think you'll like it!
I have now made this twice and both times it was great! I made some for me at home the first time( I am 5 months pregnant and get cravings!), the second was for a potluck at work. Everyone loved it! I do recommend making the dressing 24 hours in advance and letting it all meld together, this definetly makes for a wonderful flavor. Also, letting everything (besides the seeds and bacon) refrigerate for a few hours once you DO stir in the dressing really lets the dressing soak into the broccoli. I just add the bacon and sunflower seeds right before serving and then mix it all up. This is definetly one of my favorite recipes from this site and I don't even like raw broccoli!!
I make this all the time for my friends and always go home with an empty bowl. I would say that three small heads would equal a large head of broccoli...now that I'm typing this I'm realizing that's not very helpful is it? This is what I do: I chop the broccoli and then add the mayonnaise sauce, telling myself I probably won't use it all. I personally like to use the leftover sauce on a sandwich (have to eat it right away though since the sauce is a bit runny and will soak through the bread). Also, about cutting the broccoli, are you cutting it into florets (the little individual heads) or chopping it fine? You just need to chop the little heads off and is pretty quick. For big florets you can chop them in half to make them bite sized. Hope this helps!
My kids devour this salad! I used "craisins" instead of raisins.. they are a great alternative. I also added a dash of garlic powder to the dressing. Oh yah.. I don't think you need quite a cup of mayo (although I am not a huge mayo fan.. it is much better in this recipe than miracle whip..) I only use about a half cup and then add milk to thin it. I used balsamic vinegar because it's all I had. I hardly ever have left-overs when I make this.. and we have it at least once a week. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This recipe deserves all five stars and can be altered to fit your own tastes and dietary needs. I used less bacon, less sugar and far less mayo and the salad was still quite delicious. I always blanch broccoli with hot water before using in a salad; the color and flavor are both enhanced.
Great Recipe. I even got my husband to eat it. He hates broccoli and I was nervous that he would not even try it. He tried it and went back for seconds. Next time I think I will cut back on the Mayo about 1/4 cup.
This is something I make often because it's delicious and easy. And here are a few tips to make it even easier: save yourself a bunch of time and mess by using already cooked bacon pieces, the kind you find in a little pouch. You can microwave them on a paper plate for about 15 seconds and they're perfect in this. They seem to stand up better to the moisture because there isn't any fat. Secondly, if you're worried the broccoli will be too crunchy, you have to cut it really small and it softens up just right after a little while in the fridge. Third: I much prefer this with coarsely chopped cashews to the sunflower seeds. Really delicious and you can throw it together in 5 minutes when you don't have to cook bacon.
I love this salad, though I did make some substantial changes. I did not use vinegar, omitted the bacon and added a head of cauliflower, 1 cup fat free vanilla yogurt and used Splenda instead of sugar. I blanched the broccoli to bring out the bright green color and to take a bit of the edge off the "raw" broccoli taste/texture. My family loves this salad and ask for it twice a week! The mayo and yogurt can be adjusted as needed / desired and to accomodate the extra bulk of the cauliflower in the salad.
I was apprehensive about this recipe, but it was excellent! Like others, I did change it up a bit-- used 4 broccoli crowns, balsamic vinegar, craisins, and used 1/2c. mayo and 1/2c. sour cream. I also blanched the broccoli for a minute to get a nice color. Thanks for the recipe, I will be making this again soon!
excellent! I have made this recipe for years & even after all the years making it, I still get requests for the recipe....it is most definitely well liked. So easy... I do change it up sometimes instead of raisins I'll use craisins or dried cherries....not a big taste difference but just a little tartiness. I do like to use splenda for a sugar substitute. (FAVORITE SALAD!!)
Have made this recipe for years and everyone loves it. We use cider vinegar (love it) and often make it with half cauliflower and half brocolli. Roasted peanuts are great too. I usually keep the dressing separate until I mix up the salad and then add enough dressing to taste to save a few calories. We usually cut veggies no larger than small bite size pieces; smaller than primary photo. When making it to eat at home, I often cheat with the precooked real bacon (not bacon bits) and it's good too. For parties though, I do use freshly cooked bacon.
This was the first time I have ever made, let alone eaten, a broccoli salad. I made a few substitutions for my own tastes - craisins and pinenuts, and for the dressing I used a caramelized balsamic with the lemon and mayo. I couldn't leave any left in the bowl. This will definately become a regular. Yummmmmm.
Great recipe. I used cranraisins instead of raisins. Try cutting the broccoli into small pieces and discard most of the stem/trunk. It makes a huge difference. I've recieved many, many compliments due to this simple tip. It's surprising what a difference it makes.
Another 5 stars here. Of course I changed it to fit our preferences. Used dried cranberries instead of raisins. Also used 1/2 C Miracle Whip and 1/2 C real mayonnaise. And chopped cashews instead of the seeds. Sorry to review it with changes, but we have made it so many times and just basically love it. Great recipe.
Contrary to the vast majority of reviews, I did not have a good experience with this salad. There was too much dressing and it looked almost like milk (which is what a couple of my guests asked). I followed the recipe except for substituting red grapes for the raisins, and Bacos for real bacon. I wonder what I did wrong, or if anyone else had a similar experience.
Love it, love it! I never thought broccoli could taste so good! This is a new family favorite. With this recipe you can add or take away any ingredient that you don't want. Coming from a raisin hater.. TRY it with the raisins, gives it a great unexpected flavor!! Great pantry salad...you can use cider vinegar, red wine, rice wine, white wine vinegar...you really can't hurt this salad. I ALWAYS double or triple recipe!
it was good. thought the dressing was a little too thick. used white balsmati vinegar, stevia and some grated organic lemon zest which added some tang and zing. One frustration i have when reading a recipe is HOW BIG IS A HEAD OF BROCCOLI? would be nice if it stated 3 cups of broccoli florets or another example a clove of garlic.....how big is a clove of garlic? it comes in many sizes. Just saying~ But good never the less. would be good with some chopped carrots too.
I took this to a potluck this weekend and it was a HIT! I used craisins instead of the raisins. Otherwise, followed the recipe. Perfect sweet/tangy combo in the dressing. I hadn't made this for years and it was fun to bring to our party. Glad I found this recipe again.
This is a great salad! One change I make is to use a flavored vinegar. I have an apple lime vinegar that is fabulous mixed with the mayo and sugar and gives it a nice sweet/tangy taste. I also like to use red or black grapes cut in half instead of the raisins. I also blanch the broccoli; Literally dump in boiling water, stir 10 sec, drain, rinse in cold water and pat dry. This gives the broccoli and very bright green color and just a slightly more tender bite.
I love this recipe so much that I add it to our menu twice a month. Although this recipe is PERFECTION on it's own, I usually substitute a red onion and splenda, in addition I often add a dollop of greek or plain yogurt to the dressing. My husband is a body builder, so he likes his meals hearty and usually salads are more of a side dish. However, once you add some grilled chicken or breaded chicken strips this becomes a hearty meal for all the big eaters in the family. This is a huge hit with the whole family!!
Take my word for it (not that you know me, but trust me!!!!) the red seedless grapes make ALL the difference in the world! I loved this salad with raisins, but it is SO MUCH BETTER with grapes! I took it to our family Easter gathering and everyone RAVED! Next time I am going to try the lowfat version with fat free mayo and turkey bacon. VERY GOOD!
I thought this was just OK. Not sure what I did wrong but it just didn't flow well. It seemed like too much mayo for me and not enough raisins. I will try again sometime but most of what I made went to waste so I'm not sure I want to go through the hassle again. May just purchase from the store next time.
Everyone I've made this for just can't get enough! The recipe is so versatile! My favorite is using pepitas and dried cranberries instead of sunflower seeds and raisins. Also, put it in a blender or food processor for a bit and use as a dip! Great! Now, years later I've made this dozens upon dozens of times. It is requested at every SINGLE EVENT by everyone. I like a bit of variety, but other people don't. Please be aware that if you make this once, you will have to make it for the rest of your life.
I have made this for several functions and get nothing but rave reviews! I began to experiment with other ingredients after reading reviews and wanting a more colorful salad. I use golden raisins, they just taste better! Its excellent to add a diced yellow or orange bell pepper, this give extra crunch and looks pretty too. I also shred a carrot or two depending on salad size. I have found that apple cider vinegar makes it better compared to white vinegar. Even broccoli haters love this salad! It makes the perfect accompaniment to any bbq food!!
Quickly blanch the broccoli for a bright green color and then soak in cold water to stop cooking. Makes a difference! Also, pre-cut bags of broccoli "slaw" is a good substitute if you have it on hand. We love using white raisins and chopped pecans instead. Think I'll use craisins for color and sweetness this holiday. When making this for large groups (20+ people) do not add 4x the bacon. You don't need that much. Who wants to cook 40 slices of bacon anyway?
I've made this recipe several times now. Everyone I served it to just loved it. My mother in law even asked me for the recipe. Simply the best!! YUMMY!!! UPDATE... use fresh broccoli! Someone in here suggested using frozen broccoli and foolishly I made it that way ONCE. It was nasty!! It tasted like wilted salad that had been sitting in my fridge for a week. The best advice for any cook is always use the best, freshest ingredients and your dishes will be well received.
Listen to the grapes--it is a "HOLY COW, Batman" of a recipe! I finally struck gold today. Took this to a church lunch and it was gone in no time. As the last spoonful was being ladled on her plate, the person looked up and said, "I hope you were not planning to take any of this home!" I did make a change based on readers' comments, GRAPES!!! Grapes, man, grapes! It is the deal cincher and it is fabulous. Must have red onion and the sunflower seeds could be any nut, made the dressing just as it was written. BUT it's the GRAPES! Did I say Grapes? Yes, GRAPES! Will be making this a lot!
This broccli salad is awesome! I was out of sunflower seeds (oops) so I used chopped pecans instead, I don't think the use of sunflower seeds versus pecans would change my review. This salad is light, colorful, and flavorful. I would recommend chilling the salad overnight prior to serving, but as some of the dressing heads toward the bottom of the bowl, be sure to toss just before serving. I'm planning on making again in the future.
I love this combo! The bacon is a must... it really does make everything better! And I prefer using golden raisins. For the onion, I'd recommend dicing vs. chopping (smaller is better). Perfect side item for picnics!
YUMMY!!!! After reading other reviews, I omitted the raisins and added red, seedless grapes which was delicious! This was a HUGE hit at a recent dinner party!! However, next time I will be sure to make TWO batches!
Absolutely love this salad! I have eaten it for years but my recipe has one difference. Add one small can of mandarin oranges. Put broccoli and onions in colander and pour juice and oranges over all then proceed with the recipe as written. The oranges add color and sweetness and is delicious. Yum!
Love this recipe! It is always a crowd pleasing dish wherever I take it. I do use slightly less sugar to cut down a bit on the sweetness. I have used raisins, grapes, and Craisins and all have turned out well in this salad. I mix this up the night before but don't add the bacon and sunflower seeds until serving. Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
Delicious! My hubby doesn't like raw broccoli...but he enjoyed this salad! I made it without the bacon and it was yummy. Best eaten the first day since the seeds get soft in the dressing. Thanksgiving guests loved it!
I made this last night with a couple of changes. I added some small cheese chunks, not grated and instead of raisens, I used dried cranberries, I like the tartness with the broccoli and sunflower seeds. Also, in order to make it a bit more healthy, I used a sugar substitute and low fat/low cal Miracle Whip, I doubt you would be able to tell the difference. It is a great salad. If you are concerned about fat/calories, try my variation.
I got this from a friend years ago and it's been a big hit at potlucks since then! The variation I got was slightly different.. cashews instead of sunflower seeds, craisins instead of regular raisins, and chopped dates. Add the cashews just before serving and I only use probably a tablespoon of sugar w/the mayo dressing. It's also good w/cider vinegar. Oh!! and red seedless grapes!! It would be a good idea to halve them for easier eating.
My son's grandmother used to make this at holiday functions and it's really good!!! The bacon gives it that extra zing and it tastes really good if you let it chill in the fridge either overnight or a few hours before being served! Thanks Eleanor...this is fabulous!!!!
Great recipe as is, been using it for years. For our preference I use less mayo, apple cider vinegar, cranraisins, small cubes of cheese. Also a mixture of toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds. I like Costcos broccoli tops, blanch briefly, run in cold water and spin dry. Always add turkey bacon at the end to maintain crunch.
Yummo! This recipe is absolutely delicious! I first had broccoli salad at a well known restaurant on their salad bar. That dish was the main reason I liked eating there. Now I can make it at home! I used craisins and almonds I had roasted myself instead of the raisins and sunflower seeds because that's what was in my cupboard. I did let this set in the refrigerator over night and then topped with the bacon and nuts before serving. It is best to let the flavors meld, as the author suggests, at least two hours before serving. I have made it before and ate it right away and didn't care for it. Definitely let it set awhile. I will definitely make this again.
Very very good! Will make this again! Great potluck item.
Delicious recipe. I added fresh, grated parmesan cheese and craisins instead of raisins.
This salad is awesome. I used turkey bacon intead of pork, just to cut out some fat. I took this to a potluck and everyone said it tasted better than the one a local restaurant makes. Definitley recommend this recipe!
Excellent! Excellent! Excellent. I always make it the night before and toss in the bacon and sunflower seeds just before serving. The flavors blend and the bacon and seeds stay crisp. Double the batch, there is never enough !nomatter how much I make!
This is wonderful. I have tried other variations that included shredded cheddar cheese. I miss the cheese in this recipe so I added about 1/2 c. Also, make sure the broccoli is cut into bite-sized pieces to make eating it easier on your family and yourself. This recipe is one of the best ways to eat your veggies!
So good! My family just loves this recipe! I make it more calorie friendly I used light mayo, with splenda. I also don't ever have white wine vinegar so I just used apple cider vinegar and you can't tell much of a difference. Also make sure you chill it properly before serving I go at least 2 hours, 4 is better. Gives the broccoli more time to soak up the flavor. Makes a big difference!
Delicious!!! This one was loved even by non-broccoli eaters!! ALL of them!! Just get them to try it. I'm not at all fond of raw broccoli, so I always barely steam the broccoli about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes first. I also used the real bacon in packages which saved so much time and mess. I thought 1 c. of sunflower seeds was WAY too much. Next time I'll cut those down to around 1/2 c. I had a ton left at the bottom of the bowl... This recipe is a big winner, though, and one I will definitely use often.
This salad was definitely good, very flavorful and makes raw broccoli taste great. But, given the reviews I expected a little more. I made very minor changes, mostly with quantities and not ingredients, which is why I think my review is still warranted. I used a 2lb bag of broccoli florets (trimmed the stems even more). I doubled the dressing since I had a lot of broccoli (2 cups mayo, 3 tbsp white wine vinegar, 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 3 tbsp sugar, 1 tbsp Splenda-equal to 10 packets), then a 4 oz bag of precooked turkey bacon, roasted slivered almonds (about 20 min in 300 degree oven), and NO raisins but I added salt. I also didn't add the bacon and almonds until it was time to eat. Again, very good recipe, but for someone who loves sugar I found it too sweet. There was enough sweetness in the dressing so I'll probably use one less tbsp of sugar next time (so 3 tbsp instead of 4 for the quantity I made.) It's not needed to let the broccoli sit in the dressing for the flavors to meld, but it helps soften the broccoli. The salt I added balanced the sweetness a little, and it just needed salt. Regardless of my critique, I still recommend this recipe and I will make it again.
For a lower-fat version sold at one of our local Delis, omit the bacon and sugar and use reduced-fat mayo. A squeeze of lemon instead of vinegar is good, too. Slivered almonds can substitute for sunflower seeds. Also excellent using 1/2 broccoli and 1/2 cauliflower. Keeps well for several days. My family loves it.
This recipe is delicious. It has become one of my favorite potluck staples, because Everyone loves it. I use red grapes cut in half instead of raisins. Everything combined in this dish truly makes it a home run. Thank you for sharing the recipe!
I used what I had on hand. I know this is not the exact recipe, but I used the bones of this recipe. I used the mayo, sugar, vinegar, broccoli, bacon, onion and I added cheddar cheese. It turned out great. I am not a fan of the raisens, so I left them out. I also blanched the broccolli just to take the raw edge off.
4 stars as written, simply because I don't care for the sweetness the raisins provide. I make this using red wine vinegar instead of white and add shredded sharp cheddar cheese. My broccoli hating family loves this.
What can I say that hasn't already been said? This salad is amazing and everyone here LOVED it, even my anti-veggie hubby! I used cranberries instead of the raisins and I love the little bit of color they provided. The bacon is what makes the salad, so don't omit it! Perfect all around, I wouldn't change a thing. A definite keeper!
I hate raisins but thought I should put them in like the recipe says and it was really good. After sitting in the fridge overnight, the raisins plumped up to a huge size! I blanched the broccoli and left out the seeds. I think I needed to add more mayo (only added 10 tlbs instead of 16) and some more red onion to give it that bitterness that the sugar needs to counteract. Overall, a very nice warm weather salad.
My whole family loved this salad. It was a nice change from an ordinary tossed salad or cooked broccoli. It's easy and can be made the night before, adding the seeds and bacon just before serving. It also keeps well for several days.
Delicious. Everyone raved about this and it quickly disappeared from the table. I used craisins instead of raisins, decreased the amount of bacon to about 7 slices, Hellman's light mayonnaise, and no sunflower seeds. I made it a couple of hours before serving. So quick and easy, a definite go to recipe.
I made this tonight for Father's Day dinner. A HUGE hit.. I used precooked bacon and just heated and crumbled.. I think next time I will just use bacon bits and save the trouble. I used red grapes instead of raisins - only because my sister doesnt like raisins. It was awesome! My sister is begging for the recipe and begged to take home all the leftovers. Oh, and I did use Splenda instead of sugar. This was so easy to make too. I made the dressing the night before, added the broccoli and red onion.. Right before serving, I added the bacon, grapes and sunflower seeds.. Oh so good!
11/19/07 I tried this recipe again with 1/2 the sauce and two broccoli crowns. We enjoyed it much better. This is a delicious recipe if you get the proportions right. 6/20/06 Please define a head of broccoli. I bought a bunch of three and put in two and still had too much sauce which made it very strong. I will attempt this salad again because it tastes like the deli salad I love that is so expensive.
I followed this recipe to a 't' and it was amazing! I could see why it received the reviews that it did. All the ingredients come together in a magnificent, delicious way. Will make again and again, especially during the warmer months.
I think next time I'll drop the sugar to just 1 tbsp - it is very sweet!! The caloric content of this is also pretty shocking. I think there is way too much sauce in relation to the broccoli, and so I always cut all the other ingredients in half, but still use all the broccoli in the recipe. I always cut the amount of back dramatically, or just use a few tablespoons of bacon bits. I also don't think it needs as many sunflower seeds. Obviously, it's the sunflower seeds, mayo, and bacon that really make the calorie content insane. If you cut the amounts of all of those dramatically, it's not quite as delicious, but still delicious enough -- and more in line with a reasonable caloric content in my opinion!
