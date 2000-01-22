Taffy Apple Salad IV
This is a traditional recipe with pineapple, marshmallows, apples, peanuts and whipped topping.
This is an awesome version of Taffy Apply Salad. I usually let the pineapply/marshmallow mixture and the vinegar/flour/juice/egg/sugar mixture sit in separate bowls overnight in the fridge and then assemble the salad right before serving. Delicious!Read More
My family insists I make this every holiday. mAKE SURE YOU KEEP THE SYRUP YOU DRAIN. Also...I do not peel the apples. SUPER GOOD!!!
I am glad I didn't dran the pineapple and seeing below; reserved pinapple syrup. Otherwise pretty good.
Awesome recipe, everyone loved it. I also added some tapioca pearls with the marshmallows and they were kind of fun. Also add more apples, the more the better.
I've used a version of this recipe for years. The only thing I add that is different is a large Snickers bar chilled and then cut up in small chunks.
I make this salad and I use apple cider vinegar.
What a delicious apple salad. I took this to a baby shower and came home with an empty bowl and requests for the recipe. I made this as written; only I did not peel the apples. I really liked the salted peanuts in this recipe. They worked well with the sweetness of the other ingredients. I made the salad up early in the day, but did not stir the peanuts in until right before serving. I did not want them to get soggy. This is a wonderful salad that I would make again.
