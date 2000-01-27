Aunt Fannie's Dinner

A quick and easy dinner. This goes great with garlic bread and a salad.

Recipe by Diane Schwenke

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, saute the ground beef for 5 minutes. Add the onion and saute for 5 to 10 more minutes. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomato sauce, stewed OR diced tomatoes, corn and cooked macaroni. Stir well and allow to heat through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 68.9mg; sodium 564.3mg. Full Nutrition
