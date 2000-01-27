Aunt Fannie's Dinner
A quick and easy dinner. This goes great with garlic bread and a salad.
A quick and easy dinner. This goes great with garlic bread and a salad.
Good stuff but I added some ingrediants which I am sure improved this recipe a great deal: used 1lb of ground beef, 8oz noodles, 15oz can of tomato sauce, 1Tbls of worchestershire sauce, 1Tbls brwn sugar, 2tsp of chili powder and apprx 8ox shredded cheddar cheese mixed in to melt. I think perhaps next time, I'll add some mushrooms or green peppers. The extra noodles gave this more substance, the increased tomato sauce made this not so dry and the additional spices gave this a mild kick. Other than those additions/changes, I did follow the recipe (kept the corn, garlic powder etc...) This is a recipe that is very easy to adjust to your tastes.Read More
I really want to give this recipe 4 stars because of it's simplicity and the fact that it is a good 'base,' but it's very bland for my own tastes. Especially if you're using tomato sauce from the can, spices need to be added or else it has that 'metalic' taste to it. I browned my beef with the recommended amount of onion and added some diced green pepper and minced garlic. I also left out the corn. Then I added more garlic powder, sea salt, pepper, an Italian seasoning bland (about a teaspoon), paprika, and a few pinches of sugar. Then I added the cooked pasta (used shells, and way more than the half cup), and added fresh diced tomatoes. I let that simmer for about five minutes then transferred the mixture to a baking dish and topped with large tomato slices and mozzarella cheese. I baked it at 350 for about 25 minutes. Turned out great this way.Read More
Good stuff but I added some ingrediants which I am sure improved this recipe a great deal: used 1lb of ground beef, 8oz noodles, 15oz can of tomato sauce, 1Tbls of worchestershire sauce, 1Tbls brwn sugar, 2tsp of chili powder and apprx 8ox shredded cheddar cheese mixed in to melt. I think perhaps next time, I'll add some mushrooms or green peppers. The extra noodles gave this more substance, the increased tomato sauce made this not so dry and the additional spices gave this a mild kick. Other than those additions/changes, I did follow the recipe (kept the corn, garlic powder etc...) This is a recipe that is very easy to adjust to your tastes.
I really want to give this recipe 4 stars because of it's simplicity and the fact that it is a good 'base,' but it's very bland for my own tastes. Especially if you're using tomato sauce from the can, spices need to be added or else it has that 'metalic' taste to it. I browned my beef with the recommended amount of onion and added some diced green pepper and minced garlic. I also left out the corn. Then I added more garlic powder, sea salt, pepper, an Italian seasoning bland (about a teaspoon), paprika, and a few pinches of sugar. Then I added the cooked pasta (used shells, and way more than the half cup), and added fresh diced tomatoes. I let that simmer for about five minutes then transferred the mixture to a baking dish and topped with large tomato slices and mozzarella cheese. I baked it at 350 for about 25 minutes. Turned out great this way.
I loved this recipe. It was quick , easy, and tasted wonderful. I added a can of tomatoes with green chilis and a little chili powder. Kids think it is great, too.
We just made this last night, and it was really good and very quick. I did make changes though. I didn't have ground beef, so I used ground pork. I used Sun Dried Tomatoe Sauce (as it already has big chunks of tomatoe in it, so I wouldn't have to use the stewed tomatoes) I added purple onion (becauce I find them sweet and flavorful) I also used a few dashs of Franks Red Hot Chicken Wing Sauce, a few Tblp Brown Sugar, and a few dashs of Black Bean sauce, as well as lots of garlic. Basically I made my usual Spahgetti sauce. (I didn't use any corn because that sounds a little strange to me!) I used Rotini instead of maccaroni, because I find that the sauce sticks better to it. I then assembled it like a casserole. A layer of cooked pasta, half the meat sauce, a layer of grated aged cheddar cheese, repeat. I then baked it at 350 for about 25 mins, till it was all hot and bubbly and melted. Very yummy!!! We had it with ceasar salad, and fresh french bread. Mmmmm! My boyfriend had 3 helpings and ended up moaning on the couch, uncomfortably full. *LoL* I'll deffinetly make it again.
Good stuff but I added some ingrediants which I am sure improved this recipe a great deal: used 1lb of ground beef, 8oz noodles, 15oz can of tomato sauce, 1Tbls of worchestershire sauce, 1Tbls brwn sugar, 2tsp of chili powder and apprx 8ox shredded cheddar cheese mixed in to melt. I think perhaps next time, I'll add some mushrooms or green peppers. The extra noodles gave this more substance, the increased tomato sauce made this not so dry and the additional spices gave this a mild kick. Other than those additions/changes, I did follow the recipe (kept the corn, garlic powder etc...) This is a recipe that is very easy to adjust to your tastes.
Tired and un-inspired, I logged on to find a recipe that would use up the ground turkey I had and that didn't require a trip to the store. Your recipe filled my requirements so we had it last night for dinner. Everyone enjoyed it, but I think my food snob hubby actually liked it the best. This is not our usual fare but it was very yummy, and just what we needed last night. I tripled the noodles called for and added more tomato sauce because of that, thus lowering the meat per serving ratio. I omitted the corn just because I wasnt in the mood, but would try it in the future. This was a very simple recipe, fast and easy, thank you for sharing. Bunny Foo Foo
I used a 28 oz can of diced tomates and added about 1/2 a can of water and put the uncooked pasta (shells work well)with all the other ingredients, then I cooked it until the pasta was cooked, put in a casserole dish and sprinkled cheese on the top. MMMMMMMMMMMM delicious, even my brother who hates everything loved it, I left out the corn and had a salad on the side instead.
although this was a quick and easy recipe, it was very bland and did not have much taste, the corn did not go with it either. SORRY! i do not reccommend this recipe
You know what? This exceeded my expectations and turned out to be a very satisfying meal. I have a very empty pantry right now and just trying to make do with what I have, I stumbled upon this recipe. I pretty much followed it up to the end aside from using ground turkey in place of the beef, but once I tasted it, I NEEDED to add something. Chose chili powder, cumin and a dash or two (maybe even three) of hot sauce and finished it off with a Mexican cheese blend. Was great - thanks for the recipe!
A good, simple, easily customizable recipe for days where you just don't feel like spending alot of time and energy in the kitchen. I doubled the elbows, halved the ground beef, added 2 cloves minced garlic, used seasoned pepper, Italian seasoning, brown sugar, a splash of White Wine Worcestershire, cayenne and doubled up on the tomatoes and sauce. Didn't add the corn. We actually enjoyed this dinner very much, with the suggested garlic bread and a salad. Thanks, Diane!
I JUST made this for dinner tonight and I have to say it is VERY good!! I added extra pasta to it, used some minced garlic, and shredded cheddar cheese over the top of it all and I'm VERY happy with the results as is my family. I think this is a great basic recipe that you can do so many variations on to make it uniquely your own. I highly recommend it for taste and easiness.
This was the type of meal I rebelled against when I had to eat in college dining halls. I sampled this when it was nearly done and it was totally flavorless. It wasn't repulsive and it certainly wasn't good. I tried adding some seasonings (oregano, basil, more garlic powder, etc., but nothing helped. This is a big, bland YUK! My daughter would never touch this stuff again and neither would I.
My mother has been making this dish for as long as I can remember. She eliminates the corn and adds 1 can of kidney beans.
My husband said it reminded him of the goulash his mother used to make. It's a definate keeper.
My Grandma makes this same thing with egg noodles instead of macaroni and you put it in the oven topped with cheese long enough to heat through and melt the cheese. We call it Tallarini. YUMMY!
This is easy and great the family loves it and I cook it all the time!
THis recipe is just wonderful.. My family loved it.. I did add to it a can of red kidney beans and i used both italian stewed tomatoes and a can of of tomatoe sauce and about 3 tablespns of ketchep and lastly 1 tablespn of worchestier sauce..
This is a good basic recipe but as others suggested I needed to doctor it up quite a bit. I used marinara sauce instead of tomato sauce (didn't have any on hand), also I added fresh basil and fresh oregano. After adding quite a bit of garlic, rosemary, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, it was pretty good. My picky eaters even had seconds. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was really easy and quick, but I thought it was missing something. I think I would spice it up more next time. However, my two year old daughter ate three helpings, which shocked me!
I took the many of the suggestions and added 1 can of kidney beans as well. Because I only had a 15 oz can of tomato sauce I doubled it and then used about 1.5 Cups macaroni. The suggestions I added were the worchestershire sauce, cumin & cayenne.
Very good, will add peas next time.
Awesome basic recipe!! I add a few more spices, but overall, very easy mid-week recipe! I make this about twice a month!
We really liked this dish. I used sausage instead of hamburger, because that was all I had. My kids loved it.
This didn't knock my socks off but it was very good, very easy and very fast. I like my pasta saucy so I used one 28 oz can of diced tomatoes, one small can of Italian paste and one 14 oz can of tomato puree. I only used 1 pound of ground turkey and I minced my onion very fine so my kids wouldn't see it. (If they see ANY onion, nothing gets past the lips) I used fresh garlic instead of powder. I thought the corn sounded really strange but decided to try it anyway just to eat something different. It was actually very good. I really liked the texture and flavor of the corn. It was a nice surprise. My three kids picked at it but I find it is difficult to find something all three will eat especially when they have been sneaking snacks since they got home from school. I think this would have been good with some bell pepper as well (red or green) but left it out to keep the kids happy. Same with the cheese. A good idea but I left it out to keep the kids happy.
Mmm reminded me of a Goulash we made in "Camp Fire Girls" I used about 8oz. of macaroni with 1 pound of ground beef. I threw in some diced celery and onion powder instead of onions for the kids sake. I added some chili powder, a dash of cayenne and worctershire sauce too; I just knew what would make this 4 star into a 5 star recipe! When it was ready I put it in a casserole dish and sprinkled cheese on it! The kids will eat anything with cheese on top! :)
This is easy to prepare but has hardly any taste at all. Needs a huge injection of herbs, garlic, chilli, parmesan cheese etc... way too bland as is!
I have made this a couple of times now and my family loves it! I am not a big fan of corn mixed into anything, but my husband and some love it, and I found that I actually liked the corn added in as well. Gave it that extra "umph". The only altering I have done is mixed in a can of Rotel (tomatoes with green chili peppers) because I was out of plain canned tomatoes and it was even yummier! I have also put shredded cheddar over the top and got rave reviews as well. To sum it up.. there are never leftovers when I make this and that speaks well for any recipe!
I made this twice, the first time I only used diced tomatoes because I didn't have any tomato sauce (a big mistake). The second time I used just tomato sauce, and some tomato paste as well. As others suggested, I added more noodles, green pepper, brown sugar, parmesian, and chili powder. Then I melted a bunch of shredded mozzarella on top. We had these with biscuits, and it was very good! It's nice to find a good skillet dinner recipe! Thanks!
I know people hate it when you alter a recipe and then give the review but I actually like to read the variations. I altered this by adding cumin, just a dash of chili powder and diced tomatoes with green chili's instead of diced tomatoes, I then topped with cheddar cheese and baked for 25' and served with salsa. It is pretty good.
This was a very quick and easy recipe. It tasted pretty good as well. I left out the stewed and diced tomatoes and instead used jarred spaghetti sauce. I would definitely make it again.
Whole family loved it! The only change I made was cutting the ground beef down to just 1lb. Everything else was perfection!!
My husband and I really enjoyed this "goulash" like recipe. We spiced it up a little bit by adding about 1 tablespoon of chili powder and 1 tablespoon of brown sugar to bring out the flavor in the tomatoes. I will definitely make this again, it was so quick!
I made this dish last week, and just as others said it was a little bland. I kicked it up with some italian seasoning, garlic powder, and some other seasonings around the kitchen. FANTASTIC! I'll be making this dish again.
IT WAS GREAT
I just made this tonight and thought that it was pretty good. I will probably make this again since it was so quick. My 6yo liked it even got seconds. I to made a few changes. I added more pasta and used jar spaghetti sauce and then for some added kick used red pepper and then my favorite sauce Tiger sauce which gives it a sweet spicy kick to it.
My children and Husband loved this!! Thanks!!
A snap and tasty. Used bowtie...that's all I had left and it was great. Added additional garlic and a good cabernet. Excellent
Mmmm mmm, very good. I did add some fresh garlic, LOTS more pasta and seasonings, but it was a good base recipe to season-to-taste. Thanks for sharing!
My Husband & I like SPICY!! We added Garlic-Tabasco and Peppers, it was awsome!
All my boys loved it including my picky eater. Next time we will add more macaroni to stretch it further.
It really didnt have much flavor, it needed something else!
I was greatly surprised at this recipe! Perhaps I was overly hungry as well but I thought that this was very easy to prepare, very tasty and the ingredients list is stuff you've already got in your cupboard! Try adding melted mozza or white cheddar on top for a variation!
Really yummy recipe and easy to customize! I added all of my favorite seasonings and it came out delicious.
My family really liked this easy dinner. I added some chili powder because I thought it lacked a zippy flavor.
I love this recipe, I make it all the time. A this point I don't really measure anything anymore, I just kind of eyeball it. My neice and nephew are very picky eaters and they love it. All the rest of my family loves it too. I always add a handful of cheddar cheese when I add all the other ingredients, and I top mine with cheese. I also use minced onions and I add salt and pepper to the meat and when I add everything else. Sooooo good the day after also.
Wonderful go to meal. I make this on a weekday night. It is great quick and hardy meal! I changed it just a bit. I add more noodles, 1 Tbs Worchestershire sauce, 1Tbs brown sugar, 15oz or more of prepared tomatoe sauce. Everything else is perfect.
Excellent! The whole family LOVED this! I was surprised because it seemed like it'd be just another easy (boring) meal but it was great and I'll be making it again in no time! Thank you, Diane! Do this to polish off the dish: add 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp season salt, and 1/2 tsp italian seasoning.
I used this as a base recipe and thought the end result turned out great. I went mexican with it using garlic, onion and green pepper with the ground beef. I used roasted garlic tomato sauce and diced tomatoes with green chilies. I added cumin, chili powder and black olives along with the corn. I also cooked the ground beef with the cumin and chili powder. Added the macaroni, salt and pepper and served with cornbread muffins. Great hearty meal - I will make this again!
After reading some of the reviews, I made my own "southwestern casserole" version of this dish and it turned out pretty good! Instead of garlic powder I used fresh garlic and in place of stewed tomatoes I used a can of diced tomatoes w/green chiles. I also added about a tbsp. of brown sugar. I put half the mixture in a casserole dish and layered mexican blend shredded cheese and then the other half of the mixture on top and another layer of cheese. Covered and baked it at 375 until bubbly and cheese is melted. My kids didn't like the corn, my husband and I did. Maybe next time I'll try half w/corn, half without.
Very fast and easy. I did add a bunch of different things for flavor.
Very good! A family favorite.
This is good if you have no time to cook and just want to get something on the table. All the ingredients are already in your pantry. But the end result is not that great. Granted, it is better than Hamburger Helper. I did add some italian seasoning, minced garlic and worcestshire sauce.
Awesome! My 3 year old throws a fit when he sees onions in his food and he saw them and ate them this time. I used the tomato sauce and diced tomatoes that come with garlic flavoring because my husband beleives there is no such thing as too much garlic. Incidentally, I served this with garlic bread and it was fantastic!! (Throw in a glass of white zinfindel wine to make the perfect meal!)
This recipe lacked flavor and the corn was sort of an odd pairing for a spaghetti-like dish. My son wouldn't eat it either. I wouldn't recommend this recipe unless you're really in a pinch for something quick and easy.
very easy to make and a family hit. I subed 1 cup mixed veggies instead of the can corn. A Switch up to that old spagetti dinner.
I added provolone cheese and bell pepper to the mix, i also added fresh garlic minced, otherwise it would have been bland.
Im not much of a cook and even I could make this, and i loved it! I used Ms Dash beef seasoning instead of the garlic powder and no corn (didnt like the sound of that). All in all a quick and easy recepe! D
I look for recipes by ingredients I have on hand. I used ground turkey and seasoned it with a seasoning packet I found in the supermarket that sounded good that I liked. I used pasta I had on hand. So, based on my twikes, I rate this a 5 star. I put all the ingredients together in a casserole dish and topped with the cheese I had on hand and french fried onions ( I usualy use these for Thanksgiving green bean casserole) to give it a crunch and baked it until the cheese was melted. It was an easy, delicous, filling weeknight meal. - Honestly, I was penny pinching with my cupboard ing. and it was awesome. So, I suggest to others- use what you have and make this your own! Yummy!
Well this is exactly what I was looking for considering I only had ground beef and tomato sauce in the house. This is edible but I wouldn't recommend it.
need to remember to cook the macaroni before adding it to the recipe it doesn't mention anything about it in the directions.
My husband and I thought this was absolutely delicious. I will definitely be making this again!
My husband and I thought this recipe was o.k. My 2 year old son loved it.
My mom used to make this only she called it Italian Delight. I was just telling my husband about it saying he'd love it. I'll make it for supper on Sunday. Yum
This was good. I modified it as I didn't have pasta in the house. I started by sauteeing onion & garlic, then browned the meat. I made two boxes of mac & cheese & mixed it all together.
Five stars when mixed with some chili powder & a dollop of lite sour cream on top.
This is very good i was looking around the house for something to eat and i found this recipe and i just happened to have all the ingredents.
i made this as a last minute CHEAP dinner for my family. my husband thought it was great, although i did have to add chili powder to give it some more flavor. after i added that it was a keeper!
this was an ok quick dinner, I added fresh garlic and onions and a little chili powder, melted mozzerella. I would make this again when in a hurry.
Very good. I followed suggestions by some of the other reviewers and added 1 cup of noodles, along with 1 Tbs of brown sugar. I also used fresh diced tomatos and melted cheese into hamburger mixture. Will definitely use again.
Easy to make and delicious too.
We make this every thursday night (Survivor and Big Brother night) in our house, but it's called mexican goulash! We make it exactly the same except the tomatoes are rotel tomatoes (with the diced jalapenos) and to the meat we add cumin, chili powder and ground red pepper. Also, instead of elbows, I usually use rotini because the kids like the shape and the cheese clings to it better.
Pretty good, but too liquidy so I use tomato paste instead of sauce. Kids love it.
Easy recipe to make. My teenagers did a great job putting this one together for dinner. Without my help. They used two cloves of garlic instead of powder. This is a keeper for their bachelor recipe box. Teenagers like easy recipes that they can be put together in 15 minutes are less.
This was really easy to make and had a good flavor to it. It also made enough for the whole family to eat.
This was a very good and filling recipe with plenty of leftovers for lunch. I added shredded cheddar cheese topping to it and it added a little something!
The four star rating is really credited to the reviews. I followed a lot of their suggestions and it was fabulous. I increased the macaroni to 2 cups, replaced the garlic powder with 3 minced cloves, and substituted Ro Tel tomatoes (extra hot) for the stewed tomatoes. I also replaced the tomato sauce with canned enchilada sauce, about 12 oz. Outstanding! This made it really spicy, but my 1 year old still finished his plate.
This dinner recipe saved the day! I had nothing planned for supper until my child printed this out. I have made supper every single night, and was about to break the record, when, lo and behold, this recipe came around. You have my sincere thanks and appreciation for your creation of this recipe.
This was a very simple twist to our usual groundbeef meals. My family enjoyed it.
This was pretty good! I didn't use the exact measuring units per se, I just adjusted to what I thought looked/tasted right (I like to think I'm some super cook lol)! My friends came over and they enjoyed it. I took the advice of everyone else and tweaked it to my liking. I didn't have shredded cheese or anything so I went 'old school' used american cheese slices. After it was all in the pot together, I put half the mixture into a casserole dish and took three slices of cheese and split them in half and put them on top, then I spread the other half of the mixture on top and did the same thing again with the cheese. Then I put the whole dish under the broiler for about 3 to 4 minutes, just enough for the cheese to melt. Then I took it out, and voila, dinner was served! I served it with grated Parmesan cheese and couldn't stop eating it. I went back for seconds, and thirds.....
Really easy to make. No corn for us either and my kids love it. I just can't help putting a bit of ketchup in my bowl. :)
Fast and very easy. I used real garlic and added bell pepper. Will make again when short on time.
This was a quick, tasty dish. I did add Italian seasonings and chedar cheese.
Fast and Easy! My family liked it. A little bland, we jazzed it up with garlic salt and pepper. Overall, pretty good!
it was easy and decent. good for a last minute dish if you have alot to feed.
This was excellent! Even my husband, who is quite picky, loved it. At first I was skeptical of this recipe because of the claims that it was bland, and my first helping was kind of bland, so I added more salt to it and it did the trick. Very flavorful and easy to make. I made the recipe exactly as it was listed except that I had a can of tomatoes with oregano and other spices already in it. I think that helped a bit too. I might try a little less meat and a few more noodles next time, but it's good just the way it is too!
Great!!! My husbands ate the leftovers... he never eats leftovers...
Tasty and the family liked it. I also added a little cheddar cheese to the sauce which makes it more rich and thick. A good weekday, comfort food dinner.
Great tasting, easy dinner! I omitted the corn. Boyfriend took 3 helpings! Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe needed some tweaking, which I knew before I tried it. I added almost 2 tbsp of chili powder and a dash of red cayenne pepper and a dash of cumin as well. Also 4 times the pasta and sprinkle with shredded cheddar at the table. YUM YUM
My family really enjoyed this although the finished product was pretty far from the original recipe. I used ground beef with an italian sausage for extra flavor, browned with lots of garlic, italian seasoning, crushed red peppers, worchestershire, mushrooms and a whole cup of noodles. For sauce I added 1 can of V-8 and then a can of flavored crushed tomatoes. Not bland at all and good for leftovers too.
This was okay. The kids enjoyed it because of the noodles, I enjoyed it because it was fast and easy.
Great recipe when cooking for a large family. I did make some minor changes, but overall a fairly simple to make tasty meal.
I've made this meal yesterday. I did add sharp cheddar cheese on top like others had suggested and I added a bit of oregano. My husband and I loved it, it made the house smell lovely too. It makes great leftovers. Will add this to my repertoire.
just a good, basic, quick recipe that you can make with a baby on your hip! (I just did!) I added a little sugar, but kept it the same otherwise.
My kids LOVED this. When they came to the table they were all complaining saying they don't want to try it. But I told them just one bite and they were hooked. Differently a new family favorite. The only thing I did different was put it in a glass dish and sprinkled with cheese and put in the oven for ten minutes. Perfect!
MMMM MMMM good! Super easy to make and super fast. Chances are you will have everything in your pantry to make this. The only changes I made was to add green chilis, diced bell pepper, brown sugar, worchestershire sauce and hot buffalo wing seasoning. I deleted the diced tomatoes and added tomato sauce only. Wonderful, wonderful recipe. Loved by all. This recipe is so easy to adapt. Go wild with it!
This tasted like Hamburger Helper's Lasagna to me, but I'm sure it is much healthier for you. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef, added a clove of chopped garlic alond with the onion, and used Lawry's(seasoned salt)instead of plain salt and also added granulated garlic and granulated onion, since I did not have powder. I topped my bowl with parmesan cheese, while my husband top his with a bit of cheddar cheese. Not a knock off your socks meal, but it was tasty and quick.
There were no left-overs when I made this recipe--everyone loved it!
Very easy to make and tasted great. Everyone loved it!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections