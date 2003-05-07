Alyson's Broccoli Salad

Fabulous -- and this from a long-standing broccoli hater! :) Instead of raisins, please use halved seedless red grapes. Have tried both and the grapes are so much better (to us, at least)...in fact, I always add extra. I recommend making this the night before in order for the flavors to meld. You may want to add half the bacon when you make the salad and the rest just before serving so that the salad picks up the bacon flavor but you still get a bit of crunch from the other half of bacon. I use Splenda for the dressing and you can't tell the difference. We did not care for the sunflower seeds. Thanks for the delicious recipe! *UPDATE* Feb 2008 -- Wanted to pass along that I tried using FROZEN baby broccoli florets. Worked great! Bring a pot of water to boil and drop the florets in. Remove as soon as water returns to a boil so the broccoli doesn't lose its crispy texture, then immediately submerge in ice water. Simply just thawing or microwaving for a short time might work even better if you want to retain more crunch. I prefer a little less crunch while hubby likes it very crunchy...I try to find a happy medium. :) If you catch the frozen pkgs when they're buy one get one, could save a little money as well...fresh broccoli can be very expensive. Just be sure to use a quality brand if you try frozen. I used two 1 lb pkgs and made 2x times the dressing (also used extra grapes, onion and bacon). We LOVE this recipe! :-)

