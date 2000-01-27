Aunt Fannie's Dinner

This didn't knock my socks off but it was very good, very easy and very fast. I like my pasta saucy so I used one 28 oz can of diced tomatoes, one small can of Italian paste and one 14 oz can of tomato puree. I only used 1 pound of ground turkey and I minced my onion very fine so my kids wouldn't see it. (If they see ANY onion, nothing gets past the lips) I used fresh garlic instead of powder. I thought the corn sounded really strange but decided to try it anyway just to eat something different. It was actually very good. I really liked the texture and flavor of the corn. It was a nice surprise. My three kids picked at it but I find it is difficult to find something all three will eat especially when they have been sneaking snacks since they got home from school. I think this would have been good with some bell pepper as well (red or green) but left it out to keep the kids happy. Same with the cheese. A good idea but I left it out to keep the kids happy.