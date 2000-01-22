Taffy Apple Salad IV

9 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a traditional recipe with pineapple, marshmallows, apples, peanuts and whipped topping.

By Abbie Cornelius

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the pineapple and marshmallows; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a saucepan, combine the reserved pineapple syrup, sugar, flour, egg and vinegar. Mix together well and cook over medium heat until slightly thickened. Set aside to cool.

  • Add the whipped topping, pineapple mixture, apples and 3/4 cup peanuts. Mix together well and refrigerate until chilled. Sprinkle top with extra 1/4 cup peanuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 65.9g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 26.6mg; sodium 46.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022