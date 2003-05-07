Alyson's Broccoli Salad

Confirmed broccoli haters have changed their minds after tasting this salad. It is great for potlucks or buffet meals. Make a day or so before you wish to serve to meld the ingredients. I have used sugar substitutes for the white sugar and also used nonfat or low-fat mayonnaise and it still tastes great!

Recipe by JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the broccoli, onion and raisins. In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sugar and mayonnaise. Pour over broccoli mixture, and toss until well mixed. Refrigerate for at least two hours.

  • Before serving, toss salad with crumbled bacon and sunflower seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
559 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 48.1g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 583.5mg. Full Nutrition
